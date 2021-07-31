Meredith Smith
BLUE SPRINGS – Meredith Yvonne Camp Smith, 70, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born May 4, 1951, in Tupelo to Eugene Vaughn and Midfred Inez McFerrin Camp. She retired after 28 years as a school teacher, having taught a variety of grade levels and subjects in a variety of places. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Meredith was a talented singer and musician who played the piano, clarinet, autoharp, and dulcimer. She enjoyed all types of music and enjoyed needlepoint and crochet while her health permitted. She will be remembered as always having a positive outlook and a sense of humor.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery on County Road 1966 near Tupelo with Bro. Todd Bowen and Bro. Gerald Gann officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her son, Andy Brooks (Christie) of Blue Springs; two brothers, Thomas E. Camp (Sally) of Counce, TN, and Joseph Lee Camp (Linda) of Mantachie; and three grandchildren, Andrew Grayson Brooks, James Deacon Brooks, and Ella Francis Brooks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony W. Smith; her parents, Vaughn and Midfred Inez Camp; and one brother, Orville Eugene “Gene” Camp.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with Meredith’s family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Albert Hall
NEW ALBANY – Albert Hall, 60, passed away on July 29, 2021, at Berkley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Novella Thomas
TUPELO – Novella Thomas, 91, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Diversicare in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday August 4, 2021 12:00 noon at Inspirational Community Church 405 Clayton Ave. Tupelo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 5:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church Cemetery, 242 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Belden. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Paula Chunn
PONTOTOC – Paula Chunn, 52, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday, August 2, 5-8PM and Tuesday, August 3, 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Oak Forest Cemetery.
Roy Harris Young
ABERDEEN – Roy Harris Young, 57, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Union Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Mt. Union Cemetery.
Lavern Browning
UNION COUNTY – Lavern Browning, 81, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his residence in Union County. Services will be on 11 AM Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Liberty Baptist Church in Union County. Visitation will be on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Liberty Baptist Church in Union County. Burial will follow at Ingomar Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ila Jeanne McKinney
TUPELO – Ila Jeanne McKinney, 87, passed away on July 31, 2021, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Jo Ann Barrett
IUKA – Jo Ann Barrett, 61, passed away Sunday, July 27, 2021, at NMMC in Iuka. Services will be on a special day chosen by family and friends at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO.
Patricia Norwood
CALHOUN CITY – Patricia Norwood, 52, passed away on July 29, 2021, at her residence in Calhoun City, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO.
Rodsheed Windom
CORINTH – Rodsheed Windom, 24, passed away on July 30, 2021, at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Oakley Gage Caldwell
BALDWYN – Oakley Gage Caldwell, was born at the Baptist Hospital in New Albany and went to his heavenly home on July 29, 2021. We will forever love you and we pray you fly high baby boy. Not “still born” but “born still”.
Services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with burial in Asbury Cemetery.
He is survived by parents, Erika Wilson and Chad Caldwell; sisters, Chasidy Brown and Aliviyah Barnes; brother, Brantley Jase Hughes; grandparents, Renea Guthrie, Edward Chaney, Lee Wilson, Sabrina Wilson, Adren Crabb, Cynthia Crabb.
Pallbearers will be Chad Caldwell, Eric Caldwell and Edward Chaney.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Monica Hicks
HOLLY SPRINGS – Monica Hicks, 51, passed away on July 30, 2021, at her home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Rev. SW (Willie) Shinault, Sr.
BOONEVILLE – Rev. SW (Willie) Shinault, Sr., 95, passed away on July 30, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Cindy Coggins
BELMONT – Cindy Coggins, 52, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Colbert County in Alabama. Services will be on Sunday, August 1, 4:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 1, 2-4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery.
Johnny Lee Strickland
NETTLETON – Johnny Lee Strickland, 76, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on August 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on August 2, 2021 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Fumeral Home. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
William Loden
FULTON – William David Loden, 67, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Charleston Place Assisted Living in Fulton. He was born June 8, 1954, in Tupelo to Glen Clayton and Velda Mae Wilburn Loden. He worked as a salesman for many years, of which the last 17 were spent with The Hair Club. He was a Baptist in belief and was an avid sports fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 1, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include one son, Jeremy David Loden (Kristen) of Saltillo; two daughters, Stephanie Loden of Fulton and Kaylee Loden of Saltillo; one stepson, Dustin Johnson (Sarah) of Fulton; one brother, Aaron Loden of Fulton; one sister, Margaret Spigner of Fulton; four grandchildren, Tyler Loden (Brianna), Emory Grubbs (T.C.), Maylee Johnson, and Pierce Johnson; one great-grandson, Tripp Grubbs; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kaye Oswalt Loden; two brothers, Glen Allen “Dude” Loden and Larry Thomas Loden; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Rick Sanders, Eugene Oliver, T.C. Grubbs, Ricky Loden, Jason Spigner, and Darren Thompson.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the Loden family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Matthew Witcher
NETTLETON – Matthew Witcher, 42, passed away on July 31, 2021, at at his residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Nettleton, MS.
Martha Raye Carr
BELMONT – Martha Raye Carr, 83, died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Tupelo, MS and was a seamstress. She was a member of Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS.
There will be a private funeral service with David Conley officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters-Gay Rowland (Brian) and Joy Joyce (Brian Hill); five grandchildren – Kayla Allen (John), Molly Rowland, Austin Rowland (Shannon), Ben Joyce and Erin Joyce; three great-grandchildren – Sutton Ellis Allen, Eliza Roy Allen and Edith Austin Rowland and special friends – Catherine Mitchell and Betty Rowan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Carr, a great-grandchild, Judson Lee Allen, her parents, Benjamin Clarence and Zella Gertrude Hill Moore and four brothers, Harold, Max, Johnny and Charles.
