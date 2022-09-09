TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Mae Bell Carodine, Ripley
Charlie Hackett, Memphis, Tennessee
Jerry 'J.D.' Hardin, New Albany
Angelia Agnew Townsend, Cleveland, Ohio
Charlie Hackett
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Charlie Hackett, who worked for his father Pete's Tupelo Concrete business in the 1970s, died September 2, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee, after a lengthy illness.
Hackett, 82, was born in 1940 in the Watts Bar Dam area of Meigs County Tennessee. His father, Pete, was involved with the Tennessee Valley Authority before starting Tupelo Concrete.
Hackett attended Georgia Tech and Mississippi State University and joined the Navy upon graduation from Mississippi State. He was a Navy aviator who flew missions in Vietnam during the war. He became a TWA pilot after the war and before joining his father at Tupelo Concrete and eventually taking over the business and maintaining its success. He also owned Flying H Transportation Systems, a Tupelo-based trucking company.
Hackett grew up in Jasper and also lived in Tupelo and Savannah, Tennessee before moving to Vero Beach, Florida, to be closer to his sister, Helen Sposa, and her husband, Louis. Hackett also sold commercial real estate in Vero Beach.
He leaves his wife, Barbara Stukenborg Hackett, and two children from a previous marriage, Charlie Jackson Hackett, Jr. (Jack) and Helen Watts, two grandchildren Daniel Hackett and Anna Watts.
Funeral services will be at Canale Funeral Home in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, September 15 at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee.
Jerry 'J.D.' Hardin
NEW ALBANY - Jerry 'J.D.' Hardin, 69, passed away on September 9, 2022, at his residence in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Angelia Agnew Townsend
CLEVELAND, OHIO - Angelia Agnew Townsend, 55, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2022, at U.H. Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland. Services will be on September 13, 2022 @2:00 P..M. at Bethel C.M.E. Church in Guntown, MS. Visitation will be on September 12, 2022 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Mae Bell Carodine
RIPLEY - Mae Carodine age 76 was born September 27th, 1945, to the late Ira Thomas, Sr and Faye Willie Thomas Morrow in Blue Mountain, MS. She departed this life Monday, September 5, 2022, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late John Carodine. She attended Terry Street Church of Christ and was a faithful member there until her passing. She started her career working at Roselawn Nursing Home in New Albany, MS. She later accepted a position as a CNA at Ripley Manor where she worked for 19 years. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters: Marcilla Elliott (Raymond) of Blue Mountain, MS and Cher Jackson (Demarbiex) of Ripley MS; two sons Calvin Carodine (Yolanda) of New Albany, MS and Anthony Carodine of Ripley, MS. Five brothers; James Morrow (Denise) of Flint Michigan, Thomas Morrow (Frances) of Laconia, TN, Joe Thomas (Ella) of Moscow, TN, Stanley Thomas (Martha) of Blue Spring, MS and Curtis Thomas (Shiree) of Blue Mountain, MS; two sisters; Arlene Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia and Judy Rutherford (Donnell) of Cotton Plant, MS. Thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Two very special friends: Shenette Nellum and Amy McKenzie as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 12p-5p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS with the family present from 4p-5p. Funeral Service will be Sunday, September 11, 2022, 2p at Terry Street Church of Christ, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfunealhome.com.
