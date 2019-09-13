Joseph Fulgham
POCAHONTAS, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF EUPORA – Joseph Fulgham, 80, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home in Pocahontas, Tennessee. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12:00 P.M.- 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Houston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Charles Alfred Holland
RIENZI – Charles Alfred Holland, 70, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 5-9 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Terry Keith Willard
ABERDEEN – Terry Keith Willard, 67, passed away on September 13, 2019, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
Tyrese Mabry
TUPELO – Tyrese Mabry, 19, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Saltillo High School Gymnasium. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “ A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Mary Petty
BOONEVILLE – Mary Petty, 93, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 5-8 PM.
Lee Earl Gates
HOUSTON – Lee Earl Gates, 62, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Clark’s Chapel Church. Visitation will be on One hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Clark’s Chapel Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Robert Christy Morgan
CORINTH – Robert Christy Morgan, 90, died in his home on September 6, 2019. He was born in Marengo County, Alabama, on October 20, 1928, the sixth child of Leon Baines Morgan and Mamie Davis Morgan Hicks. He was married to Frances Nix Morgan for 58 years.
Mr. Morgan began his ministry at the East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he was ordained on June 13, 1954. In his career, he also served the First Presbyterian Church of Covington, Tennessee; First Presbyterian Church of Knoxville, Tennessee; First Presbyterian Church of Corinth, Mississippi; First Presbyterian Church of Somerville, Tennessee; and LaGrange Presbyterian Church of LaGrange, Tennessee. His commitment to the Presbyterian Church led him to participate in every area of presbytery committee work, including serving as Stated Clerk for 23 years in three different presbyteries.
He was predeceased by his wife Frances in 2010 and is survived by his two children, R. Christy Morgan, Jr. (Kelly) and Caroline Morgan Passerotti (Tim Brewer), and his three grandchildren, Travis Passerotti (Stephanie), Saramaria Passerotti and Miles Morgan.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Corinth on Sunday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m., with the Reverend Mr. Waring Porter officiating and the Reverend Mr. Truman Nabors of Abiquiu, New Mexico, assisting. Following the worship service, a time for visiting will be held in the church fellowship hall. A private family interment will be held at the City Cemetery in Corinth.
John Nicholas Tiffert Miller
BLUE SPRINGS – John Nicholas Tiffert Miller, 80, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, September 16 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church.
.
James Clayton Whitworth
HAMILTON – James Clayton Whitworth, 65, passed away on September 13, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
James Walter Moore
TUPELO – James Walter Moore, 83, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis. Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, at 4 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Bill Bell
NEW ALBANY – William “Bill” Ezra Bell, 84, passed away Friday, September 13,2019 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born June 6,1935 in Union County to the late Henry Ezra and Fonnie Mae Mize Bell. He was a member of Glenfield Baptist Church, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Baptist Minister and a retired truck driver for Blue Mountain Trucking.
Bill enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, he loved watching TV, especially The History Chanel, and loved listening to the Gaither’s Gospel Music.
Funeral service will be at 2pm, Saturday, September 14,2019, with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. U.S. Air Force flag will be flown in honor of his service to our country during the visitation and service. American Legion Post 72 will provide military honors. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Janie Williams Bell; one son, Randy (Tammy) Bell of Guntown, MS; one adopted daughter, Shanna (Brandon) Cook of Mantachie, MS; three grandchildren, Cade Bell, Thad Bell, and Kyra Cook.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 14,2019 from 1 pm-2 pm at United Funeral Service.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jerry Moorman
BOONEVILLE – Jerry Dale “Fig” Moorman, 55, was born February 18, 1964, to Jerry Orville and Rejetta Moorman. He was a member of Smith Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, and IBEW union. He enjoyed going to the lake, corvettes, going to Tunica, and spending time with and cooking for his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Blakely officiating and Holly Jackson delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Rejetta Moorman; step-mother, Melvy Moorman; two sisters, Patsy (Charles) Butler and Cassandra (Spencer) Jacobs; seven nieces and nephews, Jody, Hannah (Kyle), Trey, Austin, Cashe, Hayze and Bailey; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie Moorman; his second wife, Lisa Moorman; his father, Jerry Moorman; his grandparents, Hestle and Lydia Smith and Vard and Lucille Moorman; aunts and uncles, Geary Smith, Junior and Sue Moorman and Joyce George.
Pallbearers are Charles Butler, Trey Butler, Spencer Jacobs, Jody Clark, Rico Hastings, and Kyle Gray.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.