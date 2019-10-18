Corbin Scott Roberson Grissom
SALTILLO – Corbin Scott Roberson Grissom was born on September 12, 2019 and passed into the arms of Jesus on October 17, 2019 at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN. He blessed us and he received a lifetime of love during his brief time on earth. He was a CDH Warrior and he fought hard all five weeks of his precious life. He was of Church of Christ faith.
Services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Adam Miller officiating. Burial will be in Mayfield Church of Christ Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Clare Roberson of Saltillo and Jared Grissom of Baldwyn; maternal grandparents, Rickey and Michelle Roberson; paternal grandparents, Lance and Jamie Grissom;great-grandparents, Larry and Frances Long, Glenda Grissom and David and Beverly Gibson; aunt, Laura Rose Grissom; uncles, Guy Mack Roberson, Weston Lee Roberson and Rhett Thomas Roberson; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Danny Grissom and Gordon and Pat Roberson.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Phyllis Guntharp
MANTACHIE – Phyllis Guntharp , 88, passed away on October 17, 2019, at Countrywood Plantation in Mantachie. No public services selected at this time. Senter Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Edward L. Lyon
WEST POINT – Mr. Edward L. Lyon, 83, passed away on October 18, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Calvert Funeral Home.
Betty L. Frisbee
RICHMOND COMMUNITY – Betty Frisbee, 73, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born in Dyess, Arkansas December 5, 1945 to Clarence William and Zelma Walley Shempert. On December 10, 1961, she married Carl D. Frisbee and together they moved to Wisconsin and then Illinois before settling in the Lee County area in 1975. She worked in the furniture industry for a number of years before her retirement. She doted over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved her dogs, “Lil Bit” and “Peppy”. She was a woman of great faith.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Sneed (Gary) of Richmond; son, Timothy Frisbee of Richmond; two grandchildren, Brandy Benson (Terry Palmer) and Carla Sneed all of Richmond; and three great-grandchildren, Bethany Benson, Hunter Kimble and Lilly Sneed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Frisbee; and six siblings.
Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Cumi Miles
FULTON – Cumi Rebecca Farrar Miles, 92, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born October 3, 1927, in Itawamba County, to Samuel L. and Flossie Anthony Farrar. She was a member of the Fulton Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and worked briefly doing secretarial work. She was best known for having a ceramic shop for many years. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, and reading her Bible every day.
Services will be at 2:00 p. m. Sunday, October 20, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with William T. Miles officiating. Rebecca Miles Kelly will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include two sons, Hubert Miles, Jr. (Brenda) of Algoma, and Tim Miles (Sharon) of Dorsey; three daughters, Rebecca Miles Kelly (Clarence) of Booneville, Mary Miles Kilgore, and Maria Miles Raines (Rocky), both of Dorsey; two brothers, Sammy Farrar (Brenda) of Byhalia, and Doug Farrar (Jean) of Florida; one sister, Sherry Newberry of Hope, Ark.; twelve grandchildren, Leslie Carpenter (Randy), Michelle Taylor (Jimmy), Candace Miles, Alisha Holley (Wesley), Amy Presley (Marcus), Steve Miles (Amanda), T.J. Miles (Tami), Megan Wilemon (Cale), Lee Crane (Kim), Stephanie Michael, Corey Raines, and Chandler Raines; 23 great grandchildren; 4 great- great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Miles, Sr.; five brothers and sisters; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Kelby Williams, Kyler Williams, Marcus Presley, Wesley Holley, Cale Wilemon, T.J. Miles, and Steve Miles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Presley and Jacob Holley.
Visitation will be Sunday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, or St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Nettie Jane Holt
MANTACHIE – Nettie Jane Holt, 69, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born March 13, 1950, to Earles Elvis and Lucille Nunn Cates. She worked in the furniture industry for H.M. Richards, Mfg. She enjoyed talking on the phone, drinking coffee, and browsing Facebook. She loved her dogs and cats.
Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with the Rev. Danny Wilburn officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Holt; two sons, Rodney McDonald and Scotty McDonald; one daughter, Amy Ferguson (Chad); and one brother, Tiny Cates, all of Mantachie; four grandchildren, Mandi Smith (Kevin), Chris McDonald (April), Shayna Davis (Josh), and Regan Hewitt; and four great-grandchildren, Karson, Walker, Rhett, and Ellis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Travis “Shorty” Cates and Robert Earl Whitaker; and one great-granddaughter, Karley Rae McDonald.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the Holt family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Virginia Higginbottom
GOLDEN – Jewel Virginia Higginbottom, 93, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Itawamba County, MS and worked at Lance Garment, Red Bay, AL for many years. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Golden, MS and attended Northside Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and loved cooking for her family and friends.
Services will be Sunday, October 20, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Josh Payne and Bro. Chris Higginbottom officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by one son – Jimmy Higginbottom (Jan), Red Bay, AL; one daughter – JoAnn Johnson, Red Bay, AL; daughter-in-law – Reggie Higginbottom, Red Bay, AL; six grandchildren – Jason Higginbottom (Jennifer), Jeffrey Higginbottom (LaSha), Lisa Holland (Jamie), Chris Higginbottom (Ashley), Terry Johnson and Janine Dunlap (Justin); fourteen great-grandchildren – Jeremy Higginbottom (Paige), Chandler Higginbottom (Nicole), Caylie Ginn (Tanner), Austin Holland (Lexi Ray), Ashley Holland, Alexis Holland, Sawyer Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Clayton Johnson, Stella Higginbottom, Millie Higginbottom, Jacob Dunlap, Callie Higginbottom and Casen Higginbottom; three great-great-grandchildren – Darbi Higginbottom, Austyn Higginbottom and Braxton Holland; one sister-in-law – Maxine Cooper, Red Bay, AL and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Higginbottom, a son, Johnny Higginbottom, her parents, John B. and Mackie Smith, three brothers, Doyle, Otis and Leon Smith and her son-in-law, Dwight Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Terry Johnson, Jeffrey Higginbottom, Jason Higginbottom, Jeremy Higginbottom, Chandler Higginbottom, Chris Higginbottom and Austin Holland.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Idora Westphal
TUPELO – Idora Westphal, 78, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center, Hospice Unit. She was born June 27, 1941 in Arkansas to Pinkney and Estelle Lawrence. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Services will be 2 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marquitta Dulaney officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her seven children, Shelia Luna (Ron) of Olive Branch, Dale Ross of Tupelo, Neal Ross of Tupelo, Aaron Ross (Deborah) of Pontotoc, Renee Heatherly (Dewayne) of Plantersville, Cindy Keith of Tupelo and John Holcomb of Tupelo; five siblings, J.W. Lawrence (Elaine) of Camden, TN, Beulah Greer of Hernando, Virginia Stafford of Covington, TN, Dewayne Lawrence (Jane) of Brighton, TN and Arnold Lawrence (Charlotte) of Randolph, TN; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John P. Westphal and 6 siblings.
Visitation will be 12 – 2 Sunday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Roy “R.B.” Moss
BALDWYN – Roy “R.B.” Moss, 74, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11-1 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Tim Chaney
SMITHVILLE – Tim Chaney, 37, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his home in Smithville. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
Lucille Wallace
FULTON – Lucille Jones Wallace, 93, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton, surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1925 to the late Arlander Jones and the late Georgia May Steele Jones. She was a longtime, faithful member of New Home Baptist Church and was a passionate believer of her Lord and Savior. She was very well read, reading the best seller books, and an avid conversationalist of most all topics, including politics. She was a wonderful cook and capable gardener, a substitute school teacher and a Sunday school teacher. She was a homemaker for many years.You always knew a prayer would be said to bless each meal around her table. .
Services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday October 20, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Bridges, and Bro. Casey Crumm officiating. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday October 20, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by daughters, Suzy Fain of Fulton, Mavilou Burns of Parker, CO, sons, Tony (Patti) Wallace of Fulton, Freddy (Lisa) Wallace of Tupelo, Frankie Wallace of Fulton, daughter in law, Jeannie Wallace of Fulton, Van (Sharon) Wallace of Fulton, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sisters, Janie Benefield of Tupelo, Burnice Wallace of Tremont, and brothers, Alfred (Rachel) Jones of Golden, Larry (Geraldine) Jones of Friendship.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Mavis L. Wallace, her parents, son, Patrick Wallace, son in law, Basil Fain, sister, Ruby Tucker, brother, Sylvan Jones, 3 brother in laws, and 2 sister in laws.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Dossett, Tanner Wallace, Richard Burns, Rob Burns, Jonathan Wallace, and Matt Boren.
Jason Wallace will serve as a honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
William M. “Buddy” Gross, Sr.
DUMAS – William M. “Buddy” Gross, Sr., 91, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville, MS. Services will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home of Ripley Mississippi. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Alfred L. Franks
KOSCIUSKO – Alfred L. “Al” Franks passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Huntington Street Church of Christ in Kosciusko, Mississippi. Burial was in the Parkway Cemetery.
Visitation was Friday, October 18 from 5:00 -7:00 P. M. at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko and at the church on Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 A.M. until service time there at 11:00 A.M.
He was born January 3, 1939 in Louisiana to the late Louis Alfred and Lucille Belvin Franks.
Al is survived by his wife, June Pearson Franks; sons Paul Franks (Glenda), Philip Franks (Tammy), and Stephen Franks (Lisa); sister Ina Sadler of Vidor, TX; grandchildren Vincent Franks (Kori), Philip Dale Franks II, Erin Hinson (Derek), Andrea Skelton (Shaun), Megan Sheppard (Andrew), Ashley Lambert (Rusty), JoAnna Roos (Derick), and Ali Meyer (Chris); great-grandchildren Braylee, Sadie, Silas, Abel, Lucy, Addison, Matthew, Maci, Myles, Mila, Mabry, Henley, and Haley.
Al made his first Bible talk when he was 9 years old at his home congregation at The Boxwood Church of Christ in Merryville, LA. He was preaching full time when he was 16 years old at Bilbo & Roberts St. Church of Christ in DeRidder, LA. Other places he has preached full time include, Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo, MS, Skyline Church of Christ in Tupelo, MS, Yazoo City Church of Christ, Rolling Fork Church of Christ, Poplar Springs Church of Christ in Clarksburg, TN, and South Huntington St Church of Christ, Kosciusko MS. He also helped start Churches in Forest, MS, Crystal Springs, MS, and Meridian, MS. At the time of his death, he was serving as an elder at the South Huntington St Church of Christ.
He Studied at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, TN, and Harding Graduate School in Memphis, TN. Al was a devoted student of God’s word and a man of prayer. In 1971 Al and June moved to Kosciusko, MS. Then In 1978, he started a religious publication, The Magnolia Messenger, at the church in Kosciusko. He served the role as editor, and he thanked God every day that he was able to do this work. Al had never planned on retiring. Al was a preacher, a publisher, and a pilot. One of his loves was flying. He even piloted his son’s airplane the afternoon of his accident. Al was a faithful gospel preacher for 70 plus years. He was blessed to preach the Sunday before he passed away. He spoke from his heart about Paradise and how we need to be ready for that day. We can rest assured that Alfred L Franks is now resting in the arms of Jesus in that beautiful place called Paradise.
Family and friends may offer online condolences at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com
Culpepper Funeral Home, 11748 Hwy 35 North, Kosciusko, MS 39090.
