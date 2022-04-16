TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Annie Gloe Anderson, Amory
Travis Avant, Tupelo
Herbert Glenn Baulch, Nettleton
Lerah Ann Peters Edwards, Guntown
James Fugitt, Booneville
Mary Francis Horn, Fulton
Willie Ivy, Shannon
Jesse Johnson, Brooksville
Joyce Mae Putt, Saltillo
George Self, Guntown
Jeff Smith, Iuka
Scarlett Thompson, Hatley
Juanita Sue Wood, Fulton
Dr. Jeanette Zurawski, Mooreville
--------------------------------------------
Holland AD
CHRIST IS RISEN INDEED!
Happy Easter from your friends
at Holland Funeral Directors
--------------------------------------------
Lee Ad
Mrs. Annie Gloe Anderson
Amory
Funeral Service
2 pm Wednesday at
North Boulevard Christian Church, Amory
Burial in Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 5-7 Tuesday at Lee Memorial
--------------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Sunday
April 17, 2022
MRS. JOYCE PUTT
Saltillo
2 p.m. Monday
Saltillo Chapel
Mayfield Cemetery
Visitation: 11 until 2 p.m.
Monday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
MR. ELBERT DILLARD
Saltillo
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m.
Monday, W. E. Pegues. Tupelo
MR. TRAVIS AVANT
Tupelo
Graveside Services
2 p.m. Tuesday
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Headland, Alabama
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m.
Monday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. LERAH EDWARDS
Guntown
2 p.m. Tuesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Camp Creek Cemetery
Visitation: 11 a.m. until service time
Tuesday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
DR. JEANETTE ZURAWSKI
Mooreville
Gathering of Friends
6 p.m. Tuesday
W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Visitation: 4 until 6 p.m.
Tuesday, W. E. Pegues,
Tupelo
MR. JEFFERY M. SMITH
Iuka
Family Services at Later Date
--------------------------------------------
MEMO
Juanita Sue Wood
FULTON - Juanita Sue Wood, 81, passed away on April 16, 2022, at her son's home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
MEMO
Mary Francis Horn
FULTON - Mary Francis Horn, 62, passed away on April 16, 2022, at her home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
MEMO, BORDER, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Scarlett Thompson
HATLEY - Scarlett Brooks Hathcock Thompson, 43, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, surrounded by the loving support of family and after a long battle with cancer. She fought the disease with the most amazing grace, bravery and strength.
Scarlett, or T as she was affectionately called by those closest to her, was born in Amory on June 21, 1978, to Mike and Sharon Hathcock. She was the second of two daughters, and it was obvious early on that rearing her would be much different than her sister Mel, who was nine-years-old and a typical "only child" at the time. Scarlett was a handful as a toddler and a bit of a tomboy in grade school, but her sweet spirit was evident, and she grew into a kind and compassionate young woman who was even more beautiful on the inside than she was on the outside.
A lifelong resident of Hatley, Scarlett graduated from Hatley High School with honors in 1996, where she was a member of the student council, Beta club, and Hall of Fame; voted Best All Around, and was a member of the Lady Tiger softball, basketball, track and cheer teams. A fierce third baseman that could pole the ball, she played on three Lady Tiger state championship teams, was named to the All Division, All Area, and All Metro teams, and received way too many other accolades to list. She earned a scholarship to continue her softball career as a Lady Tiger after high school while pursing her associate of nursing degree at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Boonville. Softball was her first true passion, and watching her play was absolutely thrilling!
William Shakespeare said the meaning of life is to find your gift, and the purpose of life is to give that gift away. Scarlett found her gift as a nurse, and she dedicated her life to giving it away. While in nursing school, she was selected for the Caring Nurse Award by her classmates, and she truly lived up to that honor. Scarlett spent the bulk of her nursing career-- 15 years-- as Dr. Clint Washington's nurse, where she provided the very best nursing care with the utmost kindness and compassion to scores of patients in need of not only physical care but often just a listening ear, words of encouragement or a shoulder to lean on.
Scarlett married her high school sweetheart, Kyle Thompson, on December 12, 1999, and they went on to have two children, daughter Emma Rose and son Clay, who were clearly the center of her world. To have more time with them, Scarlett left clinic nursing in 2015 and accepted the position of school nurse at Hatley School, where she worked for the next four years. Nurse Scarlett quickly became the loved and trusted caregiver for students in kindergarten through high school as well as for school employees and faculty members. She treated each student as she would her own child, always referring to them as "her babies," and often providing them with snacks, clothing, and whatever else they needed in addition to her wonderful hugs-- as well as firm direction when warranted. Just prior to being diagnosed with breast cancer, Scarlett had accepted a position in the employee health unit at North Mississippi Medical Center, where she was working for one of her most trusted friends and mentors, Kathy Ford. Scarlett's illness prevented her from working in this role for long, but she absolutely loved the work and hated to leave it. She was a nurse through and through, and so many of her closest friends entered her life through this noble profession.
As much as she loved her work, nothing was more important to Scarlett than her family. She delighted in watching her children excel at what they loved and seeing them happy and enjoying life. She was beyond proud of them both, and the happiest days of her life were spent following Emma Rose from one softball field and tournament to the next and sharing in Clay's joy when he had a successful day in the woods, on the lake or in the field and brought his deer, fish, turkey or other game home to show off.
Scarlett grew up in a close-knit family-- a bit too close knit for some, who thought us crazy for gathering most every chance we could to celebrate birthdays, graduations, special events... or for no reason at all other than to just be together. The extended family was often together as well, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some of Scarlett's fondest memories were of weeks spent in the Smoky Mountains with 30-plus extended family members in one big cabin. Scarlett also loved the beach, and she cherished the annual sister-brother-in-law-cousin-grandparent trip there that the grandparents made possible every summer. There was always too much good seafood; at least a couple bad sunburns; a tense moment or two with dehydrated fainting adults, tents, umbrellas and coolers being taken out with the tide, or near drowning kids; and the always inevitable, "Where is TayTay's purse... phone... medicine box... glasses." The quantity of time together may have been cut short with her passing, but the quality time we shared is what matters and will always be treasured.
Scarlett was always doing for others-- even in her final months of life when she, herself, was sick and in need. She rarely missed an opportunity to coordinate or participate in events and activities at the school, ballfield, community or church. Scarlett was a member of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church, and she was so thankful for the love and support provided by Brother Danny Burks and the Grace family. Scarlett knew Jesus was her savior and strived to live each day in a way that would honor him. She made everyone she encountered feel important and special. She showed up when it mattered, had your back, and gave to those in need. She was a selfless person who delighted in the joy of others. She was thoughtful, considerate, supportive, nonjudgemental, loyal, loving and helpful. She was funny and fun-loving. She was also stubborn, dramatic, and just a bit obsessive-compulsive, but we loved her for all of it, and we are better because of it. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, nurse, fan and friend, and she will be forever missed.
It's been said that a heart is judged not by how much it loves but how much it is loved by others. To say that Scarlett was well loved is a gross understatement. She represented the good that we all need every day in our lives, and her memory will live on through the grit of ballplayers and the roar of the crowd, the kindness and compassion of her fellow nurses, and the good in her children.
Scarlett is survived by her husband Kyle, children Emma Rose and Clay, parents Mike and Sharon, sister Mel, mother-in-law Jean, father-in-law Tommy, brothers-in-law Bill and Brian, sisters-in-law Cory, Alex, and Jennifer, nieces Georgia Grace and Addie, nephews Mason, Chandler, Briley and Milo, a special aunt Karen and cousins Heather and John Isaac, dearest friends Matt and Lauren, Kathy and Bo, and a host of extended family, ball family, nursing family and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Forney and Thelma Cox, paternal grandparents Jack and Helen Hathcock, father-in-law Tony Robinson, and a favorite uncle John Cox.
A celebration of life service will be held at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory on Monday, April 18 at 6 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service. All are invited, and Scarlett requested that athletes wear their jerseys, and nurses and other caregivers wear their scrubs. In lieu of flowers, Scarlett requested that donations be made to Grace Fellowship Baptist Church.
MEMO, PHOTO, TISDALE NETTLETON LOGO
Herbert Glenn Baulch
NETTLETON - Herbert Glenn Baulch, 77, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. He was born on July 3, 1944 in Monroe County to parents Roy Lee Baulch and Mavline (Bishop) Baulch Bennett . He was a lifelong resident of the Nettleton area. He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed watching old westerns and listening to country music on tv. Herbert was quite the jokester and got a kick out of playing tricks on people. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved family.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial in Nettleton, MS with Pastor Zach Sanders and Bro. Wesley Stephens officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by two daughters, Hope Combs (Wally), Beth Cary (Brent), two sisters, Glenda Causey (Larry) and Brenda Johnson, five grandchildren, Kayla Parker, Wesley Francis (Erin), Dalton Combs, Zach Sanders (Danielle), and Dylan Cary, thirteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Roy Lee Baulch, and step-father Herschel Bennett.
Pallbearers will be Dawson Francis, Jayden Brownlee, Luke Burroughs, Waylon Burroughs, Brayden Burroughs, and Isaiah Wright.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Dr. Jeanette Zurawski
MOOREVILLE - The one-of-a-kind, out-spoken and witty, Dr. Jeanette Zurawski more affectionately known as "Dr. Z", died Wednesday, April 14, 2022, at The Meadows. Born on June 30, 1951, to Arthur August and Betty Lou Terry Zurawski in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point where she had a special group of friends, Jane, Beth, Chris, Patty, Chris, and Lynn, whom she remained close with all her life. In 1972, she and Jane took on the adventure of backpacking through Europe.
Jeanette began her professional career after graduating from nursing school as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
In August of 1973, she married Michael A. Dorman in a self-proclaimed "hippie" wedding in Rainbow Lake, South Carolina. During their unique service, they wrote their own vows, had a fudge brownie for a wedding cake, and had "When I'm 64" by the Beatles as their wedding song. Following their nuptials for the first 13 years; with an exception of six months when they lived in Hawaii, they lived in Portland, Oregon, where she continued advancing her career, and enjoyed IndyCar races, where she once ran into Paul Newman. During that time she earned her Bachelor's of Science in Math and Science and received her Doctor of Medicine Degree from Oregon Health Science University. Following medical school, they moved to Kansas City, Kansas for four years during her residency at Kansas University in Rehab Medicine. They also lived in South Carolina and Hawaii before making Tupelo their home in 1988 where she was the Medical Director of Rehab for North Mississippi Health Services. She was an associate member of the American Academy of Medical Acupuncture.
She enjoyed marching to her own drum, bird watching, reading, sewing, and traveling especially to Australia where she had the opportunity to witness the rare sighting of Halley's Comet that only appears every 75 to 76 years. She was also a talented embroider and specialized in haute couture embroidery.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael A. Dorman of Mooreville; two sisters, Ellen Boyce and her husband, Vaughn, of Ninety Six, South Carolina, and Sue Zurawski of Catawba, South Carolina; three brothers, Mike Zurawski of Stevens Point, Larry Zurawski and his wife, Ardel, of Negaunee, Michigan, and Norm Zurawski of Schofield, Wisconsin; and two special nieces, Stacy and Andrea.
Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A special informal gathering of friends will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to swap stories and favorite memories of Dr. Jeanette.
Z had a love for animals, her husband requests memorials be made in her memory to the Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803, where she served many years on the board.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Jeff Smith
IUKA - Jeffery "Jeff" Marlon Smith, 65, died Saturday April 9, 2022 at his home in Iuka. He was one of nine children of Roy Celester Andrew Smith and Cleo Lena Sartain Smith, he was born on December 31, 1956 in Itawamba County. Jeff was a very intelligent man with a great personality and sense of humor. He was also a talented musician and accomplished guitarist. Jeff was an avid reader, great cook, and animal lover.
He spent his formative years in Orlando, Florida where he began his love of fishing and even learned the secrets to catching blue crabs. After high school he worked at Tiffin Motor Homes as a finish carpenter, and later was self employed as a skilled carpenter.
Jeff leaves behind his five children, Jennifer, Jeffery, Jaime, Heather, and Brittany; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Gillett and her husband, Michael, and Wanda Perkins and her husband, Guy; brother, Bill Smith and his wife, Linda Fay; host of nieces and nephews; and best friend, Jimmy Lovelace.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers, Paul, James, Junior, Bobby, and John Smith.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
MEMO, PHOTO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Annie Gloe Anderson
AMORY - Annie Gloe Wilson Anderson left behind her earthly body and gained a new life in heaven on April12, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an extended illness.
Annie Gloe was born to Floyd and Omeria Lowry in Okolona, MS on February 14th, 1934. She graduated from Aberdeen High School where she met her first husband, Thomas (Tommy) R. Wilson. With her parent's permission, she married Tommy while in high school and then moved to Atlanta while he attended Atlanta Christian College. They were married for 33 years until his unexpected passing in 1984. She was single for 11 years before marrying her second husband, Ferman S. Anderson, Jr. in 1995.
Gloe, as she liked to be called, was a loving and faithful spouse and mother, and was very dedicated to serving her Lord as a minister's wife. She served with Tommy for 33 years and then after marrying Ferman in 1995, served with him during their 27-year marriage. She served the Christian churches in Georgia, Virginia and Mississippi. Through the years, she enjoyed oil painting and working in the yard, which was always well manicured.
She leaves behind her children, Lowry Wilson (Lissa), New Albany, MS, Tim Wilson (Anitra), Smithville, MS, Terry Anderson (Shelly), Phoenix, AZ, Caroline Anderson Ferguson (Denny), Monroe, OH, Tim Anderson (Jeannie), Georgetown, IN, Janet Anderson Layne (Jeff), Middletown, OH; grandchildren, Chadwick Wilson, Ryan Wilson (Jamie), Adam Wilson (Lauren), Micah Freeman (Hanna), Johnathan Hester, Michael Wilson, Holly Anderson, Zachary (Kelsey) Anderson, Jared Ferguson, Britt Kokenge, Laurel Anderson, Holt Ferguson,; great-grandchildren, Addie Wilson, Noah Wilson, Lucy Wilson, Lottie Wilson, Marilyn Model, Calum Anderson; her brother, David Lowry (Evelyn); host nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Omeria Lowry; her first husband, Tommy Wilson; Her second husband, Ferman Anderson; brothers, Carl Lowry and Bill Lowry.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2 PM at North Boulevard Christian Church, Amory, MS with Bro. Archie Taflinger officiating. Burial and graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial, Verona, MS.
Visitation for family and friends will take place Tuesday evening at Lee Memorial Funeral Home in Verona from 5:00 - 7:00 PM.
Memorials may be given to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS in honor of Annie Gloe.
MEMO
Jesse Johnson
BROOKSVILLE - Jesse Johnson, 70, passed away on April 15, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.
MEMO
Willie Ivy
SHANNON - Willie Ivy, 83, passed away on April 16, 2022, at Diversicare of Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home.
MEMO, FLAG, WATERS LOGO
George Self
GUNTOWN - George Edgar Self, 90, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at his home in Guntown. He was the son of a share cropper from Missouri, operated Holiday Inn & Executive Inn of Tupelo, managed Grabers Dept Stores in Missouri and Tupelo for 30 years, he was of the Baptist faith and later on in life worked for the Census Bureau, he was a member of the Missouri National Guard.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 Sunday April 17, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home with his family eulogizing him. Burial will be in the Campbelltown cemetery.
He is survived by 2 daughters Vickie Santangelo (Peter) Guntown, Alicia Self (Mary Donna) of Lake Cormorant MS, son Rusty Self (Tonya) Nettleton, 2 sisters Enola Jane Shepard of Fort Smith Arkansas, LaVell Neal of Houston Texas, a brother Donald Gene Self of Sikeston Missouri, 4 grandchildren Glenda Knowles (Heath), Kelsey Brooks (Cody), Jesse Timms (T.J.), George Self, 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Verna Hoover Self, his wife of 70 years Glenda Sugar Self, 2 brothers Bradley Self and Veron Self.
Visitation will be Sunday at Waters Funeral Home from 12 noon until service time at 12:30.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
MEMO, FLAG, MCMILLAN LOGO
James Fugitt
BOONEVILLE - James Monroe Fugitt, 82, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born September 23, 1939, to John and Ora Fugitt. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and attended Tuscumbia Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading and being outdoors.
A Celebration of Life with military honors will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 18, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Dale Ross officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 A.M. Until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
He is survived by two daughters, Alissa (Tony) McCreary and Sheila (Bradley) Walden; one brother, Jerry Fugitt; three sisters, Johnnie Hall, Dorothy Cummings, and Jean Fugitt; four grandchildren, Raygan (Kayla) McCreary, Channing (Kinsey) McCreary, Jake Walden and Jaila Walden; and two great-grandchildren, Madeline McCreary and Sophia McCreary.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Fugitt; his parents; one brother, Roy Lee Fugitt; and two brothers-in-law, John Hall and Johnny Cummings.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PEGUES LOGO
Travis Avant
TUPELO - Travis Wayne Avant, 80, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Leeper Greenhouse at Traceway in Tupelo. He was born in Newton, Alabama on April 1, 1942 to John Floyd Avant and Louise Blackmon Avant. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army and was a proud veteran. He retired as the District Manager for Lance Snack Food after a long and successful career. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo and served as a Deacon.
Travis is survived by his sister, Margarette Avant Grimes and her husband, Jimmy, of Ozark Alabama; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Mike Sexton and his wife, Joni of Ottumwa, Iowa; and long-time friend and caregiver, James Shelton and his wife, Shirley, of Tupelo and their daughter, Elizabeth Garvin and her husband, Patrick, and their children, Russum and Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ellen Sexton Avant; parents; brother, Kenneth Avant; and sister, Mildred Avant Grimes.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 in the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Garden of Memories in Headland, Alabama. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Byers Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, Tupelo.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Harvest Fund, 300 N Church St, Tupelo, MS 38801.
MEMO
Lerah Ann Peters Edwards
GUNTOWN - Lerah Ann Peters Edwards, 77, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. until service time at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Camp Creek Cemetery.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Joyce Mae Putt
SALTILLO - Joyce Mae Putt at the age of 77 years old went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home. Joyce was also bubbly and congenial to everyone around her. She was born October 7, 1944 in Itawamba County to Dennis Williams and Mary Jane Outon Williams. On November 22, 1981, she married Danny Putt, they were married for almost 29 years before his death in 2009. She enjoyed helping Danny in his carpentry business. She also enjoyed spending time rabbit and squirrel hunting, fishing, reading; but she loved most was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo.
She is survived by her six children, James Mayo (Stacy), Melissa Holder, Danny "Bo" Putt (Glenda), Lanny Putt, Robert Hare, and Ronald Morrell (Misty); 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson expected in September; two sisters, Jean Schaffer and Elsie Battin (Al); and one brother, Charlie McCollum.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Butch and Doug Williams.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Monday, April 18, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Services honoring Joyce's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Adam Miller officiating. Graveside services will follow at Mayfield Cemetery in Saltillo.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Putt, Jacob Mayo, Robby Sandlin, Chris Stacks, Tim Stacks, and Rodney King.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.