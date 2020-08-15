TODAY'S OBITUARIES
MEMO
Ellen Louise Bonds
BOONEVILLE - Ellen Louise Bonds, 87, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday 11:00 graveside at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Syble Swords Richardson Nolen
Syble Swords Richardson Nolen
ABERDEEN - Syble Swords Richardson Nolen, 83, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was born June 20, 1937 in New Albany, MS to John William Swords and Cordie Horton Swords. She lived most of her life in Monroe County. Ms. Nolen was a salesperson for Columbus Paper and Chemicals. She was a Baptist. Services will be Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Ingomar, MS Cemetery. There will be no Visitation. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by three sons, Mike Richardson of Aberdeen, Randy Richardson (Connie) of Hamilton, MS and Donnie Richardson of Aberdeen, MS; one special niece Susan Swords Goss; six grandchildren Heather Barnes, Michael Richarson, Dr. Nicholas Richardson, Cole Richardson, Dr. D.J. Richardson and Justin Richardson and five great grandchildren Cassie Barnes, Hunter Barnes, Evelyn Richardson, Carson Richardson and Lane Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother John Swords and one sister Dorothy Stanford. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Shakila Oaks-Dilworth
Shakila Oaks-Dilworth
SHANNON - 42, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her residence in Shannon.
Shakila Dilworth was born to the late Louis Oaks and Denita Milan on May 15, 1978 in Memphis, TN. Shakila was a graduate of Shannon High School and a member of Poplar Springs Church.
Shakila Dilworth is survived by her mother; Denita Milam-Oaks of Shannon. One daughter; Keyasia Dilworth. One son; Jaquez Dilworth. Four sisters; Ayesha Oaks of Tupelo, Kiffany Bonds-Moore of Memphis, Patrivi Daniels of Tupelo. Terrelle Greenleaf of Memphis. Two brothers; Marcus Miliam of Memphis and Louis Sanders, Jr. of Memphis.
The visitation will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are mandatory with a walk-in/walk-out policy. The service will be on Sunday, August, 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Rev. Micheal Chalmers officiating. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
MEMO
Peggy Joyce Mathis
TUPELO - Peggy Joyce Mathis, 75, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2 PM at Cherry Creek MB Church Cemetery- Ecru, MS. Visitation will be Saturday 5-6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-367 Main St., Ecru, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
MEMO
James E. Robinson
PRAIRIE - James E Robinson, 60, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Northwest MS Medical Center in Clarksdale, MS. Services were held on Saturday, August 15, 2020-2 PM at Pleasant Plain M B Church Cemetery- Prairie, MS. Visitation was held on Saturday, August 15, 2020- 1 - 2 PM at Pleasant Plain M B Church Cemetery- Prairie, MS Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
MEMO
Roger Dale Pannell, Jr.
HOLLY SPRINGS - Roger Dale Pannell Jr, 44, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 2:00 at Temperance Hill BC 5114 MS - 178 Potts Camp. Visitation was held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 3:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Temperance Hill Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
B.L. Outlaw
B.L. Outlaw
TUPELO - Staff Sargent SSGT B.L. Outlaw, 83, closed his eyes, leaving all his medals behind to awaken at his heavenly home with his adoring wife Ernestine "Tiney", of 58 years and his Lord, and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his beloved home in Tupelo, MS. B.L. was born August 12, 1937 to Blanch L. and Lelia Outlaw.
B.L. retired from the 155th National Guard of Tupelo in 1993. He served 25 years on active duty in 1966 in Oxford, MS, then activated and deployed with the Tupelo 155th during Desert Storm. He traveled through Fort Hood, TX and joined his comrads in Fort Irwin, CA, rejoicing came when peacefully they were returned to Tupelo, MS.
B.L. has many metals displayed from being a safe truck driver with Malone and Hyde for 12 years in Tupelo, Futorian in New Albany for 30 years, and Action Lane in Tupelo for 10 years. B.L. and Tiney were active members at South Green Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral home. Graveside Service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating.
B.L. leaves behind two stepsons, Ronnie Langley of Tupelo and W.K. Langley of Canton, GA that he helped Tiney raise with unconditional love and devotion, one sister, Irene McCostline of Baldwyn, 4 grandsons, and 4 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine "Tiney" Outlaw, his parents, sister, Anna Katherine Nabors
B.L. will be truly missed. He was an active member of the Masons in the Baldwyn Lodge #108, Post 49 American Legion, and the Tupelo Shriners. After retiring from active work, he transported patients to the Burn Centers in Galveston, TX and Shreveport, LA while an active Shriner.
Lynette Hood Miller
Lynette Hood Miller
TUPELO - Mavis Lynette Hood Miller, 86, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, North Carolina after a brief illness. The longtime Tupelo resident had moved to North Carolina a few months back to be near her son, Don, after the death of her husband, Granville "Buddy" Miller, on March 19, 2020. Lynette was born in Houlka, Chickasaw County, Miss. on Feb. 27, 1934 to the late Clarence Dewey Hood and Birdie Bray Hood. She attended the public schools of Chickasaw County and chose nursing as a career. Lynette graduated from the Greenwood-Leflore Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 and was a recipient of their highest honor, the Florence Nightingale Award. She did additional study at the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University. Lynette worked as a nurse for many years before taking a position with Itawamba Junior College where she spent over 25 years on staff as Surgical Technician Instructor, Practical Nursing Instructor, and Health Occupations Supervisor. She served on several committees at ICC and received the President's Meritorious Achievement Award in 1992. Lynette had a caring spirit for others in peril and committed countless hours as a member of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross. A devout Christian, she was a longtime member of the Harrisburg Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years.
A service of celebration for her life will be held at 1 PM Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Forrest Sheffield officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Monday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Please observe all Covid-19 precautions.
Lynette is survived by her sons, Don Miller (Carla) of Cape Cartaret, N.C., and Doug Miller (Lisa) of Ripley, TN; her grandchildren, Jeremy Miller (Katie) and Joshua Miller (Katelyn), Tabitha Starnes Call (Chris), and Coleman Starnes; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Rhett and Asher; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy, her parents, and siblings, Jim Hood of Pontotoc, and Lorrine Washington of Houlka.
For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1 PM Monday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/ Live-streaming and permanently archived thereafter. P Memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Amaline Crawford Rutledge
Amaline Crawford Rutledge
TUPELO - Amaline Crawford Rutledge, 89, peacefully entered into eternity Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was born on November 12, 1930 in Vardaman, Mississippi to Pearline and Ama Belin Crawford. Upon moving to Houston, Mississippi at the age of 12, she graduated from Houston High School in 1948. She then attended college at Southwestern at Memphis for one-year and completed her studies at the University of Mississippi in 1952, finishing with a Bachelor of Music degree.
On June 11, 1952, she married Felix Emery Rutledge, Sr. and they made their home in Tupelo, Mississippi working together at Rutledge Furniture and later Rutledge Adams Furniture. Amaline was an interior designer in the Tupelo area working for OSCO, Staub and Associates architect firm and as an independent designer. Throughout her life, she continued to have a creative eye for beautiful artwork and collectibles as well as a voracious appetite for reading.
She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, serving in various leadership capacities over the years. Amaline and Felix then became charter members of St. Luke United Methodist Church, where she served as organist and music leader for several years.
Survivors include her three sons, Mark Rutledge (Terry) of Guntown, George Rutledge (Rosemary) of Tupelo, and Felix Rutledge, Jr. (Deanna) of Tupelo; one daughter, Valerie Rutledge Dunn (Alan) of Orlando, Florida; six grandchildren, Keith Rutledge (Dana), Justin Dunn (Erin), Alex Dunn, Kevin Dunn, Mallory Lawson (Jeremy), and Lex Rutledge (Briahna); four step-grandchildren, John Daniel (Tori), Scott Daniel, Clay Jarrell, and Mary Claire Harris (Patrick); sister-in-law Mabel Crawford; and two nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Felix Rutledge, Sr.; one brother, Robert Lee Crawford; and daughter-in-law, Betty Lou Rutledge.
We are thankful for the excellent care she received from the medical community in Tupelo along with the staff of Sanctuary Hospice.
A private family service was held Saturday, August 29, 2020. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to assist with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Landscape Beautification Committee of First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 854, Tupelo, MS 38802, or to the charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Scott Freely
Scott Freely
VARDAMAN - Scott Allen Freely, 72, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and covered with prayers from his many friends. He was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer June 22, 2020, and fought a brave battle for 7 weeks. Scott was a Leap Year baby born February 29, 1948, in Vardaman, MS to Malcolm and Clytee Vanlandingham Freely. He accepted Christ as a young boy and was baptized in the Vardaman First Baptist Church where he continued to be a member. He was a Registered Forester and spent most of his working career as a Timber Buyer for Hankins Lumber Company in Grenada, MS. After retirement he continued buying and selling equipment, land and timber. He was a natural born trader and throughout his life he enjoyed trading on everything, from a fifty-cent pocket knife to a huge tract of land. Scott enjoyed the outdoors and appreciated all of God's creations. He spent lots of enjoyable hours fishing and boating on the Tenn-Tom Waterway with his family and friends. Scott was an avid hunter and killed many trophy bucks and a few rattlesnakes during his lifetime. One snake was so huge he wanted to have it mounted to display in their home, but his wife refused! He also owned many prize race horses and won several championship races. Scott, better known as Timberwolf, had a passion for fox hunting, hosted many fox hunts on his property, judged hunts and his dogs competed in many State and National Fox Hunts. Scott was a founding member of the Cal-Chic Hunting Club and the Mississippi Hunting Dog Association - TRI Lakes Chapter. He was also a member of the Calhoun County Fox Hunters Association and the Lloyd Outlaw Hunting Club.He was one of a kind human being, never meeting a stranger nor shying away from a task to make someone's quality of life better. He is survived by his wife Sheila McGreger Freely; daughter Monica Freely Jones and husband Shannon of Strayhorn, MS; son Bubba Freely and wife Katrina of Reid, MS; grandchildren Abi Freely, Canon Caldwell, Hanna Johnson, Sadie Caldwell, Will Jones, & Justin Jones and wife Haley; brother, Donald Freely and wife Joan of Grenada ; 2 great grandchildren Paul David and Lanier Allen Jones; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother Van Earl Freely. Not one second of his life was lived in vain and he left an unforgettable legacy of love, faith, and friendship for his family and friends. Scott will be missed.
The funeral service remembering Scott's life took place on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Vardaman with Bro. Robert Earl Alexander and Bro. Jonathan Peeples officiating. Scott will be laid to rest in Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tom Bailey, William Chandler,Haden Edwards,Bill Gore,Clay Gregory,Stacey Gregory Lou Monger, James Simmons, Don Stafford, George Ike Turner, Charles Thames and his fellow hunters.
Pallbearers are Michael Freely, Duane Case, Chris Graham, Davin Parker, Andrew Hamilton, Caleb Lucius, Andrew Landreth and Wes Parker.
The family would like to thank Mary Ann Hendrix, CFNP and staff; Mississippi Home Care Home Health staff; Jileene Aron, RN with Baptist Hospice and his sitter with whom he discussed his faith and Bible study. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Vardaman First Baptist Church: 302 North Main Street Vardaman, Mississippi 38878; Poplar Springs Cemetery Fund: 548 County Road 136, Pittsboro, Mississippi 38951.
Patricia Wheeler
Patricia Wheeler
NETTLETON - Patricia Ann Plunkett Wheeler, 74, passed away August 14, 2020 at her residence in Greenwood Springs. She was born on January 31, 1946 in Lee County to parents Orby Lee Plunkett and Fleeta May Rodgers Plunkett. She was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. She was an LPN for over 26 years. She was a Baptist. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, and drinking a good cup of coffee.
Private family only funeral service will be in the chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Phillip Lindsey officiating. Burial will be at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton.
She is survived by her love Eddie Guin of Greenwood Springs; two daughters, Linda Harris (David) of Water Valley; Wendy Grissom (Jack) of Nettleton; one son, Lee Wheeler of Greenwood Springs; 5 grandchildren, Paislea Pollock, Justin Grissom, Trey Wheeler, Patrick Wheeler, Joshua Wheeler, two great grandchildren Jay and Ellie Pollock and one on the way, one brother, Tom Plunkett of Kenosha Wisconsin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Wendell Wheeler and three brothers.
There will be no public visitation due to Covid-19. Expressions can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Billy Moorman
Billy Moorman
BOONEVILLE - Billy Moorman, 85, of Booneville, passed from this life to paradise on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, due to Covid-19. He was born on September 4, 1934 to Vard and Lucille Moorman, and was the oldest of their 11 children. He grew up in Prentiss County where he met the love of his life, Virginia King. They married on November 20, 1954, and boarded a train for Chicago, Illinois to start their new life together. They later moved back to Booneville where he worked at Brown Shoe Company for 19 years. He retired from FMC in Saltillo, MS. He and Virginia began traveling in their RV and visited many places across the U.S. Billy was a member of Booneville Church of Christ and enjoyed his close friends in the Golden Circle. He traveled to Guyana, South America as a missionary. His favorite pastime was gardening and putting up gourds each spring for his Purple Martin flock to nest in for the summer. Many afternoons he sat in the yard listening to their chatter and watching their flight patterns. He grew many fruits and vegetables in his garden and was famous for his signature pot of collards at Thanksgiving get-togethers. He enjoyed watching SEC basketball and football. Billy carried his family to see many shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN in the 1960's and 1970's. He loved Bluegrass music and a highlight at the Opry was to see Bill Monroe. His humble compassionate spirit merited him many, many friends.
He leaves behind to cherish all the wonderful memories his wife of 65 years, Virginia King Moorman; his son, Bobby Moorman (Kim) of New Albany; his daughter, Diane Brown (Dwain) of Booneville; his grandchildren, Angela Rakestraw (Russ) of Saltillo; Shawna Smith (Michael) of Booneville, Tyler Moorman of Chicago, IL, Summer Morris (Justin) of Franklin, TN, Trey Brown (Abbey) of Chattanooga, TN and Ethan Brown of Nashville, TN; his great-grandchildren, Bree-Lynn Stegall (Johnathan) of Pontotoc, Ava Kate, Rhett, Clarke, Greir, Bauer and Audra Rose Smith of Booneville and Dublin, Liffey and Ronan Morris of Franklin, TN; his great great-grandchild, Caroline Faye Stegall of Pontotoc; his brothers, Hop Moorman (Doris), Clovis Moorman (Trish), Ralph Moorman (Susan) and Jimmy Moorman all of Moss Point, MS, Max Moorman of Booneville and two sisters, Dottie Temple (Dale) and Tannah Bolen both of Moss Point, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jerry Moorman and R.V. Moorman, Jr. and his sister, Joyce George. Kesler Funeral Home in Booneville is in charge of the arrangements.
There will be a graveside service only at the Booneville Cemetery on Sunday, the 16th day of August, 2020 at 4 pm with Jim Estes and Dwain Brown conducting the service. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
George Edward Carpenter
ALTITUDE - George Edward Carpenter, 66, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home in Altitude. Services will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home- Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Walden Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Margaret Sands
FULTON - Margaret Sands, 80, passed away on August 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Jennie Langford
Jennie Langford
SALTILLO - Virginia Clytee "Jennie" Langford, 73, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Jennie was born March 2, 1947 in Vardaman, the daughter of Wilson and Pansy Long. She earned a degree in nursing and worked as an LPN at IMA for 20 years and then at Tupelo Medical Group where she retired after 10 years. Jennie was a dedicated member of Faith Baptist Church and greatly enjoyed the time she spent attending worship services there. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew her as Nanny and she adored each one of them.
Survivors include her husband 28 years, David Langford; four children, Terry Dickerson, Greg Dickerson, Dawn Dyson, and Stephanie Thrasher and her husband Everett; three brothers, Charles Long and wife, Cathy, Buddy Long and wife, Joyce, and Tim Long and wife, Pam; two sisters, Mary Lampkin and Linda Green and husband, Davis; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Charles Dickerson; and a sister, Martha Lucius.
Services honoring Jennie's life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Phil Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday. In order to comply with state mandated regulations, friends and family are kindly requested to wear masks at all times.
Pallbearers will be Evan Bullock, Cody Dickerson, Blake Sanderford, Austin Sanderford, David Evans Thrasher and Jacob Thrasher. Honorary Pallbearers will be London Jordan, Kaiden Dickerson, Carter Dickerson, as well as all of her nephews.
The service will be live streamed at www.peguesfuneralhome.com for anyone who is unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may also be left at peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Johnny Outlaw Blade Taylor
BOONEVILLE - Johnny Outlaw Blade Taylor, 19, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2 pm at Little Brown Cemetery in New Site. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Webb Leveck
MANTACHIE - Webb Leveck, 62, passed away on August 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Ethel Maxine Graves Wright
Ethel Maxine Graves Wright
FALKNER - Mrs. Ethel Maxine Graves Wright was born on November 4, 1922. She went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on August 11, 2020 at the age of 97.
She was married to the late Walter W. Wright. She was a member of the Falkner Baptist Church and she was a homemaker.
She is survived by her five children and one grandson.
In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents: George Franklin Graves and Fannie Doretha Bailey Graves, two brothers and five sisters.
A private family Graveside Service was on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Falkner Cemetery, with Elder Darren Owen officiating.
MEMO
Kjell Stig Westerlund
AMORY - Kjell Stig Westerlund, 71, passed away on August 13, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Franklin Hathcote
AMORY - Franklin Hathcote, 93, passed away on August 14, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Corinne Moore
BENTON/DESOTO COUNTY - Corinne Moore, 81, passed away on August 14, 2020, at her residence in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Timothy Snipes
TIPPAH COUNTY - Timothy Snipes, 26, passed away on August 13, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Hattie Davis Hall
Hattie Davis Hall
HALLTOWN - Hattie Davis Hall, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the New Albany Health and Rehab Center. She loved people and enjoyed talking to everyone, she enjoyed cooking and was famous for her delicious cakes. She retired from Lucky Star Mfg. and she was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and she served as chaplain of the women's auxiliary @ the Baldwyn Ms American Legion.
Private funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Don Wilson officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Helen Floyd of Halltown, Sarah Greenwood (Colin) of Saltillo and Rebecca Blankenship (Billy) of Halltown; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Hall of Halltown; brother, Douglas Davis (Katherine) of Bethany; (10) grandchildren; (20) great-grandchildren; (6) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Grace Green Davis; husband, James Boyce Hall; son, James Billy Hall; grandson, Gaylon Oswalt; (6) brothers; (3) sisters; son-in-law, Henry Floyd.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Owen, Hilten Richey, Benny Rakestraw, Adam Rushing, Harold Hogue, James Hodges, Travis DeCanter and Danny Jourdan.
Visitation was at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Darrell Clock
Darrell Clock
SHANNON - Darrell Dean Clock, 75, realized the promises of his faith and met his Creator on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center. Born in Modesto, California on May 2, 1945 to the late Charles Chester and Helen Switzer Clock, he grew up there and graduated from Pacific High School in San Leandro, CA in 1963. While assigned to Millington Naval Base in Tennessee in 1964 as a U. S. Marine, he met Jane Collins of Shannon while attending a service at Belleview Baptist Church. They were married on August 28, 1965 in Las Vegas, NV and spent almost 55 years as sweethearts. A patriotic American, Darrell served 4 years in the U. S. Marine Corps. In 1972, they relocated from California to their home in Shannon. Darrell was employed for over 30 years as a Systems Analyst for the Miss. Department of Transportation. He also worked over 13 years as an EMT for North Mississippi Medical Center. Darrell was a devoted and faithful member of the Old Union Baptist Church where he sang in the Choir. He served as a Volunteer Fireman for Shannon in the 1980s. His hobbies included good conversation with family and friends, tinkering in his shop, keeping his yard in perfect shape, and taking care of his animals. He loved going to Sam's and Kroger as often as possible. He and Jane loved traveling and he had been to almost every state in the USA. A beloved husband, father and "PawPaw," he will be missed by a grateful family, church, and community.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Chuck Hampton officiating. Burial will follow in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Sunday only at the funeral home. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Sunday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; his son, Jesse Clock (Rachel), all of Shannon; his grandchildren, Cara Danielle Clock Gillon (Hunter) of Ridgeland, and Jessica Clock of Supply, N.C.; a sister, Patricia Cruickshank (Bob) of Walnut Creek, CA; a sister-in-law, Nan Tate (Mike) of Brewer; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Matt Ellis, Charles Simmons, Kevin Tate, Jerry Ellis, Terry Robinson, and Brandon Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Ron Phillips, Mike Tate, Bobby Davis, and Huey and Linda Collins.
Memorials may be made to the Old Union Baptist Church, 113 CR 455, Shannon, MS 38868.
William Alexander Boyd
William Alexander Boyd
TUPELO - William Alexander Boyd died peacefully in his home on Saturday, August 8, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Bill was born in Quincy, Illinois on November 10, 1928 to Matthew Samuel and Elva Tourney Boyd. His brothers Glen and Charlie and sister Dorothy predeceased him but sister Kate survives as do many nieces and nephews.
Bill brought his family to Tupelo from Iowa City, Iowa in 1972 when he was transferred to be engineering manager for Sheller-Globe before forming his own foam fabricating business in 1980. He was known for his love of Tupelo and the fact that whenever he had out of town guests, he would take them on the "Tupelo Tour" to point out new businesses and developments around town. One of the last tours was accompanied by tornado warnings which he completely disregarded, surprising no one in the car...
...which leads us to his overwhelming passion for all things automotive. He loved cars. His children recalled his drag racing on the flat, straight roads of Iowa after which he'd buy them root beer floats at the local A&W in Keokuk, Iowa. In later years, following the closing of his foam fabricating plant, he turned to classic car restoration as a third career. He was never happier than when tinkering in his garage on the latest find.
Bill is survived by his children and grandchildren; Michael (Pamela) Sevan and Tyman, Pat's widow Paula and their daughters, Emma, Anna, Clare, and Laina; Kim's widow Betty and son Brandon; Nick (Judi), Jessica, McAndrew, and Quinton; and Julee Hooper (Mike) Emilee and Andrew. He also leaves many great grandchildren as well as one great-great grandchild.
Bill was preceded by his first wife, Ema Lee Rauenbuehler Boyd; two sons, Kim and Pat; one great granddaughter, Elizabeth Clare; as well as his second wife; Margaret Hodges Boyd and third wife Mary Ann Doty Boyd.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to his friend Sherron Somerville, who made him smile during his final months with her good humor and practicality.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo and North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice of Tupelo.
Due to covid-19, a private family service will be held at a later date.
Autry Ragsdale
Autry Ragsdale
FULTON - Autry Lowder Ragsdale, 92, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Meadows. She was born January 9, 1928 to the late Fred Lowder and the late Varnell Haire Lowder. She was proud of her family and loved to feed them with her good cooking. She was a member of Southern Hills Church of Christ and loved her friends there.
A private family service will be 2:00 pm on Sunday August 16, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Sunday. Burial will be in Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her children: Lee (Barb) Ragsdale of Dumfries, VA, Peggie Chorman of Fulton, Larry (Eileen) Ragsdale of Kenosha, WI, Patricia Timmons of Fulton, Martin (Pamela) Ragsdale of Biloxi, MS, John David Ragsdale, Delores (Mark) Clayton of Fulton, Robert (Dondra) Ragsdale of Fulton, Mary (Ricky) Martin of Norman, OK; 33 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, 23 great, great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Sandie Ragsdale, son-in-law, Rick Culbertson
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Eugene Ragsdale; sons: Stacy Ragsdale, Jimmy Wayne Ragsdale; daughter, Janet Culbertson, , several brothers and sisters
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Shirley Faye Ivey
DENNIS - Shirley Faye Ivey, 79, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at her home in Dennis, MS. Services will be on Sunday, August 16, 5 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 16, 3:30-5 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Dickerson
Shirley Dickerson
BALDWYN - Shirley Faye Dickerson, 85, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Tupelo on January 19, 1935 to Cecil and Opal Davenport Stevens. Shirley retired from the Prentiss County Health Department where she served as office manager. She attended Asbury Methodist Church.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Kim Lewis of Augusta, Georgia and Amy Darnell (Jim) of Collierville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Gabe Ryan and Kylee Long (Martin) both of Baldwyn, Jay Lewis (Mallory) of Portland Oregon, Leigh Lewis of Augusta, Georgia, and Chase Pulliam of Collierville, Tennessee; three great-grandchildren, Maggie and Vivian Long and Edison Lewis; her brother, Jimmy Stevens (Linda Bishop) of Saltillo; and a son-in-law, Steve Ryan (T.J. Strawbridge) of Baldwyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Dickerson; her daughter, Pam Ryan; brothers, Wayne and Kenneth Stevens; and her son-in-law, Stan Lewis.
Shirley's life and memory will be celebrated with a private graveside service for the immediate family at Priceville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
James Walls
TIPPAH COUNTY - James Walls, 61, passed away on August 15, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Columbus W. Morris, Jr.
SMITHVILLE - Columbus W. Morris, Jr. , 90, passed away on August 15, 2020, in Monroe County, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Rose Owens
Rose Owens
VERONA - Martha Rosetta (Rose) Owens, a precious soul whose life was dedicated to helping others, passed from this life to the life eternal from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after multiple extended illnesses. She was 78. Rose was born on June 19, 1942 in Blytheville, Ark., the first born daughter of James Calvin Barber, Sr. and Bessie Taylor Barber. She grew up in Marietta, Prentiss County, MS. helping raise her siblings and working alongside her parents on an Appalachian farm. She graduated from Marietta High School where she was an outstanding basketball standout and won many local beauty pageants. She married the dashing James Oliver Owens on April 28, 1960. They made their home in Verona for over 50 years. She was an active, faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Verona for over 50 years. Rose served joyfully and with passion as the Patient Representative in the Social Work Department and Emergency Room at North Miss. Medical Center for over 25 years. She was a beloved employee of NMMC receiving the Employee of the Year Award in May, 1989. Her coworkers admired and respected her and the patient families she served thought her to be an Angel. Her compassion and love for others caused her to be nicknamed "Momma Rose" by her work family and many patient families.. Health issues forced her retirement early but she remained active volunteering at Sanctuary Hospice and at her Church. Rose devoted her entire life selflessly to her family, others and to her God. She will be greatly missed, never forgotten and will live on in the many lives she touched during her stellar earthly pilgrimage. Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. David Hamilton and Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will from 11 AM-service time on Tuesday only at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed in real time at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Rose leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Debbie Johnson of Shannon and Becky Owens-Senter (Terri Lynn) of Tupelo; granddaughter, Melanie Johnson of Shannon; and great-grandson, Noah Johnson and his mother, Mandy of Brandon; her siblings, Joyce Green Barber of Booneville, Johnnie Carter (Ralph) of Woodville, MS , Hazel Harris of Booneville, and Loyce Holley (Jamie) of Booneville, Boyce Barber (Joyce) of Booneville, and Junior Barber (Patricia) of Iuka; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and their families and cousins whom Rose admired and showered with her encouragement and love. She is also survived by her lifelong friends and neighbors, Joe and JoAnn Sandoval, and special friends and caregivers, Brenda Shackelford, Tawana and Nita Westbrook. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Owens who died Jan. 20, 2003; her parents; and brother, Marion Calvin Barber; and a grandson, James Ronald "Ronnie" Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Jim Barber, Ralph Davis Carter, Joe Carter, William Harris, Brad Holley, Michael Barber and Derek Barber. Honorary pallbearers will be employees and retirees of NMMC.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Tina Denley Yeager
Tina Denley Yeager
NETTLETON - A sweet, faithful and committed Christian woman, Tina Denley Yeager, met her Lord and Savior in her eternal heavenly home passing peacefully surrounded by her family at her Nettleton home on Friday, August 14, 2020 She was 67 years old and had struggled about a month with pulmonary issues. Tina was born in Tallahatchie County, Charleston, MS on May 26, 1953 to the late Hayden and William Denley. Tina had a heart of gold and loved people. She never met a stranger. She loved her time volunteering at the Nettleton Faith Food Pantry, where she made hundreds of friends that loved her and she loved back. Tina was a school bus driver for 23 years, first in Tallahatchie Co. Schools and later with Nettleton Public Schools. She petted her "babies" and enjoyed watching them grow up and become adults. A faithful member of Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton, where she often "got happy with the Holy Ghost," Tina was a prayer warrior and a huge fan of Gospel Music especially the Gaither's and Sister Vestal Goodman and the Happy Goodman Family. Tina enjoyed helping others in the spirit of the Golden Rule as well as quilting and cross stitching. Her purpose filled life including God first, Family second and her love of her brothers and sisters in Christ. Her children and their families were blessings to her.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, August 17, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton with Rev. Robert Fowlkes and Rev. Jesse Strider officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7 PM today at Victory Baptist Church and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their longtime friends.
Tina is survived by her loving husband, Larry Yeager, to whom she was married in Charleston on March 3, 1989; her babies, Payton, Kasie, Hunter, Tarrah and Benley Barnett; a daughter, Keva (Denise) Payne; two granddaughters, Shanna (Eric) Bryan and Jaylin Payne; three great-grandkids, Surri, Shiloh and Steeler; one sister, Elizabeth Seymore; her sisters in Christ, Patsy (Gary) Ryan, Maggie Snelson, Barbara Flood, Pat (Durell) Hall, Marolyn (Joe) Hester, Martha (Robert) Fowlkes and Alisa Homan; a special niece and nephew, Wendy and Charles Raney; and hundreds of other friends she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden and William Denley, her twin brother, Terry Denley, a sister, Ruby Melton, and two brothers, Ronald and Randy Denley, a great grandson, Sterlyn Bryan and a special nephew, Dusty Snelson.
Pallbearers are Hunter Barnett, Willie Lockett, Waylon Powell, Gary Ryan, Charles Raney, Brian Holland and Jackie Pate. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Hester and Durell Hall.
Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 253 East Main St., Nettleton, MS, or Faith Food Pantry, 389 CR 452, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
