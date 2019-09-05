Perry Lee Roe
HOLLY SPRINGS – Perry Lee Roe, 68, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday September 8, 2019 2:30 p.m. the body will be placed in church at 1:30 at Hopewell #2 M.B. Church in Hudsonville. Burial will follow at West TN Veterans Cemetery. Serenity Autry is in charge of services.
Tina Goldstein
BALDWYN – Tina Goldstein, 63, passed away on September 6, 2019, at Cornerstone Nursing Facility in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
William “Bill” Milner
FULTON – William “Bill” Milner, 87, passed away on September 5, 2019, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Roger Dale Jones
RUSSELLVILLE, ALABAMA\ FORMERLY OF TUPELO – Roger Dale Jones, 68, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, Russellville Hospital. He was born in Tupelo, December 5, 1950, to Earl Jones and Annie Whitt Turner and lived most of his life in the Lee County and Itawamba County area. Early in life, he worked at Alan White Furniture Manufacturing. Roger Dale loved watching Dallas Cowboys football, NASCAR and drag races. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and camping. He was baptized at Phaniels Baptist Church in North Carolina and had most recently attended Christ Chapel in Florence, Alabama with his wife.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Vanessa Jones of Russellville; five sons, Kevin Jones and his wife, Monica and their daughter, Isabella Ann Jones of Tupelo, Justin Jones and his wife, Tabetha of Tupelo, Billy Williams of North Carolina, Jerry Williams and his wife, April of Trezevant, Tennessee and Terry Williams and his wife, Heather of Pontotoc; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Jones of Tupelo, Judy Knipp and her husband, Greg of Wisconsin and Susan Turner and her husband, Daryl of Winfield, Alabama; three brothers, Johnny Jones and his wife, Tina of Saltillo, Shawn Turner and his wife, Shannon of Mobile, Alabama and James Turner of Winfield.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Mike Jones and James Jones.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Martha Jeter
NEW ALBANY – Martha Jeter, 77, passed away on September 6, 2019, at her residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Angel Gibbons
HOLLY SPRINGS – Angel Gibbons, 37, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12 noon at Clear Creek Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church also Saturday 10:30am until service.
Melvin Tennial Jr
HOLLY SPRINGS – Melvin Tennial Jr., 65, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2019, at Grenada Health and Rehab in Grenada. Services will be on Sunday a Memorial Celebration of Life September 8, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel Holly Springs.
Wilma Vernell Funderburk
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Wilma Vernell Funderburk, a prime example of a virtuous woman, Proverbs 31:10-12, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 93, at Generations of Red Bay. She was born in Itawamba County, MS and was a seamstress for thirty-three and one-half years. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
Services will be Sunday, September 8, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Mark Barnett and Bro. Steve Lindsay officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She leaves one son – Oneal Funderburk (Charolette); two daughters – Mary Lou Saint (Marlin) and Peggy Ewing (Joe); ten grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, C.R. Funderburk, a son, M.C. Funderburk, her parents, Marvin and Mary Crowder, three brothers and two sisters.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Funderburk, Shane Funderburk, Scottie Funderburk, Jeremy Funderburk, Micah Funderburk and Darrell Ewing. Her great-grandchildren will be honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Elaine Ferguson
HAZEL GREEN, ALABAMA – Elaine Washington Ferguson, 74, of New Market, AL, formerly of Houston, MS, passed away at home on September 5, 2019, following a thirteen-year battle with cancer.
Elaine was born August 1, 1945, in Pontotoc county, MS, to the late O.C. and Era [Burt] Washington. She graduated from high school in Randolph, MS, in 1963.
Elaine married Jimmy Dale Ferguson on November 13, 1965 and was a homemaker working various jobs for nearly 30 years, before returning to school and earning a degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 1993. Elaine was a godly wife, mother, and grandmother and was active in church her entire life. Elaine loved the Lord, and she showed his love to the countless people she cared for throughout her life. After retirement, Jimmy and Elaine moved to Alabama to be closer to children and grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jimmy Dale Ferguson; two daughters, Christy (Billy) Taylor and Dena (Evan) Wagner; seven grandchildren, Will Taylor, CJ Brazell, Abigail Wagner, Grant Wagner, Isabella Taylor, Luke Wagner, and Caroline Taylor; and her sister, Evelyn Daniel; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7 at Hazel Green Funeral Home from 1:30 to 3:30, with funeral services immediately following with Dr. Tommy Bolan officiating. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery in New Market. Pallbearers are Billy Taylor, Will Taylor, CJ Brazell, Evan Wagner, Grant Wagner, and Luke Wagner. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to First Baptist Church of Meridianville, 175 Monroe Rd., Meridianville, AL, 35759 or Mission Firefly, PO Box 793, Hazel Green AL, 35750.
