TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Sammie L. Bolton, Baldwyn
Lurin A. Campbell, Water Valley
Shirley Chapman, Pontotoc
K.C. Cooper, Fulton
Michael Duane Dyson, Union County
Stephen Charles Edds, Ridgeland
Dorothy Ellis, Ecru
Mernie Smith Guthrie, Blackland
Gregory Holland, Booneville
Waverly C. McClendon, Okolona
Larry Newman, Baldwyn
Dorothy Siddell, New Albany
Billy Wayne Stone, Corinth
Bro. Ronnie Sutton, Pontotoc
Betty Jo Wallace, Dorsey
Paul Willard, Pontotoc
Robert Wooldridge, Mantachie
----------------------------------------
MEMO
Sammie L. Bolton
BALDWYN - Sammie L. Bolton, 77, passed away on April 22, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
MEMO
Betty Jo Wallace
DORSEY - Betty Jo Wallace, 80, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Dorothy Siddell
NEW ALBANY - Dorothy Siddell , 74, passed away on April 23, 2022, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Lurin A. Campbell
WATER VALLEY - Lurin A. Campbell, 61, passed away on April 21, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
MEMO
Mernie Smith Guthrie
BLACKLAND - Mernie Smith Guthrie, 92, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home in Blackland. Services will be on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Michael Duane Dyson
UNION COUNTY - Michael Duane Dyson, 53, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Tuesday April 26 at 2PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on April 26 from 12PM to 2PM.
MEMO
Shirley Chapman
PONTOTOC - Shirley Jean Walls Chapman, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her daughter's residence in Wingate, NC. She was born on February 23, 1937 to Dwight Mitchell "Bud" and Elizabeth Roberts Walls. Shirley was a former member of First Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA and West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and cooking for her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 2 PM at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens, with Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl Griffin (Roger) and Renee Brock Hamilton; two daughters-in-law, Susie Chapman and Dee Chapman Wooley; a sister, Mary Alice Floyd (Roger), a brother, Dwight Walls; ten grandchildren, Chad Chapman (Sara), Drew Chapman (Jade), Will Chapman, Stephanie White (David), Amy Coleman (James Mark), Michelle Wykle (Mark), Jerrad Griffin, Morgan Pritt (Austin), Trent Griffin, Justin Brock (Tempest) and Johnathan Brock and sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Edward Chapman, Sr., two sons, Larry S. Chapman and Robert E. "Bob" Chapman, Jr., and a grandson, Roger Ray Griffin.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO, BAILEY FH LOGO
Waverly C. McClendon
OKOLONA - Waverly C. McClendon, 81, was born on February 26, 1941 in Buena Vista, MS to the late Charlie McClendon and Beatrice Buchanan McClendon. He attended New Hope School. He was member New Hope U.M. Church. He loved shooting, fishing, hunting, westerns and his children and grandchildren. On April 16, 2022 at Shearer Richardson in Okolona, he departed this life.
His memories will be cherished by his daughters, Glender Payne (Greg), Mary Ellis, Gaynell McClendon, Shelia Collins (Tyrone) and Renae Isbell (J.R.); son, Waverly C. McClendon Jr.; a special grandson whom he raised, Christopher Buchanan; 18 grandchildren and a host of great-and great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Willie Etta Holmes, Linda Edwards (Kerry), Rena Wallace (Riley), Margie Townsend, Peggy Moore, Georgianna Harvey; brother-in-law, Obbie Moore; special niece: Ozella Ivy, special nephews: Travis Holmes and Lloyd Holmes.
Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022 at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS, 12-5 pm. Graveside services will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery, Okolona, MS at 1 pm. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
MEMO, MEMORIAL FH CORINTH LOGO
Billy Wayne Stone
CORINTH - Service to celebrate the life of Billy Wayne Stone, 82, is scheduled for Monday at 3:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM.
Billy passed away on Thursday April 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born on September 5, 1939 to the late Herbert and Gladys Stone. He was a graduate of Biggersville High School and N.E.M.J.C. in Booneville. He attended and supported First United Methodist Church. Billy was a Dana Corporation retiree who was mentored by many which led to lifetime friendships all over the world. An avid golfer, Billy was a longtime member of Hillandale where he held the title of Caddy Champion, Club Champion, as well as Invitational Champion.
Those left to honor Billy's memory include his wife of 58 years, Doloris Stone; son, Robert Stone (Valli); grandsons, Christian Stone (Marlie) and Cythe Stone. Other survivors include sister Claudette Miller (Ricky); brothers, Ricky Stone and Randy Stone; brother-in-law, Danny Dilworth (Sue Ann); sister-in-laws, Theresa Glenn (Jimmy), Karen Terry (Bill) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Ester Beckham (Jack).
Rev. Bud Gordon, Rev. John Garrott and Bill Terry will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences can be left at www.MemorialCorinth.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO
Stephen Charles Edds
RIDGELAND - Stephen Charles Edds passed away peacefully before dawn on March 29, 2022, at his home in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Steve was a devoted and loving husband to Lesly, devoted father to Ben and Rachel, bon vivant, superb attorney, world traveler, lover of and generous supporter to the arts and his community, and a wonderful friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.
Steve was born on April 28, 1949, the first child of Reverend William Harold Edds and Ann Fisher Edds, in Lexington, Kentucky. Being the son of a First Christian minister, Steve and his family moved frequently, and as a result he attended many schools before arriving at Murrah High School in Jackson, Mississippi in 1963. At Murrah High School Steve was the Co-Editor of the school newspaper the "Hoofbeat" during his senior year, elected "Most Versatile" by his senior class, selected as a Rotarian of the Month, and was a member of the Theater Guild and the Quill and Scroll. After graduation from Murrah High School in 1967, Steve attended Tulane University in New Orleans for his first semester, but quickly realized that Mississippi had become his true home and transferred to the University of Mississippi. At Ole Miss, Steve was a member of Sigma Chi, the Order of Omega, the Editor of the Ole Miss Annual during his senior year, when he also held the College Cabinet position of Director of School Spirit. He was a member of the national leadership society Omicron Delta Kappa, the academic honor society Phi Alpha Theta, named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities, and was a 1971 Inductee into the Ole Miss Hall of Fame. Steve graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Political Science, and promptly enrolled in the University of Mississippi Law School, where he was a member of the legal honor society Phi Delta Phi and went year-round to graduate and earn his Juris Doctorate degree in August of 1973.
Following law school Steve began a remarkable legal career initially in Columbus, Mississippi, working with early mentors he spoke of fondly throughout his life and where he became active in The Mississippi Bar and the American Bar Association. Steve moved to Jackson in 1986 and soon began specializing in public finance, project finance, economic development and government relations. Steve was recognized for many years by Mid-South Super Lawyers®, Chambers USA and Best Lawyers in America® in all of his practice areas, including as a Lawyer of the Year in Project Finance Law in 2021.
During his long and active legal career, Steve was the Chair of the American Bar Association Standing Committee on Silver Gavel Awards, the Editor-in-Chief of American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Barrister Magazine, member of the American Bar Foundation and the Fellows of the American Bar Association; the Secretary, Vice President and then President of The Mississippi Bar Young Lawyers Division, the Vice President of The Mississippi Bar, a member of The Mississippi Bar Board of Bar Commissioners, Chair of The Mississippi Bar Ethics Committee, and a member of The Mississippi Bar Foundation; President of the Golden Triangle Young Lawyers; long time member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers; and Director of the American Judicature Society. Steve was appointed as the State Bond Attorney by Governor Ray Mabus and was appointed Chair of the Mississippi Tort Claims Board by Governor Phil Bryant and by Governor Tate Reeves.
Steve and Lesly first meet professionally as public finance lawyers by phone on a transaction in the early 1990's, and after meeting in person in September of 1996 at a National Association of Bond Lawyers conference in Chicago soon became a couple. They were married on Flag Day June 14, 1997, and began their journey as devoted spouses, partners and best friends, including their journey as devoted father and stepmother to Ben and Rachel, whom Steve loved dearly and for whom he worked hard to be a good parent.
Steve has been a generous supporter of the arts over many years. Steve was first appointed to the Mississippi Arts Commission by Governor William Winter in 1983 and first served as Chair from 1985 to 1988. Steve was reappointed to the Mississippi Arts Commission in 2014 by Governor Phil Bryant and was working tirelessly as its devoted Chair for the third time at the time of his death. Steve previously served on the Boards of Directors of the Southern Arts Federation and of the Arts Alliance of Jackson and Hinds County, and was Secretary of the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters. Steve has been a long-time supporter of the Mississippi Museum of Art, where he served on the Board of Trustees from 2004 until his death. He chaired the Building for the Future Task Force and the effort to transform a nondescript building into the Museum's current home. He chaired the Art Garden planning team and worked to convert a parking lot in front of the Museum into a beautiful garden and public space. He was a long time member of the Museum Board's Executive Committee, served a two year term as Vice Chair of the Board, then Chairman of the Board and was serving as the Immediate Past Chair at the time of his death.
Steve joined the Board of Trustees of Tougaloo College in Ridgeland, Mississippi in 2016, and he quickly became actively and passionately devoted to the College and its mission, serving on the Executive Committee, the Institutional Advancement Committee, the Art and Historical Assets Sub-Committee as Chair and Vice Chair, the Investments Committee as Chair and Vice Chair, and the Governance Committee as Chair and Vice Chair. Steve also served as a member of the Board of the Tougaloo College Economic Development Corporation and was very involved in the widening of West County Line Road, a major 10-year development that became reality in October of 2021. Joining forces on shared support for the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra as well as Tougaloo College, for several years Steve and Lesly have sponsored the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra's Chamber Concert held annually in the historic Woodworth Chapel on the Tougaloo College campus.
Steve and Lesly loved to travel and made over two dozen trips to Europe, with the most to Italy, where his love of food, wine and history thrived, many of such trips with dear friends. Steve was eagerly planning their next trip as the pandemic restrictions were lifting this spring. Coming from a small family, Steve became close to Lesly's family, including her siblings and many of her cousins, and became quite fond of summer family gatherings in the small town of Pentwater on Lake Michigan with Lesly's cousins. Steve also was an avid reader and lover of books, with books stacked everywhere in his home. He often shipped books he had enjoyed to friends whom he knew also would enjoy reading them.
Steve loved entertaining his friends, good food and great wine. He thoroughly enjoyed many trips with good friends to the California wine country, where he also made many friends. For a week in early March of this year, Steve was on the 25th WAFL California wine trip with his beloved WAFL wine buddies and dear friends enjoying himself immensely.
Steve was generous with his time and his treasure to his community and loved sharing his joy of life, food, wine and travel with his many friends. His truly was a life well lived.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Reverend William Harold Edds and Ann Fisher Edds; his sister Mary Ann Edds McManus, her husband John Francis McManus, Jr. and his brother Thomas Allan Edds. He is survived by his wife Lesly Gaynor Murray, his son Benjamin Wood Edds, his daughter-in-law Amy Leanne Edds, his grandchildren Christopher Wyatt Tucker and Shelby Lynn Tucker, and his daughter Rachel Abigail Edds; and his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and their children and grandchildren Lynn Murray Evans, Dr. Owen Beverly Evans, Jr., William H. Murray, Jr., Sharon Murray, Dr. Roy Allen Murray, Stephanie Syphers, Dr. Kathryn Boone Evans Schneider, James Corey Schneider, Owen William Evans, James Aiden Schneider, Elise Kathryn (Ella Kate) Schneider, and Aelric Sweyn Kofoid.
Steve's funeral will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral, 305 E. Capitol Street, Jackson, MS. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Buddy Stallings and The Reverend Caroline Carothers Vogel. Following the funeral, friends are invited to Celebrate Steve's Life at the Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 S. Lamar Street, Jackson, MS, beginning at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Stephen C. Edds Memorial Scholarship Fund at Tougaloo College; the direct link to donate to the Stephen C. Edds Memorial Scholarship Fund is https://igfn.us/form/yKi91g; checks made out to Stephen C. Edds Memorial Scholarship Fund at Tougaloo College may be mailed to The Division of Institutional Advancement, Tougaloo College, 500 West County Line Road, Tougaloo, MS 39174; or please donate to the Mississippi Arts Commission Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson, the Mississippi Museum of Art, the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, the Friends of Children's Hospital supporting the Blair Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson, MS, or to the charitable organization of your choice.
MEMO, PHOTO, WATERS LOGO
Gregory Holland
BOONEVILLE - Gregory Allen "Pace" Holland, 59 passed away on April 17, 2022 at his home. He was a self-employed auto body repairman and he enjoyed, fishing, collecting coins, metal detecting, working on cars and making knifes. He was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Kenneth Gentry officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Jody Holland (Julie) and Blake Holland all of Booneville; sister, Linda Parmer of Mantachie; brothers, Tim Holland of Marietta and Lanny Holland (Anita) of Houston Community; grandchildren, Robert Holland, Charles Holland and William Holland; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Cotton" and Vernell Hall Holland and his brother, Chris Holland.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until service time @ 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
MEMO
Bro. Ronnie Sutton
PONTOTOC - Bro. Ronnie Sutton, age 81, passed away at his residence on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born August 6, 1940 to Arthur and Esaline Beshears Sutton. Bro. Ronnie was a member and pastor of Watchman Baptist Church. He was instrumental in spreading the gospel for sixty-one years. Bro. Ronnie enjoyed preaching, spending time with his grandchildren and fishing.
Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 25, 2022 at Watchman Baptist Church with Bro. Curtman officiating; burial will follow in the Voyles Family Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Sutton; three sons, Ronnie D. Sutton (Rebecca), Wade Sutton and Brian Sutton (Michelle); one sister, Martha Sue Langlois; his twin brother, Donnie Sutton (Jean); seven grandchildren, Jeremy Sutton (Rebecca), Seth Sutton, West Sutton, Braxton Sutton, Amber Gray (Mark), Caroline Sutton, Erin Washington (D.J.) and four great-grandchildren, Kaden Washington, Keegan Washington, Cayson Sutton and Easton Sutton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Sutton, Seth Sutton, West Sutton, Braxton Sutton, Kaden Washington and Mark Gray. Honorary Pallbearers will be Erin Washington, Keegan Washington, Cayson Sutton, Easton Sutton, Amber Gray, Caroline Sutton and Rebecca Sutton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO
Paul Willard
PONTOTOC - Paul Nelson Willard, 55, passed away April 21, 2022. He was a truck driver since 1991. He was an amazing husband, father to three children and papa to four grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family.
Services will be at 2:00pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. David Hall will be officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors- wife of 20 years-Beverly A Willard; two daughters-Sadie Scott (Daniel) and Destiny Rinehart (Chance); son-Christopher Moss; brother-David Willard (Teresa); grandchildren-Kody and Cooper Moss, Lakeley and Ryder Scott; aunts-Jessie Miller and Huey and Mary Ruth Willard (Rual).
Preceded in death by-parents-Shirley and Travis Willard; brother-Dean Willard; grandparents-Boyd and Willie Tallant.
Pallbearers-Wesley Brown, Mitch Brown, Daniel Scott, Chance Rinehart, Matthew Willard and Corey Willard.
Visitation-5-8PM Monday, April 25, 2022 and 1PM until service time Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
K.C. Cooper
FULTON - Leonard (K.C.) Cooper Jr. 31 of Fulton MS gained his wings on April 16, 2022 at Regional One Medical in Memphis TN surrounded by his loved ones. KC was born August 17, 1990 in Amory MS to Kirk Cooper Sr. and Madonna Steele. Cooper was a well loved and trusted all around mechanic in his community. He was a 2009 graduate of IAHS and Wyotech Trade School located in Laramie, WY in 2010 where Cooper earned his associates degree and became very familiar and highly educated in the world of collision repair and refinishing. Not only did Cooper know his way around a vehicle but also into the hearts of those around him. He was very entrepreneurial during his life as he helped lead Cooper's Cleaner with his father.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday April 24, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating.Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:45 pm on Sunday April 24, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his father; Kirk (Sha) Cooper, Sr. of Fulton, mother; Madonna Steele of Fulton, sister; Aly Williams of Fulton, brothers; Wil Williams, Chance (Amber West) Steele both of Fulton, grandfather, Monkey Moore of Fulton, girlfriend; Lisa Benson and her daughter Anna Mae Huggins of Mooreville.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Wanda Moore, and his paternal grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Conner Moore, Trevor Wallace, Ethan Wallace, Dillion Sheffield, Eli Sheffield, and Cole Parker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Miles Jacobs and Danny Smith.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, GLENFIELD FH LOGO
Dorothy Ellis
ECRU - Dorothy Sue Ellis, 95, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Church Street Personal Care Home after residing there the last six and one-half years. She was born in Cherry, Tennessee, on June 9, 1926, to Wesley Ray and Lillie Hopper Ray. She was one of nine children, five sisters and three brothers.
She moved to Memphis, Tennessee, at age seventeen to help her sister, Charlotte "Sissy" when she started a family. During that time she met Clarence Ellis at Lamar Terrace before he enlisted in the Navy. She would not accept his marriage proposal for several years, but finally did after he returned from duty in WWII . They were wed in Hernando, Mississippi, on March 9, 1952.
Still living in Memphis, they started a family in late 1952 with the birth of Becky, Amy, and Charlie. She was an excellent Mother and stayed home while they were small. They lived in Memphis for several years after she returned to work at Goldsmith's Department store in bookkeeping, then Turner Dairy until a car accident left her recovering in a hospital. She saved all her extra energy for wrestling matches at Ellis Auditorium where she and her brother-in-law, "Unk" Larry Ellis, had ring side seats.
After her recovery, they moved as Amy and Charlie were in Junior and High School, to Independence, Mississippi, until they moved to Pontotoc, Mississippi in 1982 for the birth of her first grandchild, Jordan.
Throughout her life, she had a deep pride in her home and kept it immaculate like a true southern lady. She loved to cook for her family and host holiday gatherings. She polished her silver several times a year and was always happy to loan it when needed. She had many collectibles but most notably treasured her "Gone With The Wind" pieces.
She had lifetime love for her poodles, Muffin and Happy, and later dalmations, Checkers and Dutchess. She was a self taught seamstress and was know to create her own patterns from newspaper pictures. She made weding gowns, leisure suits, formal dresses, and everyday wear. Later she learned to smock and would hand embroidery to create timeless heirlooms for her grandchildren.
She loved gardening and kept her back porch beautifully adorned. She was especially fond of her Magnolia tree tree and blackeyed susans.
Her later healthy years were filled with trips to visit family or host them when they could make the drive. She and Clarence loved to take a drive and after would end up in Tupelo to eat and spend time at Ballard Park. She had a loving spirit and enjoyed family so very much.
She was preceded in death by Clarence, the love of her life before their sixty-fifth wedding anniversary; her parents; three brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her children, Becky (Jerry) Tutor of New Albany, Amy (Roy) Wooten of Senatobia, and Charlie (Tammy) Ellis of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Her grandchildren, Jordan (Amanda) Tutor, Jared Tutor, Rachel (Luke) Prust, Wiley (Melissa) Wooten, and Amy (Davis) Freeman. Her great-grandchildren, Anna, Jackson, and Jamison Tutor, Hattie Mae Prust, and Katelyn Wooten, and Campbell Freeman. Special friends, Chris and Shelia Roberts of Evansville, Indiana; her sisters, Katherine (Jimmy) Ping of Bryon, Ohio, and Nancy Ray of Troy, Tennessee.
Visitation is Sunday, April 24, 11:00 A. M. until 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home in New Albany, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 P. M. She will be laid to rest with Clarence at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on April 29th.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Robert Wooldridge
MANTACHIE - Robert Roy Wooldridge, 86, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. He was born May 16, 1935, in Itawamba County to Audie Dink "Buck" and Madie Miller Wooldridge. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed teaching his grandkids to fish and could make anything with his hands. He enjoyed playing dominoes with his friends and family. His life centered around his grandchildren and great-grandkids.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Oak Grove Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Hill officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Verna Kinard of Guntown; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert Michael and Debbie Wooldridge of Counce, TN; his grandchildren, Drew Wooldridge (Leo) of Atlanta, GA, and Joli Nichols (Mac) of Oxford; his great-grandchildren, Bessie Rose Nichols, Lochlan McFerrin Nichols, and Eudora Drew Nichols; two brothers, A.D. Wooldridge of Tupelo and Bobby Wooldridge (Faye) of Mantachie; and one sister, Geneva Barnes of Mantachie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Rose Thompson Wooldridge; his parents; and several half-siblings.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Wooldridge family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, WATERS LOGO
Larry Newman
BALDWYN - Larry J. Newman age 81 died Friday April 22, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. He was retired from Cooper Tire in Tupelo and was a past employee of the Baldwyn Police Dept. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren mowing and working in his yard and he was a member of the Guntown First Baptist Church.
Services will be Monday at 3 pm at the Unity Baptist Church with Bro. Dean Warren officiating. Burial will be in the Unity Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years Gloria Morgan Newman of Baldwyn, 2 daughters, Jennifer Horton & David Bates of Booneville and Tatia Williams & Eddy of Baldwyn, 2 sons, Brian Newman & Jhada of Baldwyn and Jeremy Newman of Baldwyn, 2 sisters, Gail Bolen & Johnny of Unity and Teresa Long & David of Unity, 5 grandchildren, Mallory Thomas & Justin, Sarah Gilmore & Zack, Will Horton, Carrie Anne Horton and Brian Kase Newman & Sarah, 4 Great Grandchildren, Brayden, Addisyn, Skylar and Benz, also a host of nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents J. C. and Nell Raper Newman and a brother Charles Newman.
Pallbearers will be Will Horton, Zack Gilmore, Justin Thomas, Brian Kase Newman, David Long, Johnny Bolen, David Bates and Eddy Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Allen King and Troy Agnew.
Visitation will be Monday from 1 pm until service time at the Church
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Global Outreach Ministry.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.