Shelby J. Burress
BOONEVILLE – Shelby J. Burress, 73, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services were held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt.Olive Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour before service at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Georgia Mae Parks
NEW ALBANY – Georgia Mae Parks, 80, passed away on August 20, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Hester B. Craine
HOLLY SPRINGS – Hester B. Craine, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Private graveside services will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Monday August 24, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home.
Gladys Marie Steele Boone
BALDWYN – Gladys Marie Steele Boone was born on August 8, 1925 in Prentiss County to Loyce and Mildred Bryson Steele. She passed away on August 19, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Union County. Before her passing she was able to celebrate her 95th birthday with all her family. Marie was a member of Lebanon Methodist Church and was retired from Hunter Sadler in Tupelo. She might have been a little lady but she loved with a big heart. All of her family loved her and she will be missed greatly.
Private graveside services will be at Lebanon Cemetery on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with Bro. Larry Dukes and Bro. Ricky Bishop officiating. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
She leaves behind two sons, Williams M. “Buzzy” Boone Jr. (Nancy) of Nesbit and David (Helen) Boone of Jericho; daughters, Anita Whitehead (Steve) of Saltillo and Linda Williams (Steve) of Lebanon community; sister, Ruby Wiggington (Leon) of West Memphis, Arkansas; sister-in-law. Nadine Steele of Jericho; (14) grandchildren, Tonya Hensley (Jim), Sonya Pannell (Michael), Matt Hutcheson, Rose Boone (Rusty), Melissa Babb, Michael Babb, Shannon Boone, Steven Boone (Christy), Chris Whitehead (LeAnna), Blake Whitehead (Chance Beck), Tracy Johnson (Daniel), Amanda Chism (Jeff), Amber Treadaway (Tim Kimble), and Zachary Williams (Laura); (34) great-grandchildren with one more that will be here this year; (11) great-great-grandchildren and expecting two more this year; also she leaves two very very close friends, Kay DuVall and Pat Warren; she also leaves several special nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William M. Boone; her daughter and son-in-law, Roberta and Wyatt Hutcheson; brother, Maxie D. Steele; sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Don Phifer; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Junior Wages.
The family would like to thank NMMC Hospice department for all the care they provided during this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Samuel Milton Allen
TUPELO – Samuel Milton Allen, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Monday, August 24 at 11:00 am at Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 22 from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Lee H. ‘Butch’ Jones
MT. PLEASANT – Lee H. ‘Butch’ Jones, 68, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, August 23, 2020 as a visitation with family from 5 – 7 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Hazel Hathcock McCauley
AMORY – Hazel Hathcock McCauley, 90, began her new life in Heaven on August 20, 2020. Born in Smithville, on July 21, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Burley and Mattie Doster Hathcock.
Hazel grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School with the Class of 1948. A woman with an incredible work ethic, she worked for over 30 years in the furniture industry. She initially worked at Pullman Couch in Amory and later worked at Action Industries. Hazel was a great mother, hard worker, and always helped provide for her family. After leaving the furniture industry, she worked in the restaurant business until she was 85 years old. In addition, she had a very active social life. Hazel also exercised at the Amory Community Center, played dominos, bingo and traveled with her friends.
Her faith in the Lord was the foundation of how she lived her life. She was giving, loving, modest, strong, yet didn’t seek any attention for herself. She was an active member of East Amory Baptist Church where she did various church missions, helped people in need, cooked, and visited loved ones in the nursing homes. She proudly raised a Christian family and they feel blessed to have had such a wonderful role model.
In her free time, she always provided memorable holiday gatherings and birthday celebrations. Hazel arguably cooked the best fried chicken ever, and she often had her family or friends over for Sunday dinners. Some of her other close friends were Laverne Pope, Betty Lantrip, and the late Mattie Marshall. She liked to sew, cook, clean, and spend time mowing her yard on her special Yazoo riding lawn mower. Hazel was conservative yet when you could get her to laugh, she would light up a room with her sweet spirit.
A true virtuous woman, Hazel blessed her family and friends with many great memories through the years. Although they are sad, they rejoice with the knowledge that she is with her Savior and Lord.
Left behind to treasure her memories, her daughters, Gwen Warren (Ray), Amory, Theresa Best (Ed), Smithville; grandchildren, Steven Warren (Brooke), Kelly Young (Britt), and Stacey Upton (Mathew); great grandchildren, Alyssa Bridges (Ramey), Alex Mackey, Addison and Brayden Upton; Lily Kate and Samuel Warren; brother and sis-in-law: Jerry and Betty Lantrip; nieces and nephews, Jerry Elizabeth Walton (Lathen), Jerry Riggan (Mary), and Mark Lantrip.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Carpenter and niece Lisa Lantrip Warren.
A Funeral service, with limited seating due to social distancing, will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Roger Akers and Mr. Lathen Walton officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be Jerry Riggan, Lathen Walton, Ed Best, Ray Warren, Steven Warren, and Brandon Johnson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jerry Lantrip.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 11:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory. Due to Covid 19, the family has asked that attendees observe social distancing and wear a protective mask to the funeral home. A mask will be provided if you do not have one. Her service will be lived streamed on E.E. Pickle Funeral Homes, Inc. Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to East Amory Baptist Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Gideon’s International.
Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Rommie Johnson
SHANNON – Rommie Johnson, 75, passed away on August 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Carolyn Daniel Brooks
WREN/OKOLONA – Carolyn Daniel Brooks, 77, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her son’s residence in the Wren community of Monroe County after a brief illness. Carolyn was born in Collinswood, Tennessee on October 18, 1942 to the late Henry Leo and Grace Brown Daniel. The family moved to the Okolona area in 1957. She married C. B. Brooks on Oct. 13, 1968 and he died on Sept. 4, 1999. Carolyn was a hard worker and for over 40 years was a seamstress in the furniture industry. Her employments included Futorian, Lifestyle, Styleline, and Feista Furniture Companies. Spiritually she was deeply rooted in the Holiness Faith. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, arts and crafts of all kinds, flowers, and everything Ole Miss, especially Rebel football.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Wayne Thorn and Bro. Greg Lambert officiating. Private burial will follow in East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Monday only. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, C. E. Brooks of Wren, and Phillip Brooks (Twanda) of Hurricane Community in Pontotoc Co.; her only grandchild, Savannha Cheyenne Brooks Woods (Brian) of Wren; four great-grandchildren, Isreel Wade Hawkins, Sean Issac Woods, John Tyler Woods, and Blaine Benefield; her siblings, Jimmy Mac Daniel (Kay) of Okolona, Brenda Marion (Thomas) of Van Vleet, and Linda Norman (Michael) of Okolona; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Grace Daniel; her husband, C.B., her mother-in-law, Ruby Brooks, and her sister, Judy Lambert and her husband, Charles.
Ozelle Hipp
OLIVE BRANCH – Ozelle Coggins Hipp, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Methodist Olive Branch. Ozelle was born on December 24, 1932 to the late Clarence and Robbie Coggins in Pontotoc, MS. She was a graduate of Blue Mountain College and also graduated from Memphis State with her Masters. Ozelle had a passion for education, family and church. She loved spending her Sunday mornings in her Sunday school class. Ozelle was a natural born leader, fearless in all endeavors, and was a fighter until she took her last breath. Her strength and perseverance were admired by many.She taught for Memphis City Schools and also, Ozelle worked as a Real Estate Broker for Ozelle Hipp Realty and retired after 35 years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Stanley Hipp, and two brothers, Rayburn Coggins, and Marion Coggins. Ozelle leaves behind three children, Michelle Hipp Robinson (Terry), Kay Cash (Bill) and Stanley Hipp, II, and two sister in laws, Jone Coggins and Ann Coggins.
She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Justin Robinson (Logan), Tyler Robinson, Cayman Michelle Cash and two great grandchildren, Abraham “Abe” Butler Robinson and Augustus “Gus” Robinson.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Bro. Bill Britten officiating at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS. Entombment will follow on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family request that memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38802. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Mary Olivia “Libby” Jones
TUPELO – Mary Olivia “Libby” Burleson Jones, 72, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her Tupelo residence after a one-year illness. Born on Feb. 4, 1948 in Tupelo to the late Charles E. Burleson and Mary Ophelia Hood Burleson, she was raised in the Dorsey/Mantachie area of Itawamba County by Aubrey and Dovie Cooley whom she considered her parents. Libby graduated from IAHS in 1966 and attended Northeast Community College. She married Keith Jones on Dec. 18, 1965 at Bethel Baptist Church. Libby worked for Hinds Bro. Department Store for 11 years, Tupelo Orthopedic Group for 15 years, and retired after many years in the office of the Digestive Health Clinic at North Miss. Medical Center. A charming soul, Libby loved music, especially church music. She was organist for 23 years at Monument Drive Baptist Church and served as organist for other area churches including First Baptist-Verona and West Jackson St. Baptist Church. When she wasn’t filled with the sounds of music, she passionately did watercolor and oil paintings. Her work was highly sought by her many friends in this area. A supporter of rescue animals, Libby loved her pet dogs over the years. She was a faithful member of First Baptist-Tupelo until her health failed.
A service celebrating her life was held at 11 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Lowell Walker, Bro. Ricky Young, and Bro. Randy Wood officiating. A private family burial was held in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation was from 10 A.M.-service time Saturday.
Libby is survived by her family, husband, Keith Jones of Tupelo; sons, Chris Jones (Karen) of Longview, TX, and Jason Jones (Sonya) of Clinton, MS; four grandchildren, Miranda Jones, Jacob Jones, Katharine Jones, and Alice Jones; her siblings, Larry Cooley and his children, Brenda and Melissa, Sharon Miller (Allen) of Tupelo, Jack Hillensbeck (Sherri) of Biloxi, Doug Hillensbeck (Angie), Donna Boskin of Cincinnati, Ohio and Valerie Whitten of Arizona; a niece and nephew, Ben Mowers (Tiffany) and Kecia Reid (Paul); and the remaining extended family; and a special friend, Joe Fields. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Wanda Cooper, and a brother, Arden Cooley.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38501, or the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803.
For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming.
Ka’nyn McGaughy
NEW ALBANY – Ka’nyn McGaughy, infant son of Alexis Johnson and Brandon McGaughy, 11 days old, passed away on August 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Women’s Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Billy Boren
VERONA – The heavenly hills are alive with the sound of music, laughter, and storytelling like never before when old big hearted beltin’ Billy Boren arrived on Tuesday, August 19th, 2020. With banjo in hand strumming and that melodious baritone/tenor voice singing, Billy saw Jesus and was rejoined with his family and friends gone before. Billy Eugene Boren was the 3rd of 4 children born June 26, 1937 – at home in the Centerville Community of Itawamba County. His parents were the late Charlie Clifton Boren, Sr. and Clara Bernice Long Boren, progeny of pioneer Itawamba County citizens. Billy had two older siblings, Charlie and June, and a baby sister, Nancy. Billy grew up in a loving and encouraging family that knew how to celebrate the vim and vigor of life. He graduated from Tupelo High School and won the local talent show at the Miss-Alabama Fair and Dairy Show, earning a place at the Mid-South Fair Talent Show. He won first place and an all expense paid trip to New York City to appear on CBS’s Ted Mack Show where he won 1st place for 3 consecutive Saturday nights. This opened the door for a lifetime career as a singer, splendid musician, master of ceremonies, promoter, and entertainer. He partnered early on with his Tupelo friend, Bob Kenney, a magician launching a remarkable career and the two formed a lifelong friendship. Billy sang, joked, and plunked his banjo in clubs and countless venues large and small across North America and worldwide. In addition, Billy was also a popular singing ringmaster for circuses across the US and Canada for over 32 years. As a young man, his work also included being a DJ on WTUP and WELO radio stations as well as an announcer on WTVA television station. While the entertainment world was the perfect fit for Billy, he ultimately realized the need for more permanency. Like his brother before him, Billy opened and operated, with his family in Verona, a highly successful clothing store which he appropriately called “Billy’s Britches”. Later in life, Billy slowed down and became the Director of the Lee Country Agri-Center and North Mississippi Regional Fair. Billy’s parents and he and his family after his marriage to Sue attended the Verona United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir for many years. A naturalist and lover of the outdoors, Billy spent his spare time fishing and hunting with family and friends, especially enjoying Sardis Lake. A remarkable conversationalist, Billy’s life brought joy to thousands. He was a rare breed in the historic fashion and league of other Mississippians who made the world a great place with their mastery of music, entertainment, and storytelling. He will be missed.
The family will not be having a public service due to Billy’s death being from COVID-19, and the current pandemic situation. We invite you to go to www.billyboren.com and enjoy the collection of photos, singing, articles, play bills, videos and other reminiscences of Billy’s life. The web site also contains footage from Billy’s time on the Ted Mack Show and from his 75th and 80th birthday celebrations held at the Ice House in Tupelo, which were truly a celebration of Billy’s life. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Billy is survived by his 4 children, Suzanne Davis (Chris) of Forrest, VA; Melinda Maddock (Simon) of Colleyville, TX; William “Bill” Boren (Kimberly) of Madison, MS; and Cliff Boren of Oxford, MS. Billy has 5 grandchildren, Ashley, Benjamin, Christopher, Willow Kate, and Sutton. His sister, Nancy Boren Williams (Leon) of Saltillo, several nieces and nephews who dearly loved Uncle Billy and a host of friends nationwide. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bernice, two siblings, Charlie Boren (Jean) of Amory and June Boren Wildman (Johnny) of Tupelo and his children’s mother, Sue Boren on May 15, 2014.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice. Please leave your condolences on Billy’s website at www.billyboren.com. Eva Mae Moss
IUKA – Eva Mae Moss, 77, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Private family graveside services will be Sunday 2:00 p.m. at Rowland Mills Cemetery.
Mrs. Eldora Cannon
LITHONIA, GEORGIA/FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY – Mrs. Eldora Cannon, 87, passed away on August 22, 2020, at her home in Lithonia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Rayburn Chism, Jr.
BALDWYN – Rayburn “JR” Chism, 54, passed away on August 22, 2020, at his home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Lola Stovall
TUPELO – Lola Stovall, 74, passed away on August 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Eva Vaughn
BOONEVILLE – Eva Estelle Vaughn, 84, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home. She was born April 26, 1936, to Y.L. and Emma Livingston. She was a seamstress and nursing assistant. She was a member of Gaston Baptist Church. She enjoyed her church, gospel music, vacationing, volunteering, taking care of others and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. Matt Brown officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
She is survived by one son, Gary (Laura) Vaughn; two daughters, Reta Vaughn and Freda Vaughn; four brothers, Charles Livingston, Leroy (Brenda) Livingston, Jerry (Betty Livingston and Scotty Livingston; one sister, Sherry Jackson; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other family members and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Vaughn; one son, Keith Vaughn; one daughter, Mickey Trena; her parents; one brother, Gordon Livingston; four sisters, Lavern Smith, Willodean Gargus, Mildred Livingston and Carolyn Livingston.
Pallbearers are Blake Vaughn, Kyle Downs, Aubry Bugg, Trinity Foster, Dakota Hatfield, Brayden Hatfield, Michael Raines and Ricky Gargus.
Visitation was Saturday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
W. E. Johnson
OLIVE BRANCH – W. E. Johnson, 88, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at his residence in Olive Branch, MS. Services will be on Monday, August 24, 1:30 p.m. at Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, August 24, 12-1 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Eunice McFerrin
MANTACHIE – Eunice Boren McFerrin, 98, of Mantachie, Mississippi, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living. Born February 14, 1922, to Wyatt and Ada Grammar Boren, she was the youngest of seven children. In 1942, she married Horace Ray McFerrin, and together they raised two sons. She was the oldest member of Mantachie First Baptist Church. Known for her hospitality, she always welcomed family and friends into her warm, inviting home where she served delicious food.
A family graveside service was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at Mantachie Cemetery with Dr. John Adams officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie was in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include one son, Joe Eddie McFerrin (Karen) of Mantachie; one daughter-in-law, Julie McFerrin of Huntsville, AL; four grandchildren, Chris McFerrin, Mike McFerrin, and David McFerrin all of Huntsville, AL, and Jodie McFerrin Boyd (Garry) of Mantachie; two great-grandchildren, Martin and Anna Karen Boyd; two brothers-in-law, Bobby Joe McFerrin (Mildred), John Morris McFerrin (Bessie-deceased); several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other family members, including the staff at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living who have become family over the past several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 77 years; a son, William Ray “Bill” McFerrin; five brothers, Carl Boren (Mary), Sam B. Boren (Bonnie), Eldred Boren (Lorene), Melvin Boren, Trelvie Boren (Leona); one sister, Mary Anne Boren Biggerstaff (Bill); and sister-in-law, Gladys McFerrin Hale (Paul, Sr.).
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mantachie First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 159, Mantachie, MS 38855.
Condolences may be shared with the McFerrin family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Sarah Elizabeth Hill McGar
MANTACHIE – Sarah Elizabeth Hill McGar, 95, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Country Wood Nursing Home in Mantachie, MS. She was born February 22, 1925, to Clyde E. and Lois Jamieson Hill in Falkner, MS. Before her retirement, Sarah served as Office Manager for the Tippah County Health Department in Ripley. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Ripley, where she served on several committees.
Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Garden.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home.
Sarah is survived by two nieces – Cindy B. Henderson (Michael) of Bolivar, TN, Debbie B. Sells (Carroll) of Royse City, TX; one nephew: Tommy McGar (Mary) of Portland, OR; two great-nieces and nephews: Lauren Massey (Nick), Dylan Henderson (Caroline); three great-great-nieces and nephews: Conner Sells, Julia Massey, Colton Massey.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank McGar; her parents; a sister: Wanda Clyde Hill Bartlett.
Expressions of sympathy, for the McGar family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Lemoise Lindsey
BALDWYN – Lemoise Lindsey, 89, passed away at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility on Friday, August 21, 2020. He retired from Super Sagless Inc. and enjoyed going to flea markets and fixing things. He was a member and deacon at Sandy Springs Baptist Church and attended church at Calvary Baptist Church in Marietta.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Monday, August 24, 2020 at noon with Bro. Bill Adams and Bro. Charles Goodwin officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Era Dell Lindsey of Baldwyn; son, Danny Lindsey (Donna) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Kimberly and Kelly Guin of Marietta and Adam and Tiffany Lindsey of Saltillo; (6) great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Kennedy (Hayden) of Wheeler and Willene Joslin (Wayne) of Baldwyn; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ouida Wooldridge Lindsey; sisters, Patsy Easter, Lopez Gilley, and Onez Hill; brothers, Billy Lindsey, Glentis Lindsey, Ronnie Lindsey.
Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at noon.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com. Leon Rhudy
NETTLETON – William Leon Rhudy, 87, of Nettleton went home to Jesus his Savior on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He leaves behind a great legacy and the love of his life for 67 years, Betty Dickerson Rhudy; three children, Merlene Partridge (Bruce), Madison, Terry Rhudy (Lisa), Picayune, and Christie Rhudy Lee (Tony), Tupelo; grandchildren, Kevin Rhudy (Kristen), Victoria, MN and Karen Rhudy Herndon (Daniel), Starkville; bonus grandchildren, Chip Partridge (Leslie), Madison, Wesley Lee (Brianna), Tupelo, Mason Lee (Jessica), Danville, IL, and Jayce Lee, Tupelo; great grandchildren, Maddox Herndon, Grey Herndon, Lexi Herndon, Klara Rhudy, Kadence Rhudy, and Kamden Rhudy; bonus great grandchildren, Hailey Partridge, Ches Partridge, Oliver Lee, Weston Lee, and Beckett Lee; brothers, G.C. Rhudy (Jane), Nettleton and Wayne Rhudy (Wanda), Nettleton; sister, Lottie Stephens (Bill), Biloxi; and a host on nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Artis and Calvin; sisters, Velcie Sullivan and Edna Estes; and his parents.
He was born on February 18, 1933 to George Carlos and Estelle Rhudy who preceded him in death. He was a member of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church. He retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation in 1995 after 37 years of service as a bridge inspector. After he retired, he began his second career as a registered land surveyor. He was still licensed until the day of his passing. He proudly served in the United States Army at Ft. Hood, Texas and was honorably discharged on 30 April, 1961 as a corporal.
For all who know him, he loved to talk about the bridges he had inspected and the surveys he had done. He will be greatly missed especially when we travel over the roads and bridges of North Mississippi. He especially enjoyed traveling whether it was annual trips to the Smoky Mountains or across the country from New York to California.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Rev. Sammy Raper and Rev. Daniel Herndon officiating. Burial was in the Union Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Art Underwood, Jonathan Underwood, Jeff King, Brian Lindsey, Lane Galloway, and Jon Conn. Honorary pallbearers were Willie Finney, Bervin Underwood, and former co-workers of the MDOT project office.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society, or to a charity of choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Dewitt C. Golden
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Dewitt C. Golden, 82, passed away August 10, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, New Albany, MS. He was born in Mississippi April 22, 1938 to the late Fred Golden and Anna Mae Golden.
Dewitt was a Machinist for the J.L. Case Company in Racine, WI. He was an honorably discharged Air Force veteran and a 32nd Degree Mason. Dewitt and his wife enjoyed traveling and fishing, grandchildren and friends.
He is survived by his wife; Emma Jean Gray Golden of Blue Mountain, MS, children; Tommy Gray and Patrick Gray (Artra) both of Columbus, GA, Phyllis Evans (Joe) of Blue Mountain, MS, Margo (Tunde) Amadu of New Albany, MS, seventeen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, one brother; Joe Jones, and one sister; Frances Jones both of Racine, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, MS is in charge of arrangements. For further information, please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
Patricia Thornton
NEW SITE – Patricia Jackson Thornton, 72, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Prentiss County on May 25, 1948, to James Elton Jackson and Mary Brooks Jackson. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, fishing, attending church, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, August 24, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Rickey Greene and Bro. Carl Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband James E. Thornton; her daughters, Tammy Moss (Neil) of New Site, Tina Hutchens (Robbie) of New Site; her sisters, Lois Bailey of Tishomingo, Mois Gallaher (Jerry) of Tishomingo, Linda Bostick of Tishomingo, Pam Jackson of Red Bay, AL, Anita Hardin (Alan) of Red Bay, AL, Delores Hester (Randy) of Vina, AL, and Paula Jackson of Vina, Al; her sisters-in-law Jean Jackson of Booneville, Susan Jackson of Belmont, Diane Jackson Sparks of Tishomingo, and Joann Thornton of Booneville; her grandson Devin Bullard (Alex) of Booneville; her granddaughters, Madison and Allie Hutchens of New Site; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, JT, Tony, and Phillip Jackson.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tammie Pannell
CLIFTON, COLORADO – Tammy Denise Pannell, 51, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Colorado. She was born November 3, 1968 to the late Jimmy Wayne Senter and Martha Senter Childers Pearson. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved the mountains.
A funeral ceremony will be 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Sunday. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her mother, Martha Senter Pearson of Fulton, husband, Lonnie Ray Pannell of Clifton, CO, brother, Craig (Monica) Senter of Booneville.
Preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Wayne Senter.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
