TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jerrell Bates, Tishomingo
Shirley Calloway, Pontotoc
Cissie (Skinner) Cobb, Belden
Mary Alice Ford, Greenwood Springs
Rylee Hale, Eupora
Henerene T. Holimon, Amory
Johnny Hull, Hamilton
Joyce "Nell" Jones, Greenwood Springs
Delferd "Hum" Lauderdale, Fulton
Tommy Locastro, Shannon
Sylvester L. Moody, Oxford
Doris Ann Moses, Booneville
Charles E. "Eddie" Randolph, Belden
Tony Reese, Amory
Leon Sykes, Amory
Navaro Trice, Tupelo
Dessie Mae Voyles, Tippah County
John Webber, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
Eva B. Wicker, Baldwyn
Ricky Willis, Booneville
--------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
April 11, 2021
MR. MATT HUGHES
Tupelo
Graveside Service
11 a.m. Tuesday
Lee Memorial Park
--------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Sunday, April 11, 2021
SFC Tommy Locastro, U.S. Army
Shannon
Celebration Service
5 PM Sunday, April 11, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 2 PM – 5 PM Sunday
Burial: 1 PM Monday, April 12, 2021
Corinth National Cemetery, with military honors
Mrs. Cissie Cobb
Belden
1 PM Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 12 PM until service time Tuesday at Tupelo Chapel
Mr. Charles E. “Eddie” Randolph
Belden
11 AM Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Chesterville Memorial Cemetery
Visit: 4 PM – 6 PM Tuesday, April 13, 2021
at Tupelo Chapel
Mr. Shawn Eric Kreuzberger
Tupelo
Arrangements incomplete
--------------------------------------
MEMO
Leon Sykes
AMORY - Leon Sykes, 82, passed away on April 5, 2021, at his residence in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
MEMO
Tony Reese
AMORY - Tony Reese, 67, passed away on April 9, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Navaro Trice
TUPELO - Navaro Trice, 27, passed away on April 8, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMO
Eva B. Wicker
BALDWYN - Eva B. Wicker, 62, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Mary Alice Ford
GREENWOOD SPRINGS - Mary Alice Ford, 91, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at her residence in Greenwood Springs. Services will be on Sunday, April 11, 2021; 3:00 PM at the New Center Point Freewill Baptist Church in Greenwood Springs, MS. Visitation will be on on Sunday from 1:00 until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Pickle Cemetery.
MEMO
Jerrell Bates
TISHOMINGO - Jerrell Bates, 71, passed away on April 6, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ludlam Funeral Home.
MEMO
Sylvester L. Moody
OXFORD - Sylvester L. Moody, 63, passed away on April 8, 2021, at Methodist Alliance Health Service in Germantown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
MEMO
Henerene T. Holimon
AMORY - Henerene T. Holimon, 96, passed away on April 2, 2021, at NMMC- Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
MEMO
Ricky Willis
BOONEVILLE - Ricky Willis, 61, passed away on April 10, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Johnny Hull
HAMILTON - After Many, many prayers, Johnny Hull, 72, received peace in the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Columbus due to the Covid 19 virus that is most definitely real. He was born in Monroe County to the late Winfield S. Hull and Reva Hanson Hull.
Johnny Enjoyed playing basketball and was Quarterback of his football team. He also served as Class President of the 1967 Class of Hamilton High School. Johnny held many lifetime memories from his longtime friends. He retired as a maintenance supervisor from Georgia Gulf with 43 years of service. According to his many friends at work, there would be many stories told if those walls could talk. After retirement, he and Debbie enjoyed traveling with special friends. More than anything, Johnny loved spending time with his family, piddling in his shop but most of all, he was the best paw paw for his grands who thought he hung the moon. He was a lifelong member and faithful servant of the Lord at Hamilton United Methodist Church where he was loved by all.
In 1972, Johnny married Debbie Brown Hull and they were blessed with a beautiful family. Two daughters, Misty Hollis (Ricky) and Wendy; son, John David Hull; seven grandchildren, Autumn Rooks, Hannah Rooks, Maggie Poole, Lann Hollis, Ethan Hollis, Will Hollis and Dru Hull; 2 great grandchildren, Summer and Seth Jenkins; brother, James E. Riggan (Mary Anna); sister, Jane Riggan Pullen (Larry); brother-in-law, Ray Brown (Christy); sisters in law, Liz Brown and Donna Elam (Jay).
A Celebration of Life for Johnny will be at 1 PM on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Hamilton United Methodist Church with Dr. Roger McGrew officiating and special music by Martin Wilson. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen. Pallbearers will be his classmates, Tommy Clegg, Bill Cockerham, Terry Cockerham, JC Evans, Preston Lovell, Charlie Stanford, Dan West and Martin Wilson.
Visitation will be on Monday at the church prior to the service from 11 AM until 12:45 PM. Condolences may be shared online at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Dessie Mae Voyles
TIPPAH COUNTY - Dessie Mae Voyles, 93, of Bartlett, TN passed on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Ft Walton Beach, FL. She was born November 16, 1927 to Hayes and Hester Proctor in Walnut, MS. She was married to William Troy Voyles for 60 years, until his passing. She is survived by three sons and one daughter, David Voyles (Robbin) of Nashville, TN, Donald Voyles (Lauren) of Cumming, GA, Paul Voyles of Ft Walton Beach, FL, and Janie Voyles Chunn (David) of Bartlett, TN. She has 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM and Services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Interment will follow in New Salem Cemetery, Walnut, MS at 3:30 PM.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Voyles family at ripleyfuneralhome@yahoo.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Tommy Locastro
SHANNON - Thomas "Tommy" Joseph Locastro, Jr., 73, a highly decorated military hero, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his residence in Shannon. He was born October 18, 1947, the son of Thomas Joseph Locastro, Sr. and Thelma Godbey Locastro. Thomas graduated from Itawamba Junior College in Industrial Electricity and attended Mississippi State University in Electrical Engineering for 2 years. He served 3 tours in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division. During those three tours, he was wounded three times with three Purple Hearts, received a Silver Star for saving lives in combat and two Bronze Stars. He was very proud of his service in Vietnam. He served the rest of his military career as an Army Reservist and served during Operation Desert Shield where he also earned numerous commendations with the Perscom Unit. He worked many years with TVA in the Electrical Engineering field. After retiring, he loved spending his years with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, ducks, and numerous other animals. Thomas was a unique individual with a charismatic personality that most people loved and he touched many lives in a positive way. A Catholic, Tommy will be remembered as a kind, gentle man with a crazy attitude but he was always able to see the positive in every situation and person even people down on their luck had a place in his heart no matter who. He will be missed by many in so many ways. "Airborne All The Way Tommy!" He Leaves behind three daughters, Tina Locastro Sullivan of Nettleton, MS, Raven Locastro of Okolona, MS, and Angel Locastro of Shannon, MS; 4 sons, Brian Locastro of Fulton, MS, Tony Locastro of Fulton, MS, Jamie Locastro of Shannon, MS, and Gio Locastro of Shannon, MS; 1 sister, Rose Davis of Guntown, MS; 10 grandsons, 7 granddaughters, 2 great-grandsons, 2 great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews.
A Life Celebration will take place at 5 PM Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Sis. Liz Brown will recite scripture and pray and the family and friends will have opportunity to express gratitude for Tommy's life. Visitation will begin at 2 PM Sunday and will conclude with the 5 PM service. On Monday at 1 PM, a committal service with full military honors will take place in the Corinth National Cemetery with Bro. Don Baggett officiating. He will be interred beside his son, Gabriel, immediately following. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 5 PM Sunday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Memorials may be made to Tupelo Veteran's Park, P. O. Box 3608, Tupelo, MS 38802, or to Excel Commons, 230 West Main St., Okolona, MS 38860.
MEMO, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
Doris Ann Moses
BOONEVILLE - Doris Ann Moses, 76, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home in Booneville, MS. She was born February 3, 1945, to Frank Hunt and Patsy Hamilton Hunt. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitching and spending time with her family.
Funeral Services will be Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 12:00 PM until service time. Bro. Sammy Coker will be officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one son, William Moses of Booneville, MS; mother, Patsy Hunt of Gleason TN; two brothers, Bobby Hunt of McEwen, TN; Roger Hunt of Celina, TN; one sister, Debbie Simmons of Dresden, TN; four granddaughters, Jessica Moore; Brandy Schaum; Ashley Holland; and Elisa Griffin; nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Moses; her father; two daughters, Patricia Holland and Darlene Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA, 22102.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
MEMO
Shirley Calloway
PONTOTOC - Shirley Dean Calloway, age 83, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. She was born January 5, 1938 to Niles Blake and Margaret Elizabeth Hill Calloway. Shirley was retired from Tecumseh Manufacturing. She was a member of Furrs Baptist Church. Shirley was the "favorite Aunt" among her nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with them and all outdoor activities.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Gary Pettit officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her sister, Clara Jaggers; her brother, Richard Calloway and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Shelby Calloway Johnson and three brothers, William Allison Calloway, Niles Blake Calloway, Jr., and Dexter K. Calloway.
Pallbearers will be Devin Shewmake, Jeff Spencer, Kenny Calloway, Billy Wayne Dillard, Shannon Gunter and Randy Todd.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Delferd "Hum" Lauderdale
FULTON - Delferd Ray "Hum" Lauderdale, 83, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home after a sudden illness. He was born April 8, 1938, in Itawamba County, to Humbert and Coy Wayne Dulaney Lauderdale. He was a member of the Pine Grove Church of Christ for over 40 years. A hard worker all his life, Hum retired from the Fulton Telephone Company after 44 years of service. After retirement, he worked with his girls at Lauderdale Mechanical in Tupelo, where he was affectionately known as "Doc." Throughout his working career, he made many lasting friendships and loved working with all his coworkers. He enjoyed woodworking, working in his yard, and was an avid conversationalist who enjoyed picking at and joking with people.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Mark Neaves and Dennis Doughty officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Johnnie Lauderdale; four daughters, Pam Snow (Roger), Donna Lauderdale, Tina Payne (Kevin), and Gina Davis (Mike), all of Fulton; two sons, Steve Lauderdale (Candi) of Fulton and Johnathan Lauderdale (Kristie) of Tupelo; four sisters, Dorothy Wilemon (Rommie), Nellie Coker, and Agnes Gray, all of Fulton, and Linda Rainwater (Kenneth) of Florence, AL; ten grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Mike Todd, Ronnie Wilson, Jason Gassaway, Dusty Snow, Payton Snow, Cody Lauderdale, and Ty Davis.
Visitation will be Sunday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared with the Lauderdale family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Cissie (Skinner) Cobb
BELDEN - Mary Ann "Cissie" Skinner Cobb, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was 68. Cissie was born on July 30th 1952, in Memphis Tennessee. She is the second child of five children and the only daughter. She was a graduate of Marshall Academy in Holly Springs, MS and Mississippi State University (1975). Cissie married the love of her life John Ray Cobb, Jr. on January 4th 1975 and moved to New Albany, MS. After the birth of their daughter Jennifer Marie the family moved to Centerville Ohio and made it their home for twenty five years. While in Centerville they made lifelong friends. In Ohio they had their son John Tyler. Cissie was a loving mother who enjoyed making memories with her children. They were long time members of Far Hills Baptist Church where she was actively involved in choir and playing hand bells. She taught music at Magsig Middle School and considered her fellow teachers family. While teaching she also formed multiple choir groups and produced a yearly musical. In 2007 John and Cissie made Belden, MS their new home. This move allowed them to be near family and old friends. They have been blessed with attending the Orchard Church and their small group for 15 years. Cissie loved hosting people in her home, cooking for the holidays, and visiting with her grandkids. She also enjoyed college football, playing golf, bridge, and was known to catch a fish or two.
Cissie is survived by her husband of 46 years , John Cobb of Belden; her two children, Jennifer Bayer (Adam) of Fallon, NV and Tyler Cobb (Emma) of Nashville, TN; her mother, Mary Ann Skinner of Belden; her grandchildren, Abby and Anna Bayer and John Payne Cobb (who is due to be here is May of 2021); her brothers, Dan Skinner (Elizabeth) of New Albany, Charles Skinner of Ashville, NC, Mike Skinner (Susan) of Houston, TX and Stephen Sheehan (Colleen) of Eugene, OR; her beloved sister-in-law, Kay Lane (John) of Germantown, TN and numerous nieces, nephews, extend family and friends made throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Flake Skinner; and mother and father-in-law, John Ray, Sr. and Maxine Cobb.
Services will be at 1 PM Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel with Rev. Will Rambo and Rev. Dr. Bryan Collier officiating. Visitation will be from 12 PM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 1 PM Tuesday and will and will be permanently archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, donation forms may be found online at secure.pancan.org or may be made by phone at 877-272-6226. Condolences may be left for the family at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Rylee Hale
EUPORA - Rylee Kathryn Hale, 13, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home in Eupora. She was born December 26, 2007, in Starkville. She was a member of Eupora First United Methodist Church. Rylee attended Eupora Elementary where she was named Miss Eupora Elementary Most Beautiful in 2019 and awarded Webster County School District student of the month. She was an honor roll student and participated in the gifted class. She served as Grand Marshal of the Eupora Christmas parade. Rylee enjoyed playing soccer and competitive gymnastics, and loved her golden retriever, Honey, more than anything.
A celebration of Rylee's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Hope Church in Tupelo with Scooter Noland officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rylee is survived by her parents, Stephen Hale of Tupelo and Ginny Cogdell Jones and Brian Jones of Eupora; her brother, Reed Hale; her grandparents, Robyn Cogdell of Fulton, Dianne Hale and Steve Hale, both of Tupelo, and Butch and Patsy Jones of Fulton; her aunts, Lauren Storey (Ryan) of Columbia, TN, and Leah Beth Murphy of San Diego, CA; and her cousins, Jude and Lucy Storey of Columbia, TN and Isabelle Murphy of New York.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jerry Cogdell.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Hope Church, 2094 McCullough Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolences may be shared with Rylee's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO
John Webber
REYNOLDSBURG, OHIO - John Forrest Webber was born May 10, 1945, to the late Earlie Hall, born to and reared by his late mother; Learlie H. Webber. He passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after an extended illness. He was a member of Sherman Grove MB Church. John attended school in Pontotoc County. As a young man he loved fishing.
John was the first African American DJ in Tupelo, known to many as “Dr. Webb”. He got his start at WTUP in the 1970’s. John had a passion for the music industry. He worked for over 40 years at various stations across the country. He was honored by United Brothers & Sisters of Tupelo in 2011 for his achievements. John was a very witty and charming soul. He had a way of putting a smile on your face. His most enjoyable moments are those he shared with his children, grandchildren and family. John was a great storyteller and had many to share with family & friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Webber of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; three daughters, Marcina Webber of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Allison Fuller (Eric) of Tupelo; Adrian Brim (Cedric) of Tupelo; three sons, Bryan Webber Jones (Tawana) of Tupelo; Marcus Zinn of Pontotoc & George Woodruff of Chicago; sisters, Janice Banks of Red Hill & Trannie J. Wilson of Verona; brother, Michael Hall (Tonia) of Gulfport; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; cousins & friends. He was preceded in death by his infant child, Baby Girl Webber; his mother, Learlie H. Webber; father, Earlie Hall and brother, Artie Webber Sr.
Private family services will be held in Ohio. Local private memorial will be held at a future date.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Charles E. "Eddie" Randolph
BELDEN - Charles Edwin "Eddie" Randolph, 80, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Vicksburg. A native of Iuka, he was born on July 27, 1940 to Oliver Thurman and Johnnie Evelyn Linton Randolph. Soon after graduating from Burnsville High School, Eddie enlisted in the United States Navy where he honorably served his country both stateside and abroad, including: Beirut, Lebanon and Cuba. In 1968, after 10 years of service, he was honorably discharged as an E6. His Military background instilled within him, a deep patriotism which was tightly weaved in every aspect of his life and his continued pride and dedication to his country led him to be a long-time faithful member of the American Legion Post 49. On March 31, 1978, Eddie married Phyllis Guinn and they later relocated to Belden. Before his retirement, Eddie worked a number of years as a maintenance mechanic for different beverage companies and as an over the road driver. Following his retirement, Eddie worked part time driving a dump truck.
He had an affinity for the outdoors and took a lot of pride in tending to his yard, especially his flower beds and vegetable garden. A history enthusiast, Eddie enjoyed reading books and watching documentaries related to history and was particularly interested in anything related to the Civil War. He also enjoyed watching his Westerns. Eddie loved his family, friends and neighbors and received tremendous joy in helping them any way he could. He also loved the joy, laughter, and light-heartedness that children brought to his world and would be the first to volunteer to help or teach them. He was a jovial old soul and was extraordinarily respectful to everyone he encountered.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A committal service with Military Honors will follow in Chesterville Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held form 4 to 6PM Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11AM Wednesday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Pallbearers will be Rachel Prust, Mike Prust, Luke Prust, Shawn Flournoy, Seth Gowen, Ronnie Johnson and Brandon Norton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Nelson, James "Goober" McCollum, Jeff Enlow, Rob Mosley, Allen Prust, John Bakies, Bob Fortoner, Rod Stinnett, Ken Wood, Howard Wilson and Don Pickens.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Phyllis Randolph of Belden; three daughters, Pamela Ann Nelson of Iuka, Paula Denise Randolph of Iuka and Jennie Lynn Prust and her husband, Allen of Tupelo; son-in-law, Jeff Duty of Algoma; eight grandchildren, Michael Prust and his wife, Denise of Tupelo, Lucas Prust and his wife, Rachel of Tupelo, Shawn Flournoy and his wife, Brooke of Algoma, Dustin Nelson of Durango, Colorado, Autumn Laminar of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Ashley Gowen of Tupelo, Amber Gowen of Corinth and Danielle Nelson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren; and a number of others whose lives were forever changed by the friendship and love given so freely by Eddie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Pamela Sue Duty.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place - Memphis, TN 38105.
MEMO, PHOTO
Joyce "Nell" Jones
GREENWOOD SPRINGS - Joyce Varnell (Pierce) Jones, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 9, 2021. She was born on June 3, 1944, in Itawamba County, MS, the daughter of the late Garvin M Pierce and Delsie Crouch Pierce.
Nell grew up in Itawamba County and attended school in Tremont, Mississippi. She married Garvis Jones and they were blessed with five children and a large extended family. She worked many jobs during her lifetime to help her family. She was a Seamstress at Monroe Trousers in Smithville as well as at Amory Garment. Nell was also a dishwasher at Pickle Barrel in Amory and later in life, she became a CNA at Oak Tree Plantations as well at the Pillars in Aberdeen. Yet of all her jobs, she loved her career of raising her family most.
She loved the Lord and was Baptist. Nell was so caring and all of her family's needs she tended to. She was very loving and giving and her grandchildren were spoiled by her. She enjoyed collecting pictures and photographs of her children and other family members. Nell was independent and liked to do everything herself. She was passionate about St. Jude Hospital and The Shriners, always putting others before herself. In her free time, she liked to listen to Christian and Country music, cook for others, and play handheld video games. She was a special woman who made others smile.
There were many wonderful memories made through the years with Nell and her family and they will cherished forever. Her legacy will live on in her children's and grandchildren's hearts and lives.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice Hughey (Mike), Smithville, Patsy Carter, Festus, MO, and Myra Smith (Billy), Nettleton; sons, Stephen Pierce Jones, Greenwood Springs, and David Jones (Donna Kay), Smithville; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Pierce, Smithville, and Lecil Pierce (Louise), Tremont; granddaughter in heart, Tasia Camp; a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her loving husband, Garvis Jones; and brother, Cecil Pierce.
Her Celebration of Life funeral service will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. B. J. Mills officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS. Pallbearers will be Glen Jones, Jackie Jones, Chad Jones, Michael Hughey, Bruce Hughey, and Drew Comer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cooper Jones and Hunter Jones.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 11:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Smithville, MS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.