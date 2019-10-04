Amanda Bejarano
FULTON – Amanda Johnson Bejarano, 39, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home. She was born November 4, 1979 to Jackie Johnson and Dimple Cox Johnson. She enjoying taking care of others and being a caregiver. She loved her children and her husband dearly and being part of their lives.
Services will be 11:00 am on Monday October 7, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Barnett and Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Sunday, Oct. 6, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include her parents; husband, Jose Bejarano; daughters: Kimberly and Samantha Bejarano; sisters: Melissa (Brian) Umfress and Tracy (Mike) Blassingame; brother, John (Shannon) Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Brian Umfress Jr., Willie Umfress, Jake Umfress, Richie Umfress, Cody Dowdy, Chris Lucas
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Henry Earl Doss
TUPELO – Henry Earl Doss, 82, stepped into Glory on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born in Enid, Mississippi, Henry was a son of the late Jessie Richard Doss and Mable Elvira O’Barr Doss Huffman.
Henry was a lifelong resident of the Golden Triangle Area. He grew up in Chickasaw County, Mississippi and enlisted into the military at a young age. He served in Honolulu, Hawaii with the Navy for four years, and served for two years in reserves before being released with an honorable discharge. He then returned to the Golden Triangle to raise his family. Henry worked as a welder at Ellis Steel and Babcock and Wilcox until he retired after 33 years of service. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement, fishing at the Tennessee-Tombigbee waterway every chance he got. Henry was known as a Good Samaritan as he had a servant’s heart for his family and neighbors. His faith in Jesus Christ shined through his actions and the way he treated others. He was a faithful member of Carnation Baptist Church in Okolona.
Henry had a kind heart and was always willing to help others in need. He believed in hard work and the importance of family. He never spoke a negative word of anyone. In his free time, Henry loved fishing and hunting as well as working in his garden. He also enjoyed pulling a good prank or two. Henry was a wonderful man who will be remembered for his kindness and graciousness. The memories he shared with his loved ones will be cherished forever.
Henry is survived by his loving wife, Linda Carolyn Doss (Tupelo); daughters, Sherry Westmoreland (Tim), Sulligent, AL, Janice Renee Doss, Colorado Springs, CO, Elesha Robertson, Amory, Kimberly Camp, Amory; sons, James Richard “Ricky” Doss (Tina), West Point, David Camp, West Point, Anthony Camp (Laura), Amory; brother, Curt Doss (Sue); 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Bobby Harmon, Bob and Joe Huffman; and a host of treasured friends and extended family whose lives have been enriched by knowing him...We will see you in Heaven, Henry!
In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his sisters, Sue Smith, Margaret Presley, infant sister, Annie Ruth Doss; brothers, Charlie Doss, J.D. Doss, Frank Doss, Johnny Doss; and great-grandson, Christopher Lee Allen Taylor.
Funeral services for Mr. Doss will be at 2:30 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Bart Latner officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Hatley. Pallbearers will include Anthony Camp, David Camp, Jerry Fowlkes, Tyler Sloan, Kevin Doss, Caleb Robertson, Dustin Szerkins, and Ricky Doss. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Kennedy, Cameron Szerkins, and Thomas Doss.
Visitation will be Saturday night from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
David Alderson
POTTS CAMP – David Alderson, 64, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Heritage Apostolic Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
James William “Billy” Maynard
TUPELO – James William “Billy” Maynard, 82, died Friday, October 4, 2019 after an extended illness. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, he was born August 20, 1937 to Leonard C. and Susie Cooley Maynard. Early in life, he served in the United States Army for two years and the Mississippi National Guard for four years. Later in life, he worked in quality control and as a computer analyst for Delta International for 33 years. Billy enjoyed spending time woodworking and was an avid news watcher. He was a faithful member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church for over 40 years.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Vonda Hester Maynard; daughter, Carla Rea and her husband, Rickey of Tupelo; niece, Nancy Hamblin; and nephew, Mike Seale.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Dot Seale, Mary Jo Stokes, Iris Boland and Ann Stacey; and brother, L.C. Maynard.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, October 6, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Keith Cochran officiating. Private graveside services will be in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Danny Maynard, Mike Maynard, Rickey Rea, Russell Wood, Mark Webb and Harry Cowan.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Billy’s Sunday School class at West Jackson Street Baptist Church.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Vernel Howard Hancock
TUPELO – Vernel Howard Hancock, 92, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Holland. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park (private).
Mary Ann Wren
BALDWYN – Mary Ann Wren, 82, passed away on October 4, 2019, at her home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Crystal Otts
AMORY – Crystal Jeanette Benton Otts, 39, passed away in Fayetteville, NC. She was born in Amory on September 27, 1980 to Phillip Harold Benton and Jeanette Reese Kizzire. A graduate of Hatley High School, she furthered her career by joining the U.S. Army moving to Fort Stuart, GA with her husband, SFC Jamie Otts, and later transferring to Fort Bragg, NC where she lived the last several years. An avid motorcyclist, she also worked in sales for Harley-Davidson in Fayetteville, NC. Singing, beach going, and family were all important to her. With shopping as her favorite pastime, she also enjoyed fast cars and candy, hanging out with her friends, and dancing. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, Tyler Otts and Dakota Otts of Hope Mills, NC; one daughter, Harley Otts of Hope Mills, NC; two sisters, Carrie Umfress (Brian) of Mantachie and Kayla Benton of Saltillo; her grandmother, Cora Reese of Bigbee; step-grandmother, Pearlene Kellum of West Point; nieces and nephews, Austin and Wesley, Aiden, Chelsey, Kayleigh, Gracie, Arabella, Ana, Allison, and Elijah and Ethan; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Harvey Coplin and Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will follow in the Durrett Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Otts, Jason Mitchem, Tony Garza, Justin Garza, Shawn Vincent, Zack McKay, and Bryan Horton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, SFC Jamie Otts; grandparents, Jessie Harold and Eva Benton; and Dick Reese.
Visitation will be on Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. until service time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Shirley Frazier
MANTACHIE – Shirley Frazier, 73, passed away on October 3, 2019, at her residence in Mantachie. No formal services will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Danny Roberts
NEW ALBANY – Danny Lynn “Snake” Roberts, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home. He was born March 25, 1953 in New Albany to Lloyd Esque Roberts and Christine Edith Ashby Roberts. He retired from Clark Beverage and drove for Kraft Foods. He enjoyed going to yard sales. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will be at Snyder Cemetery. United Funeral Service will be in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Bridgette Phillips Roberts; four daughters, Odesta Jordan, Amber Dowdy, Kammylyn Woxen and Tammy Phillips; three sons, Daniel Blake Roberts, Kevin Sherman and Shawn Phillips; one sister, Cynthia Reed (James); four brothers, Sandy Roberts (Karen), Larry Roberts, James Roberts (Rosie), Bradley Roberts (Lynn); a sister-in-law, Pattie Roberts and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Linda Henry and Beverly Clifton; a brother, Elton Roberts; and a sister-in-law, Janice Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Shawn Phillips, Jeremy Clifton, Terry Roberts, and Sam Roberts.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
George Lucian Pugh
UNION COUNTY – It is with with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our precious son, George Lucian Pugh, born sleeping on September 24, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County.
Funeral Services will be at 2 PM Saturday, October 5 at Grace Point Church in New Albany with a visitation 2 hours before services. Pastor Marc Bowers of Grace Point Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Keownville Cemetery near New Albany. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000
Baby George will be remembered and loved by his parents, Haley Allred and Korshadney Pugh of New Albany, one sister, Desirae Pugh of Ripley, one brother, Ayceson Ratliff of New Albany, a grand father, James Cook of New Albany, maternal grandmother, Lori Allred of New Albany, paternal grandmother, Pauline Howell of Henderson, TN and many other Aunts, Uncles, Cousins. Baby George was preceded in death by a Great Grandmother, Mary Allred, and a Grandfather, George Steele.
“So when a little child departs, we who are left behind, must realize God loves children....Angels are hard to find.”
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share words of comfort with the Allred/Pugh family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
Pam Byars
TUPELO – Pamela Anne Mabry Byars, 65, went to her Heavenly home, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Greenville on July 8, 1954 to James Clyde and Mary Lavelle Morphis Mabry and had lived in Mobile, Alabama and Summerville, South Carolina. Early in life, she worked a number of years at Arvin Industries. She later received her Associates Degree from Itawamba Community College and worked as a respiratory therapist at North Mississippi Medical Center for 28 years before becoming disabled from an automobile accident in 2011. Pam enjoyed sewing, cooking and doting over her granddaughter. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Survivors include her husband of almost 30 years, Terry Byars; two daughters, Mary Newcomb of Shannon and Molly Byars of Tupelo; granddaughter, Karilynn Newcomb of Shannon; and brother, Harold Mabry of Tupelo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Ricky Young and Rev. Matt Powell officiating. Graveside services will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Phil Richey, Charles Watson, Larry Booth, Fred Flatt, Paul Poland and David Blackwell.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
