TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James Atkinson, Oxford
Mattie Bean, Pontotoc
William (Billy) Stewart Carrothers, Jr., Smithville
Larry Celestine, Corinth
Robert Crabtree, Tupelo
Arther Rhee Dillard, Pontotoc
Rev. Sammy Leroy Edgeston, Collierville, Tennessee
Polly W. Garrison, Ashland
Mary Alice Gipson, Smithville
CW4 Dan Goddard, Saltillo
John Goodin, Austin, Texas
Derrick Guntharp, Amory
Lacie Darlene Hale, Aberdeen
Regina Harp, Baldwyn
Kevin Ray Hester, Union County
Lisa Hester, Baldwyn
Mary Arlene Foster Hissong, Hamilton
Johnson Crook "J.C." Kennedy, Pickwick Lake Community, Tennessee
Dennis Wayne Lipford, Ripley
George Ellis Long, Booneville
Timothy Mackin, Baldwyn
James "Skillet" Marlin, Iuka
Sylvia Comer Mills, Fulton
Jack W. Moore, Guntown
Dale Newcomb, Shannon
Melissa Nichols, Nettleton
Jesse Oliver, Fulton
Elzie Oaks, Golden
Lannie Juanita Melson Robison, Florence, Alabama
Robert Lee Rutledge, New Albany
Harleigh Rose Scroggins, Benton County
Robert Clinton Smith, Iuka
Randy Stephens, Booneville
William "Bud" Thompson, Peaceful Valley
Chuck Trenary, Columbus
Charles Williams, Fulton
Lynn Audrey Williams, Booneville
Rebecca Cook Woods, Tippah County
----------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
August 29, 2021
MR. JACK MOORE
Guntown
Private Family Sservices
----------------------------------
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Sunday, August 29, 2021
Mrs. Lisa Presley Nichols
Nettleton, MS
3PM Today
Tupelo Chapel
Jones Chapel Cemetery
Visit 1PM- Service Time Today
Mr. Ronald Lane Scott
Belden, MS
Private Family Service
Public Visitation
5-7 PM Monday, August 30, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Mr. James Alvin “Skillet” Marlin
Iuka, MS
2:00 PM Tuesday
Tupelo Chapel
Fawn Grove Cemetery
Visit 5-7 PM Monday
Iuka Baptist Church
Noon- Service Time Tuesday at Holland
Mrs. Patricia S. Johnson
Services & Burial in Indianola, MS
Mr. Dakota Clayton
Nettleton, MS
Arrangements Pending
----------------------------------
LEE MEMORIAL AD
CW4 Dan Goddard
Saltillo
2 PM Sunday
Lee Memorial Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 12 – 2 Sunday
Miss Jayleen Rodgers
Tupelo
Visitation: 5 – 7 Monday
Memorial Service at a later date
----------------------------------
MEMO
Mattie Bean
PONTOTOC - Mattie Bean, 95, passed away on August 27, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Robert Clinton Smith
IUKA - Robert Clinton Smith, 29, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 privately at New Prospect Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church with Ludlam Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
MEMO, FLAG
Chuck Trenary
COLUMBUS - Charles "Chuck" Trenary, September 21, 1944-August 14, 2021
Charles L. "Chuck" Trenary, a beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend, passed peacefully at his home August 14, 2021 at the age of 76.
Chuck's irresistible passion for life touched all those who knew him. He proudly served in the Army from 1962 to 1967 and continued to be a proud supporter of Columbus Air Force Base. His love of food inspired a career in the restaurant business, where Chuck made his mark as someone who didn't just make good food - he built a community around his restaurant. From the start of his career with Pizza Hut, to the founding of CJ's Pizza in 1990, he was the epitome of the hospitality business. He became a mentor, teaching and molding future generations by inspiring a strong work ethic, a sense of humor in all situations, and a love for people.
Chuck's faith was steadfast and the bedrock of his life. He found joy and comfort in his daily Bible readings, prayer, and his spirit of service.
From racing go- carts in Charlotte and Atlanta and driving his beloved Corvettes, to the many miles spent on his Harley-Davidson with friends, every day was an adventure for Chuck. He was a huge racing fan and an avid golfer - if he wasn't on the green, he was planning his next outing. You would usually see him with an unsweet tea in his hand. His green thumb was as legendary as his cooking and he loved everything about the beach. But Chuck's greatest love was his family - especially his adored wife, Judy.
He is survived by his wife Judy; His sons, Lance Trenary (Paulette) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Blake Trenary of Tupelo, Mississippi, Matthew Trenary (Denise) of Mooresville, North Carolina, and his daughter Courtney Teague (Brent) of Columbus, Mississippi; His siblings, Mike Trenary (Rhonda), Peggy Foust, and Vickie Foust, each of Arkansas City, Kansas; and his grandchildren (and grandchildren of his heart), Elizabeth Trenary, Ally-Catherine Trenary, Paul Whaley, Landon Trenary, Haylie Trenary, Carah Whaley, Aaron Teague, Emily Teague, Chelsea Teague and Eli Berry. He is preceded in death by his mother, Francis McCormick Trenary, and his father, Willard Trenary.
A private memorial at a later date will celebrate the immense joy Chuck brought into the life of his family and friends. Chuck loved hard and whole-heartedly and was so loved in return. His laughter and kindness will be greatly missed.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Dale Newcomb
SHANNON - Larry Dale Newcomb, 60, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a courageous battle with Covid19. Dale was born July 27, 1961 in Arkansas, the son of Obie and Pauline Newcomb. He loved his family more than anything and enjoyed working for MCC Trucking for 24 years. He was very educated and always striving to achieve higher goals.
Survivors include his daughter, Bridgett Newcomb; son, Clay Newcomb; step-daughter, Kelsi Pringle; siblings, Barbara McLarty of Brewer, Martha Bailey (Jerry) of Tupelo, Obie Junior Newcomb of Tupelo, and Nancy Tucker of Pontotoc; and a grandson, Jacob Ethan Dale Newcomb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Charlene Newcomb Ray, Opal Page, and Carry Newcomb.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, the family will honor Dale's life with a memorial graveside service at Keyes Cemetery at later date. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Robert Crabtree
TUPELO - Robert Lance "Bobby" Crabtree, 56, departed this life on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from North Miss. Medical Center after a struggle with Covid-19. Bobby, a Louisiana native, was born in Westwego, LA, on May 23, 1965, to the late William Crabtree and Aleta Best Crabtree, who survives. He grew up in Houma and graduated from H. L. Bourgeois High School. Bobby obtained his BS in Business Administration from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA. Bobby spent his first 31 working years with Sears. He was transferred to Tupelo in 2002 and has made his home here ever since. After retiring from Sears, he began a professional truck driving career and, at his death, was employed out of the Memphis Region of Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport. A patriotic American, Bobby gave 23 years service in the Mississippi Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of Major. He served with the 155th Armored Brigade out of Tupelo and was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Bobby attended The Orchard Church in Tupelo. He loved SEC sports, especially LSU football, and made exceptions to cheer for Mississippi State when two of his sons attended there under scholarship. He enjoyed fishing and playing bass guitar. Bobby's family will forever cherish his legacy of being a wonderful and devoted son, brother, husband, father, and friend to many.
A service celebrating his life, with military honors, will be held at 4:30 PM Saturday, August 28, 2021, from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Will Rambo officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at Holland-which is honored to be serving friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 4:30 pm Saturday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Pamela Smith Crabtree of Tupelo, to whom he married on Aug. 2, 1986, in Houma; his sons, Wesley Crabtree (Ruth Brown) of Bay St. Louis, MS., Matthew Crabtree (Searcy) and Lance Crabtree all of Tupelo. his mother, Aleta Crabtree of Houma, LA, one brother, Billy Crabtree (Dawn) of Houma and his in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Memorials may be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA, 71103. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
MEMO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Mary Arlene Foster Hissong
HAMILTON - Mary Arlene Foster Hissong, age 55, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Pioneer Community Hospital in Aberdeen.
She was born March 8, 1966 to Ray Foster and Dot Cook Foster in Aberdeen, MS. She was a 1984 graduate of Aberdeen High School, a graduate of Vaughn's Beauty College and attended Holmes Jr. College. She worked as a waitress at Huddle House in Amory. She was a huge MSU and Dallas Cowboy fan.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Survivors include one son, Thomas Blake Hissong of Calhoun City, MS; two daughters, Brandy "Nikki" Petty (James) of Columbus, MS and Kayla Baker of Aberdeen, MS; two sisters, Tammy Blakeney (Eddie) of Calhoun City, MS and Tina Smith (James) of Aberdeen, MS; four grandchildren, Daniel Petty, Abbie Petty, Bryan Petty, and Addy Canon; a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; her partner, Joy Houston of Hamilton, MS.
Preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sandy Foster; maternal grandparents, Mary and Clearman Yarbrough; paternal grandparents, Mildred and Gene Hendrix; and one niece, Kristy Smith.
Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, KESLER LOGO
George Ellis Long
BOONEVILLE - George Ellis Long (86) passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home in Booneville. He was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church. He served in the National Guard. He enjoyed mowing his grass and listening to gospel music on The Eagle radio station. He was a retired truck driver.
Graveside services are 2 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Booneville Cemetery with Bro. Chuck Boxx and Bro. Jackie Spencer officiating.
George is survived by his children, Larry George (Janie), Debbie Gillentine and Ellis Long (Angie); his sisters-in-law, JoAnn Long and Quay Wiginton; his grandchildren, Desi Clark, Sabrina England, Paige Gillentine, Josh George (Shelly), Brittany Long, Brandi Rakestraw (Thomas), Amy Butler and Tammy Urness; his beloved niece, Carolyn Miller; his great neighbors, Diane Davis and Harold & Liz Beasley; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Long; his wife, Evelyn Wiginton Long; his brothers, Howard Long, Jack Long and Horace Long and his sister, Martha Miller.
Pallbearers are; James Earl Davis, Billy West, Harold Beasley, Trent Moore, Ray Harden, Tommy Sanders, Thomas Rakestraw, Eddy Holley and Billy Morgan. His grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Lisa Hester
BALDWYN - Lisa Hester, 61, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the NMMC. She enjoyed flowers, cooking, baking and riding the golf cart. She loved her grand-dogs and her grandchildren. She was a cosmetologist and a member of First Christian Church in Baldwyn.
Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Kelly Carmichael officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Tonya Brown (Ronald) of Saltillo, Jimmy Hester (Brandy) of Baldwyn and Nicole Hester of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Cassie Thompson (Cory), Josh Hester, Hunter Hester, Austin Brown and Anna-Grace Brown; brother, Steve Williams; sister, Lynda Wallen; lifelong friends, Sheila Cornett, Judy Stevenson; sister-in-laws, Mary Ann Peden and Paula Thomas; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary "Buster" Hester and her parents, Marion Marian and Erma Thomas Williams.
Pallbearers will be Josh Hester, Hunter Hester, Cory Thompson, Jay Nelson, Daniel DuVall and James Allen Young.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Young, Ronnie Brown, Michael Hall and Joe Peden.
Visitation was at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Mary Alice Gipson
SMITHVILLE - Mary Alice Gipson, 71, passed away on August 27, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Jesse Oliver
FULTON - Jesse Oliver, 88, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home. He was born July 4, 1933 to the late Eddie and Verner Mae Oliver in Tremont. Jessie moved to Zion, IL at the age of 16 and a few years later began his truck driving career with LeRoy Davis Trucking where he would stay until he retired in 1987. He loved to "trade" anything, going to auctions and drinking coffee with his friends at Dulaney's Store. He was 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner.
Funeral services were held privately for family only.
Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Methodist Cemetery.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda Oliver of Fulton, 2 daughters; Elizabeth (Alan) Upton of Tupelo, and Debbie (Glen) Johnson of Holly Pond, AL, 1 son; Jerry (Gail) Waddle of Winthrop Harbor, IL, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Eddie Oliver, brother; William Henry Oliver, sister; Martha Ranier, step daughter; Dianne Blaylock, and step son; Tracy Blaylock.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Derrick Guntharp
AMORY - "The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at anytime." - Mark Twain
Derrick Nelson Guntharp, born November 19, 1968 was raised in Dorsey, MS at Fawn Grove. He was a man that lived his life honestly and without apology. Derrick was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. Derrick was passionate about artillery, music and comedy, he enjoyed reading, listening to music, and working crossword puzzles. He attended Nashville Auto Diesel College after graduating from IAHS in 1986. He owned his own business, G&G Mobile Equipment and took pride in his work. He was known for his sense of humor and, as he would say, "superior intelligence".
Services will be at 4:00 pm on Sunday August 29, 2021 at First Baptist Church Amory. Burial will be in Amory Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday August 29 at First Baptist Church Amory.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Derrick will be remembered by, his wife, Mollye Guntharp, his daughter, Tessa Guntharp (Austin Colburn), step-daughter Kayla Sorrels (Travis) and their children, grandchildren Tucker and Parker Anne, his mother Linda Grace Guntharp, his sisters, Rebecca Sutton (Tucker), Pam Dzunu (Edem), Paula Parker, his aunts, Mary Butler "Gooch" and Peggy Grissom, pets "zoo-dog" and "shop cat", former brother-in-law Bruce Summers, and the Butt-head to his Beavis - Chadwick Miller.
Preceded in death by, his father, Jerry Guntharp "Pop", his grandparents, Earl and Leema Gregory and Harvey and Maulsie Guntharp.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Summers, Eddie Stanton, Will Loague, Chad Miller, Jody Powell, Rance Johnson, Alex McDowell, and Mike King.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Derrick Guntharp Scholarship Fund C/O First American National Bank.
MEMO
Arther Rhee Dillard
PONTOTOC - Arther Rhee Dillard, 88, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 3PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 29th 2PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.
MEMO
Rev. Sammy Leroy Edgeston
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE - Rev. Sammy Leroy Edgeston, 72, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at St. Francis in Memphis, TN. Services will be on McBride Funeral Home website when arrangements are made at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Dennis Wayne Lipford
RIPLEY - Dennis Wayne Lipford passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Ripley, Mississippi, at the age of 40. He was born November 6, 1980, in Petersburg, Virginia. Dennis worked as a carpenter with his very good friend, Jack Williams, and he could build and repair anything he tried. He loved his church family at Mt. View Baptist Church where he ran the sound system. He also enjoyed fishing and running his hunting dogs and enjoyed time outdoors with his hunting friends and family. He loved his girls, Lexie, Addie, and Millie, and enjoyed spending time with them. His Sunday after church passion was cooking on the grill and sharing with extended family. Dennis had a big contagious laugh and made everyone around him feel good. He was loved by all who knew him.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 12:00 until the funeral starts at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. View Baptist Church. Bro. Randy Hurt (his pastor, uncle, and friend) will be officiating. Burial will be at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, Mississippi.
Dennis is survived by his wife: Melissa Hurt Lipford; his two daughters: Alexis Lipford Childs (Jake) of Booneville, Mississippi, and Addison Lipford of Ripley, Mississippi; his granddaughter: Millie Mae Childs. He is also survived by his mother: Brenda Lipford Blake (Dennis Blake) of Virginia: four brothers: Michael Lipford (Angie) of Bells, Tennessee, Danny Lipford, Timothy Lipford, and Brendan Lipford, all of Virginia. In addition, Dennis is survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ronnie and Deborah Hurt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Marty and Christy Hurt; nephew and nieces: Hayden, Hana, and Hadley Hurt.
He was preceded in death by his son: Craig Lipford; his father: Dennis Lipford.
Pallbearers will be Jake Childs, Marty Hurt, Hayden Hurt, Darrell Hurt, Stacy Hurt, Jon T. Jones, Jack Williams, and Jeremy Christian.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Polly W. Garrison
ASHLAND - Polly W. Garrison, 85, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Merit Health Rankin Hospital in Brandon, MS. Services will be on McBride Funeral Home website when arrangements are made at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, TEDDY BEAR ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Harleigh Rose Scroggins
BENTON COUNTY - It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Harleigh Rose Scroggins, 1 month, resident of Ashland, who became an angel on August 23, 2021.
Funeral Services will be at 3 PM Sunday, August 29 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery near Ashland.
Harleigh as born July 21, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, the daughter of Stephanie Gross and Terry Scroggins of Ashland. She weighed 6 lbs. and 14 oz. and brought immense joy to every life she touched during her brief time on Earth.
"An angel, in the book of life, wrote down my baby's birth. Then whispered as she closed the book - Too beautiful for earth."
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Sunday, August 29 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to her parents, Harleigh is survived by one sister, Addison Scroggins, two brothers, Kallan and Kayden Scroggins, all of Ashland, maternal grandfather, Bobby Gross, paternal grandparents, Terry and Rhonda Scroggins two great grandmothers, Aney Bob Gross and Gracie Bruner, two aunts, Bailey Scroggins (Ryan Perry) and Melanie Luke (Dustin), two uncles, Brian Scroggins and Stephen Gross and a host of cousins.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share words of comfort to the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FISHING ICON, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Kevin Ray Hester
UNION COUNTY - Kevin Ray Hester, 44, a resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 25, 2021.
A service of remembrance honoring the life of Mr. Hester will be Monday, August 30 at 4 PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Bro. Joey Swords officiating. A private graveside burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Hester was born in Pontotoc, on September 22, 1976 to the late Alvis and Catherine McGloflin Hester Jr. He received his education in the South Pontotoc Public School System and was employed as a carpenter with Bradley Roberts Construction most of his life.
A Christian with a big personality, Mr. Hester will be remembered for his love of family, sports, wrestling, playing cards and dominos. Aggravating those he loved, Mr. Hester lived a full life as a wonderful and loving brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched most.
Visitation will be Monday, August 30 from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Those left to Cherish his memories include two sisters, Tina Jamison of Pontotoc, and Krystal Hester of Thaxton, one brother, Eddie Hester (Cyndi) of Myrtle, twelve nieces, six nephews and twenty five great nieces and nephews.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hester family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Regina Harp
BALDWYN - Regina S. Harp, 79, passed away on August 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 31, 1941, in Villigen, Germany to Helene and Willi Wagenknecht. She graduated high school and went on to business school. She married Claud Harp and was a military wife for 18 years. They moved to Baldwyn in 1979 after his retirement. She has been going to the First Baptist Church for 35 years. Regina worked 20 years at Blue Bell, 14 years at Bauhaus and 6 years for Baldwyn Elementary School cafeteria. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Baldwyn.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.
with Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Daniela Stowers (Bryson) of Guntown and Tammie Williams (James) of Tulsa, OK; three grandchildren, Justin Stowers and Alex Stowers both of Guntown and Cody Williams of New York City, NY; sisters, Birgit and brother, Peter both of Germany; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wolfgang all of Germany; her beloved son, Larry Harp of Baldwyn and her ex-husband, Claud Harp.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Rebecca Cook Woods
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Tuesday afternoon, August 24, 2021, Rebecca Cook Woods, 41, resident of Walnut, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Woods will be at 3 PM Monday, August 30 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Willie Crowley officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Born January 21, 1980 in Batesville, MS, she is the daughter of Sandra Darby Wood of Walnut and Glenville Cook (Judy) of Kossuth. She received her education in the Walnut Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life.
A Christian, Mrs. Woods will be remembered as a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She cared for her family deeply and was more than happy to be the shining star in their eyes. She played the role of mother and father and despite these struggles, she always provided a loving and warm home for her children. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she doted on being called "Mimi".
Mrs. Woods enjoyed playing cards and listening to music that included her favorite artist, Jellyroll. In earlier years as an avid outdoorsman, camping, fishing and playing softball as a family were favorite pastimes.
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Monday, August 30 at Ripley Funeral Home.
In additions to her parents, memories will continue to be shared by her children, Amber Crum (Daniel), Adrianna Woods (Kace Clemmer), Willie Woods and Dillon Tillman (Anna), all of Walnut, a sister, Sandra Beavers of Walnut, four wonderful grandchildren, Jaylen, Elania and Lillian Crum and Brayden Tillman and her loyal canine companion. "Lil Bit".
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willie Roosevelt Woods and a sister, Amanda Wilbanks.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Woods family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
William (Billy) Stewart Carrothers, Jr.
SMITHVILLE - William (Billy) Stewart Carrothers, Jr., United States Air Force Retired Fighter Pilot, and beloved father, died on August 20, 2021, of natural causes at his home in Smithville, Mississippi. The family will announce details of his funeral service later.
Billy was born in Greenville, Mississippi at King's Daughters' hospital on April 4, 1933, to William and Marguerite Carrothers. He was their only surviving child. An infant brother died while Marguerite was giving birth at home in Ruleville, Mississippi, in 1932. Billy grew up in Ruleville, first living in a house on Highway 49W and then later in a house built by William and Sue Carter, his maternal grandparents, next to Ruleville's City Hall. Billy graduated from Ruleville High School in 1951 and started college at Mississippi State University and joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). Mississippi State was a Land Grant Agricultural & Mechanic (A&M) school, so all male students were required to receive military training through a Reserve Officer Training Corps. Billy chose Air Force ROTC over Army ROTC because the line was shorter for the Air Force! During his sophomore year, he married Hazel Lee Baynes, also from Ruleville. Hazel was the middle of five daughters born to Oscar and Helen Baynes. Reverend Millard Reedy Jr. of the Ruleville Baptist Church officiated their wedding ceremony on February 21, 1953, in the Baynes' home on Quiver River. Billy graduated from Mississippi State in 1955 and accepted an Air Force Commission on July 14, 1955.
Billy would become a highly decorated Air Force Fighter Pilot. He earned his "Wings" after completing basic and advanced pilot training in the Piper Cub, the T-6 Texan, and the T-33 Shooting Star Jet. He flew the F-86 Sabre for gunnery/weapons training and became an F-100 Super Sabre and F-4 Phantom Fighter Pilot. He flew 251 combat missions and 467 combat hours in Vietnam and Southeast Asia in both the F-100 and F-4 aircraft. He participated in numerous short notice Cold War deployments to crisis spots around the globe. The Air Force awarded him the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for his action in Vietnam. The DFC is our nation's highest award for "heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight." He and Hazel's five children are all "Air Force Brats." Billy loved the Air Force life and the many places it sent them to live. While in the Air Force they lived in Texas at two different bases, New Mexico, Okinawa, California, Alabama, Turkey, and Arizona at three different bases. He had logged an impressive 5,000 Fighter hours during his career. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel on July 30, 1980, at Luke Air Force Base near Phoenix, Arizona. He served his country for 25 years.
After military retirement, they lived in Fort Worth, Texas, from 1981-1992, Phoenix, Arizona, from 1992 to 2002, and returned to their home state of Mississippi to Smithville in 2002. Billy worked in a variety of jobs after the Air Force: a co-pilot for an oil company, a manager of a photography lab in Saginaw, Texas, manufacturing and installing storm doors and windows in Haslet, Texas, and a Real Estate agent in Fort Worth, Texas.
Billy and Hazel were active members of Southern Baptist Churches their entire lives and modeled an authentic faith for their children and grandchildren. Most recently they were active at First Baptist Church, Amory, Mississippi, and Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, Mississippi.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Hazel, who died on April 24, 2017, and daughter, Laura Sue, who died in an automobile accident on February 16, 1983, infant granddaughter Catherine (Bill and Cathy) who died at birth in December 1985, and his father, William, who died on December 6, 1970 in Tucson, Arizona and his mother, Marguerite, who died on January 14, 1991 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Billy is survived by children: Bill-known as Tommy to family, (Cathy) Carrothers of Amory, Mississippi, David (Cheryl) Carrothers of Waikoloa, Hawaii, Donald (Marinell) Carrothers of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Mary Odom (Jeff) of Union, Mississippi; grandchildren: Katie Hill (Jon) of Prosper, Texas, Vince Carrothers of Denver, Colorado, Emily Carrothers of Asheville, North Carolina, Ryan (Kelly) Carrothers of Sacramento, California, Brett Carrothers of Anchorage, Alaska, Doug Carrothers of Highland Falls, New York, Scott Carrothers of Highland Falls, New York, Justin (Aimee) Odom of Clinton, Mississippi, Laura Banning (Todd) of Tomball, Texas, and Travis (Haley) Odom of Lumberton, Texas, and great-grandchildren: Tommy and Cora (children of Katie and Jon), Jackson (son of Justin and Aimee) and Hazel (daughter of Travis and Haley). He is fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer public thanks to his wonderful neighbors who were there for Billy especially after Hazel's death. The family also wants to thank the amazing caregivers who so respectfully and professionally cared for him as his health degraded. You allowed "Mr. Bill" to remain at home and die with love and dignity.
Billy fully lived life. He will be deeply missed but is now with his wife Hazel. They will live on in cherished memories, funny stories, and in our hearts.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, WATERS LOGO
Lannie Juanita Melson Robison
FLORENCE, ALABAMA - Lannie Juanita (Melson) Robison, 92, passed away at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Florence, AL on August 27, 2021 after a long battle with dementia. She was born September 15, 1928 in Jericho, MS, grew up in Baldwyn, MS, and graduated from Baldwyn High School. She married Leonard Robison on June 25, 1961, and settled in Tupelo, MS in the Macedonia community where they became parents to two sons, Steve and Brad. In addition to being a mother and homemaker, Juanita spent many years working along side her husband at the family business, Brasfield Jewelers, in downtown Tupelo. She also spent many years working in different retail businesses in Tupelo, and worked as a tour guide at the Elvis Presley Birthplace. Proudly, Juanita was the oldest member of Macedonia Baptist Church at the time of her passing. She loved time with family and friends, gardening, home canning, the outdoors, and had a special adoration of day lilies. Juanita delighted in good laughs, tight hugs, and chocolate. Guests never left her home hungry or without at least an offer of her home cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Lannie Ruth Melson, her husband of 39 years, Leonard Robison, and her son, Brad Robison. Also preceding her passing were her sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Perry Murley of Zion, Illinois.
She is survived by her son, Steve Robison, her daughter-in-law, Jennifer, and her granddaughter, Joanna, (her pride and joy) of Florence, AL. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Scruggs of Tupelo, a nephew, Robby Scruggs, (Pam) of Tupelo, and a niece, Gail Scruggs Burton (Rick) of Aberdeen, MS. She is also survived by her nieces Ann Martin and Nita Kirtz of Illinois and Debbie Chimahusky of Ohio. In addition are her grand nephews, Jim Burton (Amy) of Vicksburg , MS, Clay Scruggs (Sheri) of Oxford, MS, John Mark Scruggs (Carolyn) of Chattanooga, TN, and her grandniece, Elizabeth Scruggs Garza (Noel) of Nashville, TN.
Thank you to the staff of Green Oaks Inn Assisted Living Facility and Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Florence, AL. And a very special thank you is extended to her home caretakers Libby McCarty Banks, Rexanne Hollingsworth, and Carolyn Martin for their love and care they gave Juanita before her move to Alabama.
Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service was held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Juanita's honor to the youth group program at Macedonia Baptist Church, 109 Country Road 1966, Tupelo, MS 38804
Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Lynn Audrey Williams
BOONEVILLE - Lynn Audrey Williams, 57, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from 10-11 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Charles Williams
FULTON - Charles "Charlie" Williams, 78, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home. He was born March 6, 1943 to the late Forrest Williams and the late Pearlie Waddle Williams in Itawamba County. He retired from Dura-Crates after 32 years of service. He was a member of Burnt Fields Baptist Church. He loved his wife of 57 years, Betty, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed wagon riding with his mules, hunting, and fishing. Charles was the youngest of twelve children and was known as a "jokester" and was always pulling pranks on his family and friends. His favorite riddle that he would always tell people was, "I have five brothers and we all have six sisters a piece, how many is in my family".
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday August 29, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Humphres, and Bro. Rodney Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in Burntfields Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years; Betty Williams of Fulton, daughter; Tammie (Tim) Dill of Fulton, 2 sons; Mark Williams of Fulton, and Jason Williams of Fulton, grandchildren; Matthew (Alise) Dill of Fulton, Haley (Austin) Senter of Fulton, Sarah Williams of Fulton, Kristen Williams of Fulton, Samantha Williams of Fulton, great grandchildren, Dawson Dill and Brewer Dill, both of Fulton, 2 sisters; Virginia (Billy) Sheffield of Golden, Alene Hubbard of Hernando, and a brother; Jim (Carol) Williams of Fulton, sister in law, Fay Franklin of Birmingham, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Forrest and Pearlie Williams, 4 brothers; Jerry Williams, John Williams, Carson Williams, Ford Williams, and 4 sisters; Exie Cromeans Reeves, Rena Gray, Juanita Ashley, and Maylene Clayton.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Johnson, Raymond Williams, Bill Sheffield, Tommy Graham, Wade Williams, and Keith Spencer.
Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Johnson, Stanley Underwood, Eugene Williams, Billy Sheffield, and the Tishomingo Wagon Train Association.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, KESLER LOGO
Randy Stephens
BOONEVILLE - Richard Randy Stephens (65) passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. He enjoyed fishing, attending ballgames and visiting with others.
Graveside services are 3 pm Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Crawford Cemetery in Jumpertown with Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett officiating.
Randy is survived by his wife, Martha Stephens of Booneville, brothers, Mike Stephens (Sarah) of Marietta, Kenneth Stephens (Carolyn) of Booneville, Tommy Stephens of Booneville and Stanley Stephens (Barbara) of Marietta; his sister, Kernith Vandevander of Booneville and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Lela Stephens; his brother, Danny Stephens; his sister, Peggy Hoard and his in-laws, John and Lola Crawford.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
John Goodin
AUSTIN, TEXAS - John Goodin, 60, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Brookdale Westlake Hills Skilling Nursing Home in Austin, Texas. Services will be on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Jack W. Moore
GUNTOWN - Jack W. Moore passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home. He was 79 years old. Born December 8, 1941 to Carlton and Bessie Rush Moore, Jack was a lifelong resident of Guntown. He was a retired U.S. Postal worker and a member of Pleasant Valley Methodist Church. Jack enjoyed staying busy outdoors, taking care of his chickens and peacocks. He also enjoyed hunting. He found his greatest joy in spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jack leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Betty Hutcheson Moore of Guntown; two children, Teresa White and her husband, Mark of Guntown and Gary Moore and his wife, Jennifer, of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Matthew Hill and wife, Ricki, Brittany Rhudy and husband, Justin, and Will Moore and wife, Charlyte; four great-grandchildren, Sophie Hill and Marlee Hill, and Henley and Mason Rhudy; and two brothers, Billy Moore and wife, Brenda, of Guntown and Clyde Moore of Baldwyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Eurmia Copeland; and by his parents-in-law, Curtis and Clara Hutcheson.
The family will honor Jack's memory with private family services with Bro. Sims Meredith and Bro. Frank Breaux officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Hill, Will Moore, Justin Rhudy, Billy Moore, Mark White, and Wade Farrar.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Timothy Mackin
BALDWYN - Timothy Mackin, 60, passed away on August 28, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
Elzie Oaks
GOLDEN - Elzie Oaks, 75, passed away on August 28, 2021, at Helen Keller in Florence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
MEMO
Larry Celestine
CORINTH - Larry Celestine, 75, passed away on August 27, 2021, at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Lacie Darlene Hale
ABERDEEN - Lacie Darlene Hale, 43, met Jesus face to face on August 26, 2021. She was born on July 21, 1978, in Calcasieu Parrish, Lake Charles, LA, to Bro. William "Bill" Floyd Hale, Jr., and Carolyn Faye Heard Hale.
A precious gift, Lacie grew up with a loving immediate family and church family. Throughout her life, despite her disabilities, she was able to experience and feel God's unconditional love through the kindness and selfless acts of others.
She attended school and graduated with a Special Needs Class at Age 17. Lacie was Apostolic and happy young woman who was blessed by God with a bunch of great friends. She enjoyed playing with a ball and just being around other people. One of her favorite things to do was to be brought outside and feel the simple joy of the wind gently brushing her face. As like most people, she could feel God's presence when surrounded by his beauty. Her parents and sister were close to her and
Her family and friends will miss her dearly, yet they know that she is completely healed. This child of God is once again reunited with her heavenly father.
She is survived by her parents, Bro. William "Bill" Hale, Jr., and Carolyn Hale; paternal grandfather, William Floyd Hale, Sr. (Connie), Tupelo; sister, Chloe Hale, Aberdeen; a host of Aunts and Uncles.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Grover and Opal Heard; and paternal grandmother, Gertrude Allen Hale.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4:00 pm at the Caledonia United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Steve Wilson, Rev. Grant Mitchell, and Rev. C. R. Nugent officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS with Pallbearers being Aaron Bailey, Jeff Royer, Cary Arwood, David Knight, Dale Reese, and Rick Frazier.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome@gmail.com.
MEMO
James Atkinson
OXFORD - James Harold Atkinson, 70, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo. He lived in Oxford before moving back to Pontotoc and then going into Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo. He was a bachelor that loved to hunt and fish.
Service will be 3:00pm Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Chris Holley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-sisters-Ann Jenkins (Ottis) of Drivers Flatt, Dora Lowder of Oxford, Nita Sue Holley and Denise Littlejohn both of Pontotoc.
Preceded in death by-father-William Henry Atkinson; mother-Susie Mae Atkinson, brothers-Bobby Gene Atkinson, John Wayne Atkinson and William Atkinson II; and sister-Edith Vaughn.
Pallbearers-Tyler Hollings, Chris Holley, Mike Prestenbach, Jimmy Eubanks, Marcus Holley and Ivan.
Visitation-1-3pm Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Sylvia Comer Mills
FULTON - Sylvia Comer Mills, 86, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at her home in Fulton. Services will be on Saturday, September 4, at 11:00 a.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, September 3 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Walton Cemetery. A full obituary will be in the Tuesday edition of Daily Journal. Online condolences can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
William "Bud" Thompson
PEACEFUL VALLEY - William "Bud" Thompson, 90, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. He was born September 10, 1930 to W.F. "Sparkplug" and Ida Mae Pate Thompson. He worked at Fulton Telephone Company for many years, and also did construction and plumbing work. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bob Thompson, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Joey Thompson (Marla "Sissy") of Peaceful Valley, and Jerry "Red" Wayne Thompson (Cindy) of Dorsey; two daughters, Doris Gregory (Johnny) of Fulton and Deborah Vanstory of Peaceful Valley; eight grandchildren, Adele Sheffield, Sarah Brown, Brandy Vanstory, Michael Vanstory, Nicole "Nikki" McMillen, Thomas Lindsey, D.R. Thompson, and Rhyne Thompson; sixteen great grandchildren; two great -great grandchildren; one sister; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife 65 years, Helen Louise Thompson, who died in 2015; three sons, Buddy Thompson, Donnie Thompson, and Tommy Thompson; two daughters- in-law, Judy Thompson and Sandy Thompson; three brothers, Bobby Joe Thompson, Marvin Thompson, and Roger Thompson; several half brothers and sisters; and his parents.
Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Robert Lee Rutledge
NEW ALBANY - Robert Lee Rutledge, 81, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church. Visitation will be 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
MEMO
Johnson Crook "J.C." Kennedy
PICKWICK LAKE COMMUNITY, TENNESSEE - Johnson Crook "J.C." Kennedy, 89, passed away on August 27, 2021, at Hardin Medical Center in Savannah, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Melissa Nichols
NETTLETON - Melissa Ann "Lisa" Presley Nichols, 67, met her Creator and rejoined her family members who went before her after a extended illness. She died Friday, August 27, 2021 at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Medical Center. Born in Tupelo to the late Hershel Presley and Teresa Olene Fower Presley on August 28, l954, Lisa was a lifelong resident of the Nettleton area. She spent her working life as a seamstress for Reed's Manufacturing and Lucky Star, both in Nettleton. Lisa was always the life of the party always encouraging and making others happy. She loved the outdoors, fishing and deer hunting and loved watching wrestling and scary movies on TV. A big Elvis fan, she attended CrossPointe Fellowship in Nettleton. Lisa enjoyed dining out often and loved her family especially doting over her grandchildren, who called her Mamaw.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Today, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jeff Martin and Bro. Wayne Sadell officiating. Private burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time today at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Lisa is survived by her husband, James Nichols, Jr., to whom she married in l976; her only child, James "Billy" Nichols, III and her favorite daughter in law, Tonya Nichols all of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Chasity Barnes (Christopher) of Marietta, Baylee Nichols and Kelsie Nichols both of Nettleton. her siblings, Shelia Loden of Mantachie, Wendell Jones (Brad) of Mantachie, Wade Presley (Pam) of Nettleton, Ronnie Presley of Nettleton and Cindy Cooper of Savannah, Ga. and her many nieces and nephews; a sister in law, Tricia Johnson Presley of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, a brother, Wayne Presley and an infant brother, Robbie Presley.
Pallbearers will be Kirby Turner, Kip Loden, Chris Loden, Brad Underwood, Wayne Presley and Rendol Harlow. Honorary pallbearers will be Chandler and Wade Presley.
For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 3 PM today at www.hollandfuneraldirector.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
James "Skillet" Marlin
IUKA - James Alvin Marlin, 88 passed away peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home in Iuka with family and friends surrounding him. He was the son of the late Theron Kendall and Vivian Lucas Marlin. Mr. Marlin was born on October 16, 1932 in Fawn Grove, MS. Jimmy, AKA Skillet to most that knew him, graduated from Iuka High School in 1951. He attended Itawamba Jr. College. He then decided to join the United States Army where he served his country as a Tank Commander in the Korean War. He was in the "Hell On Wheels" division. After serving his time, he moved to Tupelo where he started his business career. Jimmy became a very successful business man selling and trading cars. He co-owned the Lincoln-Mercury dealership which he later bought and managed. Years later, Jimmy moved back to Iuka where he served on many boards and committees and co-owned and operated the Marlin-Moore Chevrolet dealership. Mr. Marlin served on the A&I board for the State of Mississippi. He was Game and Fish Commissioner for 6 years. For 11 years he was on the Tombigbee Water Management Board. He worked as an investigator for the State Insurance Commissioner, was active in the Development Foundations for Tishomingo, Alcorn, Prentiss and Lee counties. Mr. Marlin served as president of the board for NASA Facilities Operations (Tri-State Commerce Park). Jimmy served on the TCEPA board for more than 15 years where he served as President. Jimmy was a Christian and a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Burnsville, MS. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid nature lover. He loved to tell how he was instrumental in bringing turkey back to Tishomingo County. One of his fondest stories to tell was how he and Elvis Presley were friends. Jimmy was deeply loved and admired by his family and friends and never met a stranger. Mr. Marlin was preceded in death by his parents T.K. and Vivian Marlin, his son, Mike Marlin, a nephew Ken Moore and Willie "Black Meat" Walker, his longtime close associate.
Survivors include his two sons; Bob Marlin (Jenny) of Lafayette, LA, Scott Marlin (Ciji) of Iuka, MS, a sister, Judy Moore (Bill) of Iuka, MS, a daughter in law, Georgia Cowan Marlin of Brandon, MS. He was blessed with seven grandchildren; Brett Marlin, Tyler Marlin, Caitlin Shiyou, Matt Marlin, Saylor Marlin, Austin Marlin and Albanie Marlin. He had two great grandsons; Parks Shiyou and Beckham McCullough. He had one nephew, Phillip Moore (Paula).
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors words delivered by longtime friend, Mitch McNeece. Burial will follow in the Marlin family plot at Fawn Grove Cemetery in Itawamba County. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7PM Monday at the Iuka Baptist Church, 105 Eastport St., Iuka and on Tuesday from Noon-service time at Holland Funeral Directors, 5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo-which are honored to be assisting their friends.
Pallbearers are Brett Marlin, Tyler Marlin, Matt Marlin, Austin Marlin, Jake Moore and Jordan Blunt. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Harper, Lowell Walker, Bud Coley, Nicki McRae, Billy McKissick, Jerry Wilemon, Judge Paul Funderburk, Judge Glen Davidson , V. M. Cleveland and Tim Davidson.
For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
CW4 Dan Goddard
SALTILLO - Chief Warrant Officer 4 Dan Goddard, 66, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Baptist Hospital, DeSoto. He was born in New Albany on July 4, 1955, to Audrey and Rosie Goddard. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Saltillo. He enlisted in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, KY. He then progressed to Chief Warrant Officer in the Mississippi National Guard a as UH-1 helicopter pilot. He finished out his career on Active duty flying both the AH 64 Apache helicopter in Korea and the UH-1 Medivac in Ft. Polk, LA. His military career lasted for over 34 years. He served in the Peace Keeping Multi National Force in Egypt. After his military career, he flew for a civilian contractor in Afghanistan in the super huey UH-1. He was also an independent truck driver. He enjoyed playing golf, shooting firearms and spending time with his grandchildren.
Services will be 2 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Lee Memorial Park. The family request friends to wear mask while visiting. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Donna Goddard of Saltillo; his children, Nick Goddard (Miranda) of Jacksonville, FL, Heather Goad (Brandon) of Guntown, Bradly Goddard (Jessie) of Amory, Taylor Goddard of Amory and Kristina Rousseau of Saltillo; his brothers and sisters, Jimmy Dale Goddard (Kathy), Kenneth Wayne Goddard and Ruth Marie Sheffield (Tony) all of Blue Springs, Karl Gene Goddard (Debora) of Baldwyn, Martha Rose Spruill (Billy) of Blue Springs and William Paul Goddard of Tupelo; seven grandchildren, Brooklynn, Cierra, Colten, Drew, Adalyn, Pippa and Wesley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be members of his family.
Visitation will be 12-2 Sunday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
