TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Larry W. Broussard, Pontotoc
James Harris, Tupelo
Mamie Henry, Byhalia
Jenny Henson, Marietta
Linda Howell, Fairview Community
Larry Norse Long, Iuka
Lynda Sue Miller, Benton County
Cheryl Crystal Cuff-Patterson, Corinth
John Clifford Samples SR, Blue Springs
Aden Toner, Pope
James Harris
TUPELO - James Harris, 86, passed away on April 8, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
John Clifford Samples SR
BLUE SPRINGS - John Clifford Samples SR, 80, passed away Wednesday, April 06, 2022, at his residence in Blue Springs. Services will be on Sunday April 24th, 2022 at Beech Springs Baptist Church. It's truly an honor to have been chosen to serve the Samples family.ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO has charge of arrangements. (associatedfuneral.com).
Larry W. Broussard
PONTOTOC - Larry W. Broussard, 69, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 3PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Cheryl Crystal Cuff-Patterson
CORINTH - Cheryl Crystal Cuff-Patterson, 51, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at home in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Mamie Henry
BYHALIA - Mamie Henry, 75, passed away on April 7, 2022, at Baptist Desoto in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Larry Norse Long
IUKA - 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
A walk through visitation will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1 until 4:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services is Monday, April 11, 2022 at Jones Chapel CME Church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in the Corinth National Cemetery.
He was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama to the late Hester Simms Long and Edward Obid Long. As a child, his hobbies were fishing, football, reading and spending time with his mother.
Larry married Alicetine Howard Long who is the mother of their two children.
He attended Carter's Branch School, but graduated from Easom High School where he played football. He joined the United States Marine Corps serving in Vietnam. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and served a four year term. While enlisted he received a National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal 2 Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and the Meritorious Mass. After serving his country, he attended Northeast Junior College in 1971 and Jackson State University from 1973 - 1974. He received a BS degree in Political Science and a minor in Sociology from the University of North Alabama. Larry retired from Tennessee Valley Authority as a Public Safety Officer and Federal Agent for 28 years at multiple pants in the Alabama and Tennessee regions.
Larry was a faithful member of Jones Chapel CME Church until his passing. He served as Treasurer, Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. He had served as President of the NAACP. He was known to help anyone who needed mentoring and who needed any other kind of assistance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Armer Long and Quincy Crenshaw.
He leaves to celebrate his memory; a daughter, Natasha Jeffries (Aaron), a son, Parnell Long (Alegneta), grandchildren, Saraya Morgan Ashley, Menen Asfaw Long, Myla Grace Jeffries, Martin "MJ" Ashley, II; siblings, Edward Long, Jr., Garry Long (Diane), Walter Burgess (Juan), Terry Johnson (Sherri), Dr. Sammie Long-Pulliam, Peggy Smith and Avy Long.
Pastor Sheaneter Bogan will officiate.
Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.
Aden Toner
POPE - Aden Toner, age 29, passed away Wednesday morning, April 6, 2022, at his home in Pope, MS.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Wells Funeral Home with the interment following at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville, MS.
Aden was born May 24, 1992 in Memphis, TN to James Timothy "Tim" Scruggs and Kristeen Nicole Toner Rush. Aden loved his job driving a truck for Dunlap & Kyle in Batesville, MS. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed working on trucks and riding 4-wheelers. Aden was a "Big Teddy Bear" with a tender heart. He would give you the shirt off his back. He loved his family and friends and spending time with them. Aden was a loving son, husband, and father to his children. His children, Annaleigh, and Gabe were his whole world.
Aden's loving memory will be cherished by his wife, Kirstie ReNae Toner of Pope, MS; daughter, Annaleigh Grace Toner of Pope, MS; son, Gabriel Sebastian (Roberts) Toner of Tupelo, MS; mother, Kristeen Toner Rush (Jason) of Tupelo, MS; father, James Timothy "Tim" Scruggs (Monica) of Sardis, MS; maternal grandmother, Jamie Cole (Terry) of Charleston, MS; three brothers, Elijah Scruggs of Sardis, Mason Rush of Belden, MS and Dakota Pierce of Sardis, MS; sister, Nevada Kay Rasnick of Sardis, MS; aunts, Kelle Hester, Kim Cook, Bekah Luebcke; and cousins, Amber Towles, Heather Meyers, Devin Cook and Adam Cook.
Jenny Henson
MARIETTA - Jenny Martin, 73, of Marietta passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was a faithful member of the Zion Rest Church of Christ. She received her Bachelor's degree from Delta State University and was an elementary school teacher at Marietta and Grenada. She loved nature, flowers, and birds especially hummingbirds. Her favorite place to go on vacation was The Smoky Mountains. She was extremely generous and cared deeply about orphans, sick children and Veterans. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.
She is survived by her husband, James "Jimmy" Martin; two sons, Rodney Martin (Melinda) and David (TyJunah) Martin; her grandchildren, Savannah, Molly and Luke; her brothers, Bob Henson and Ricky Henson; and her sisters, Martha Caldwell and Margie Ramsey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Mildred Henson.
There will be no services, in lieu of flowers or gifts donations may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home in Corinth, MS.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Lynda Sue Miller
BENTON COUNTY - Lynda Sue Miller, resident of Ashland, passed away April 7, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County following a brief illness.
A private service will be held at a later date with Ripley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Miller was born in Shelbyville, TN, April 3, 1944, to the late Lula Lemon and James W. Elam. She was a graduate of Treadwell High School and was owner and operator of L and M Cleaning Service.
A Christian, Ms. Miller, will be remembered as a beautiful and caring lady from the inside out. Some of her past times included singing, tending to her flowers, listening to music and playing UNO.
Those left to cherish her memories include one son, William Flemming of Ashland, two sisters, Bonnie Smith of Ashland, Betty Cavitt (Carl) of Southaven, one grandson, Kyle Elliott of Ashland and one great grandaughter, Susan Elliott of Ashland. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Susan Flemming, and one sister, Connie Rouse.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Linda Howell
FAIRVIEW COMMUNITY - Linda Kay Barnes Howell, 72, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 28, 1949 to the late Herman Barnes and the late Leona Strange Barnes. She worked at Wal-Mart for 14 years. She loved to read, watching red birds fly around, and loved spending time with family and friends. She was an awesome cook. She also loved her turtle Mrs. T. and her dog sparkles.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm Sunday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Howell of Golden; children: Melissa Roberts, David (Tasha) Flournoy of Golden, Kayla (Orlando) Patton of Golden, Kelsey (Derreck) Franks of Nettleton, Justin (Cassy) Roberts of FL; grandchildren: Jadyn Powell, Camrynn Franks, Cyera Powell, Alexis Patton, Chance Franks, Tate Roberts, Tinley Roberts, Lee-Unna Franks; sisters: Ouida Bishop of Mantachie, Wilma Barnes of Fulton; brother, Ricky Barnes of Fulton; best friend, Debbie Howell; host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
