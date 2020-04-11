Jessie Bradford, Pontotoc
Judy Myrl Brownlee, Fulton
Hollis Carr, Oxford
Fredrick Colburn, Fulton
Emmit Clifton Culver Sr., Union County
Charles Donahue, Baldwyn
Jim Furtick, Tupelo
Timothy Gann, Union County
Charlie E. Gardner, Corinth
Ethel Louise Mann, Corinth
Frank McCollum, New Albany
Robert McKinney, Holly Springs
Danny McKinzie, New Albany
Eunice Putt, Jackson, Tennessee
Mary J. Rose, Ripley
Christine Rousch, Mooreville
Leona Mae Copeland Sain, Amory
Willie G. Shumpert Jr., Booneville
Jeep Simmons, Belden
Teresa Tartt, Amory
Barbara Bennett Sloan Young, Union/Lafayette Counties
Holland Directory for
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Mr. James “Jim” Weldon
1966 to 2020
Tupelo
Services Private to Family
Mr. Jeep Simmons
Belden
Private Service
Tuesday April 14, 2020
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Mr. Jim Furtick
Tupelo
Arrangements are incomplete.
W.E. Pegues Ad for
Sunday, April 12, 2020
MS. CHRISTINE ROUSH
Mooreville
Private Family Service
Jefferson Street Chapel
Eunice Putt
JACKSON, TENNESSEE - Eunice Prescott Putt, 96, went to embrace her Heavenly Father, April 5, 2020. She grew up and spent her entire life in Tupelo.
After graduating from East Tupelo High School, in 1943, she worked as the bookkeeper, for Hinds Bros. Clothing until 1967. She received a B.S. Degree from Mississippi State University, in 1969, and a Masters Degree in Social Work, from the University of Alabama, in 1971.
She had a rewarding career in Social Work, for the next 32 years in the Kidney Unit, of North Mississippi Medical Center. Having a servant's heart and love for her patients, she chose not to retire until 2003, at age 80.
She was an active member of East Heights Baptist Church, serving on various committees. She loved the Lord, her church, and her family, striving to Do All Things As Unto The Lord.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Celia Scott O'Neal of Jackson, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Jan O'Neal Lambert and husband, Chris; one grandson, Robert William (Will) O'Neal Jr. and wife, Tammi; and four great-grandchildren, Katie Lambert, Eli Lambert, Ty O'Neal and Joshua O'Neal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Allen Putt; her mother, Kate Horton Prescott; and her only child, Robert (Ron) William O'Neal.
The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Jackson Oaks, for their loving care.
Any memorials may be directed to East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Charles Donahue
BALDWYN - Charles Lane Donahue, 82, passed away April 9, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He retired from MDOT and Baldwyn Implement Co. He was a veteran of the Mississippi National Guard, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, horses and wood working. He was a Baptist.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 13, 2020, 11 a.m., at East Mt. Zion Cemetery, with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Addie Frances Donahue of Baldwyn; three sons, Kenneth Donahue (Brenda) of Pratt, Keith Donahue (Teresa) of South Prentiss and Johnny Donahue (Sharon) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Beth Moore (Donald), Madison Donahue, Brittany Donahue Law (Burton) and Cody Donahue; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Blake, Conner and Dylan Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lorene Rakestraw; one brother and one sister.
Jeep Simmons
BELDEN - World War II veteran, Jesse Eugene "Jeep" Simmons, 97, died April 9, 2020, at his home in Belden. Jeep was born February 21, 1923, to Jesse Eugene Simmons and Jewell Phillips Simmons. He married to Joyce Wilson Simmons of Leland, for more than 65 years. After serving as a bomber pilot in the war, he attended Mississippi State University where he helped to restart the fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, as its president. Jeep was named head cheerleader, for the Bulldogs, and was elected Mr. Mississippi State, in 1948. He retired as District Manager of Elanco, a division of Eli Lily.
A private inurnment will be held in the Columbarium, of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, with the Reverand Rob Gill officiating. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, is honored to serve their friends.
He is survived by Jesse Eugene Simmons III of Belden, Pati and Tom Kelly of Chicago, Illinois, and Jan Elyse Simmons of Nashville, Tennessee; his grandchildren include, Erin Kelly, Shannon Kelly, Griffin Wenzler, Madison Wenzler and Elliott Wenzler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Joyce Wilson Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the USO, P.O. Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677.
Teresa Tartt
AMORY - Teresa Ann Tartt, 67, of Amory, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born September 12, 1952, to Cecil A. Tutor and Golden Hale Tutor.
A private graveside service will be, 11 a.m., Monday, April 13, 2020, at Lee Memorial Park.
She is survived by her special companion, Britt Wiygal of Tupelo; two sons, Richard Skelton (Paige) of Baldwyn and Robert Skelton (Angie) of Tupelo; two step children, Bo Tartt (Kristi) of Brewer and Reshell Tartt of Canton; two sisters, Cecilia Moon (Dennis) and Sandy Smith; brother-cousin, Danny Gentry (Lynn); five grandchildren, Chloe Skelton, Rowan Skelton, Mia Skelton, Kelsey Finn (Steven), and Riley Tartt and one great- grandchild, Remmy Finn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Terry Tartt.
Willie G. Shumpert Jr.
BOONEVILLE- Willie G. Shumpert Jr. , 37, passed away on April 10, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Danny McKinzie
NEW ALBANY - Danny McKinzie, 59, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Charlie E. Gardner
CORINTH - Charlie E. Gardner Sr., 69, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home in Corinth. Services will be announced at a later date. Patterson Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Robert McKinney
HOLLY SPRINGS - Robert McKinney, 80, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Ethel Louis Mann
CORINTH - Ethel Louise Mann, 75, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center, in Corinth. A graveside service was held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Forest Hill Cemetery. Patterson Memorial was entrusted with arrangements.
Leona Mae Copeland Sain
AMORY - Leona Mae Copeland Sain, 81, met her Lord and Savior face to face on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born May 10, 1938, in Aberdeen, to Jefferson Manuel "J.M." Copeland and Leona Dodd Copeland
Leona grew up in Missouri and attended High School in Bell City, Missouri. She married the love of her life, Bro. J.W. Sain on April 1, 1955, and in 1981, they moved to Amory. They were blessed by God with three children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her primary career during her life was raising her children and providing a Christ centered, loving home, for her husband and family. When she worked outside of the home, she worked in manufacturing and her last job was with the Monroe County Shopper.
Her family and friends were blessed to have had her in their life. Sister Sain loved being with her family and her church family at Amory First Assembly of God. A feisty woman, she would tell anyone exactly like it was, if she knew something needed to be said. She had a pure heart, loved deeply, and never met a stranger. Leona would always see the best in everyone and would help anyone in need. She lived a true Christian life where she served others with a glad heart, especially when she was cooking things like homemade biscuits for loved ones.
In her free time, she enjoyed listening to gospel, singing in church, and listening to Glen Campbell. She had a green thumb and she gardened tasty vegetables and grew beautiful flowers, including roses. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas and her home was always so inviting. Leona liked to fish and spend time with animals, especially her puppies. She got great joy chasing her grandchildren around and caring for them. Her home health nurse, Elizabeth, was precious to Leona and the family, and they want to extend their heart felt appreciation for all the love she showed her.
One of her favorite past times was spending precious time with her husband, and her family has great comfort knowing that there was a great reunion in Heaven. Leona left behind wonderful memories for her family to cherish for many years to come.
She will be greatly missed but her family is at peace knowing that she has gone home.
Leona is survived by her daughter, Emily Edwards (Mike), Belden; sons, Jerry Sain (Mary), Amory, and Terry Sain (Brenda), Amory; grandchildren, Jerry Wayne, Joshua, Brandi, Emily, Heather, Tabitha, Chris; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Oliver, Amory; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and brothers, Edward Copeland and Hilton Copeland, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bro. J.W. Sain.
A private family funeral service will be held, Monday, April 13, 2020, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Pastor Justin Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery in Nettleton.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Hollis Carr
OXFORD - Raymond "Hollis" Carr died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
He was born October 26, 1939, in New Albany, to Virginia and Dixie Carr. He graduated from Center High School in Union County, and attended North East Mississippi Junior College before joining the U.S. Navy in 1958. During his five years in the Navy, he met and married the love of his life, Brenda Dillard of Ingomar Community in 1961. After the Navy, he started a career in the automobile business that lasted 51 years.
He and his family lived in many cities in Mississippi including, Greenwood, Clarksdale, New Albany, Forest, Greenville, Tylertown, Laurel, Gulfport and Oxford.
While in Gulfport, he was partner and General Manager of Watkins Oldsmobile Cadillac. In Gulfport, he was active in his church and community, He served on several boards; Gulfport City School Board, President; Gulfport Area Chamber of Commerce, President; Gulfport Rotary Club, President and Rotarian of the Decade, 1980; Harrison County Tourism Commission Board; Oldsmobile National Dealer Council for two years.
He loved his family and his dog. He played golf until a stroke in 2001. He loved Mississippi State University, and their athletics.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; and brother, Travis Carr.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dillard Carr; their two daughters, Sherri Carr Bevis (Gulfport) and Leigh Ann Carr and Bubba Morgan (Oxford); five grandchildren, Nolan Bevis (Memphis) and Nicholas Bevis (Orlando), Ryan, Emily, and Joshua Morgan (Oxford); and his sister Bonnie Kaye Gammel of Blue Springs.
The family will have a graveside service Monday, April 13, 2020, and a Celebration of Life Service, at a later date. Burial will be in Ingomar Cemetery, in Union County. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Honorary Pallbearers will be, Nolan Bevis, Nicholas Bevis, Ryan Morgan and Joshua Morgan
In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Baptist Church of Oxford, Mississippi.
Emmit Clifton Culver Sr.
UNION COUNTY - Emmit Clifton Culver Sr. , 57, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center, in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Timothy Gann
UNION COUNTY - Timothy Gann, 54, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Union County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mary J. Rose
RIPLEY - Mary J. Rose, 55, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home in Ripley. Services will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Ripley Cemetery. A full obituary will follow in Tuesday's paper. McBride Funeral Home in Ripley has been entrusted with arrangements.
Judy Myrl Brownlee
FULTON -Judy Myrl Brownlee, 58, formerly of Halls, Tennessee, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit, in Tupelo. Services will be Monday, April 13, 2020, 2 p.m., at Dry Hill Cemetery in Halls, Tennessee. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Bennett Sloan Young
UNION/LAFAYETTE COUNTIES - Barbara Bennett Sloan Young, born in Nashville, Tennessee, July 8, 1916, died peacefully, March 28, 2020, having lived gracefully for all of her nearly 104 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
She was a longtime resident of Jackson, where she graduated from Central High School, and attended Mississippi University for Women, and Millsaps College.
In 1939 she married John Sloan, and two years after his death in 1963, she was married to J. Will Young, who died in 1996, ending their marriage of 32 years.
Mrs. Young was the mother of three daughters: Barbara Sloan Stribling Davis (J.T.) of Oxford; Patricia (Trissie) Sloan of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Suzie Sloan Durbin (Michael) of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
She was "Gagie" to nine grandchildren, Sloan Stribling Hunter of Oxford; Susan Stribling of Oxford; Paige Stribling Recchia (Tony) of Greenwich, Connecticut; Wilson Stribling (Jennifer) of Madison; Ashley Best Mudd (Brian) of Lake Worth Beach, Florida; Barrie Best of Aliso Viejo, California; Laurie Best of Bend, Oregon; Beau Durbin (Sharay) of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Taylor Durbin Leath of Little Rock, Arkansas. She also had three step-grandchildren: Robin Davis Wilson of Atlanta, Georgia, Richard Davis (Leighanne) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Alan Davis (Lauren) of Metairie, Louisiana.
She had sixteen great-grandchildren; Sam Hunter (Mary Shields) of Memphis, Tennessee; Lilly Hunter of Oxford; Charlie, Miles, Wyatt and Olivia Recchia of Greenwich; Roger, Bennett and Celia Stribling of Madison; Camden and Cole Petty of Aliso Viejo; Dylan Anderton of Bend; Henry and Miller Durbin of Hot Springs; and Leighton Sloan and Briggs Leath of Little Rock. She also had nine step-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Young is also survived by two nephews: Bill Batson (Carol) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Benn Batson of Jackson.
In 2018, Mrs. Young welcomed a great-great-granddaughter, Anne Stribling Hunter of Memphis, Tennessee, with whom she continued to share laughs in the final weeks of her life.
Fredrick Colburn
FULTON - Fredrick Colburn, 48, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones.
Jessie Bradford
PONTOTOC - Jessie Bradford, 79, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at CHC Manila Nursing Home in Manila, Arkansas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Jim Furtick
TUPELO - James Milton “Jim” Furtick, 65, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors Tupelo Chapel.
Frank McCollum
NEW ALBANY - James Franklin "Frank" McCollum, 76, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, in New Albany.
He was born December 11, 1943, in Okolona, to the late Clofice and Aline Anderson McCollum. He retired from U.S. Navy, having served in Vietnam. Later, he retired from the New Albany Police Department. He was a member of Bethany Church of the God & Prophecy in Okolona.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, April 13, 2020, at Eddington Cemetery in Pontotoc County, with Bro. Jim Jackson and Bro. Blake Stalans officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Brooks McCollum; one daughter, Kelli Jordan (Pat) of Blue Springs; two sons, Rick McCollum (Linda) of Pontotoc and Aaron McCollum (Christy) of New Albany; eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Audie McCollum.
In honor of Mr. McCollum's service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Navy flag during his graveside service. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Christine Roush
MOOREVILLE - Christine Lynn Roush, 58, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence in Houston. She was born August 25, 1961, in Pekin, Illinois, the daughter of Lonnie Reynolds and Patricia Martin Jackson. She grew up in Lee County and attended school at Saltillo. Christine worked as a seamstress in the furniture industry. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a big fan of George Strait. Christine enjoyed taking care of her dogs, making jewelry, drawing and working in her yard. She loved her roses and wild flowers.
Christine leaves behind three children, Stacy Allred, Leslie Kline, and Lonnie Stone; eight grandchildren, Chelsea Daniels, Steffen Cox, Emma Allred, Rainer Kline, Novaleigh Stone, John Stone, Anna Stone and Serenity Stone; one great-grandson, Kholby Daniels; and her best friend and caregiver, Sandy Wheeler; seven sisters and three brothers.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Reynolds; and her mother, Patricia Martin Jackson.
