TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jim Black, Saltillo
Christy Blanchard, Palmetto
Shelby Carter, Amory
Tracey Cortez Cooperwood, Tupelo
W. Billy T. Davis, Tippah/Union Counties
Peggy R. Monroe Day, Tishomingo
Elizabeth Gaskin, Okolona
Dr. Richard Shelton "Pete" Hollis, Amory
Bobbiette Johnson, Okolona
Robert Bryan Johnson, Booneville
Dorothy Mosley, Smithville
Gerald Wheatley, Sr., New Albany
Robbie Wolfe, Corinth
Holland Directory for Sunday, April 4, 2021
Mrs. Elizabeth Harris Gaskin
Okolona
2 PM Monday
Boone’s Chapel United Methodist Church
Church Cemetery
Visit: 1 PM-service time Mon. only
Mr. Jim Black
Saltillo
Noon Saturday, April 10, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 11 AM-service time Sat. only
Christy Russell Blanchard
Palmetto
Services were 3 PM Yesterday
Holland-Tupelo Chapel
Old Union Cemetery
Dr. Richard Shelton "Pete" Hollis
AMORY - Dr. Richard Shelton Hollis ("Pete") entered his heavenly home on Monday, March 29, 2021. The third son of the late Peter Miller Carlisle Hollis and Nelle York Hollis entered this world in Amory, MS on June 14, 1927 as a home delivery. He graduated from Amory High school, spent the summer of 1945 in the U.S. Navy then enrolled at Mississippi State College where he received his BS degree. While there, he served as vice-president of the Beta Beta Beta Science Fraternity, President of A.E.D., Premedical Fraternity, was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega, National Honorary Fraternity, and President of the Science School.
He entered Tulane Medical School where he received his M.D. Degree. While there, he was President of the Phi Chi Pledge Class, President of the freshman class, Vice-President of the Senior Class, President of the Phi Chi Medical Fraternity, member of the Medical Pan-Hellenic Council, and was inducted into the Tulane Hall of Fame. He completed an internship and a three year OBN/GYN residency in the Tulane Service at Charity Hospital, New Orleans, Louisiana. This began his journey in a profession he dearly loved and in which he delivered approximately 7,500 babies and performed approximately 10,000 operations.
Dr. Hollis then served two years in the U.S. Air Force. Following his service in the U. S. Air Force he began his private practice in Tuscaloosa, AL before returning to his beloved home town of Amory where he practiced from March 1, 1960 until his retirement June 30, 1996. While there, he and Dr. W.H. Stockton established the Physicians and Surgeons Clinic. They were later recognized by the Amory/North Monroe Chamber of Commerce as the Salute to Industry for the major impact the clinic had on the community.
Concern for the delivery of quality of health care for all women led him into organizations that had influence over these issues. In doing so, he served on the Board of Northeast MS Health Plan Council of the ARC 1968-1976, Chair of Three Rivers Subarea Council of the HAS, a Medical Representative in the Presidential Public Forum on Domestic Policy under President Ford, a member of the Searle Alliance for Health Care, and was a member of the National Health Policy Council under President and Mrs. Clinton, President of the Northeast MS Medical Society 1973, President of the MS State OB/GYN Society 1976, Chair of MS ACOG Section 1979-1982, Chair of District VII ACOG 1988-1991, and President of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists 1993-1994.
His commitment to Amory involved him in the Chamber of Commerce. He served as a representative to Governor Waller's Conference on Education and was chair of the National Library Week in Amory in 1978. Having achieved the rank Eagle Scout in his youth, he later served as an adult in many positions including serving as Medical Advisor for the Pushmataha Area Council.
In 1982 he was selected as Doctor of the Year by the American Association of Medical Assistants, MS Society, and in 1984 was named Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the Amory Junior Auxiliary. A 20 million dollar Women's Center at Gilmore Memorial Hospital was dedicated and named for Dr. Richard S. Hollis on February 24, 2002. He was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Medical Class of 1952 by the Tulane Medical Alumni Association on May 19, 2002.
His love and loyalty to the First United Methodist Church in Amory led him into nearly every position a lay person could fill, including 7 years as chair of the Finance Committee and three separate terms as Chair of the Administrative Board. Although he was a devout Methodist, he appreciated a good sermon regardless of the denomination. This was obvious with his admiration of Dr. Allen Simpson.
His church commitment led him into involvement with the Methodist-Le Bonheur Health Care System where he served 12 years as a Member of the Board of Trustees and 14 years as a member of the Board of Directors filling the position as Chair of the Board from 2004-2006. He was the first physician to ever hold this office.
The Tennessee Hospital Association presented him the Meritorious Service Award in 2007. The Methodist Health Care System recognized him with Their Living Award. He served as a Clinical Professor in the OB/GYN Department of the University of Mississippi for 15 year as residents rotated through Amory, demonstrating his continued commitment to education. He was a member of many medical societies but considered himself to have been highly honored when he became one of only three U.S. Obstetricians/Gynecologists to be honored with a membership in the Fothergill Society of England.
He firmly believed the Lord had directed him into medicine and he knew the best patients in the world were in Northeast MS and Northwest AL where he considered it a privilege to be involved in their health care. He could celebrate with them, cry with them, talk and council with them.
The very greatest blessing the Lord ever gave him was "Weesie", his wife and life time companion. They were blessed with three fine sons. His love for his family extended to many cousins which were easily recognized every other year at the Hollis Family reunion held in Amory and orchestrated by Weesie. In addition to this reunion, Dr. Hollis and Weesie always hosted an annual Easter Egg hunt for children of their family, fellow church members and close friends.
A professed Christian, he firmly believed whatever, if anything he had accomplished or he had been recognized for was the result of the Lord acting through him. He was known to frequently state that the middle letter in the word sin was I and no one should take personal credit for any accomplishment or recognition. Having lived a full and most enjoyable life on earth, he did wonder what the Lord had for him to do in Heaven.
Dr. Hollis is survived by his wife of 68 years, Eloise Cappel Hollis; sons, Richard Shelton Hollis, Jr (Jeanne), Peter Randolph Hollis (Margie) and Paul Cappel Hollis (Laura); 9 grandchildren, Eloise Bowen Hollis Cook (James), Martha Cappel Hollis Williams (Garner), Richard Shelton Hollis, III, Peter Smith Hollis (Niki), Martha Claire Hollis Breland (Quin), Kathryn Hollis Mallette (Drew), Rebecca Hollis Dalovisio (Andy), Julia Rodgers Clark (Jordan), and Ellen Rodgers Daniels (Greg), and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Peter Miller Hollis and Henry Lowe Hollis.
A celebration of life service for Dr. Hollis will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Amory First United Methodist Church with Rev. Wesley Pepper and Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. His grandsons, grandsons-in-law and cousin Dr Bert Eichold will serve as his pallbearers. Burial will follow in the Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS.
Visitation for Dr. Hollis will be from 12:30 P.M. until the service hour at the church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Amory, MS 38821
Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
W. Billy T. Davis
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTIES - W. Billy T. Davis, 77, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Service of Remembrance will be announced at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Davis family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Dorothy Mosley
SMITHVILLE - Dorothy Mosley, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at NMMC Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. Services will be on Monday, April 5, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Visitation will be on Monday, April 5, 2021 10:00 a.m. until service time at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Burial will be at Siloam Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Robert Bryan Johnson
BOONEVILLE - Robert Bryan Johnson, 57, passed away on April 1, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Peggy R. Monroe Day
TISHOMINGO - Peggy R. Monroe Day, age 83 passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. She enjoyed camping, sewing, fishing and loved spending time with her friends and grand/great grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, David L. Day (Gwen); a daughter, Linda C. Thoren (Craig); a brother, Jimmy Monroe (Joan); a sister, Jeanette Wilburn (AJ deceased); seven grandchildren, Scotty Young (Rachel), Jermiah Partee (Linsey), Jamie Day (Sandy), Carrie Seahorn (Chris), Michael Day (Whitney), Casey Thoren (Karli), and Errin Day (Ashley); 14 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Stacy Day.
She preceded in death by parents, Henry and Junie Monroe, a brother, Harold Monroe (JoNell); two sisters, Doris Miller (Gene); Martha Haney (Charles); one son, Douglas A. Day and one great grandson, Joseph Gabriel Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Scotty Young, Jeremiah Partee, Jaime Day, Michael day, Casey Thoren and Errin Day.
Services will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Way of Life Worship Center, Tishomingo, MS beginning at noon. Visitation will be beginning at 11:00 a.m. before funeral services. Bro. Scotty Young and Bro. Mike Green will be officiating. Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. You may leave online condolences to the family at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com.
Gerald Wheatley, Sr.
NEW ALBANY - Gerald Nelson Wheatley, Sr., 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children on Friday, April 2, 2021 at The Blake Assisted Living in Oxford, MS. He was born September 10, 1937 in Big Sandy,TN. He graduated from Big Sandy High School. He attended the University of Tennessee- Martin on a basketball scholarship and then went on to get his Bachelor Degree in Forestry from Michigan State University.
After graduation he went on to work at Nickey Brothers and Futorian Furniture. He owned and operated several hardwood band sawmills, furniture frame plants, and dimension plants. Most recently he owned and operated Furniture Wood, Inc. in Vardaman, MS and Tallahatchie Hardwood, Inc. in Charleston, MS. He traveled extensively nationally and internationally, exporting hardwoods for the lumber industry.
Gerald devoted his life to his children. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting ducks and pheasants, bird watching, spending time at Darden Lake, and watching any Ole Miss or Michigan State sporting event.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and continuing on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday with Dr. Jack Bennett officiating.
He is survived by two daughters, Paula Wheatley LaSalle of Destin, FL and Taylor Wheatley Walden (Blakely) of Madison, MS; a son, Sawyer Allan Wheatley (Taylor) of Oxford, MS; a daughter-in-law, Pam Wheatley of New Albany; a sister, Diane Wheatley Padgett (Dick); three grandchildren: Landon LaSalle, Tarra LaSalle and Harper Grace Walden; and one granddaughter to arrive later this month, Sutton Wheatley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Taylor Wheatley and Mary Louise Hall Wheatley and a son, Gerald "Jerry" Nelson Wheatley, Jr.
Donations in his memory may be made to First United Methodist Church in New Albany.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Bobbiette Johnson
OKOLONA - 85, passed away on Tues, March 30, 2021 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona.
Bobbiette Johnson was born to her late parents, Frank Neal and Easter Nathan-Neal on Jan. 31, 1936 in Buena-Vista.
Bobbiette Johnson is survived by three daughters; Brenda Faye (Norris) Hykes of Okolona, Cynthia (Donald) Blanchard of Okolona, and Stephanie (Johnny Parker) Johnson of Okolona. Two sons; Anthony C. Johnson of Okolona and Jermaine M. Johnson (Kurstin Carouthers) of Okolona. There are also a hosts of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bobbiette Johnson was preceded in death by her husband; Coleman Johnson, Sr. Daughter; Linda K. Chapman. Son; Coleman Johnson, Jr. Sister; Dovie Lusk, and brother; Forest Neal.
The visitation will be Mon., April 5, 2021 from 4-6 pm at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a no gathering policy. The graveside service will be Tues., April 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Grove MBC cemetery in Buena-Visa. Please wear your face masks and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Tracey Cortez Cooperwood
TUPELO - Tracey Cortez Cooperwood, 31, passed away on March 29, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Robbie Wolfe
CORINTH - Robbie Faye Bagwell Wolfe, 87, passed away April 1, 2021 at home peacefully into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her family members who have faithfully cared for her needs during many extended illnesses.
Celebration of Life service will be 1:00 pm Monday at Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Cemetery. Family will receive friends Monday from 11:30 to service time.
She was born at her home place in Myrtle, MS on January 6, 1934 to Donald Robert Bagwell and Mary Frances Caldtharp Bagwell. She grew up in Union County and graduated from Myrtle High School in 1953. Upon graduation from high school she was employed by Erwin Shirt Factory in New Albany, MS as a seamstress.
She married the love of her life Robert Wolfe on December 31, 1953. Together they were blessed with five children, two sons and three daughters. She was a faithful wife and mother to her children and husband of 68 years. In later life she was employed with ITT/ Cortelco and retired after 17 years of service. Robbie loved the Lord and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Corinth. She worked in the nursery and in the children's dept. for several years. She dearly loved her Sunday School class and teacher. She loved to listen to gospel music while cooking family meals and serving for her family's needs. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and all that they had become in her life. She loved to cook for her family, especially on all of the holidays and birthdays. She prepared and served Sunday dinner for all of her family members every Sunday as long as she was able. Skillet fried chicken was a regular staple meal and a delicacy for all of the grandchildren as well as the adults.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents and grandparents. A brother-Burnice Bagwell, two sisters-Loretta Overall and Mildred Tubbs.
Robbie is survived by her husband of 68 years and by her children. Son's- Robert Joel Wolfe (Nita) of Corinth, John Alan Wolfe (Brenda) of Fairfield Bay Arkansas, Daughters- Linda Wolfe Bradley (Chris) of Corinth, Kathy Lynn Wolfe Bradley of Corinth, and Mary Elizabeth Wolfe Patterson (Jeff) of Corinth.
Grandsons- Casey Bradley of Corinth, Robert Levi Bradley (Leah) of Louisiana, Dustin Bradley(Charlotte) of New Albany, Cody Stafford of Corinth. Granddaughters- Jennifer Bradley Smith (Lin) of Selmer TN, Heather Patterson of Hazel Green AL., Brittany Wolfe of Memphis TN, Delauren Patterson Sweeney (David) of Corinth. Great grandsons-Jacob Bradley of Corinth, Logan Bradley of New Albany, MS, Austin Bradley of Florida, Lincoln Carter Bradley of New Albany, MS, Titus Sweeney of Corinth MS, and Ronin Sweeney of Corinth, MS.
In lieu of flowers, please give your donation to The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN. 38105 or First Baptis Church, 501 Main Street, Corinth, MS 38834.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Wolfe family.
Christy Blanchard
PALMETTO - Christina Lynn Russell Blanchard, 44 known by all with affection as Christy, departed this life for her life eternal from her residence in Fulton after a sudden illness. Born Feb. 4, 1977 in Tupelo to the late Charles Christopher "Chris" Russell and Sheryl Lynn Goggins Russell, she grew up in Palmetto and graduated from Shannon High School in 1995. A selfless soul, always giving to others, Christy went to KC's School of Cosmetology in Pontotoc and worked as a beautician for several years before becoming a paralegal with Kelly Mims, Esquire. She later served the legal profession at Shelton and Associates and Jonathan Martin, Esquire as well as serving a tenure with Ret. Judge Tommy Gardner. Christy found inner peace and contentment when she began to care for elders at the Lee County Senior Citizens Center. At her death, she was a master caregiver with Visiting Angels. She had a contagious personality, a broad smile and a kind word for all as she never met a stranger. She loved her fur baby, Baxter, her family, and CeCe especially doted over her two granddaughters. She grew up in the Baptist Church but had most recently attended The Anchor Church in Verona. Her life made a difference to others and she will long be remembered for her kindness.
A celebration of her life was held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Judge Kelly Mims presiding. Her daughters gave reflections. Private burial followed in the Old Union Cemetery west of Shannon.
Christy is survived by her daughters, Bailey Blanchard of Blue Mountain, Emma Blanchard of Tupelo, and Maddi Blanchard of Tupelo; her son, Carter Barefoot of Mooreville; CeCe's granddaughters, Kara Blanchard and Mila Quigley; brothers, Josh Russell (Kayla) of Ripley, and Jake Russell of Aberdeen; her sister, Nikki Grammar of Tupelo; step-father, Jackie Grammar (Cindy) of Palmetto; aunt, Kitty Simmons (Butch) of Old Union; and uncle, Bill Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Sheryl, and her grandparents, Sybil Little and Fred "Pa" and Edith Russell.
Memorials may be made to the Blanchard Family Educational Fund, c/o Kelly and Lynn Mims, 407 CR 373, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Jim Black
SALTILLO -James Lombard "Jim" Black, 65, one of Lee County's most innovative and celebrated Industrial leaders, died Thursday morning, April 1, 2021 at his home near Saltillo after battling an extended illness. Jim was the prime mover and shaker who brought the then Canadian-owned Norbord Industries to the Guntown area in 1981. A lifelong workaholic, he retired as Vice President in 2020. Jim was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 21, 1955 to the late Howard Floyd Black and Alice Virginia Lombard Black. He grew up in Ohio, graduated in 1973 from Poland Seminary High School in Poland, OH, and received his BS in Forestry and Business Administration from The Ohio State University. He spent the rest of his life as a Buckeye sports fan but also loved Miss. State University sports as a proud Mississippian. Jim was always an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He loved watching college football, attending concerts, golfing, dancing, sitting by his pool, walking on the pier and watching remarkable sunrises from the balcony at their condo in Navarre Beach, FL. He was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo. It was said of Jim by his daughter-in-law: "He was an amazing person. Strong willed, yet kind, he was a social butterfly who got along with anyone and everyone. He was a selfless man and would give you the shirt off his back to help you. A man of little fanfare but full of life, decent with a strong work ethic, he loved and revered his family. He lived a meaningful life as a friend, a colleague, a boss, a son, a brother, a dad, a father-in-law, and a grandpa. He's now an angel watching us and we will always love our Pops." Jim's was a wonderful life lived fully and completely. A grateful family and his friends express gratitude for the journey!!
A memorial prayer service celebrating his life will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Father Tim Murphy officiating. A celebration of life meal will be served at 1:30 PM at the Hilton Garden Inn in Tupelo for all his family and friends. The family will begin to receive guests at 11 AM Saturday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at Noon Sat. and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Jim is survived by his wife and caregiver, Allison Outlaw Black of Saltillo; his sons, Jimmy Black and wife, Helen of Montclair, NJ, and Ryan Black and his wife, Mary Ward of Bozeman, MT; his sisters, Malinda Daring (Dane) of Bellefontaine, OH, and Amy Wheeler of Forest City, FL; his grandchildren, Xavier Black, Carina Black, Anna Christine Black; a brother- and sister-in-law, Ellen Hester (Mike) and Joel Outlaw (Chas); his nieces and nephews, Trey Daring (Kyle), Bryn Stewart (JR), Ryan Wheeler (Meri), Patrick Wheeler, Marc Wheeler, Libby Grier (Matt), Brody Outlaw, Pamela Hester (Aaron) and Jordan Outlaw, and their children; and his Norbord family whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Alice Black; his in-laws, Larry and Beverley Outlaw; and his sister, Chrissy Black.
Pallbearers will be Mark Stephens, Wayne Edwards, Bill LeBaw, Anthony Osborne, Taylor Powell, and Jeff Otts. Honorary pallbearers will be his Norbord Family.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Elizabeth Gaskin
OKOLONA - Mae Elizabeth Harris Gaskin, 80, passed through the Pearly Gates of Heaven on Friday, April 2, 2021 at her longtime Okolona home. Elizabeth was born in the Nettleton area of Lee County on Nov. 25, 1940 to the late Grady and Annie Long Harris. She attended Nettleton Schools and married Billy Ray Gaskin on Feb. 21, 1958. Billy Ray crossed over on July 19, 2003. The two made their home in Okolona since their marriage and were the parents of three daughters, Nannette, Elizabeth and Sandi. Together, they were the owner/operators of Billy's Chevron, G and G Market and Billy's Feed Store for over three decades. Elizabeth loved animals especially dogs and was the guardian of her beloved Tootie and Shorty at the time of her death. She loved bird watching especially her red birds and she regularly fed them and the many squirrels she cared for. She was one of the best Southern cooks anywhere and enjoyed playing "nurse" to her girls and friends. Elizabeth always thought she was right and was an independent strong willed woman who loved her flowers, watching westerns and Texas Ranger. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, April 5, 2021 at Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Burial will follow in Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Monday only at Boone's Chapel. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Elizabeth is survived by her girls, Nannette Gaskin, Elizabeth Gaskin and Sandie Gaskin Scott and husband, Rickey Scott. her grandson, Cody Scott. her sisters, Frances Smith (John) and Birdie Ann Cooley (Bill) all of Mantachie; her brother, Grady "Milton" Harris of Okolona; her sisters in law, Phyllis Harris and Jean Callahan both of Okolona. her fur babies, Tootie and Shorty. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Annie Harris; her husband, Billy Ray Gaskin and her brother, Bill Harris.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Shelby Carter
AMORY - Shelby Carter, 82, passed away on April 3, 2021, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
