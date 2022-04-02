TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Katie Crawford, Paducah, Kentucky
Greta Good, Orange Beach, Alabama
Carolyn Jackson, New Albany
Katie Crawford
PADUCAH, KENTUCKY - Katie Crawford, 99, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, KY. Services will be on 04/05/22 at Booneville Cemetery with a Graveside Service at 11:00 AM.
Carolyn Jackson
NEW ALBANY - Carolyn Jackson, 76, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. A service honoring the life of Mrs. Jackson will be on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 2:00pm at Harmony Baptist Church with a visitation from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00pm. Mrs. Jackson was born May 26, 1945 in New Albany, MS to the late Pete and Earline Seger. She was a retired sewer in the furniture factory. A devoted member of Harmony Baptist Church. She was blessed with a loving family whom she adored, grandchildren, who were her pride and joy and friends who were many. She enjoyed gospel music, working outside, game shows, coloring, and most importantly Jesus Christ.
Memories will continue to be shared with two daughters, Elizabeth Jackson and Torrie Willard (Caleb), two sons, Teddy Jackson (Tina) and Blake Lee (Kala), three grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, and one sister, Pat Wildman. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eason Jackson, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, and a host of brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flower donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Greta Good
ORANGE BEACH, ALABAMA - Greta Good, aged 77, left this world to be with the Lord on Monday, March 21, 2022 at home in Orange Beach, Alabama. She was born January 25, 1945 to Fred and Mattie Keeton in Mobile, Alabama. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen, MS. She had been married the last 20 years of her life to Greg Good.
Greta found her calling as a massage therapist, helping many people with chronic pain, while building many beautiful friendships. She loved the water, be it boating on the Tombigbee River, fishing for snapper in the Gulf of Mexico or just going to the beach to watch the sunset. She loved traveling and exploring the world.
She loved her family very much and was so very proud of her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her son Todd Sullivan (Jessica) of Rockford, IL, her daughter Dee Prisock (Bob) of Aberdeen, MS, her sister Betty Carter of Hatley, MS, and three grandchildren, Tyler Oswalt, Abigail Sullivan and Mattie Sullivan as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces. She is preceded in heaven by her father and mother Fred and Mattie Keeton as well as her sister, Dianne Williams.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen, MS on April 9, 2022 at 1:00.
