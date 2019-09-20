TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jessie L. Brown, Verona
Jean Clements, Pontotoc
Judy Perrigo Dunehew, Tupelo
Bud Engle, Fulton
Jay Ingram, Saltillo
Lyn Lemons, Tupelo
Miles Elvis McDonald, Jericho
Brenda McGregory, Saltillo
Truman McVey, Booneville
Robert "Bob" Pressley, Booneville
Anna Russell, Amory
Freda Jane Gann Smith, Marietta
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Ms. Lyn Lemons
Tupelo
Private Family Memorial Service
Holland Directory for Saturday, September 21, 2019
Mr. Wade Spires
Tupelo
2 PM Sunday, 09/22/2019
Tupelo Chapel
Tippah Memorial Gardens (Private)
Visit: 12 noon – service time Sunday only
Mrs. Monique Whitfield
Tupelo
1 PM Saturday, 9/28/19
Tupelo Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit: 5-7 PM Friday, 9/27/19
Mr. Ronnie Young
Tupelo
8:30 AM Sunday, 09/29/2019
Tupelo Veteran’s Memorial Park Scattering Garden
Visitation to Follow
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Saturday
September 21, 2019
MRS. JUDY PERRIGO
DUNEHEW
Tupelo
2 p.m. Sunday
The Orchard Tupelo
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday
at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo and
1 p.m. until service time Sunday
at the Church
MRS. GLADYS McDONALD
RANDLE
Tupelo
3 p.m. Sunday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 1 p.m. until
service time Sunday
at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. JAY INGRAM
Saltillo
Arrangements Incomplete
Brenda McGregory
SALTILLO - Brenda McGregory, 77, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 21, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Warren Cemetery.
Lyn Lemons
TUPELO - Lyn Lemons, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at at her home in Tupelo. Services will be private.
Anna Russell
AMORY - Anna Russell, 27, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Leland. Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Boone Funeral Home, Leland. Burial will follow at Stoneville Cemetery.
Judy Perrigo Dunehew
TUPELO - Judy Perrigo Dunehew, 67, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home in Tupelo after a long, hard, courageous fight against ovarian cancer. Judy was born the youngest of five children October 3, 1951 to William "Bill" and Evelyn Perrigo in Memphis, Tennessee. Judy graduated from Overton High School in Memphis with the class of 1969. She then attended Memphis State University where she received her Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education. While living in Memphis, Judy met the love of her life Jerry Dunehew and they were married 47 years. Judy and Jerry had two daughters that they centered their lives around. Through the years, the family moved to the state of Washington for a few years and then to Mississippi. They lived in Louisville for several years where they developed friendships that would last a lifetime. In 1983, the family moved to Starkville where Judy could further her education at Mississippi University for Women. Judy touched countless lives when she fell in love with teaching and taught for 31 years. She taught every grade except for 1st grade, including years in Special Education and Gifted Education. She had a special place in her heart for all of her former students and teachers she has taught with. Judy always had a love for learning and used this by receiving her Masters in Gifted Education and her National Board Certification. Judy also had a love for the world and people around the world. She worked with Exchange Students for 15 years and hosted four to live with their family for a year at a time. These girls from Sweden, Australia, Brazil, and Spain became a part of the Dunehew family and Judy was able to travel and see each one of them later in her life.
Judy and Jerry have always been actively involved in their church home regardless of where they lived. They have been members of The Orchard in Tupelo for 20 years and were able to go on a life changing mission trip to Ecuador in 2001. They have also served as small group leaders and have developed some of their closest friendships in these small groups and other small groups they have been involved in.
In 2007, Judy and Jerry bought the Teacher's Pet store and helped serve this community through their business for many years. She also founded an Ovarian Cancer support group to help others who were struggling with the same disease she fought daily. Judy's heart grew even bigger over the last four years when she became an avid supporter of animal rescue. She has saved the lives of hundreds of dogs through her work and dedication. Above all else, everyone you talk to about Judy mentions her contagious smile, her devotion to her friends and family, and her love for life!
Judy is survived by her husband Jerry Dunehew and daughters Robin Maynard, Jenny Jolly, her husband Greg and her five grandsons John Mark Jolly, Will Jolly, Jacob Jolly, Andrew Maynard, and Clay Maynard all of Tupelo. Judy dedicated the last 20 years to loving these boys and creating memories with summer trips, Spooky Saturdays, Back to School Luaus, and many others that will last a lifetime. She is also survived by her sisters Betty Dunehew, Gwen Tubb (Larry), and her brother Bill Perrigo all of Memphis along with many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and her special Fur Babies Callie, Chloe, Piper, Marley, Pip, Bear, and Ace.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents William and Evelyn Perrigo and her sister Mary Helt.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo and 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, September 22, 2019 at The Orchard Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at The Orchard Tupelo with Rev. Will Rambo and Rev. Don Bishop Officiating. Graveside services will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Greg Jolly, Bennett Maynard, Joe Huckaby, John Mark Jolly, Will Jolly, Jacob Jolly, Andrew Maynard, and Clay Maynard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all of Judy's beloved former students.
Memorials may be made to Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Freda Jane Gann Smith
MARIETTA - Freda Jane Gann Smith 60 passed away on September 19, 2019 at the NMMC. She was an employee of Allied Enterprises. She enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, auction sales and spending time with her family. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in Martin Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Tabitha Shook; sisters, Ann Northcutt and Rita Gann Casteel (Bobby); brother, Robert Clyde Gann Jr.; grandchildren, Santina Shook and Sabrina Nix; great-grandchildren, Bentley Shook, Saylor Nix and Keylan Shook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Clyde and Verda Mae Taylor Gann; son, Tommy Shook; two sisters, Linda Gann and Kay Hatfield.
Pallbearers will be Brad Gann, Kenny Gann, Bradon Reynolds, Steven Nix, Jason McKinney and BJ Hopkins.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Bud Engle
FULTON - Charles "Bud" Engle, 76, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at NMMC Hospice. He was born June 9, 1943 to the late Charlie C. Engle and the late Lela Mae Taylor Engle. He retired as a road manager for Itawamba County. He was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting deer and turkey and was a member of Saucer Creek Hunting Club.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday September 22, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Judy Engle; daughters: Alisha (Loyd) Warren of Houlka and LeeAnna (Johnny) Jarnagin of Ramer, TN; grandchildren: Lauren, Brett, Chris, Leah, Hannah, Kennedy, Jordan,and Katelyn; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Junior) Hayes; special friend, Ricky Orear.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers are Ricky Orear, Brett Underwood, Chris Fairley, Jordan Jarnagin, Ronnie Smith, Jeff Senter, Ronnie Taylor
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Miles Elvis McDonald
JERICHO - Miles Elvis McDonald, 76, passed away at his home on Friday, September 20, 2019.
He was a retired truck driver, former employee of Futorian Ind., Action Ind. and Waters Funeral Home. He enjoyed coon hunting, watching his children and grandchildren playing sports, talking about basketball and meeting people. He was a Deacon and member of Jericho Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Jericho Baptist Church on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Baptist Church Cemetery and Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wifeof 58 years, Sandra Hardy McDonald of Jericho; daughter, Allison Russell (Alan) of Blue Springs; sons, Tim McDonald (Melissa) of Jericho and Clark McDonald (Lagretta) of Dry Creek; sisters, Meadie Cossitt, Marie Blue, Martha Humphreys and Linda Pickens; brother, Bobby McDonald; grandchildren, Brandon McDonald, Hannah Smith (Dusty), Anna Daye McDonald, Mallory Russell, Ty McDonald, Taylor McDonald, Brandi Burcham, Lee Jones, Tina Herring and Anne Coates.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest McDonald; mother, Lizzie Pannell McDonald Cartwright; step-father, O.L. Cartwright; brothers, Milton McDonald and Bill McDonald and an infant brother; sister, Earnestine Outlaw.
Pallbearers will be Brandon McDonald, Ty McDonald, Taylor McDonald, Mike Black, W.K. Langley, Mack McDonald and Ronnie Langley.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Jericho Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, one hour prior to the service at Jericho Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Jessie L. Brown
VERONA - Jessie L. Brown, 77, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her daughter home in Verona. Services will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Red Oak M. B. Church Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 22, 2019 3-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.
Jay Ingram
SALTILLO - Jay Ogden Ingram, 93, passed away on September 20, 2019, at his residence in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Robert "Bob" Pressley
BOONEVILLE - Robert "Bob" Pressley, 68, passed away on September 20, 2019, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Truman McVey
BOONEVILLE - Truman McVey, 79, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Jean Clements
PONTOTOC - Jean Clements, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born on September 15, 1930, to Delma and Pearl Pritchard in Randolph, Mississippi. She was a long-time employee of Shannon's Jewelers and Shannon & Graham Eye Clinic in Pontotoc, Mississippi. She was a member of Carey Springs Baptist Church, where she served as a Ladies Sunday School teacher for many years. Prior to this, she was a faithful leader in the Children's Department at First Baptist Church of Pontotoc. She found much joy in sharing her creative gifts with others through art, calligraphy, and baking. She loved her family, friends, and special neighbors, and took great pleasure in afternoon visits and coffee. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Jean" by many, regardless of relation.
The funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delma and Pearl Pritchard; her husband Ray Clements; her sister, Kathleen Ramsey and her husband Louis H. "Lou" Ramsey, all of Pontotoc. Survivors include nephew Larry Ramsey and his wife, Connie, of Pontotoc; niece Leigh Ann Ross and her husband, Brendan, of Jackson, MS; great nephew Logan Ramsey and his wife Lauren of Cincinnati, OH; and great niece Mary Charles Ramsey of Florence, AL.
Other family who preceded her in death include her husband Ray's siblings, Raymond Clements, Rex Clements, Robert Clements, Roy Clements, Russell Clements, and Ruby Parham; niece Charlene Ware; and nephew John Robert Clements. She is survived by sister-in-law Rachel Philips and nieces and nephews Kay Aycock, Jean Boldreghini, Jerry Clements, Richard Clements, Ricky Clements, Randy McCaleb, Scott McCaleb, Shelia McCaleb, Ken Parham, and Richey Parham.
The family extends our sincere thanks to Melanie Roberts, Peggy Lauderdale, and Kay Berry who cared so lovingly and faithfully for our Aunt Jean.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Bell, Donald Brown, Daniel Conlee, Hunter Fooshee, Taylor Health, William Holcomb, Ricky Miller, and Chad Phillips.
