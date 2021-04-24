TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Martha Ann Allen, Thaxton
Maurilio Arrexi, Amory
Sara Baker, Verona
Eddie Black, Tupelo
Russell Blankenship, Tupelo
Scotty "Butch" Johnson, Nettleton
Larry Long, Southaven
Troy Butler Nance, Union County
Charlie Curtis "Cowboy" Northington, Amory
Thelma Plunk, Pontotoc
Peggy Sanderson, Smithville
Margaret Sells, Southaven
Judy Lynn Henry Sharp, Tippah County
Howard Smith, Fulton
Kittie Townsend, Shannon
--------------------------------
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Mr. Russell Blankenship
Belden
Graveside Service
2 PM Monday
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 12-2 Monday
--------------------------------
Holland Directory for Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mrs. Sara Baker
Verona
1 PM today, April 25, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Verona City Cemetery
Visit: Noon – service time
Mr. James Blansett
Okolona
Arrangements Incomplete
--------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
April 25, 2021
MR. LEWIS TOUCHSTONE
Blue Springs
Memorial Services
3 p.m. Sunday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 1:30 p.m. until service time
Sunday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MS. BARBARA HAMILTON
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
--------------------------------
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO
Larry Long
SOUTHAVEN - Larry Hugh Long, 73, of Southaven, passed away on April 19, 2021 in Southaven, MS. Family will be receiving friends on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. at Twin Oaks Funeral Home (290 Goodman Road East Southaven, MS 38671). Interment will be held at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens (290 Goodman Road East Southaven, MS 38671). Chaplain Eddie Randolph will be officiating.
Larry was born in Mantachie, MS to Hugh and Louise Long on July 28th, 1947. He graduated from Mantachie High School. Larry married Linda Dobbs on March 26, 1966. He worked as a Mainframe Computer Hardware Technician for FedEx until retirement. Larry was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Air Force.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Mike & Marty Long.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Long; his brother Mickey Long; his 2 sons, Cory and Craig Long; daughter, Lesley Long; and 4 grandchildren, Morgan, Mason, Sydney, and Lilyanne Long; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis TN.
MEMO, CROSS ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Troy Butler Nance
UNION COUNTY - On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Troy Butler Nance, 78, lifelong resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Monday, April 26 at the First Baptist Church in New Albany with Bro. James Lewis and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. A private burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Nance was born January 13, 1943 in New Albany, the son of the late Troy M. and Myrtle Butler Nance and was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School. He started his employment early on in life as a butcher with Stokes Supermarket and then later served as Custodian at First Baptist Church for 20 years.
Blessed with a loving family, Mr. Nance is survived by his wife, Jane Henderson Nance, one daughter, Tracy Smith , one son, Kelly (Jennifer) Nance and five grandchildren, Morgan, Aston, Mallory, Tyler and Maggie.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Nance.
A special thank you to Sanctuary Hospice for the care and concern given to our beloved husband, father and grandfather.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Nance family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO
Kittie Townsend
SHANNON - Kittie Townsend, 98, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, April 26, 2021 12:00 p.m. at HL Coleman Convention Center. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 25,2021 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com. Burial will follow at Lower Prairie, Mantee, MS.
MEMO, PHOTO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Russell Blankenship
TUPELO - Russell Evan Blankenship, 61, passed away on April 19, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born to George and Joan Lee Blankenship on January 28, 1960.
A lifelong resident of Tupelo, he was a class of 1978 alumni at Tupelo High School where he excelled in football. He went on to Mississippi College after graduating and pursued his BA while continuing to play football. Soon after college, he began a career in construction that he remained passionate about throughout his life. It was working at Rutledge Construction and most recently, Hodge's Construction, that he gained an extended second family in the coworkers he enjoyed sharing his days with.
Russell was a faithful believer and truly loved the Lord, a love that he spoke freely about and shared with beloved family and friends. At the center of his world was his wife, four daughters, three grandchildren, and his Boxer George. He beamed with pride when talking about them and rarely had a conversation without involving them. He enjoyed cooking for his family, especially family dinners on Sundays. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting for antiques to add to his exquisite man cave, and he never passed up a good joke.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Tangie Blankenship; his daughters, Candace Blankenship of Tupelo; Lauren Cox of Ruidoso, New Mexico; Darby Blankenship of Tupelo; Lily Blankenship of Tupelo; brother Rob Blankenship (Jennifer) of Belden; grandchildren, Hudson Blankenship, Ava Cox, and Aspen Cox.
Preceding him in death are his parents and mother-in-law, Rosa Lee Wells.
Visitation will be Monday, April 26, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Richard Anglin officiating.
Pallbearers will be Rob Blankenship, Chad Blankenship, Mark Greenwood, Jason Roberts, Terry Wells, and Thomas Wells.
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Charlie Curtis "Cowboy" Northington
AMORY - Charlie Curtis Northington, 56, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at NMMC, Tupelo, MS. He was born on June 2, 1964, in Moline, IL, to Georgia Eads Thomas and the late Buford Northington.
Curtis grew up in a large family with two brothers and three sisters. He started working odd jobs at a young age. He eventually became self-employed, working as a carpenter and doing construction for Tim Jones as well as doing mechanic work for Sam Stevens Motors. Over the years, he also would help his father finish homes with Jim Walters builders.
During his lifetime, he was blessed by God with a family whom he cared about. Curtis was outgoing, sweet, funny, and talked a lot to everyone. He attended Grace Fellowship Baptist Church. In his free time, he liked to go fishing with his close friend Mike Houser. Curtis enjoyed listening to country music and he liked dressing in his cowboy clothing. He was detailed orientated and could easily assemble difficult model cars. His family and friends will miss him yet they know he is now free from pain and in peace.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Box Northington; daughter, Shelly Northington, Mantachie; mother, Georgia Eads Thomas, Bushnell, FL; sisters, Judy Hawkins, Amory, and Teresa McGregor, Arkansas; brother, Ralph Northington (Carol), Sulligent, Al; special friend, Mike Houser; 12 nieces and nephews; 3 step-children.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buford Northington; sister, Anita Northington; brother, Thomas Northington; sister-in-law, Sheila Northington. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Margaret Sells
SOUTHAVEN - Margaret Sells, 80, passed away on April 23, 2021, at home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMO, PHOTO
Thelma Plunk
PONTOTOC - Thelma Clytee Plunk, 83, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born October 13, 1937, in Lambert, MS, to Ezra Van Norman (Todd) Towery and Lubye Foster Towery.
Thelma married Theo Plunk on August 20, 1957, and they lived in several locations during the 20 years Theo served in the U.S. Air Force, including Washington, France, Ohio, Japan, Delaware, and New Jersey. After Theo's retirement, returned to Mississippi and settled in Pontotoc County. Thelma worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for local businesses in Pontotoc for several years. She was affectionately known as "Grandmother" by many throughout Pontotoc. She loved watching sports on TV, traveling, and shopping in antique stores. She enjoyed reading, was a lifelong learner, and she loved a good joke. She especially loved spending time with her family. Thelma was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons Jay Plunk (Anita) of Hernando, Carlton Plunk (Michelle) of Saltillo, and Jeffrey Plunk (Tammy) of Thaxton; her grandchildren Sundra Pettit (Erick), Alacin Patterson (Shawn), Kayla Gray (Joe), and Lerissa Robbins (Dustin) of Pontotoc, Heather Notvest (Kyle) of Brandon, Nathan Plunk (Kelli) of Saltillo, Kyle Plunk (Ashley) of Bogart, GA, Chelsea Plunk of Southaven, and Catherine Sullivan (Matt) of Pocahontas, AR; her great-grandchildren Karson and Kase Pettit; Abby and Jaxon Patterson; Rowan, Hunter, and Connor Gray; Alden, Ava, Aubrey, and Austin Robbins; Nolan Notvest; Elizabeth and Barrett Plunk; Emry Plunk; and Jake Sullivan; and her and her three sisters-in-law Nell Towery of Pontotoc, Mary McDonald (Mack) of Greenville, and Ann Tomlinson (Jimmy) of Heber Springs, AR.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son David Plunk, and her brother Jackie Towery.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Her funeral service will be Sunday, April 25, at 2:00 PM, at the funeral home, with Brother Tommy Inmon officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the service time. Burial will be in the Bellevue Cemetery. Pallbearers include Nathan Plunk, Kyle Plunk, Erick Pettit, Shawn Patterson, Dustin Robbins, Joe Gray, Kyle Notvest, Matt Sullivan, and Chris Brown.
MEMO
Eddie Black
TUPELO - Eddie Black, 79, passed away on April 23, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona of Baldwyn.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Sara Baker
VERONA - Mrs. Sara Carr Baker took her heavenly flight on April 23, 2021, at her residence in Verona, MS., after an extended illness. She was born May 14, 1936, in Cullman, AL, to William Oliver Carr and Clem Susie Bowen Carr. She graduated high school in Cold Springs, Alabama, and worked most of her life as a sewing machine operator in garment factories. As a child, she worked on her family's farm, growing food for the family and working in cotton fields. As an adult, she worked in garments factories as a machine operator, sewing garments made of cotton and other materials.
She was a woman of strong Christian faith, a faithful and loving wife and mother, and a woman who loved her God, Family, and country with passion. Ms. Baker moved with her family from Woodland, Al, in 1980 and became a long-time resident of Verona, MS. She attended Lighthouse Assembly of God in Saltillo, MS, and was a dedicated prayer warrior. Every morning her routine began with her reading her Bible and saying morning prayers. Every evening at 5:30, without fail, she would say her evening prayers, praising her God for the bountiful blessings in her life and asking for protection for all of her loved ones calling each person in her family by name.
On June 2, 1957, she was married to John Marshall Baker, Jr, in Bremen, Al, and considered her greatest accomplishments to be her three children. She was an exceptional cook, loved reading books, and taking care of her animals.
A celebration of life service will be today, Sunday, April 26, 2021, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jerry Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Verona City Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 noon to service time beginning at 1 p.m.
Survivors include her daughter Debbie Rose of Meridian, MS, Stanley Baker (Myra) of Union KY, daughter-in-law, Cindy Baker of South Mills, NC; two granddaughters Cortney Baker of Rohnert Park, CA, Crystal Baker of Cotati Ca, a grandson Zackery Baker of Mare Island, CA, two Sisters Dicie Gosdin (Gerald) of Woodland, Al and Darlene Templeton of Fort Walton Beach, Fl. She has numerous nieces and nephews and many friends who have become family over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Marshall Baker, Jr, a son John Marshall Baker, III, her parents, four brothers Mark, William, Russell, and Edwin Carr, and four sisters Ellawees Roper, Margeret Carr, Doty Dutton, and Doris Andrews, and son-in-law Stanley Dean. Pallbearers include her nephew Ed Mitchum and neighbor Joe Gurly.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 1 p.m. Sunday or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
MEMO, PHOTO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Howard Smith
FULTON - James Howard Smith, 79, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 1, 1942, in Pickens County, Alabama, to James Crayton and Eleanor Cullom Smith.
He attended Harden's Chapel United Methodist in Fulton and was a life-long supporter and participant of the Tabernacle United Methodist Campground in Ethelsville, AL. His favorite past time was supporting Alabama Crimson Tide Football with family and friends.
He was taken in the MLB draft upon graduation from Liberty High School in Ethelsville, AL, to the White Sox as a pitcher. After his time in the MLB, he returned to Columbus, MS, where he worked at Western Auto. He transferred with his family to Fulton Western Auto in 1968. In 1987, he went out on his own and started Smith Furniture and Appliance in Fulton, where he worked with his wife and children. He loved serving the people of Fulton, North Mississippi, and Northwest Alabama, and did so to his last day, when he was admitted to the hospital.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with the Rev. Darrell Sanderson and the Rev. Phillip Box officiating. Graveside service and burial will be at 3:30 pm Sunday, April 25, at the Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ethelsville, AL.
Survivors include one son, James Howard "Jim" Smith, Jr. (Linda) of Fulton; one daughter, Shannon Smith Wood (Jeremy) of Fulton; a special nephew, John Wilson Bailey (Donna) of Ecru; one brother, Larry Smith (Becky) of Austell, GA; his grandchildren, Eli, Sam, and Solomon Smith, Cassidy, Tyler Wood (Lexus), and Haylee Sheffield (Austin); his great grandchildren, Paris Keith, Piper Sheffield, and Braelyn Wood, a friend who was more like a family member, Jackie Abbs; and a special friend, Peggy Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Virginia Hunter "Pete" Smith, and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Eli, Sam, and Solomon Smith, John and Hunter Bailey, Chris Crawley, Tyler Wood, and Thomas Smith.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Tabernacle United Methodist Camp Ground, 208 Arrowfeather Dr. NE, Meridianville, AL 35759.
Condolences may be shared with the Smith family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, EE PICKLE LOGO
Scotty "Butch" Johnson
NETTLETON - Scotty "Butch" Johnson, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, while at his residence in Nettleton, MS. Born on October 7, 1950, in Lamar County, Alabama, he was a son of the late Robert Wilson Johnson and Josie Rene (Haynes) Johnson.
Butch attended school in Alabama and grew up in a large family. He was a hard working man who put his family first always. During his lifetime, Butch drove a truck for a while then he worked as an upholsterer at People Lounger. After many years of service, he retired to enjoy life. In 1996, he married the love of his life, Jean Ray Johnson and they had many happy years together. She was his best friend, they did everything in life together and he loved her dearly.
A kind person, Butch was a member of Bigbee Baptist Church. He believed in God and often put others before himself. Butch was a diehard Alabama football fan who was always proud to wear Crimson. He liked to listen to Country and Gospel music. Butch enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, fishing, and camping.
A simple man, who loved his wife dearly, Butch will be missed by all that knew him and cared for him. They will cherish the good memories for generations to come.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Ray Johnson, Nettleton; step-son, Danny Brookman (Jill), Nettleton; step-grandchild, Daniel Brookman (Candice); step-great-granddaughter, Sadie Grace Brookman; brother, Charles Edward Johnson (Jo), Tupelo; a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy McCullar, Tollie Ray McCullar; brothers, James Earlie Johnson and Robert Joe Johnson.
A Funeral Service for Butch will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00 am, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Justin Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in Wofford Cemetery, Lamar County, AL, with pallbearers being Jordan Smith, Andrew Caldwell, Brady Smith, Jason Britt, Rob Sargent, and Shane Woods.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, on Tuesday, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Judy Lynn Henry Sharp
TIPPAH COUNTY - Our beloved wife, mother, sister and Nana, Judy Henry Sharp, 71, resident of Blue Mountain, departed this life at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Sharp will be at 1 PM Sunday, April 25 at the First Apostolic Church near Ripley with Bro. Jeff Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Blue Mountain Pentecostal Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sharp was born June 14, 1949 in Joiner, AR, the daughter of the late William Elvis and Sally Maud Cartwright Henry. She received her education at West High School in Aurora, IL and was a homemaker throughout her life.
At the age of 3, Mrs. Sharp moved with her family to Aurora , IL, moved to Memphis in 1976 and eventually found her way to Blue Mountain in 1986. She enjoyed attending Blue Mountain Pentecostal Church, cooking for family gatherings, baking cookies and having tea parties with her grandchildren. A creative and talented person with her hands, Mrs. Sharp was fond of all crafts and redecorating her home...often.
An avid Elvis fan, she will be remembered for her love of Christmas, her annual family Halloween tradition, reading and visiting the library.
Jesus, babies and Elvis were important to Mrs. Sharp, but her priority was her loving family and she knew that...."Family is where life begins and love never ends".
Visitation will continue today until 1 PM at First Apostolic Church.
Memories will continue to be shared by her husband of 45 years, Coy E. Sharp, two daughters, Tonya Rodgers (Kim) of Falkner, Tammy Bennett (Jeremy Ables) of Iuka, one son, Jamie Sharp of Blue Mountain, three sisters, Diane Lynch (Jeff) of Sugar Grove, IL, Barbara "Binky" Braatz (Tom) and Renee Henry, both of Blue Mountain, a brother, Ronnie Henry of Blue Mountain, a son in law, Larry Jones of the Keownville Community, eighteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sonya Lewis-Jones, one sister, Kathy Hope, a brother, Johnny Henry and two grandchildren.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Martha Ann Allen
THAXTON - Martha Ann Allen, 86, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be at 3 PM, Sunday, April 25, 2021 at West Ingomar Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 25th, 1 PM until service time at West Ingomar Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.
MEMO, PHOTO, EE PICKLE LOGO
Maurilio Arrexi
AMORY - "Work hard and you can accomplish anything in life," were the very words Maurilio Arrexi used as his daily mantra. It was with these words that would guide him to settle in Amory to raise his family. And it's these words that now provide solace and comfort to his family as Maurilio passed away on April 21, 2021, from pancreatic cancer.
Never meeting a stranger and armed with a smile, Maurilio spent nearly 30 years working the overnight shift at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Amory. For nearly 30 years and without complaint, he worked days and nights to support his family, ensuring their needs were met.
Son of the late Maria Aburto and Fidel Arrexi, Maurilio found his way to Amory in 1974 through an opportunity to work with Robert Parham and the cotton gin. A few short years later, Maurilio would be joined in Amory by wife Lillie and first-born daughter, Julie.
Maurilio would spend the next 40 years putting down roots in town he loved so dear. He would find a spiritual home as a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church. Maurilio would see his family grow with the arrival of sons Jamie and Joseph. A loving husband and caring father, Maurilio taught his children the value of hard work and respect by embodying those values daily.
It was in the aisles of Wal-Mart he would share his warm smile and caring spirit. It was in these aisles he would speak truth to many and it was in these aisles he would speak about the many accomplishments of his children.
When he wasn't working, you could find Maurilio with a fishing pole in hand or a pair of tongs. His favorite places to be were fishing with his family or standing over a hot charcoal grill, grilling for the neighborhood.
Maurilio was a man who cared deeply for his family and friends. A man who always had time for those in need and wanted nothing but the best for his community.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lillie Arrexi; daughter, Julie Houston (Scott); sons, Jamie Arrexi and Joseph Arrexi (Liz); grandchildren Makayla, Maya, Ainsley and Isaac. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fidel and Maria Aburto Arrexi.
His funeral mass will be Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. Helen's Catholic Church, beginning at 10 a.m. with Father Joseph Le and Sister Lael Niblick officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with pallbearers being Jamie Arrexi, Joseph Arrexi, Scott Houston, Jerry Brown, John Brown and Roy Brown.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, April 25th, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Peggy Sanderson
SMITHVILLE - Peggy Sanderson, 83, passed away on April 24, 2021, at RiverPlace Nursing Center in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.