W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Saturday
April 18, 2021
MS. LUCILLE “CELL” HOMER
Saltillo
2 p.m. Sunday
Saltillo Chapel
Euclatubba Cemetery
MRS. JEAN WALDROP STRANGE
Tupelo
1 p.m. Monday
First United Methodist Church
Pontotoc Memorial Park
Visitation: 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
CPL. KEN HAWES
Saltillo
12 p.m. Tuesday
Faith Baptist Church
Saltillo Cemetery
Visitation: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Church
MRS. JESSIE DEAN SULLIVAN
Horn Lake formerly of Plantersville
Arrangements Incomplete
MRS. ROSE FISCHER
Starkville
Arrangements Incomplete
Holland Directory for Sunday, April 18, 2021
Mr. Lawrence Pope
Tupelo
Graveside Service / Military Honors
2 PM today
Tupelo Memorial Park
Rev. Robert L. Jenkins
Tupelo
Life Celebration
3 PM today
St. Luke UMC Columbarium
1400 Clayton St., Tupelo, MS
Mr. Edd Herndon
Tupelo
11 AM Monday, April 19, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visit: 10 AM – service time
Mrs. Holley ‘MiMi’ Edwards
Baldwyn
2 PM Monday, April 19, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 3 PM – 5 PM Sunday, April 18, 2021
MEMO
Harvie L. Knox
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Harvie L. Knox, 86, passed away on April 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO
Christopher Glen Graham
ASHLAND - Christopher Glen Graham, 49, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Martinsburg. Private services will be on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel, 722 Coulter Drive, New Albany. Visitation will be on Monday, April 19, 2021 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery, Myrtle, MS. Serenity Simmons of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Rickey Mink
GOLDEN - Rickey Mink, 64, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 17, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 17, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Sandy Springs Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Dwight Pannel
Dwight Pannel
GUNTOWN - Dwight Pannell, 63, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, being outdoors, riding his four wheeler, and all Mississippi State sports. He enjoyed his occupation as a welder and he was a veteran of the MS National Guard.
There will be no public service and visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 3:00 p.m.
He is survived by two daughters, Tabitha Gillentine (Pate) and Cecily McLarty; son, Bentley Pannell (Haley); brother, Eddie Pannell; grandchildren, Lanna Bailey, Mason Gillentine, Payton McLarty, Libby Kinglsey, Levi Kingsley, Lincoln Pannell and Emilia Pannell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Mary Nell Carlock Pannell.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Henry Buford Sargent
AMORY - Henry Buford Sargent, 91, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Oak Tree Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on 1:00 pm, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 11:00 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at Tranquil Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Larry Haggard
PITTSBORO - Larry W. Haggard, 68, of Pittsboro, Mississippi passed away at his home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A funeral service is planned for Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Brooksville Baptist Church in Brooksville, MS. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until service time in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or any children's research hospital. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Susie Featherston Haggard of Pittsboro, MS; a son: Rick Haggard (Jana) of Mooreville, MS; two granddaughters: Alexandra and Ava Haggard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
MEMO
Annie W. Miller
BOONEVILLE - Annie W. Miller, 98, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday evening, April 18, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.
MEMO, FLAG
Donald Jack Rogers
ECRU - Donald Jack Rogers, was born in Aurora, Illinois on November 17, 1934 to Earl and Elizabeth Rogers. He served for 8 years as a military police officer during the Korean War. After returning home from the military he worked in the construction and concrete industry for many years, and eventually retired from JESCO after 18 years of service with the company. He loved to work in his flower and vegetable gardens. He also loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his friends and family at his log cabin in Ecru, MS.
He leaves behind one daughter, Cindy Lawrence (Joe Rossler) of Aurora, IL; one son, Rodney Rogers (Sherl) of Ecru, MS; two brothers, Art and Wayne Rogers of Aurora, IL; one step-sister, Roberta Malmgrem of CA; nine grandchildren, Brian Linden and Brandon Lawrence (Ruta) of Aurora, IL, Eddie Rogers (Shelly), Zack Rogers (Emily), Shawnda Rogers Black (Heath) and Kerry Rogers all of Pontotoc, MS, Wendy Sanders and Jonathan Clayton (Cheree) of New Albany, MS, Felicia Rakestraw (Cory) Tampa, FL; and a host of great and great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Mr. Rogers is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Rogers, Ted and Elizabeth Malmgrem; a daughter, Belinda Clayton, a son-in-law, Tommy Clayton; a son, Joe Rogers; a brother, Ray Rogers; also a very special friend and companion of 18 years, Terri Deitters.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc, with Rev. Mike Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason Dyer, Brad Hogue, Laine Robbins, Chris Hodge, Eddie Rogers, Zack Rogers, Kerry Rogers and Ronald "Frog" Sellers.
Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Sanctuary Hospice and Home Hospice Staff, and the staff at the Ecru Medical Clinic.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Reba Stevens
Reba Stevens
FULTON - Reba Jean Sappington Stevens, 83, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born August 21, 1937 to the late James V. Sappington and the late Mary Vance Smith Sappington. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and studying the Bible until her illness wouldn't allow her to do so. She was a homemaker most of her life and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Private family graveside services will be 12:00 pm on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Liberty Methodist Church Cemetery in Booneville with Bro. Chuck Boxx officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include her daughters: Vicki (Gary) Martin and Ricki (Charles) Wren both of Fulton; son, Michael (Lana) Stevens of New Albany; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Dean Stevens; 5 brothers.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Rev. Lenard Charles Keys
NEW ALBANY/MARYLAND - Rev. Lenard Charles Keys, 76, passed away on April 16, 2021, at St. Joseph in Tawson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO
Sandra Elizabeth Franks
CORDOVA, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF SALTILLO - Dr. Sandra Elizabeth Franks, 51, succumbed to pancreatic cancer at her home in Cordova, TN on Monday night, April 12, 2021 with her husband at her bedside and son nearby.
She is survived by husband Paul Woodie Whited III, son Johnathan Carter Whited, mother Betty Jean (Long) Franks of Saltillo, MS, brother John Michael Franks (Johnette Bramlett) of Saltillo, niece Leah Brooke Franks (Bailey Davis and Ella) of Phillip, MS, stepbrother Steve Sprinkle (Beth) of Saltillo, and stepsister Stephanie Gooch (John) of Saltillo. She was preceded in death by her father Junior Dean Franks of Saltillo, grandparents Aaron and Vadis Franks of Mantachie, MS, and Leland and Mabel Long of Saltillo, and stepfather Wayne E. Sprinkle of Saltillo.
Sandy was born July 25, 1969 in Tupelo, Mississippi, the eldest child of Junior and Betty Jean Franks. She grew up in Saltillo, Mississippi and had a passion for singing her whole life. She was in the youth choir and youth ensemble, and was always ready to sing solos at church. It was clear to her, even at an early age, that music would be her life’s work.
After graduating with honors from Saltillo High School, she attended The University of Mississippi in Oxford, MS where she earned a Bachelor of Music degree. She continued her education at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA, completing a Master of Music, and then a Doctorate of Musical Arts from The University of Mississippi where her concentration was vocal pedagogy.
Sandy and Woodie met while she was a doctoral student. They both sang at First Presbyterian Church in Oxford, Mississippi, and their first date was lunch at McAlister’s one Sunday after church. They had only been dating for a week when Woodie started introducing her to friends as “the girl I’m going to marry.” Shortly after she graduated, they were.
The couple relocated to Memphis where Sandy joined the faculty of The University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, teaching voice and undergraduate and graduate vocal pedagogy. Afterward, and for the past fourteen years, she has been an Adjunct Professor of Voice at Rhodes College.
As a Singing Voice Specialist and Vocal Pedagogue, Sandy specialized in the care of the professional voice, assisting several local physicians in the diagnosis of voice patients, as well as directing research projects, seminars, and masterclasses throughout the Southeast.
Her beautiful soprano voice was heard regularly throughout the Mid-South area. She performed as a soloist with Opera Memphis, the Oxford Community Chorus, the Memphis Vocal Arts Ensemble, the Rhodes MasterSingers Chorale, Germantown Presbyterian Church, and as a recitalist with the Memphis Chamber Music Society.
Her last public solo was an a cappella version of Sweet Little Jesus Boy, her crystal-clear voice pouring out over a church sanctuary that was otherwise perfectly silent and perfectly still.
Sandy maintained a private voice studio where she taught hundreds of students with diverse musical styles through the years, some of whom went on to pursue careers in musical performance.
Her singing voice was just one of her amazing talents. She had a way about her that drew people to her. She had a beautiful smile and a warm personality that made people want to be her friend. She was so easy to love, and she made those around her feel like they were the most important people in the world to her.
She served professionally as Treasurer and current President of the Memphis chapter of NATS, a presenter at The Voice Foundation’s Symposium on the Care of the Professional Voice, and a contributor to the book The Larynx, edited by Robert H. Ossoff.
She served her community, spending a portion of ten summers working with young singers as vocal coach and director in the Opera Memphis Conservatory program.
She served her church as Coordinator of Children’s Choirs at Germantown Presbyterian Church for more than a decade.
She enjoyed traveling with her family, shopping with her niece whom she regarded like a daughter, and baseball games with friends. But more than anything she loved her family. They remained her first concern even as her health was failing.
She was suffering and now is at rest. We will so miss all that she has shared with us through the years, but she leaves behind a rich legacy of teachers, singers, young Christians, family, and friends.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at Germantown Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials can be made in her memory to the Germantown Presbyterian Church Music Fund.
Rev. Robert Jenkins
Rev. Robert Jenkins
TUPELO - Robert Luther Jenkins, 89, returned to his Creator in the early morning hours of Friday, April 16, 2021 from his residence. Born to the late Gaylon Luther Jenkins and Ella Mae McAdams Jenkins in Sallis, MS, he grew up in Attala County and attended the public schools there graduating from Holmes Junior High School in Goodman. Rev. Jenkins continued his education at the University of Mississippi, graduating in 1956, and ultimately graduated from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta. Reverend Robert Jenkins spent over 61 years as a servant to God and his children ministering in the United Methodist Church-serving in the former North Mississippi Conference. Meek, mild and patient, he was always a "pastor" as well as a preacher, Bro. Robert tended his flock with loving compassion and genuine concern for their spiritual well being. He had extraordinary knowledge of the Bible. Bro. Robert especially enjoyed nurturing children and made "children's church" a part of every service. He was a master woodworker and literally carved thousands of chrismons (Christian symbols) for his parishioners. He gifted all his children and grandchildren with complete sets which are masterpieces and cherished possessions of his devotion to God and family. A devoted husband, dad and granddad, Robert married Carol Ann "Pat" Watkins on June 18, 1952.
A Service of Inurnment will be held at 3 PM Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Columbarium at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo. His daughter in law, the Reverend Sherry Jenkins, will officiate. The family will greet guest afterwards. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Bro. Robert leaves behind his cherished family, his wife of 68 years; Pat of Tupelo; his children, Bobby Jenkins and wife, Sherry C. of Tupelo and Donna Carol Habel and husband, Bruce of Raeford, North Carolina; his daughter in law, Sherry W. Jenkins of Oxford; seven grandchildren; Robby Jenkins and his wife, Donielle of Thaxton, Nicholas Jenkins and his wife, Ashley of Oxford, Meredith Jenkins of Tupelo, CJ Jenkins and his wife, Mary Margaret of Virginia, Luke Jenkins of Boston, Mass., Kevin Habel of Raleigh, North Carolina and Andrew Habel also of Raleigh; and a niece, Karen Gray of Gautier, Miss.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, one son, Dr. Charles Michael "Chuck" Jenkins, and his mother and father-in-law.
Memorials may be made to Walk to Emmaus at Baird and Stallings, P.O. Box 651, Indianola, MS 38751.
Holley 'Mimi' Edwards
Holley 'Mimi' Edwards
BALDWYN - Holley Elizabeth Robinson Edwards, 38, known affectionately by most as "MiMi" went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on April 14, 2021 at her residence near Baldwyn. Born on May 28, 1982 in Tupelo to Paul Robinson and Teresa Cole, she grew up here and graduated from Shannon High School in 2000. That same year on June 3rd, she married the love of her life, Steven Matthew Edwards. They went on to have two sons. Holley was a loving wife and a fierce and supportive Mother. She became a "Army" wife and followed and supported Matthew in his brilliant U. S. Army career, including receiving a Purple Heart. Holley was not one to meet a stranger, making friends wherever she went. She loved her "tribe". Be it family, church or friends, Holley loved big. A lover of animals, flowers, nature and a good rain storm, she and Matthew would sit together and listen to all types of music for hours. One of her passions was cooking and she was great at it.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Anthony Copeland and Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will follow in East Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Baldwyn. Visitation will be from 3 PM-service time today (Sunday) and from Noon-service time on Monday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Monday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
MiMi is survived by her husband, Matthew "Max" Edwards; son, Private Steven Cole Edwards and Caleb Edwards; bonus daughter, Akira Welch; her mother, Teresa Faulkner (Hub); father, Paul Robinsons (Katherine); sisters, Casey Robinson and Charleigh Robinson; grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Robinson; grandmother, Joann Cole; mother in law, Jan Zink; sisters in law, Lori Braxton and Mandy Joyner (Wes). numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Cole, and fathers in law, Steve Edwards and KB Zink.
Pallbearers will be Chase Coker, Jamie Coker, Clint Franks, Tim Jones, TJ Armstrong and Wes Joyner.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Edd Herndon
Edd Herndon
TUPELO - Ollie Edward 'Edd' Herndon was born September 4, 1938 in the Brewer Community to the late Ollie and Mavis Lindley Herndon. Edd passed to his eternal home on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his residence. Edd graduated from Tupelo High School in 1958. He married the love of his life, Carole Ann Bramlett, a marriage of over sixty years. They had three children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Edd began his sales career working for Borden's Milk Company on road delivery. He was transferred to Houston, Texas. After returning to Tupelo, he began his fifty-year career in the selling of automobiles. He traveled to Chicago and purchased cars, and sold the cars to retail dealers in Tupelo. After returning from traveling, he worked for Tupelo Auto Sales and had the Dodge Dealership franchise in Tupelo. A short time later, he opened Edd's Auto Sales on South Gloster Street, later moving to East Main Street. After retirement, Edd enjoyed getting together with a group of friends and playing dominoes at the fire station. Big Edd loved to fish and his children and all his grands were his pride and joy.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 19, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM to service time Monday only. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM on Monday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends.
Edd is survived by his wife, Carole Ann; his daughters, Jan Green and husband Randy, and Carla Hood and husband Ronnie; his grandchildren, Michael Herndon (Chris), Barley Juarez (Omar), and Linda Williams (Kelly); his great-grandchildren, Reed Parker Lindsey, Frankie Kay Lindsey, Kai Harrison Williams, and Ollie Katherine Williams; his sisters, Sarah Pierce (Robert) and family, and Teresa Wright (Donny) and family, and brother-in-law, David Campbell, favorite and only sister-in-law, Mary Kay Bramlett; and one uncle, J.E. Lindsey, and two aunts, Faye Hamblin, and Halove Morgan.
Edd was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Joyce Campbell; and his son, Ollie Edward Herndon, Jr.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Michael Borden, Sr.
Michael Borden, Sr.
FULTON - Michael Lee Borden, 54, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 7, 1966 to the late Johnny Borden and the late Brenda Stokes Allred. He enjoyed watching Ole Miss football and was an avid NASCAR fan. He also enjoying fishing and being with his family; especially playing with the grandchildren.
Services will be 3:00 pm on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry George and Bro. Pete Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ebeneezer Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Borden of Fulton; son, Michael (Nicole) Borden, Jr. of Belmont; daughters: Kristin (Richard) Cook of Saltillo, Ashley Borden of Russellville, AL; step-son, Adam (Amy) Pettigo; step-daughters: Tiffany (Michael) Williams, Jessica (Billy) Westbrook, Samantha Williams; 15 grandchildren; brothers: Terry Borden, Robert Borden, Bobby Borden, Huey Parsons.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister, Shunda Moore, niece, Mercedes Paige Allred.
Pallbearers will be Adam Pettigo, Richard Cook, John Scott, Jimmy Jones, Justin Nelson, Billy Westbrook.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tommy Taylor and Ray Jackson.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Randayius R. Armstrong
Randayius R. Armstrong
CORDOVA, TENNESSEE - Randayius R. Armstrong, 21, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 in Starkville, MS. Services will be Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS with all safety policies implemented (Masks Required*). Burial to follow at Cousins Cemetery on Dixie Road in Woodland, MS. Military honors will be given. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Jamie D. Swan
HOULKA - Jamie D. Swan, 40, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 18th 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Jean Waldrop Strange
Jean Waldrop Strange
TUPELO - Mary Jean Tedford Waldrop Strange, at the age of 89, died Friday, April 16, 2021 at her home. Born October 19, 1931 in Pontotoc County, She is the daughter of Noah Nelson and Louella Combs Tedford. She is a Pontotoc High School graduate and attended The University of Mississippi. Jean was married to John Howell Waldrop for 36 years.
Jean worked in banking in Pontotoc and New Albany for 15 years and was a co-founder of The Calico Mushroom Gift Shop in New Albany for 18 years. After selling her Gift Shop, Jean became the Ole Miss House Director of The Delta Gamma Sorority in which she was initiated as an honorary member. During her time she made life-long connections with the Ladies of D.G. and they were blessed by her recipes, etiquette classes, and southern hospitality. She continued her service as President on the House Corporation Board for the next ten years and remained an active alumna.
In 1993, Jean married Fred Strange and moved to Tupelo. They were constant travel companions traveling often overseas and also with the University of Mississippi Concert Singers. Before Fred's death, she often attended services at Calvary Baptist Church, where he was a member. Jean was a member of The First United Methodist Church, where she served on the Flower Guild, the Alter Guild, and United Methodist Women; and was a member Mark-Monroe Sunday School Class. Jean was a volunteer at the Cancer Center; member of The Tupelo Garden Club, Garden Club Hoe and Hope, Forthian Book Club, and served on the Tupelo Community Concert Board. She especially cherished playing Bridge with her friends anytime she could get together a table or two. She was a talented seamstress, skilled cook, and gracious hostess who loved to entertain.
Each generation has been blessed to have, Jean as their role model. She was a strong woman of faith who led her family by example. She was always there for those who needed her. She was compassionate, sympathetic, forgiving and touched the lives of everyone who was fortunate to know her.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Carol Waldrop Shirley (Keith) of Collierville, Tennessee; son, Scott Waldrop (Lee) of New Albany; three step-children, Pam Strange Wood (Gary) of Birmingham, Alabama, Debbie Strange Kelleher of Nacadoghes, Texas, Randall Strange (Catherine) of Hattiesburg; thirteen grandchildren, Nelson Shirley, Mary Morgan Gross (Chris), Jimbo Waldrop (Anna Claire), John Holt Waldrop, Mary Scott Sanks (Shawn), Jennifer Wood Nelson (Terry), Katherine Wood, Sara H. Holland (Justin), Kathleen Buy (Collen), Asher Strange (Amanda), Jillian Catlett (James), Chancellor Strange (Emily), and English Strange; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Vera Ann Tedford Martin of Athens, Alabama and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, John Waldrop and Fred Strange; seven brothers, Theo Nelson, Odis Wayne, William Combs, Barry Jackson, James Roland, Noah Nelson Jr, and Kenneth Waugh Tedford.
Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at First United Methodist Church with Dr. Embra Jackson officiating. Private graveside services will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Park.
W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Nelson Shirley, Jimbo Waldrop, John Waldrop, Chris Gross, Shawn Sanks, Asher Strange, and Chancellor Strange.
Memorials may be made to Sheppard Center, 400 W. Jefferson Street, Tupelo, MS 38804, First United Methodist Church, building fund, 412 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 and Alpha Psi of Delta Gamma House Corporation, PO Box 2399, Oxford, MS 38655.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
