TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Mary Wheeler
TUPELO - Mary Wheeler, 85, passed away on August 19, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Dessee Goodrich
PONTOTOC - Dessee Beatrice Goodrich, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born in Hasse, TX on December 21, 1922 to Rena and Monroe Nash. Educated in Longview Public Schools, she graduated from Judson High School in 1941. Dessee worked for the Southern Bell Telephone Company during WWII. She married Robert Eugene Goodrich in 1942. This union produced two children, LaDon Gene (Genie) and Robert Kendall (Ken). Due to her husband's job with Postal Inspection Service, they moved from Texas to Tupelo, MS in 1955, then to Memphis in 1971. After retirement in 1976, Robert and Dessee moved to their farm in Pontotoc County, where they spent many happy days riding horses, fishing, hunting and gardening. Dessee was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chickasaw County. Also active in the Pontotoc County Homemaker's Club and other organizations. She enjoyed painting, making pottery and loving on her grandchildren.
Her family and friends will gather at her residence on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 11 to 1:30, then the family will gather at Eddington Cemetery for a graveside service at 2:00 PM, with Rev. Jay Stanley officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Ken (Ladean) Goodrich, her son-in-law, Jim Robbins; grandchildren, Trace Robbins (Rosemary); great-grandchildren, Annalise Robbins, Timothy Goodrich and Cody Goodrich; great-great grandchildren, Weston, Lanna and Allie Goodrich, Caiden and Stella Grace Goodrich; and a sister, Joyce Pentecost of Tyler, TX; also many nieces and nephews.
Dessee was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, Genie Robbins; a granddaughter, Jennifer Robbins and a grandson, John Goodrich.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Mrs. Dale Thornton
FULTON - Mrs. Dale Thornton, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at her residence in Fulton. Services will be on a later date at family's chosen place. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO has charge of arrangements. Visit associatedfuneral.com to view and leave condolences by clicking on tribute link.
Richard J. Castillo
TUPELO - Richard J. Castillo, 63, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a time chosen by the family at a specific location. Arrangements by ASSSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER. To view obit and leave condolences please visit associatedfuneral.com. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Castillo family in their time of grief.
Olen Mitchell
TUPELO - Olen Wayne Mitchell passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 75. He was born July 6, 1946 in Mooreville to J.C. and Myrtie Parker Mitchell. Olen was a graduate of Mooreville High School and also attended Itawamba Junior College. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. He was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Olen enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing golf with his buddies. He was an avid runner, participating in the Gumtree 10k countless times and running the Boston Marathon.
Olen leaves behind three sons, Mike Mitchell (Kristy) of Nettleton, Craig Mitchell (Linda) of Sherman, and Kevin Mitchell of Tupelo; seven grandchildren, Chelsea Williams (Hunter), Harley Tucker, Cruz Mitchell, Ryleigh Kate Mitchell, Maegin Rivas (Michael), Jaelin Wyatt (Micheal), and Katelyn Wyatt (Anthony); five great-grandchildren, Maddie Williams, Clayton Williams, Davey Mae Williams, Amiyah Rivas, Eliana Grace, Aiden Anderson, and Nicholas Rivas; his brother, J.B. Mitchell (Ann) of Mooreville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Oneda Davidson and Betty Jean Mitchell; a granddaughter, Chloe Lane Mitchell; and a daughter-in-law, Christy Mitchell.
Services honoring Olen's life will be 5 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Grady Davidson officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service time Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Davidson, Bob Baughn, Carl Patterson, Cruz Mitchell and Gene Turner.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Amanda Faye Millstead
BELMONT - Amanda Faye Millstead, 44, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at DCH Regional Hospital in Tuscaloosa, AL. Amanda was born April 8, 1977 in Tupelo, MS. She lived in Belmont, MS where she worked at the Belmont Medical Clinic fifteen years for Dr. Don Ratliff. She was of Baptist faith and loved her family and friends whole heartedly. Amanda always had a big smile and hello for anyone she ever met. Watching her favorite television shows and spending time with her great-niece, Kylee Grace, were her favorite things to do.
Services will be Saturday, August 21, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Dennis Memory Gardens, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her mother - Alice Millstead of Belmont, MS; one sister - Lana Ernest (Larry) of Northport, AL; two nephews - Drake Giles (Haley) and Tanner Giles, both of Northport, AL; two step-nephews - Bill Ernest (Vanessa) of Chattanooga, TN and Randy Ernest (Amy) of Melrose, FL; one great-niece - Kylee Grace Giles of Northport, AL; one step-great-niece and nephew - Kayla and JJ Ernest of Melrose, FL.
She was preceded in death by her father, J.C. Millstead and her grandparents, James and Jewel Millstead and Johnny and Luna Gann.
Pallbearers will be employees of North MS Medical Center Ambulance Service in Belmont, MS.
Visitation will be Friday, August 20, 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, August 21, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Earline Vance
AMORY/LAS VEGAS - Earline Vance passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born January 30, 1935, to her parents Archie Crump and Willie Mae Gilleylen.
She leaves behind her children: Elly, Leigh Ann, Angela, Heather, Sharon, James, Rick, Perry, Mary, and George; sisters: Fannie Vance, Mary Harris, Minnie Garvner; and one brother: Bishop Larry Crump.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Graveside Service was held at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory, on Saturday, August 21, 2021.
The final arrangements were taken care of by Darden & Sons Funeral Home in Amory, MS.
Lou Dean Davidson
WOODLAND - Lou Dean Davidson, 66, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Calhoun County, MS.
Jimmy Lee Bland
PONTOTOC - Jimmy Lee Bland, 70, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. Jimmy was a 1969 graduate of Thaxton High School. He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the United States Army 18th Engineer Brigade. Jimmy was the owner of Ridgecrest Insurance in Pontotoc. He was married to Marquita for 49 years and enjoyed his family, fishing, and working in his yard.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Marquita Bishop Bland; his son, Michael Bland(Jamie); his granddaughter, Kerri Bland; and his brothers, Billy Bland and LaDean Bland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Bland; his mother, Pauline Bland; and his sister, LaJuan Collums.
Private family services were held Saturday, August 21, 2021. Burial will be in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
William S. Carrothers, Jr.
AMORY - William S. Carrothers, Jr., 88, passed away on August 20, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Rita Caldwell
AMORY - Rita Caldwell, 76, passed away on August 19, 2021, at Montgomery Gardens Assisted Living in Starkville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Debbie Pope
PONTOTOC - Debbie Pope, 55, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Family and friends can pay their respects from 5-7PM. There will be no public service.
Gail Runnels
ABERDEEN - Barbara Gail Anderson Runnels, 66, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at River Place Nursing Home. She was born in Aberdeen on October 9, 1954 to the late Troy and Robbie Stacey Anderson. Barbara attended Aberdeen School and retired from United Furniture Industries where she made many good friends that she loved as family. Not many years ago, she gave her life to the Lord and Became a member of Becker Baptist Church where she dearly loved her church family. Barbara had a huge heart for animals, taking care of any that would wander to her house. She was especially affectionate towards her beloved fur babies Bubba, Lewis, Ms Kitty, Molly and Big Boy. She also enjoyed watching television.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Lindsey Cox, Smithville; brother, Randy Anderson (Mary), Aberdeen; son-in-law, Lynn Cox, Smithville; step sisters, Reda Bird (Mike), Aberdeen and Brenda Baty (Richard), Hamilton; niece, Renee George; nephew, Scott Anderson (Karen), Blue Springs; special family, Vicki Watson, Tupelo, Dianne Munn of Athens Community, Jason Munn (Heather) of Hatley, and Shanna Buse (Matthew) of Mantachie; and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks is given to the staff of Riverplace Nursing Center for all their acts of kindness and to her roommate Jennifer Walters.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Stacie Runnels Cox; grandson, Aubrey Cox step mother, Lois Anderson; step brother, Larry Munn; and step sister, Diane Webb.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Becker Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Green officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Pallbearers will be Adam Watson, Westley Fikes, Jason Munn, Matthew Buse, Justin Bird, Anthony Bird, Jacob Munn and Bobby White.
Visitation will be on Sunday at the church from 1 PM until 2:45 PM.
Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
James Doug Waters
BALDWYN - James D. "Doug", 81, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. He enjoyed working in his garden and sharing his gatherings with others. He loved Ole Miss and supported all Baldwyn Bearcat sports. He retired from JJ Rogers and he will be missed by the many friends he made while working at Rutherford's Texaco. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the MS Army National Guard and a 32nd degree Master Mason.
Due to the covid virus private family services will be held and burial will be in the Lebanon Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter, Jane Waters; son, Mike Waters; step-son, Charlie Wallis; special friend, Bobbi White; grandchildren, Kayla Winters, Trish Winters, Taylor Bullard, Teygan Bullard, Carlie Richter, Haley Richter and Tamara Richter; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Pearl Gamble Waters; 1st wife, Bernice Waters, 2nd wife Betty Wallis Waters; step-daughter, Lorie Richter and a sister, Jewel Tapp.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Garrett, Rickey Hathcock, Brett Waters, Billy Roberts, Anthony Whitley and Dawson Davis.
Brandon Armstrong will serve as his honorary pallbearer.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
James (Smiley) Marion
NEW ALBANY - James (Smiley) Marion, 84, passed away on August 21, 2021, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Roy Brunson
BYHALIA - Roy Brunson, 73, passed away on August 20, 2021, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Ollie "Darylene" Gillespie
BOGALUSA, LOUISIANA/BLUE SPRINGS - Ollie "Darylene" Gillespie (74) passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her home in Blue Springs. She was a member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, going to the mountains, going to church and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 pm Sunday, August 22, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Visitation will be 12-2 Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Birmingham Cemetery.
Darylene is survived by her husband of 33 years, T.A. Gillespie of Blue Springs; her brother, Dwaine Applewhite of Bay St. Louis, MS; her sisters, Raydine Raborn of Poplarville, MS and Shelia Williams (Luke) of Poplarville, MS; her step-children, Laura Owen (Charles) of Pontotoc, Tammie Meeks (Kenneth) of Shannon and Bradley Gillespie (Phillis) of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Leslie Piazza (Chaz), Ethan Rester, Tate Roach, Kevin Owen (Meaghan), Dean Meeks and Deana Sanders (Wade); her great-grandchildren, Cade, Zoe & Wren Piazza, Maggie & Lauraen Owen and Breanna Sanders and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Glynn Applewhite; her sons, Billy Ray Rester, Jr and Daryl Rester; her step-son, Wayne Gillespie and her grandson, Billy Ray Rester III.
Pallbearers are; Kenneth Meeks, Dean Meeks, Wade Sanders, Charles Owen, Tate Roach, Bryan Gillespie and Casey Gillespie.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie Wilbanks Lower
TIPPAH COUNTY - Bonnie Wilbanks Lower, 75, passed away on August 20, 2021, at her residence in Walnut. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Beulah Walker
TIPPAH COUNTY - Beulah Walker, 75, passed away on August 21, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Sara Rutherford
SHANNON - Sara Lynn Rutherford, 67, died Friday August 20, 2021 after a sudden illness at NMMC in Tupelo. Sara was born September 29, 1953 to Herbert Lee Criddle and Mildred Phillips Criddle of Okolona. She married the love of her life, James Rutherford Sr. in 1970; they shared 50 years together. Sara was a ward secretary for NMMC and also a homemaker. Sara enjoyed traveling to different craft shows with Jimmy but her greatest joy was her family.
Sara leaves behind her devoted husband, Jimmy Rutherford; three children, Jim Rutherford (Britni) of Shannon, Leslie Franklin (Jason) of Ripley, and Lee Rutherford (Lisa) of Shannon; eight grandchildren (Bailey, Shelby, Hanna, Ana Grace, Gracey, Micah, Tripp, and Tanner); five great-grandchildren, Rutherford, Charlee Grace, Rivers, Penelope, and Elliot); and three sisters and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grand-daughter.
A private service honoring her life was held on August 21, 2021. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors were in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
John Turner
AMORY - John Wesley Turner, 52, took final flight on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from the NMMC in Tupelo. He was born in Amory on January 10, 1969 to the late John and Lucille Cannon Turner. John grew up in Amory and graduated from the Lyman Ward Military Academy. Upon graduation, John enlisted in the United States Army. It was then that he found a love for aviation, serving as an attack helicopter repairer in Iraq during Desert Storm. John fell in love with Michelle and on July 20, 2001 they were wed. For the past seven years, he served as the Chief Flight Mechanic for Air Methods which operates the North Mississippi Care Flight based out of Tupelo. John took great pride in his work, assuring thousands of safe flights for the crew and patient all across the southeast. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and spending many many hours in his boat fishing with family and friends. His personality and huge infectious smile was much larger than his stature and through this, John was able to touch many lives and be a friend to all throughout his life's journey. John was a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Hallmark Turner, Amory; daughters, Olivia Childers (Brady), Amory and Brittney Kelton (Austin), Mooreville; sisters, Betty Hubbard (Jim), Amory and Linda Kessler, Amory; grandchildren, Camden and Coralee Kelton; bonus mom, Kay Hannon, Amory; bonus sister, Christie Francis (Chris), LA; bonus brother, Matt Hannon (Lauren), Amory; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his bonus dad, Dewey Hannon.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Justin Haines officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Matt Hannon, Brady Childers, Austin Kelton, Dewayne Hallmark, Hunter Spencer, Matthew Rhea, Larry Pittman and Thomas Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be the crew members of North Mississippi Care Flight.
Visitation will be on Sunday evening, August 22 at the funeral home from 5-8 PM.
Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Latacia Ann Burks Winter
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Thursday morning, August 19, 2021, Latacia Burks Winter, 40, resident of Walnut, died tragically from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in Marshall County.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Tacia will be at 3 PM Monday, August 23 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Burke officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery near Walnut.
Visitation will be Monday, August 23 from 1 PM to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Tacia was born March 17, 1981 in Kilmichael, MS and is the daughter of Natalie Mullins Curtis (Keith) of Grenada and the late James Clinton Burks. She was a graduate of Central Hinds Academy in Raymond, MS and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. On February 17, 2008, she married her beloved husband, Gregory Nathan Winter, who survives.
Tacia served passionately as an extremely dedicated and skilled nurse for 18 years. In anything that she did, Tacia gave 100% effort and worked hard to love and help others, often times going above and beyond to bring patients gifts to brighten their day. In her free time, Tacia loved to cultivate life, from growing numerous plants to caring for her koi pond. She is remembered sitting by the koi pond many mornings drinking her coffee, watching the pond peacefully hum with life. Tacia also loved to spend time with her family and show her love through gift giving. She felt so much joy through giving gifts and keeping momentous photographs of her loved ones. Everyone could see how much she cherished her family. She loved especially to laugh with her twin sister Christi and other family members, constantly trying to bring about joy through laughter. Tacia loved her family more than anything. Tacia's joy was to be a caring mother to Emma and Lily, spending countless hours planning the perfect parties to celebrate them on their birthdays. Her love was to be a loving partner and companion to Greg. Her adoration was to be a lifelong best friend to her sister, Christi. Tacia lived vivaciously and loudly because of her love for her life and family. She is survived by a family who will forever remember her as the giving, compassionate, loving woman that she was.
Memories will continue to be shared by her mother, Natalie Curtis (Keith), her husband, Greg Winter, her two precious daughters, Emma and Lily, two sisters, Christi DeLaughter (Jim) of Brandon and LaQue Balderas (Kent Hegenauer) of Reno, NV, one brother, Adam Burks of Madison, paternal grandfather, Odell Burks of Pearl, an uncle, Mike Burks of Paducah, KY, a niece, Daisy DeLaughter, nephew, Alex Sudduth, two special cousins, Leigh DeLaughter (Bill) and Tonya Boyd, father and mother in law, Bill and Kay Winter of Walnut and a host of family and many friends.
She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Linda Burks and an aunt, Jena Berrong
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Tacia's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Gregory Page
CORINTH - was born on July 12, 1946, to Fred Harold Page, Sr. and June Caroline Young Page. Greg was a Tupelo native and long-time resident of Corinth, MS. He passed away unexpectedly in Spartanburg, SC, on August 20, 2021, while visiting his daughter. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Harold Page, Sr., and his brother John Clifford Page. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Deborah Savell Page, his daughter Carrie Leigh Page Drake and his son-in-law Nicholas Drake of Spartanburg, SC, his son Matthew Gregory Page of Watford City, ND, and his beloved granddaughter Cecilia Rose Drake. Also surviving are his mother, June Young Page Bean of Picayune, his brother, Fred Page and sister-in-law, Diane Page of Tupelo, sister Debbie Page Humphrey of Picayune, sister-in-law Ruth Page of northern Virginia, and many nieces and nephews. Greg graduated from Starkville High School, and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Mississippi State University, where he formed lifelong friendships. He then earned his Master's Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi where he expanded his circle of colleagues and friends.
Greg began his teaching career as a band director at Union High School, where he taught for 13 years. Under his direction, the Union High School Band became recognized as one of the leading bands in the state. It was in Union that Greg took a band on its first "big trips" to Enid, Oklahoma and to Disneyworld. While in Union, Greg was named the Outstanding Educator of the Year, Outstanding Young Man of the Year, and was named Star Teacher on two occasions. He then moved to Starkville as Director of Bands, where he served his alma mater for seven years. While he was in the position, the Starkville High School Band continued its unparalleled tradition of success in performance. Under his leadership, the Starkville High School Band traveled to several performance venues throughout the southeast and to Washington, D.C. to perform for President Reagan's first inauguration, as well as to Romania and Austria where the band's performances were received to great acclaim. He also led the band on a tour to Canada and several sites in the northeastern United States. While in Starkville he served as a Marching Director of the Mississippi Lions' All-State Band in 1981, when the band won first place in the International Lions' Parade.
Greg's next band director position was at Murphy High School in Mobile, Alabama. Under his direction, the Murphy High School Band performed at the Lord Mayor of Westminster's New Year's Parade in London, England and the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a colleague, he formed and led the South Alabama Honor Band for a summer European tour.
Greg returned to Mississippi as band director at Corinth High School where he worked until he retired from teaching, taking students to New York and Washington, D.C.
During his long and successful tenure as a band director, Greg devoted his time unstintingly to his "band kids" for whom he cared, motivated toward excellence, and taught a love of music to prepare them for life beyond band and school. Through his accomplishments Greg gained the respect and admiration of colleagues across the southeast. He was also a strong proponent and active member of the Mississippi Bandmasters' Association, where he served terms on the executive board. He was also a member of the Alabama Bandmasters' Association, the National Band Association, the Music Educators National Conference, and served as state chairman of the American School Band Directors' Association. He proudly served as state president of the Mississippi chapter of Phi Beta Mu.
After retiring from teaching Greg wanted to continue to serve as a mentor to young educators by guiding them as they traveled with their students. As a teacher and as a charter bus driver on weekends and summers for many years, Greg had been an active participant in all aspects of group travel. After retiring from teaching he set out to parlay the wisdom and experience of many hard and happy years into a trip planning service that would cater to band directors and teachers who wished to offer their students amazing travel experiences. From this goal was born Page Travel Service, Inc.in the fall of 2001. Within six months the company had expanded its services as Corinth Charters and Tours, a full service charter bus company. Greg bought his first bus the next spring and began a 20-year career as owner and president of the travel company, which grew as he applied the same standards of excellence to his second career that he had required in his first. Corinth Charters and Tours is a recognized and respected name in the travel industry throughout the southeastern United States.
As the company grew to its current fleet of buses, Greg became an active supporter of organizations representing the motorcoach industry, including the United Motorcoach Association and the American Bus Association. He served multiple terms on the boards of the Tennessee Motorcoach Association and the South Central Motorcoach Association. He was honored to be named Tennessee Motorcoach Association 2016 Operator of the Year While Greg devoted his life of service to two careers that spanned 55 years, his central devotion was always to his family, for whom he provided love and memories that add to his legacy of inspiration. To his friends across the country, he will always be remembered for his kind and respectful character.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to establish the Greg Page Memorial Scholarship. Donations may be made to the Mississippi State University Foundation designated for the Famous Maroon Band in memory of Greg Page through msufoundation.com or via mail to PO Box 6149, MS State, MS 39762.
Due to Covid and the families desire to protect themselves and their friends, there will be a private family service at First Baptist Church Corinth on 8/24/21 with burial following at Lee Memorial Gardens in Verona. Holland Funeral Directors www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Martha Langley
FULTON - Martha Lou Langley, 73, a kind and gentle soul, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a brief illness. Martha was born November 11, 1947 in Itawamba County to the late Hoyt Dulaney an Erma Conn Dulaney. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and she worked at the North Mississippi Medical Center's Wellness Center teaching water aerobics and working in the daycare. Her presence at the Wellness Center brought cheer and encouragement to many in their quest for fitness. She enjoyed physical fitness and competed in many marathons and races in the area. Martha absolutely loved riding with the top down in her classic Mustang, riding her bike and working in her flowers. She loved her boys and their families and cherished the hundreds of friends and acquaintances she met in her many years at the Wellness Center. Farewell, our precious Mother, grandmother and dear friend.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Private burial will follow in Dorsey Memorial Cemetery in Dorsey. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time Tuesday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Martha her is survived by her two sons, Jamie Thomas Langley and Marty Allen Langley. Four grandchildren, Drew Langley, Kaitlyn Toney, Zachary Langley, and Landon Langley and her Bethel Baptist Church and Wellness Center friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Langley.
Pallbearers will include Steve Lauderdale, Jonathan Lauderdale, Drew Langley, Cameron Toney, and Zach Langley.
You may sign the resister and express condolences at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
John Locke
TUPELO - John Ellis Locke passed away August 20, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 72. He was born March 7, 1949 in Clarksdale, the son of Hosey and Vera Job Locke. John worked in several different careers before working at Sherwin Williams and then as a locksmith for the Tupelo Public School District. He retired in 2010 after 18 years of service. John was a true people person and was known for his great sense of humor. He loved anything outdoors such as hunting, fishing, and canoeing. John was a member of Richmond Baptist Church.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Kaye Locke of Tupelo; two daughters, Paige Thomason and husband, Phillip, of Hartselle, Alabama and Shannen Sheffield and husband, John, of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Ivy Sanderson, Jacob Locke, Ethan Sheffield, Aiden Sheffield, and Maddie Sheffield; his sister, Jani Collier and husband, Emmett, of Brandon; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sherry King.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Jeremy McMahan officiating. Burial will be in Dorsey Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Tuesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Pallbearers will be John Sheffield, Jacob Locke, Ethan Sheffield, Aiden Sheffield, Phillip Thomason, and Keith Strawn.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Myra Sparks
BELMONT - Myra Geneva Sparks, 79, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Belmont, MS to Willis and Isabelle Scott Sparks. Myra loved working in the food service industry for many years where she catered banquets and receptions as well as prepared meals for many occasions for her friends and family. She most enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and especially lighting up when her great-grandson Major came for a visit. Her favorite pass time was going the Sparks Family home place on Thursday night for singing and fellowship with her family.
Funeral services will be Sunday, August 22, 3 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two children, Vance Ramsey (Mitzi) and Farron Gilley; eleven grandchildren, Sabrina King, Benji King, (Jennifer), Nathan King (Micki), Emily Gilley, Austin Ramsey (Brooke), Morgan Gilley, Carly Faulkner (Phillip), Ty Ramsey, Erica Gilley, Devan Gilley and Chris Barnett; a host of great-grandchildren and one sister, Peggy Adams (Jake).
She was preceded in death by her parents, two children, Vince Gilley and Sissy King and several brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Joe Sparks, Keith Henley, Daris Wells, Kenny Sparks, Ted Sparks and Greg Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Sparks, Scott Nunley, Steve Nunley, Mike Clark, David Sparks and Tony Sparks.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 22, 1-3 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Barbara Nell Brown Grimes
CAROLINA COMMUNITY - Barbara Nell Brown Grimes, 73, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at her residence in Nettleton, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 9:00 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Keyes Cemetery, Itawamba County, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Adrian Crabb
BALDWYN - Adrian Crabb, 56, passed away on August 20, 2021, at Home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
David Wayne Young
PONTOTOC - David Wayne Young, was born on January 28, 1953 to Will Junior Young and the late Mildred Deloris Ruff Young. He was the second child born to this union. He departed for his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 17, on the road doing what he loved.
David professed his faith at Blackland M.B. Church at an early age. He was active and faithful in Brotherhood and Usher's Auxiliaries, Culinary and even tried to sing. He was very talkative and loved by all.
He attended Mary C. Wade Elementary School in Verona, MS. After, integration of schools, he attended Shannon High School in Shannon, MS.
Truck driving was his passion. He provided over 45 years of faithful service to McCullough Steel and S & H Steel in Tupelo, and Shannon Steel Service, Inc. in Shannon, MS.
His memories will be cherished by his children, Daryl M. Young (Fiancée Teresa Baker), Tupelo, MS; Tavarus T. Young, Phoenix, AZ; Roderick Young, Belden, MS; Crystal Buchanan (Fiancé' Chris), Saltillo, MS; granddaughter Precious U. Watson, Cordova, TN; one brother Jessie (Louise) Young, Clarence, LA; one sister Donna (Reginald) Williams, Tupelo, MS. He was loved by his nieces and nephews, Vanessa (Rev. Bryant) Southward, Sr., Tupelo, MS; Trista Marcellia, Montgomery, LA; Christopher (Tiffany) Young, Columbus, MS; Everette Partlow, Atlanta, GA; and great nieces and nephews Essence Partlow, Tupelo, MS; Kaitilyn Marcellia, Montgomery LA; Kyns'leigh Partlow, Saltillo, MS. Caleb, Cullen and Colin Southward, Tupelo, MS; and Javier Bush, Columbus, MS.
A Walkthru Visitation will take place Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow immediately at Red Hill Church Cemetery in Blue Springs, MS.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Dirctors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
Mary Thill
BOONEVILLE - Mary Thill, 54, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. at Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Church of God Cemetery.
Stella Ann Jones Mayfield
EUPORA - Stella Ann Jones Mayfield, 90, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Eupora, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at Amory Historical Society Cemetery. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Kerry "K Boy" Saylors
AMORY/IUKA - Kerry "K Boy" Saylors, 70, passed away on August 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
