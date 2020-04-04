Walter Strong
RIPLEY – Walter Strong, 75, passed away April 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley.
Earl Wheeler
VERONA – Earl Wheeler, 73, passed away April 3, 2020, at his home in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Geraldine Little
SALTILLO – Geraldine Little, 77, passed away Saturday. April 4, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Georgette Marble-Beecher
ABERDEEN – Georgette Marble-Beecher, 52, passed away Friday, March 27, 202,0 at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo.
Georgette Marble-Beecher was born to Willie McMillian and Geneva Gates, July 4, 1967, in Monroe County. She was also a 1985, graduate of Amory High School.
Mrs. Beecher is survived by her parents, Willie McMillian of Aberdeen and Geneva Gates also of Aberdeen; three daughters, Marquitta Gates, Brittany Marble and Shenika Marble, all of Aberdeen; one sister, Lizzie McMillian of Aberdeen; four brothers, Joseph Cunningham (Irene), Willie Earl Gates (Gail) of Prairie, Clifton Gates (Annie)of Okolona and Larry Gates of Aberdeen; four grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. The graveside service will be Sunday, April 5, 2020, 2 p.m. at the Darden Chapel MBC Cemetery, with a 10 people or less mandatory policy implemented.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Winnie D. Tate Abbott
TIPPAH COUNTY – Winnie D. Tate Abbott, 84, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday morning, April 3, 2020, at Misssissippi Care Center in Corinth of complications from Alzheimers.
A Private Family Graveside Service was held Saturday, April 4 in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Bro. Jeremy Hughey officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Abbott was born to the late, Turner and Georgie Roten Duncan in Tippah County. She is survived by her husband, Dale Abbott; her cousin, who was like a sister, Dorothy Duncan; her children, Daphine Tate, Shelly Crank (Don), Haskell Tate (Patty) and Chip Abbott (Stacy); her grandchildren, Amanda Tate, Cody Hatcher, Stephen Crank, Donnie Crank, Andy Crank and Noah Abbott; and a great-grandson, Cody Michael Stumbo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Hatcher; her brothers, Herschel, N.T. and Wayne Duncan; and a grandson, Daniel Crank.
Mrs. Abbott was a faithful Christian, wife and mother with a servant’s heart. She will be remembered for her quick wit, and was famous for her “porch talkins” and free advice for everyone. An avid Willie Nelson fan, she loved singing, gardening, cooking and reading her Bible.
A special thank you to the staff of Mississippi Cares in Corinth, for the love, support and care, shown to our mother.
The family request that memorials be directed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, 61 CR 247, Tiplersville, MS 38674 or to The Alzheimer’s Association.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Davis
TUPELO – A private family graveside service was held at Lee Memorial Park, 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 4, 2020, for Dorothy Bailey Davis. Dorothy died Friday morning, April 3, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center, after a few years of failing health. She was 92. Born in Lee County, in 1927, to the late Lee and Bessie Wood Bailey, she lived her entire life in Lee County.
Dorothy was married for 51 years to her sweetheart and business partner, Ernest Davis. They were self-employed paint contractors for many years. Dorothy loved dressing to the 9’s, dancing, tending her garden and flowers, and socializing with family and friends. She and Ernest enjoyed going to Church at several area churches. She was a gentle soul, kindhearted, and a committed Christian.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Ernest Davis; her children, Phil Hallman, Mickey Davis, Billy Davis and Pete Davis, and their families; numerous grands, great-grands and great great-grands that Mamaw loved; her sister, Ruth Rappsis; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Holland Funeral Directors was honored to serve the Davis family.
Nicholas Woods
WINONA – Nicholas Woods, 35, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital, in Jackson. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Nicholas, to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston in charge of final arrangements a Memorial Service is to be announced to a later date.
Buddy Grisham
RIPLEY – Buddy Grisham, 65, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Care, in Corinth. Services will be Monday, April 6, 2020, at Tippah Memorial Gardens. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of arrangements.
Dalton V. Sparks
BELMONT – Dalton V. Sparks, 89, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his residence in Belmont. Services will be Monday, April 6, 2020, 1 p.m., at Lee Memorial Park. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Deaton Funeral Home of Belmont will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.deatonfuneralhomes.com.
Oscar Gray Megginson
TUPELO – Oscar Gray Megginson, 90, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
