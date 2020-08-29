Joshua Phillips
SHANNON – Joshua Phillips, 27, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after a car/pedestrian accident. He was born April 6, 1993 to Edward and Mary Phillips. He was an employee of Tullos Supply Company. He enjoyed woodworking and crafts, gaming, grilling and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid reader and a Christian.
Inurnment memorial service will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum Niches. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Phillips of Shannon; his mother, Mary Phillips of Shannon; his father, Butch Phillips of Novato, CA; two children, Aizaiah Phillips and Ashtin Phillips both of the home; 4 step-children, Austin Scruggs (Jennifer) of Amory, Adrienne Scruggs, Avery Scruggs and Claire Scruggs all of the home; one brother, Jake Phillips (Tressa) of Thaxton; two sisters, Caity Flatt (Michael Stafford) and Cat Holcomb (Drew) all of Shannon; three step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin Phillips; a son, Zeke Phillips and by Wayne Scruggs.
Mittie B. Grice BALDWYN – Mittie B. Grice, 90, passed away on August 27, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Kevin Douglas Holloway
SALTILLO – Kevin Douglas Holloway, 53, passed from this life to the next at his residence in Saltillo on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Kevin was born in Tupelo on January 30, 1967. He lived most of his life in Lee County except for 13 years in Booneville. A graduate of Mooreville High School in 1985, Kevin married Christina Lee “Christy” Barnett of Booneville on October 25, 1986 at Gaston Baptist Church. Kevin spent 36 years of his life in the trucking business as a driver for many years. At the time of his death, he was owner of Holloway Trucking Company. His family was a high priority to him. He loved his wife and daughters supremely and Pops always doted over his grandchildren, Gage and Sydney. Kevin enjoyed talking to his trucking buddies, fishing in younger days and riding his bicycle.
A service honoring his life will be held at 12 Noon Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jeff Flinn officiating. Private burial will follow in Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 AM Sunday until service time. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at Noon Sunday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Christy Barnett Holloway of Saltillo; his daughters, Laken Beasley and husband Brian of Saltillo, and Mandie Payne and husband Dillon of Guntown; his grandchildren, Gage and Sydney Beasley of Saltillo; his dad, Doug Holloway (Vicki) of Tupelo; his mother in law, Judy Barnett Coats (Myron) of Booneville; his 1/2 brother, Chad Bishop (Lori) of Tupelo; his 1/2 sister, Nicole Bishop of Tupelo; his step-sisters, Stephanie Mask of Tupelo and Kim Floyd of Olive Branch; a special cousin, Ken McCarty, Jr. (Michelle) of Palmetto; his nieces and nephews and their families; and 5 granddogs. He was preceded in death by his step-dad, Lyle Bishop, and his father in law, Willard Barnett.
Honorary pallbearers will be his trucking buddies. Memorials may be made to Suicide Prevention Organization, 199 Water St. 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way Memphis TN 38105.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Frederick Boyd
TUPELO – Frederick Boyd, 33, passed away on August 28, 2020, in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Mary Rose Owen Frantz
ABERDEEN – Mary Rose Owen Frantz, 81, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Services will be on August 30, 2020, at 2 PM at Jones Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery. Her full obit can be viewed at EEPickleFuneralHome.com, as well as Facebook and Instagram. Memories and condolences may be shared at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory.
Tyron Traylor
CORINTH – Tyron Traylor, 24, passed away on August 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Ken R. Phillips
SALTILLO – Kenneth Ray Phillips, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 27, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born May 28, 1948 in Mooreville to Jim “Slick” Phillips and Nannie Lou Oswalt Phillips. Ken graduated from high school, and was then called upon to serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During his working career, Ken was a supervisor and worked in management in the finance business. He enjoyed being outside, constantly working on his well manicured yard. Ken also enjoyed building bird houses. He was a member of Auburn Baptist Church and served as a FAITH instructor and as a Sunday School teacher. His faith was vital to him and he always strived to lead others to Christ. Ken loved his family dearly and spending time with his kids and grandkids was a top priority.
Ken leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Angela Phillips of Saltillo; two sons, Ken Phillips II of Tupelo and Zach Phillips and wife, Klaire, of Saltillo; five grandchildren, Callie Ann Timmons, Ariel Phillips, Shelby Phillips, Bella-Kate Phillips and Bryce Phillips; a sister, Shirley Parker of Blue Springs; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicki Timmons; six brothers, Len, Leon, Charles (Chuck), Jimmy, David, and John Wayne Phillips; and three sisters, Ann McMurry, Ruth Funderburk, and Mildred Criddle.
A service celebrating Ken’s life will be 11 a.m. Monday at Auburn Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Anderson and Rev. Jimmy Henry officiating. Steven Cantrell will deliver a eulogy. Burial will be in Eggville Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at Auburn Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Mike VonWert, Danny McMurry, Ben Harrell, Drew White, Cody McMurry, and Keegan Rohrer.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Mitchell Laney
NETTLETON – Mitchell “Mickey” W. Laney, 69, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born in Lee County on January 13, 1951 to parents Mitchell N. Laney and Sarah Booth Laney. He was a lifelong resident of Nettleton and was a graduate of Nettleton High School. He was a Baptist. He was an electric motor salesman and repairman. He enjoyed playing golf, working in his garden, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel of Nettleton on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Robert Sargent officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Laney of Nettleton; one son, Neal Laney (Masha) of Nettleton; and five grandchildren, Cole Goode, Mason Laney, Cooper Laney, Caitlin White, Tobi Goode, one great grandchild, Riggan White; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Lori Goode, one sister Sarah Hall. Pallbearers will be Cole Goode, Mason Laney, Cooper Laney, David Vann, Chirs Strawbridge, Jamie Edwards, and Jeff Coggin.
Visitation will be Monday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 the family request everyone who attends the visitation and or funeral please wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Mildred Tucker
MANTACHIE – Mildred Underwood Tucker, 99, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 1, 1921, in Mantachie to Oliver B. and Verlie Wiggington Grissom. She was the oldest living member of New Hope Baptist Church where she had been a member for over 80 years. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed quilting, sewing, and cooking, especially pies.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Cody Tucker officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Ray Underwood (Wanda) of Hope Mills, NC, and George Mitchell “Mitch” Underwood of Mantachie; one sister, Myra Harper of Birmingham, AL; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lester Underwood and Joseph Tucker; two daughters, Linda Curtis and Peggy Gray; eight brothers and sisters; and her parents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Virginia Cavender Benton
AMORY – Virginia Cavender Benton, 90, met her Lord face to face on August 25, 2020. Born on July 29, 1930, in Greenwood Springs, MS, she was a daughter of the late Louis O. and Mary Key Cavender.
Virginia grew up in a large family, attended school in Smithville, and later in life she worked hard and obtained her GED from a school in Florida. She continued her education and received her certified nursing assistant certification in Florida. Virginia was a very active woman who helped provide for her family. For over 50 years, she worked at the Amory Garment Factory as an Inspection Supervisor. After retirement, she continued to be involved and work. She worked for several years at the Amory Regional Museum where she was proud of her community’s heritage. She also served the public while working at Pickle on the Hill Restaurant.
She loved her family greatly and was blessed by God with two daughters and grandchildren whom she adored. An outgoing person, Virginia was a lively person who loved her Lord and her church family at First Baptist Church in Amory. She taught Training Union classes at church and was very involved with different activities at First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star and proudly received her 50 year pin in 2019. Sure in her faith and belief, Virginia was not hesitant to give her opinion on what she believed was correct.
In her free time, she loved to go and listen to her nephews play bluegrass music. She liked to go to the VFW in Tupelo, and in addition to bluegrass, she also liked country and gospel music. She liked doing things with her Sunday school class members and some of her closest friends were Julie Randle and Mary Jean Hollis. A wonderful mother and grandmother, Virginia touched many lives throughout the years.
She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughs. Her family is saddened at her passing, yet they know that she is with her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Benton; five grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Benton Chance; two sisters, Geneva Hathcock and Gladys Gilliland; and 9 brothers.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11:00 am at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Bro. Jimmy McFatter will be officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please observe social distancing and wear a mask to the service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Patricia Pitts
MANTACHIE – Patricia Lewis Pitts, age 60, died Saturday August 29, 2020 at her home after a brief illness. She was a homemaker and a seamstress, she loved fishing and camping. She always put her family first, loved family gatherings and she was a baptist.
Services will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years Clyde Pitts of Mantachie; 2 sons, Shone Pitts of Mantachie and Chad Pitts & Kathy of Mooreville; sister, Helen Gilmore of Nettleton; brother Tommy Lewis of Mooreville; 4 grandchildren, Alex Pitts, Katie Pitts, Travis Pitts and Clay Pitts.
Pallbearers will be Shone Pitts, Chad Pitts, Travis Pitts, Alex Pitts, Tommy Lewis and Tim Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow & Vera Seaton Lewis; 3 sisters, Nell Roland, Ann Roland and Linda Beam; 2 brothers L. C. Lewis and Junior Lewis.
Visitation will be Monday from noon until service time at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mrs. Odell Higgins Buggs
HOULKA – Mrs. Odell Higgins Buggs, 95, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2020, at Starkville Manor Health & Rehab in Starkville. Private Services will be on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Burial will follow at Thompson Chapel Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Deborah Williams
BOONEVILLE – Deborah Williams, 85, passed away on August 28, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Linda Trimble
BOONEVILLE – Linda Trimble, 74, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday at 1:00 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 until service time. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Louise Hill
FULTON – Mona Louise Cooper Hill, 96, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Mantachie. She was born October 27, 1923 to the late Bryant Cooper and the late Mary Ellen Stanley Cooper in Alabama. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and taking care of her family. Louise was a devoted life long member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Mantachie.
Private family services were held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church with Bro. Robert Neil Honea officiating. Burial took place in Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Public visitation was from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
Senter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son; Jerry (Patsy) Sheffield of Mantachie, daughter Donna (Mike) Turner of Mantachie, grandchildren; Amanda Turner of Mantachie, Cindy (Mark) Jones of Mantachie, Mary (Kaylon) Dill of Mantachie, and Jerry W. (Laura) Sheffield, Jr. of Mantachie, great-grandchildren; Candice Jones (Travis) Luker of Hatley, Nathan Sheffield of Mantachie, Mary Madlyn (Jackson) Williams of Mantachie, Marlee Mae Sheffield of Mantachie, Alston (Brittney Carole) Dill of Mantachie, Andrew (Emily) Dill of Mantachie, Adam (Lynsey Barber) Dill of Mantachie, Katie Beth Turner of Mantachie, great great grandchildren; Elijah Luker, and Savannah Luker, both of Hatley, special niece; Ginger Boren, and a special friend and loving caregiver; Theresa Garmon.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Forest Hill, her parents, Bryant and Mary Ellen Cooper, and a great granddaughter; Elizabeth Nicole Jones.
Pallbearers were Nathan Sheffield, Alston Dill, Andrew Dill, Adam Dill, Jackson Williams, and Travis Luker.
Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Sheffield Jr., Mark Jones, Kaylon Dill, and Mike Turner.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Doris Nails
NETTLETON – Doris Nails, 71, passed away on August 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Brenda Joyce Martindale Ray
ASHLAND – Brenda Joyce Martindale Ray, 74, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home in Ashland, MS. Memorial services will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020 5:00 PM at Old 370 Auction Building, 6961 Hwy 370, Ashland, MS.
Mr. Clifton Coleman
WATERFORD – Mr. Clifton Coleman, 73, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at New Hope M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Serenity Oxford Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
George McGee
WINSTON – George Lewis McGee, 91, was born to George D. and Laura McGee on April 7, 1929. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was a faithful member of Ecru Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Training Union director, and on various committees. Lewis worked for the United States Postal Service where he retired. He was a member of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. He also sold insurance for Woodmen of the World and was an avid gardener for many years. Lewis loved his family and friends, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his country, America.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 30, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at United Funeral Service in New Albany. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, at Ecru Baptist Church in Ecru with Bro. Jerry Caples and Bro. Greg Lassett officiating. Live-streaming will be available on Ecru Baptist Church Facebook page. Graveside services will follow at Ecru Cemetery.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Condolences may be posted at unitedfuneralservice.com.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Mabel Lee McGee; a son, Danny McGee and wife Michelle; four grandchildren: Scott McGee (Jennifer), Heather McGee (Rob), Ashley Hendrix and husband Paul, and Brittany McGee; five great grandchildren: Madison McGee, Katilyn Foreman and husband Tyler, Payton McGee, Warren Hendrix, and Emma Louise Hendrix; one great great grandchild, Kylyse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Mike McGee, and three siblings: James McGee, Ruby Daniel, and Mary Montgomery.
Pallbearers will be the deacons of Ecru Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the M.T. Mounce Scholarship Fund, C/O Ecru Baptist Church, P.O. Box 467, Ecru, MS 38841.
United Funeral Service will fly the military flags in honor of his service to his country.
Elbert Edward Smith
AMORY – Elbert Edward Smith, 55, passed away on August 28, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Jimmy “Jim” Flaherty
WREN – Jimmy “Jim” Flaherty, 83, passed away on August 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
