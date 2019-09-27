Sheila Barber
MOOREVILLE – Sheila Barber, 66, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. She was born February 11, 1953 in Forrest, MS to Clyde and Lola Lang. She was a 1971 graduate of Tupelo High School and attended Meridian Junior College. She was a longtime self-employed wallpaper hanger. She enjoyed taking vacations at the beach and following her nephew and his band. She loved her dogs and spending time with her family, especially her daughter.
Services will be 2 PM Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Troy McNutt officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie Barber of Mooreville; one sister, Glenda Rogers of Jackson; one brother, Clyde Lang, Jr. of Little Rock, AR; her father-in-law, Charles Barber of Mooreville; several nieces, nephew and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Stacy Barber.
Pallbearers will be Larry Witt, Jimmy Smith, Brad Nolan, Dennis Nolan, Mem Riley and Brad Ratliff.
Visitation will be Sunday from 12 – 2.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Jake Lindsey
BALDWYN – Jake Lindsey, 95, passed away on September 27, 2019, at Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Linda Shelley TUPELO – Linda Shelley, 71, passed away on September 26, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Chester Lee Morning
NEW ALBANY/FORMERLY OF HOLLY SPRINGS – Chester Lee Morning, 74, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 1:00 p.m. the body will be placed in church at Noon at Smith Grove M.B. Church 5776 Smith Grove Rd. Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Free Springs U.M. Church 76 CR 511 Free Spring Rd. Como, MS 38619. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Lonnie Patton
RED BANK – Lonnie Patton, 73, passed away on September 26, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Bruce Heathcock
BOONEVILLE – Bruce Heathcock, 48, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Monday, September, 30, 2019 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 5-9 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Peggy Sue Tate
BALDWYN – Peggy Sue Tate, 57, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Wolf Creek M. B. Church Booneville, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 3-5 and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral in Baldwyn.
L.C. Bridges
DENNIS – L.C. Bridges, 88, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, September 29, 3 p.m. at Old Union Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 28, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS and he will lie in state Sunday, September 29, 2-3 p.m. at Old Union Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS.
Dr. Ray N. Gregory Sr.
CORINTH – A Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Ray N. Gregory Sr. 80, will be held 1:00 PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 501 Main St., Corinth, MS. with Rev. Dennis Smith Officiating. Burial will be in the Henry Cemetery.
A receiving of family and friends for Dr. Gregory will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM at First Baptist Church.
Much-loved husband, father and papaw, Dr. Ray N. Gregory, Sr, left this world as his faith became sight on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Dr. Gregory was born on January 2, 1939, in Myrtle, MS, to Bryant and Letha Gregory. He graduated from University of Mississippi Medical School, completed his training at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, and then served his country in the U.S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. In 1974 he began serving the Corinth community as a general surgeon and did so tirelessly for forty years until his retirement in 2013. Dr. Gregory was extremely committed to the well-being of his patients and was a gifted physician who was not only skilled in the operating room, but at the bedside of those he cared for as well. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church. He loved farming, music, laughing, a good story, flowers, and most of all he loved his family and his God.
Dr. Gregory is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lena Jolly Gregory, his children Bevin Wilder (Royce), Jenny Gregory and Ray Gregory, Jr. (Jessica), and his five grandchildren, Alaina, Brianna, Daniel, Trey, and Rebecca. He is also survived by a sister and two brothers and many loving extended family.
Dr. Gregory is preceded in death by his parents, Bryant and Letha Gregory, three sisters and five brothers.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Romanian American Mission or the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention, so that others can have the same hope that he had.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Gregory family.
Arrangements are under the care Memorial Funeral Home.
