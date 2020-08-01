Danny Bishop
BALDWYN – Danny Bishop, 66 passed away on July 30th, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was a member of the Jericho Baptist Church. He was born November 13th, 1953 to Cleve and Ruth Bishop of Baldwyn. Danny owned and operated Bishop’s Salvage Yard in the Jericho community for many years. Danny loved his family and friends, especially his son and nephews whom he spent so much time with. Known for his kindness and humbling manner he was always willing to help others. He will surely be missed by all that knew and loved him. Due to Covid-19, we are saddened and heartbroken that we will not be able to have visitation and funeral.
The family will hold a private graveside service with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. He leaves behind Michelle Shelton and son Cole Bishop from the home; one brother, Charles Bishop of Guntown; a host of nephews and nieces and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Carl Bishop and Paul Bishop both of Baldwyn.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his nephews, John Paul Bishop, Josh Bishop, Justin Bishop, Brandon Bishop, Chad Bishop, and friend Dewayne Pearson and close buddies.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at watersfuneralservice.com.
Eddie Barnett
BOONEVILLE – Eddie Barnett, 64, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home- Booneville Chapel. Visitation was held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home- Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at South Crossroads Cemetery in Tishomingo. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Leroy Clinton Bourland
ABERDEEN -Leroy Clinton Bourland, Aberdeen, Mississippi, Born May 18, 1922.
Clinton passed away quietly during the early morning hours of July 26, 2020. He leaves behind a rich legacy of unconditional love for and generosity and friendship toward the many people with whom he was acquainted.
Clinton is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Leroy Bourland and Eunice Howell Bourland of Aberdeen, MS. Also preceding him are three brothers, Harry Bourland and Hal Bourland of Aberdeen, MS, Jimmy Bourland of Columbus, MS, and one sister Addine Bourland Cooper of Jackson, MS. Clinton wasblessed in life to marry Ruth Dickens Bradley Bourland and to remain in that joyful union until her death in July 1988. Clinton remarried Martha Watkins Bourland and remained in that happy marriage until she passed away in January 2019.
Clinton leaves behind three children, son, Larry M. Bradley (Daisye) of Utica, MS, and two daughters, Patricia (Trish) Boudreaux (CJ) of Dickinson, TX, and Elizabeth (Libby) Pantazis (Dennis) of Birmingham, AL. He also leaves behind one sister, Jean Bourland Whitworth of Hamilton, MS, and one sister-in-law, Vicky Bourland of Madison, MS, seven loving grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and numerous adoring nieces and nephews.
Clinton, who turned 98 on May 18, 2020, honorably served our country for 21 years. He began his military career on October 2, 1942, when he and his two best friends enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp., and he retired from active duty in 1963 under the rank of Master Sergeant (MSG). He loved to fish, garden, watch any sports event on television, especially the MS State Bulldogs, and attend activities of his Mens’ Bible Group, as a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen.
He was a true Southern gentleman, dearly loved and respected by all who knew him, and he will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched.
We extend special thanks and sincere gratitude to Cindy Beasley, Amy Joslin, and the rest of the staff at Garden Suites Assisted Living for their love and dedicated care of our precious father.
The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10.00 a.m. To accommodate those who cannot attend, a virtual recording of the graveside service honoring Mr. Bourland will be available from First United Methodist Church, Aberdeen, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Aberdeen First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 93, Aberdeen, MS 39730.
Callie Mae Martin
TAYLOR – Callie Mae Martin, 98, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Sardis Nursing Home in Sardis. Graveside services will be on Wednesday August 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Yocona Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 4, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Chapel Oxford. Burial will follow at Yocona Cemetery. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of services.
James R. “Jim” Hester
TISHOMINGO – James R. “Jim” Hester, 73, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence in Tishomingo. Services will be on Monday, August 3, 11 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 2, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Frances Bristow
GUNTOWN – Frances Bristow, 88, passed away on August 1, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Imogene N. Langford
AMORY – Imogene N. Langford, 94, passed away on July 31, 2020, at Oak Tree Assisted Living Center in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Ruth Kendall
VAN VLEET – Helen Ruth Wilson Kendall, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Kendall was born February 25, 1942 in Chickasaw County to the late Lex Byron Wilson and Sydney Ethel Henderson Wilson.
Ruth was a beloved member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Houston, Mississippi.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at the Church at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020, with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Masks are required and will be provided. Hand sanitizer will also be available. The hall next to the church will allow for adequate social distancing and viewing of the service.
Burial will be at Macedonia Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
The funeral will be live-streamed and available for viewing on https://www.facebook.com/425836438235299/videos
She is survived by her husband, Robert Oren Kendall of Van Vleet; three sons, Robert E. Kendall of Vicksburg, Ronnie D. Kendall of Saltillo, Ryan W. Kendall of Jacksonville, FL; one daughter, Robin L. Kendall of Missoula, MT; two grandchildren, Jack Tallman Williams and Benjamin Tallman Williams of Missoula, MT; one brother, Byron Wilson of Houston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lex Byron Wilson and Sydney Ethel Henderson Wilson; two brothers, Jack Wilson and Lundy Wilson; one sister, Wally Engle.
Flowers provided by The Bus Stop, Houston, MS.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Van Jackson
BLUE SPRINGS – Van Lamar Jackson, 67, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN., following complications from the corona virus. He was born September 4,1952, in New Albany, MS., to James Cessel Jackson and Eunice Sneed Jackson. He was a 1970 graduate of Ingomar Attendance Center and a 1974 graduate of Mississippi State University. He also graduated from the Mississippi Highway Patrol Academy, top of his class, and was proud to have been a State Trooper for the Mississippi Highway Patrol. In 1982 he became an Air Traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration and worked at the Memphis Center for 14 years before his retirement. He enjoyed traveling and working in his wood shop. In recent years he made many cutting boards and gave them away to his friends. He was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
He leaves behind his wife of 33 years: Sandra Dunlap Jackson of Blue Springs; his daughter: Shanda Jackson Wicker (Dave) of Jackson, TN.; his son: Adam Little (Angela) of Durham, NC: 2 grandsons: Jackson Wicker and Mason Wicker, both of Jackson, TN.; 2 granddaughters: Ruby Little and Lennon Little, both of Durham, NC; 1 brother: Eddie Jackson (Sarah) of Ingomar; and 1 brother-in-law: Jimmy Dunlap of Blue Springs.
Due to the Corona Virus a private graveside service will be held at the New Harmony Cemetery.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to NeuroRestorative Timber Ridge, in Memory of Van Jackson, P. O. Box 208, Benton, AR. 72018.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Lillian Simmons
TUPELO – Lillian Simmons was born to her parents Angelo Sanders and Helen Gibbs on July 23, 1934.
She departed this life Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories ten children: Rosalyn (James) Montgomery of Plantersville, MS, Alease Bradley, Patsy (Larry) Allen, L.C. Simmons, Larry Simmons, Donell Simmons, David Lee Simmons, Eddie Jr. Simmons, all of Tupelo, MS, Shirley (Artis) Montgomery of Red Hill, MS, Terry (Priscilla) Simmons of Verona, MS and her grandson whom she reared as her own Kerry Simmons; 47 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Porter’s Memorial Park. Walk-through visitation was held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Betty Mabus
TREMONT – Betty Sue Cady Mabus was born on July 24, 1931, to Verne and Edith Cady. She spent most of her childhood in Tupelo, where she graduated from Tupelo High School. Upon meeting the love of her life, W.W. “Burr” Mabus, Betty moved to Tremont where the two of them would raise their family and spend 51 years together.
Betty had two boys, Craig and Barry, and she adored them both. She loved her family fiercely, never telling any of them, “No.” When she became a grandmother, she gave freely of her love, time and knowledge. She bought more Barbies than any one person ever should, especially since most of them ended up missing articles of clothing or limbs and sporting terrible haircuts. Betty was an outstanding gardener who excelled with her large vegetable garden and the beautiful lilies that still line her drive in the summer. She had a kind spirit and never let anyone leave her home with an empty stomach. Her kitchen was always open, and everything was so good that she was able to get people to indulge in foods they didn’t normally like, especially on Sundays at lunch. Her granddaughters still have disagreements over the ingredients in some of her most famous dishes.
Betty was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, and back when she was more able-bodied, enjoyed worshipping and seeing her long-time friends.
Betty joined her husband, W.W. “Burr” Mabus on July 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by siblings Waldo Cady, Jerry Cady, Tommy Cady and LaVerne Monaghan.
She is survived by her sons, Craig (Sue) Mabus of Fulton and Barry Mabus of Tremont. She has four grandchildren, Brooke (Chris) Orsborn of Mooreville, Shandi (Lance) Foster of High Point, NC, Mark (Karie) Mabus of Mesa, AZ, and Cassie (David) Howard of Fulton. Betty has five great-grandchildren: Kateland (Cole) Haynes, Cohen Orsborn, Riley Mabus, Bella Foster, and LJ Howard; and one brother, Jimmy (Betty) Cady.
A private graveside celebration of Betty’s life was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jeff Lentz officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Betty to The Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Condolences may be shared with the Mabus family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Dolores “Dee” Taylor
BOONEVILLE – Dolores A. “Dee” Taylor was born on August 21, 1967 to Leopold Ulibarri and Cordelia Martinez. She passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. She loved spending time with her family, gardening and cooking. Dolores was a member of the Catholic faith.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, August 3, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Father Mario Solorzano and Bro. Don Green officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Harold; son, Justin Ulibarri of Booneville; daughter, Bryanna Ulibarri of Booneville; two step-daughters, Tiffany Starling (Scott) and Ashley Williams (Clint) both of Booneville; sister, Gloria Ulibarri of Espanola, New Mexico; three grandsons, Austin Williams; Jamison Williams and Gabe Starling; two granddaughters; Harlee Starling and Sarah Starling; two nephews, Andrew Ulibarri and Julian Martinez both of Espanola, New Mexico; and niece, Meranda Borrego of Espanola, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Corey Taylor, Jeff Taylor, Scott Starling, Andrew Ulibarri, Julian Martinez, and Gabe Starling.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Kerry Hamlett
PONTOTOC – Kerry Hamlett, 49, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born in Tupelo, April 13, 1971 to William Thomas and Arlena Willingham Hamlett. Kerry was a hard working, fun loving person with an exceptional sense of humor. He enjoyed working in the yard, planting flowers and trees, fishing, and going to the beach. He loved spending time with his wife and taking care of his pet cat. He attended the Orchard Tupelo.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy Paige Hamlett; son, Tyler Hamlett of Oklahoma; one grandson; three brothers, Gary Hamlett (Wildean) of Winfield, Alabama, Terry Hamlett and Larry Hamlett both of Beaverton, Alabama; two sisters, Zebbie Caldwell (Nathan) of Nettleton, Tammi Kimbrough (Troy) of Greenwood Springs; numerous nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Sharon Green.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debra Marcum; and brother, Jerry Hamlett.
Visitation was held from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services were 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Rodney Rodgers officiating. Burial was in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers were William Rice, Jeff Rice, Charles “Butch” Glidewell, Robert Aston and Jonathan Funderburk.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Willie Lee Braylock
ABERDEEN – Willie Lee Braylock, 66, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1 PM at Union Grove UM Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 – 6 PM, August 4, 2020 at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
John Robert Owen
NEW ALBANY – On Thursday, July 30, 2020, John Robert Owen, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at the age of 55 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. He is now at peace with his Lord and Savior after battling multiple forms of cancer for over a decade.
John Robert was born on December 8, 1964 in New Albany, MS to Enoch and Myrtle Lucille Gordon Owen. He was a graduate of Myrtle Attendance Center in the class of 1984, which was followed by years of service for Benchcraft in the field of industrial maintenance. His career later shifted to the construction of homes with a local contractor, and friend. On May 18, 1991, he married Angela Denise Alexander. They raised two beautiful twins, a son and daughter, Cole and Allie.
John Robert was passionate about sports. He was an avid Mississippi State fan and loved The Cowboys. This was a passion that was also shared with his family as they routinely attended a variety of sporting events in the great city of Starkville, MS. He was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church located in New Albany, MS where he also was a member of the Bill Parks Sunday school class which allowed him to fellowship with his brothers and sisters in Christ. John Robert had a spirit and faith like no other. During his long and difficult battle with cancer, he often would offer the sentiment, “God is good.” This was John Robert’s way of reassuring that despite the current battle he faced, God would always be glorified. Today, we still celebrate the loving smile and courageous outlook towards life that he always exemplified, and find peace in knowing that even in trials such as these, God is indeed good.
John Robert was preceded in death by his father, Enoch, and his mother, Myrtle. He is survived by his wife Denise Owen; 1 son: Cole Owen of Moorhead, NC; 1 daughter: Allie Owen of New Albany, MS; 2 brothers: David Owen (Betty) of New Albany, MS and Ray Owen (Penny) of Ripley, MS; 1 sister: Pam Dodds of New Albany, MS; 2 brother-in-laws, Brian Alexander (Cassie) of Olive Branch, MS and Steven Witt (Jessica) of Blue Mountain, MS as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Pallbearers will include: Bob Robbins, Keith Speck, Barry Cobb, Timmy Little, Bill Mattox, Stuart Dodds, Dalton Crowell, Michael Owen, and Bill Parks. Honorary Pallbearers include: Mike Scott, Colson Alexander, Noah Alexander, Rick Hodum, Kason Owen, and the Men’s NA Sox Softball team of the 1990’s. A visitation was held on Saturday, August 1st , 2020 at First Baptist Church of New Albany from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 at First Baptist Church of New Albany at 4:00 pm with Pastor Andrew Chasteen and Brother Gary Yates officiating. A grave side service is to follow at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery of New Albany, MS. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements previously stated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the John Robert Owen Funeral Expense Account at First Baptist Church of New Albany, MS
First Baptist Church Address:
200 East Bankhead Street New Albany, MS 38652
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Bettie Silas Pierce
FULTON – Bettie Silas Pierce, age 83, of Fulton, Mississippi, formerly of Kenosha, Wisconsin passed away July 30, 2020 under the care of Kindred Hospice and the caring staff at Charleston Place Assisted Living in Fulton, Mississippi with two of her nephews at her side.
She was born September 6, 1936 in Turon, Mississippi, daughter of Hamp Cleveland and Maude Elliott Silas. Bettie attended Turon Consolidated Schools. She married Homer Pierce March 23 1963 and they were married for 40 years. He predeceased Bettie when he passed away November 26, 2002 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Bettie was a very generous person and always made friends easily. She retired from American Motors in Kenosha and made Wisconsin her home for many years. She moved back to Mississippi a couple of years ago where she again became reacquainted with old friends and made many new ones.
She is survived by her sister Barbara Silas Leech (Boosy) of Smithville, Mississippi; nephews Jack E. Beach Jr. (Margaret) of Tecumseh, Michigan; Jeffery Silas of New Ellenton, South Carolina; Mike Leech (Barbara) of Franklin, Tennessee; Eddie Leech (Gidget) of Fulton, Mississippi; nieces Doris Funari of Texas; Deoloris Frigon of Arizona; Vernay Mary Langley of Nettleton, Mississippi, and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bessie Pierce (Leamon), Ruby Beach (Jack Sr), and brother, Hamp C. Silas, Jr. (Mary) as well as her husband.
Condolences may be sent to the family at the Pickle Funeral Home in Smithville or Amory Mississippi. A memorial service will be planned for a later date and burial will be at Turon Cemetery in Itawamba County, Mississippi.
Joshua Richard Massengill
TUPELO – Joshua Richard Massengill, 32, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was a member of West Main Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, reading, physical training and spending time with his family.
Private family services will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Burial will be in the Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Josh is survived by his wife, Emily Massengill of Tupelo; his daughter, Atlee Claire Massengill of Tupelo; his sisters, Leah Paden of Houlka and Anna Clemons of Baldwyn; his father, Ricky Massengill (Jenna) of Baldwyn; his mother, Suzanne Turner Duggar of Baldwyn; his grandparents, Johnny & Betty Massengill and Jerry & Ellen Turner both of Baldwyn; his nieces and nephews, Chloe Harper, Gabe Massengill, Channing Lowry, Maverick Lee Tharp and Heath Reynolds and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Brett Harper.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Robert Murphy
PONTOTOC – Robert “Bob” Wilson Murphy, 77, of Pontotoc, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at University Medical Center in Jackson. He was born April 30, 1943 to Thomas Wilson Murphy and Connie L. Brown Forsyth.
His hobbies were collecting and trading guns and hunting. He was a big sports fan, especially baseball. His favorite pastime was playing dominos with the guys at the VFW. Bob was a successful business owner and operated Bob’s Gun & Pawn in Houston, MS for over 25 years. After retirement, he enjoyed patrolling the Tanglefoot Trail with the Pontotoc Sheriff’s Department.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Gray Murphy of Pontotoc; two children, Tambra Streetman (Randall) of Tupelo and Dustin Murphy of Columbus; three stepchildren, Phillip Chaney of Pontotoc, Amanda Chaney Russell (Eric) of Pontotoc, and Tonya Dabbs of Pontotoc; 15 grandchildren, Patrick Streetman, Brandon Streetman, Justin Streetman, Cody Hallmark, Brieanna Murphy, Leicee Murphy, Tayler Russell, Drew Russell, Grayson Russell, Elliott Chaney, Michael Chaney, Laura “Lulu” Chaney, Chance Dabbs, Faith Dabbs, and Whitt Dabbs; two great grandchildren, Olivia Streetman and Aubrey Murphy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Shawn Murphy and Jeff Murphy and one brother, Sammy Jr. Forsyth.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Streetman, Brandon Streetman, O.L. Melton, Dusty Curry, Randall Streetman, and Eric Russell. James Anderson Poe, Jr. “Crime Dog”
ABERDEEN – James Anderson Poe, Jr. “Crime Dog”, 52, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 10 AM at Ebernezer Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:30- 7:30 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhome.com.
Francis Elizabeth Gilmore
POTTS CAMP – Francis Elizabeth Gilmore, 82, passed away on August 1, 2020, at her home in Potts Camp. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Willie Lipsey, Jr.
PLANTERSVILLE – Willie Lipsey, Jr., 64, passed away on July 31, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Micheal Delacorris McMillian
TUPELO – Micheal Delacorris McMillian, 23, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, in Memphis, TN. Services were held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 4 pm at Gateway Church, Palmetto Road, Tupelo, MS. There was a 23 balloon release immediately following at Front Street Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Henry Williams
VERONA – Henry Williams, 85, passed away on August 1, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Please go to www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com for service announcement at a later date.
Bill Stewart
BOONEVILLE – Bill Stewart, 86, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, August 4, at 1:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 4, from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.