TODAY'S OBITUARIES
-----------------------------------
William "Bill" Barry Murphy Sr.
Visitation - 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home
Graveside service - 2:30 pm Sunday at Lee Memorial Park
-----------------------------------
Holland Directory for Sunday, August 9, 2020
Mr. Thomas Cowen “TC” McDaniel, Sr.
Tupelo
2 PM Today
Tupelo Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit: Noon –service time (Today)
Mr. Ladell Russell
Pontotoc
10 AM Monday (Aug. 10, 2020)
Graveside Service
Pleasant Grove Cemetery (Hwy 41)
Visit: 2 PM – 6 PM Today
Holland-Okolona Chapel
----------------------------------
Sunday
August 9, 2020
MR. NICK COSTIN
Blue Springs
Graveside Services
10 a.m. Monday
Lee Memorial Park
MRS. MARIE BUTLER
Tupelo
Private Graveside Services
Lee Memorial Park
MR. WILLIAM ALEXANDER
BOYD
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
----------------------------------
Devon Fears
TUPELO - Devon Fears, 25, passed away on August 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
William Alexander Boyd
TUPELO - William Alexander Boyd, 91, passed away on August 8, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Russell Edward 'Sam' Ivy
ABBEVILLE - Russell Edward 'Sam' Ivy, 69, passed away on August 7, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Robert Pulliam
PRAIRIE - Robert Pulliam, 74, passed away on August 7, 2020, at NMMC in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Fred Yeakley
TIPPAH COUNTY - Fred Yeakley, 66, passed away on August 6, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Elaine Stone
FRIENDSHIP - Elaine Stone, 81, passed away on August 7, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
William Doss
CALHOUN CITY - William Doss, 79, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Margaret Morgan
ASHLAND - Margaret Morgan, 59, passed away on August 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mary Faye Holland
BOONEVILLE - Mary Faye Holland, 66, passed away on August 7, 2020, at home in Rienzi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Marvin Preston Jarrett
NEW ALBANY - Marvin Preston Jarrett, 92, passed away August 6, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church and attended Hurricane High School. After serving in the U.S. Navy he married Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Kidd on September 25, 1948 and they had four children. He operated a store in Hurricane for a short period of time and later operated a barbershop at Shady Grove. He farmed full time in Union and Pontotoc Counties until his retirement. He was a hard working loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. He lived a life dedicated to God and family and taught his children respect, responsibility and lived a life teaching by example.
There will be a private graveside service for the family. Bro. Kenneth Bishop, Bro. Marcus Coward and Bro. Jerry Hooper will officiate. Burial will be in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-four children-Larry Neal Jarrett (Jerri Ann), Terry Randal Jarrett (Sherry), Teresa Ann Allen (Gary) and Karen Renee Angle (Mitch); 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; and sister Fay Robbins.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years-Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Kidd; parents-Mary Gullick Jarrett and William Mayes Jarrett; brothers-Dalton Jarrett, Wesley Jarrett, Donald Jarrett and Quay Jarrett; sisters-Naiomi Brown, Alice Washington and Alpha Caples.
Pallbearers-Shea Jarrett, Barry McCord, Wes Jarrett, Neal Jarrett, Chad McCord, Linton Gilmer and Bryce McCord.
Honorary pallbearers-Tommy Nichols, James Houston Jordan and Walter Bishop.
Drive through visitation will be at Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm.
Marie Butler
TUPELO - Sara Marie McMillen Butler, 91, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center Friday August 7, 2020.
Marie, the Daughter of Robert and Luvara Cooley McMillen, was born on November 13, 1928 in the Fawn Grove community of Itawamba County. Marie was one of six children in the McMillen family. Marie enjoyed spending time with all of her family, researching her family tree, traveling, and playing solitaire on her computer. She worked for a number of years at the Lee County Justice Court and she served multiple terms as the District President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
She is survived by her son, Larry Michael Butler (Ann), three grandchildren, Jerry Dale Butler Jr. (Deanna), Dana Marie Sistrunk (Shannon), and Sara Shari Williamson (George); daughter-in-law, Linda Butler; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, JB Butler; son, Jerry Dale Butler; great-grandson, Jerry Dale "Beau" Butler III; brother, John Robert McMillen; and four sisters, Izell, Fannie, Ruby, and Rachel.
She will be laid to rest at Lee Memorial Park on Sunday, August 9, 2020 following a graveside service with immediate family.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ronnie Edward Wells
UNION COUNTY - Ronnie Edward Wells, 58, resident of New Albany, died after a short term illness Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home.
Funeral arrangements will be private and provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Ronnie was born September 13, 1961 in Crestview, FL, the son of the late A. G. and Mary Jo Denley Wells. He was a graduate of New Albany High School and was employed with the City of Tupelo before retiring for health reasons.
A man of faith, Ronnie was a resident of Lee and Union Counties for much of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Maegin Rivas (Michael) of Quantico, VA, two sisters, Susan Harrison and Cindy Wilson (Tommy), both of New Albany, four wonderful grandchildren, Eliana, Amiyah, Aiden, and Nicholas, a special longtime friend, Mark McLarty and the mother of his daughter, Linda Mitchell of Blue Springs.
The family expresses deep appreciation for the special care given to Ronnie by Encompass Health Hospice of Tupelo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorials in Ronnie's memory be made to TWLOHA.com which is a helpline resource to educate communities, provide hope and encouragement and connect people to the help they deserve.
The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Ronnie's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Tony North
TREMONT - Tony R. North, 61, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born August 28, 1958 to the late Bill North and Peggy Frederick North in Memphis, TN. He was a 1976 graduate of Tremont High School and a member of Tremont First Baptist Church. On June 2, 1977, Tony married Malinda Maxcy North, and this past June they celebrated their 43rd anniversary. He owned and operated Tony's Acoustical Ceilings since 1997. Tony had a love for fishing, hunting, and bringing family and friends together with his passion of cooking and fellowship.
Services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Tremont First Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Moore and Bro. Kevin Brown officiating. Burial will be in Tremont First Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Tremont First Baptist Church. The family request that everyone wear a face mask for the visitation and funeral.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Malinda; his children, Stacy Seay, Amanda (Roger) Morrow, Cody (Ashlan) North, grandchildren, Ben (Madison) Seay, Carter Seay, Carley Seay, Aubrey Seay, Kelly Morrow, Kinsley Morrow, and Kirsten Morrow; great-grandchild, Mia Jewel Seay; mother, Peggy North; brothers, Terry North and Trent North; sisters, Tammy North, Tina (Anthony) Nabors, and Traci (Robert) Crenshaw; mother-in-law, Marcelle Maxcy; sister-in-law, Shelia Garrett; brother-in-law, Ronald (Samantha) Maxcy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Bill North; niece, Jade North; nephew, Chris North; and father-in-law, Oneal Maxcy.
Pallbearers will be Todd Farrar, Jim Cody, Frank Yielding, Jonathan Robinson, Jeremiah Brashear, and Shane Satterwhite.
Honorary pallbearers are James Pittman, Hoyt Humphries, Tommy Chamblee, Gail Satterwhite, and Don Crouch.
The family would like to express their thanks to Sanctuary Hospice for the wonderful care provided at home and to their community of friends for all the support, love, prayers, and food.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Thomas Cowen "TC" McDaniel
TUPELO - A kind, considerate and compassionate soul met his Creator on Thursday, August 6, 2020 after apparently suffering a heart attack while swimming in his home pool. Thomas Cowen McDaniel, Sr., 87, was born in the Evergreen Community of Itawamba County on March 3, 1933 to the late Eric and Lema Wilburn McDaniel. He graduated Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1950 and completed his studies at Itawamba Junior College. A patriotic American all his life, TC joined the U. S. Army and served during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he came home and married his sweetheart, Shirley Hill from Shannon, on May 17, 1957. They recently celebrated 63 wonderful years together. TC worked in the gas industry several years but owned and operated East Heights Finance Company for over 40 years. A lifelong member of Evergreen Methodist Church, he was a faithful attendee of Parkway Baptist Church for over four decades. An exercise enthusiast, he wore out four treadmills over the years, several sets of dumb bells, enjoyed his toe touches and swam daily in his home pool. A snazzy dresser, he loved watching sports on TV especially SEC football and golf. He was totally devoted to his family who felt he was the greatest man to ever walk the face of the earth. Pop, as the family and many friends called him, loved his grands and great-grands passionately and supported all their endeavors with enthusiasm and gusto. He will be missed!!
A service celebrating his life, with military honors, will be held at 2 PM Sunday at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Paul Young, pastor of Parkway Baptist Church, officiating. Private burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Sunday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their special friends. The service may be viewed for those unable to attend at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Sunday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
TC is survived by his wife, Shirley; his son, Steve McDaniel and wife, Sharon; Pop's grandchildren, Stephanie and Bryan Hunt, Justin and Ashley McDaniel, Jourdan McDaniel, Cowen McDaniel, III, Sarah and John Hodges, and Dillon and Kalie McDaniel; his greats, Logan, Blaine, Jaycee, Eli, and Lawrence; a niece, Molly McDaniel of Evergreen; and a host of friends everywhere. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tommy McDaniel on September 14, 2019; his siblings, Fay Nell Beasley and German McDaniel; and a nephew, Mark McDaniel.
Pallbearers will be Steve McDaniel, Mike Malone, Justin McDaniel, Cowen and Dillon McDaniel, Bryan Hunt, and Logan Estes. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN. 38103.
O. D. Kirk Dowdy
UNION COUNTY - O.D. Kirk Dowdy, age 96, went to her heavenly home prepared for those saved by Jesus' grace on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1924, to Lee and Julia Robbins Kirk of the Pinedale Community in Union County, the ninth of twelve children.
O.D. was a member of that generation of farm women who went outside the home in the local shirt factory to supplement the family farm income. She retired after thirty-five years as a seamstress and then as a supervisor with the Irwin B. Schwabe Company.
An outstanding cook and hostess, O.D. Has the gift of servitude, never letting a friend or neighbor in need go without home cooked meals, cakes, or pies. She lived her Christian life according to the Bible, God's Holy Word, and taught the word in Sunday School for decades. She led a grandson to the profession of faith in Jesus and shared her faith through words and works throughout her life.
Her favorite pastime and passion were her flowers around her home. From the last frost in spring until the first frost in fall she had flowers blooming in numerous beds around her home. She loved to share her rootings and cuttings and had preserved special varieties from her Mother's garden that go back well over a century.
Grandmama D, as she was known to her grands, loved to give them special gifts. During her time in the nursing home she would save her snack foods to share with the great grands. She shared her beautiful hand made quilts with her family and friends along with her sewing projects.
Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service only will be held at the Shady Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc County on Sunday, August 9, 2020. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrust with these arrangements. Dr. Randy Bostick, her former pastor, will officiate.
She is survived by her son, Sam Dowdy, and his wife Linda; her granddaughter, Shannon Rives, and her children, Rebecca, Rex, Nolan, and Brody; two grandsons, Stephen Dowdy, his wife Jennifer, and their children, Braxton and Addy; Josh Dowdy, his wife Ashley, and their children, Lyge and Ada.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of seventy-two years, Ralph Dowdy, whom she married August 7, 1943; her sisters, Ethel Robbins, Etoy Jamison, Flodale Russell; her eight brothers, Buford, Earl, Loin, Authur (Coot), Kennith, Kennel, and Henry.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Glynda Coker, 357 Shady Grove Rd., Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Pandemic Guidelines will be observed.
Lonnie Oaks
NEW ALBANY - Reverend W. L. Oaks (Lonnie Wesley Oaks) passed away on August 7, 2020, at the Veterans Home in Oxford, MS.
Lonnie Wesley Oaks was born on September 26, 1922 in Lafayette County to the late Reed and Ozella Oaks. He grew up on a farm and learned the value of hard work and integrity.
He married his childhood sweetheart Frances Paralee Foster on December 29, 1941. They were married 68 years until her death on November 27, 2009.
W.L. Oaks was a member of what has affectionately become known as, The Greatest Generation. This generation was known for their selflessness and sacrifice during the world's most turbulent times. W.L. served in the Civilian Conservation Corp at Camp Wall Doxey for two years and then went on to proudly serve in the United States Army. During World War II, W.L. served in the 5th Army, 91st Infantry, L Company as a BAR gunner. Under the leadership of General Mark W. Clark, the 5th Army invaded Italy on September 9, 1943, becoming the first American force to invade mainland Europe. From that invasion moment until May 2, 1945, the 5th Army endured 602 days of battlefield combat, tying down at least 16 of Hitler's divisions while taking 212,112 prisoners of war. For his part, W.L. was awarded the Bronze Star service medal for his gallant service in a battle with Axis enemies wherein the fighting got so fierce, his BAR rifle melted from the heat of the ammunition discharge. During this same battle, he was injured and was also awarded the Purple Heart. After recovering from his injuries, he remained in service of the Army until the war was over.
After returning home from the war, he owned and operated several service station businesses and served on the draft board for Union County. He loved people, his country, his family and most importantly his Lord Jesus. In 1956 he was ordained to preach the Gospel at Glenfield Baptist Church by his dear friend Rev. W. J. Clayton. He was called to pastor County Line Baptist Church and Carey Springs Baptist Church. To further his education, he moved his family to Newton, MS in order to attend Clarke College and later attended pastoral training at Blue Mountain College.
W.L. served long and multiple stints at Northside Baptist Church, Belden Baptist Church, Blue Springs Baptist Church and Golden Central Baptist Church. During his time at Golden, the church suffered a devastating building fire that consumed the vast amount of historical records, memorabilia, literature and educational material W.L. spent a lifetime accumulating. He even lost his original service medals in the consuming fire. Realizing the church is made of its people, not of its buildings, they re-built under his leadership and still serve the Golden community today. Through his long tenure of service preaching the Gospel, people who knew him best came to know him simply as, Brother Oaks.
Upon his full-time retirement, he served in many interim roles at Auburn, Carey Springs, Toxish and Fairfield. He preached many revivals in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Illinois. His love of preaching never left him. Even at the age of 97 while living at the Veteran's Home in Oxford, MS; the administration staff still called upon Brother Oaks to offer a word of encouragement and a prayer for everyone convalescing there.
Survivors include two daughters: Patsy Diane Oaks Williams (Kenneth) of Tupelo, MS, Linda Grubbs (Larry) of Memphis, TN and a son: Lonnie Wesley Oaks, Jr. (Rowena) of Como, MS. A brother, Dalton Oaks of Pontotoc, MS. His Grandchildren: Ken Williams (Amy), Scott Williams (Stacy), Jason Grubbs (Amanda) and Lauren Lawhorn (Josh). His Great Grandchildren: Austin Grubbs, Shawn Grubbs, Olivia Lawhorn Isabella Lawhorn, Emily Williams, Luke Williams, Sam Williams Weston Williams and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Frances Paralee Foster Oaks; son, Billy Wayne Oaks; Grandson, Kevin Dale Grubbs; Brothers: Gene, Dewey and Randolph Oaks; Sisters: Lillian Oaks Messer, Hattie Reed Oaks Stroud, and Beulah Mae Oaks Murphree.
He was a member of First Baptist Church New Albany, a mason and a member of the American Legion Post 72. If he were here today, he would tell you: It is well with my soul!
There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Vista Memorial Park with Bro. Tom Sumrall, Bro. Andrew Chesteen and James Byers officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jesse Cummings
BOONEVILLE - Jesse Cummings, 77, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was a member of Carolina Methodist Church. He enjoyed farming, hunting, riding motorcycles and cutting up with family and friends.
Services were held 4-6 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Cummings of Booneville; his son, Jason Cummings (Michelle) of Booneville; his brothers, Harold, Jerry and Roy Cummings all of Booneville; his sisters, Shirley Henderson and Mary Herring of Booneville; his daughter-in-law, Amy Owen of Tupelo; his grandchildren, Braxton (Addie Riley), Blaine (Courtney), Luke Malon and Memphis; a special sister-in-law, Ginner; his loving pet/friend, Scooter and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jesse F. Cummings; his parents, Clarence and Kirsey Cummings; his brother, Billy Cummings and his sister, Francis Essery.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Scottie Kennedy
GUNTOWN - Scottie Kennedy, 35, passed away on August 3, 2020. He loved computers, had worked at APMM over 5 years and H & M Richards Mfg. He was a member of the Anchor Church in Verona.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Chris Payne officiating. Burial will be in East Prentiss Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Matthews Kennedy of Guntown; father, Chester Kennedy of Arkansas and a daughter, Olivia Kennedy of Guntown; brother, Davis Kennedy and Courtney of Dorsey.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Yarbrough Kennedy.
Pallbearers will be Skyler Scates, Jamie Kincade, Brian Umfress and Scott Stanford.
Visitation will be Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Bro. R.D. Cline
AMORY - Raymond D. Cline, 72, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born May, 6, 1948 in Idabel, OK to James Milas and Margaret Wright Cline. He graduated from Idabel High School in 1966 and went on to attend Oklahoma State University while concurrently serving in the Oklahoma Army National Guard. As an avid lifelong learner, he continued his education and earned a Bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies from Southeastern Baptist College in Laurel, MS and master's degree in Religious Education from Liberty University in Virginia.
Ironically, he supported himself through college selling Bibles for Southeastern Bible Book Company, which led to his acceptance of Christ as his personal savior. In 1973, while working for Brown and Root Construction in Bruce, MS he met his wife Hilda. He received a promotion to Millwright Foreman which took them to Woodbridge, VA. They later moved to Gautier, MS, became members of Parkview Baptist Church where he surrendered to the ministry on January 28, 1978.
Bro. Cline's first pastoral call was to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Ellisville, MS. He also pastored the following churches: Broadmoor Baptist Church in Meridian, MS; East Amory Baptist Church in Amory, MS; Senior Adult Pastor of First Baptist Church Aberdeen, MS; Interim Pastor at Woodland Baptist Church in Columbus, MS, and Bethel Baptist Church, in Aberdeen, MS. His final call was to New Hope Baptist Church in Hatley, MS where he faithfully served until his passing.
Some of Bro. Cline's greatest achievements include; earning his Eagle Scout, serving as president of the Mississippi Baptist Missionary Association, authoring two books - The Alpha and Omega and Behold the Lamb, and founding Revive America Ministries. He was widely known for his sermon "Revival: America's Greatest Need" which he preached throughout the United States. He focused on this theme for the rest of his life encouraging believers to pray daily for revival.
One of the greatest challenges of his life came in 2005 when he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Against all odds, he defeated cancer with the help of God, to whom he gave all credit. During this time, he also preached 6 revivals.
Bro. Cline's voice and command in the pulpit were unmatched. He was a true believer of God, Family and Country, in that order. He sacrificed greatly to provide for his family and was proud to send his girls to college debt free. He passed on his love for God and country to his family. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, wisdom, patriotism and sound judgment. Most of all he expected the "3 R's: Reverence for God, Respect for Man, and Responsibility of Self". His favorite scripture was Psalm 42:1, "As the deer panteth after the waterbrooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God."
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Elizabeth Thomas; and a brother-in-law, Lewis Thomas.
Survivors include his wife, Hilda Brasher Cline of Amory; 5 daughters, Mechelle Marie Tuttle (Michael) of Colorado Springs, CO, Carla Canary Lee (Anders) of Southaven, MS, and Amelia Suzanne Kuykendall (Nathan) of Amory, Rachel Roseann Pomeroy (Billy) of Meridian, and Sarah Cline Stevens (Michael) of Smithville; one sister, Debrah McDaniel (Curtis) of Smithville, OK; grandchildren, Ryan Joseph Tuttle, Andrew Michael Tuttle, Zachary Dosson Lee, Reagan Raymond Lee, Sierra Kateria Lee, Simon Kellar Lee, Eva Margaret Beachum, Jonathan Ford Beachum, Caleb James Kuykendall, Nellie Rose Pomeroy, Canary Elizabeth Stevens, and Jack David Stevens; great grandson, Ezekiel Brandon Lee; a host of nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Meadowood Baptist Church, a second church home that has always shown great love toward the Cline's. Masks are encouraged.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Meadowood Baptist Church with Bro. Dewitt Bain and Bro. Lloyd Sweat officiating. A family graveside service will follow in the New Hope Cemetery.
Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to the March of Dimes or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Ben C. Ruff
FULTON - Ben C. Ruff was born January 7, 1934 in Lee county in Mississippi to William and Roberta Springer Ruff. Ben departed this life on August 5, 2020 and entered into his eternal life.
At an early age, he professed his faith and joined New Bethel M.B. Church. He later became a member of First New Bethel M.B. Church where he remained until the Lord called him home.
Ben was a former employee of Pennsylvania Tire, as well as Mueller Brass where he remained until he retired.
Ben Leaves to cherish his memories: His wife, Theresa Pennington Ruff; eight children. Paul (Heather) Ruff, Daniel Wayne (Wanda) Ruff, Glenda Johnson, Joyce Ruff, Mary Ruff, Pastor Gary (Cassandra) Ruff, Minister Ericka (Cletus) Hodges, and Annitra Pennington. Ben also took two other children under his wings: Pamela (Chris) Copeland and Paul (Lisa) Pennington; his three sisters: Eddie Mae Westbrook, Earlene White, and Jerlene Morgan; his 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; along with a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Ben was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Roberta Springer Ruff, six brothers: James Perry Ruff, William Mose Ruff, Sammie Ruff, Cecil Ruff, Carl Ruff, and Glen Ruff; one sister, Earnestine Ruff Ivy.
Visitation was held at N.L. Jones funeral home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Heaven's Gates Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
Alline Lewellen
WHEELER - Alline Lewellen, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Tishomingo Manor. She was a seamstress, and was employed at Lucky Star Mfg. for over 15 years, Guntown slacks and she sewed for the public. She was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with Bro. Charles Harper officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Cemetery.
She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Iowa Thompson Lewellen; sisters, Georgia Moore Thompson and Margreat Youngblood; brothers, Robert Lewellen, Dan Lewellen and Clarence Lewellen.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
John Robert McCallum, Sr.
ABERDEEN - John Robert McCallum, Sr., 85, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Monroe County Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. He was born in Memphis, TN on November 3, 1934 to Joseph Watson McCallum and Bell Lack McCallum. He lived most of his life in Monroe County. He was retired from Ben Franklin where he sold household products. Mr. McCallum was in the United States Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Saltillo first United Methodist Church.
There will be a Graveside Service with Military Honors at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Bro. Tim Greene officiating. There will be no visitation. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Jill Ann McCallum of Nettleton, MS; two sons John Robert McCallum, Jr. (Tammy) of Brandon, MS and Joe McCallum (Teresa) of Aberdeen, MS; one sister Mary Ann Smith of Nashville, TN; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Thresa Sloan McCallum and one brother Joe McCallum.
Pallbearers will be staff of Tisdale-Lann Memorial. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Allen Lee Durham
BOONEVILLE - Allen Lee Durham, 69, passed away Friday, August 7,2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was a member of New Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and watching westerns. He was a United States Navy veteran. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn with Bro. Jack Whitley officiating. Burial will follow in the Booneville Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife; Patricia Durham of Booneville, his daughter; Jessica Arnold (Daniel) of Baldwyn, his sons, Matthew Durham of Booneville, Sammy Durham (Stacey) of Wheeler and Jason Durham, his sisters; Carol Brown and Frances Yates (Terry) of Jumpertown, his brother; Charlie Durham of Jumpertown, his grandchildren; Kinsey Paige Wallis of Corinth, Macie Ann and Gracie Danielle Arnold both of Baldwyn and Austin Durham, one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his son; Allen Lynn Durham, his brothers; Bill Yates, Charles Durham and David Durham, his sister; Viola Cobb, his parents; Pete and Velma Azilee Durham.
Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m.until service time Monday
Eulon A. Summerford
SMITHVILLE - Eulon A. Summerford, 90, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore, Amory, MS. Born of September 21, 1929, in the James Creek Community, Itawamba County, he was a son of the late Earnie Clevus and Reba Irene Harris Summerford.
Eulon grew up in the James Creek Community and attended Turon School. He finally got up the nerve to ask his sweetheart's father for her hand in marriage and on February 27, 1955 he married his best friend, Alma Faye Knight. Together they began working at Amory Garment Industry and Eulon worked his way up to be a Supervisor. Almost every day, they commuted to work together for over 40 years. Eulon was a good man, people enjoyed being around him, and he was a great provider for his family. Eulon and Alma Faye lived a long happy life together and were blessed by God with two sons. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year.
A very faithful church member, Eulon loved his church family, always joking around and greeting everyone with a smile. He loved the Lord and was a long time member of New Bethel United Methodist Church in Turon. With a large amount friends, Eulon never went anywhere that he didn't know anyone. He lived out his faith while being a kind loving husband, father, and friend. A proud Smithville resident, he helped build the football field for the school. He loved watching Smithville sports and supporting the kids in the community.
He worked hard at anything he did and he loved being outdoors. The family enjoyed traveling to the Mountains where the air was fresh and the outdoors could be thoroughly enjoyed. While outside, he liked to go fishing and work in garden. Later in life, he carried a big stick as there was no stopping Eulon. He liked to listen to the Gaithers and different Gospel Quartets.
A man with a big personality and great heart, Eulon will be missed dearly by the community and his family. The memories made over the years will be cherished forever.
Eulon is survived by his wife, Alma Faye Summerford, Smithville; sons, Marlon Summerford (Myrna) and Keith Summerford (Debbie); grandchildren, Drew Summerford (Dakota), Jayme Wiggins (Doug), Caleb Summerford (Paige), Luke Summerford; great-grandchildren, Blake and Ryleigh Summerford; Wes and Walker Wiggins; and Audrey and Rhodes Summerford; several nieces and nephews; and too many friends to list them all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Summerford, Ellie Wayne Summerford, Dewayne Burlee Summerford, and Doyle Clevus Summerford.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 3:00 pm, with Minister Debra Lay officiating. This will be a private family service to follow Covid recommendations. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Garden in Smithville, MS.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Smithville. Please follow current Covid recommendations on social distancing and occupancy within the chapel while on the premises.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Charles Alfred Doty
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Charles (Charlie) Alfred Doty, 91, of Memphis, TN passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020. Charlie was born to Ila Lovell and Alfred Oren (Red) Doty on June 25, 1929 in Tupelo, MS. He attended Tupelo High School and was a star player for the Tupelo Golden Wave football team. He graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Economics and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-55 as an air traffic controller and was a member of the Honor Guard. Charlie met and married his beautiful wife, Patricia (Pat) Hornung in 1956 after serving at Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, AL. He was an active member Second Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, a member of the Second Seniors and his Sunday School Thee Together Class. He was also a member of the Memphis Lions Club and was a Free Mason. Charlie retired after 36 years of dedicated service from McKesson Robbins Drug Company, where he received several distinguished Salesman of the Year awards. After his retirement, he spent much of his time enjoying target shooting and tutoring children at Richland Elementary School. He often played Santa Claus there during the Christmas holidays when his girls attended the school. He was also a history buff and an avid reader of historical accounts of the Old South. Charlie lived a full and rewarding life and was an inspiration to many who knew him as a kind and loving man - an example for all to follow. He was a devoted father and husband and often said that he “lived for his girls”.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia (Pat) Hornung Doty; three beautiful daughters, Mary Beth Uselton (Darrell), Salle Norton (Tom) and Susie Harrison; five grandchildren, Emily Uselton Hubbard (Joseph), Matt Uselton (Alison), Tommy Norton (Jess) Charles Norton, Chandler Norton and three great-grandchildren, Evelyn Hubbard, Eleanor Hubbard and Eliza (Ellie) Uselton. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family has requested a private family service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Shriner’s Hospital for Children or a charity of your choice.
Ladell Russell
PONTOTOC - Hershel Ladell Russell, a good ole soul who lived a simple life, departed his earthly pilgrimage for his home in Glory on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from Sanctuary Hospice House. He just celebrated his 73rd birthday a week ago. Ladell was born in Pontotoc County on July 31, 1947 to the late Hershel Norris and Anna Lois Morphis Russell. He attended Algoma schools and worked many years as a long haul, over-the-road trucker for Gibson Container. He married Janie Lee Cooper on Sept. 4, 1970 and they lived in the Pleasant Grove Community of Lee County for over 30 years before moving to Pontotoc. His last 20 years of employment was with the 5th District Road Crew in Lee County, a job he greatly enjoyed. Ladell loved the outdoors, mule pullings, his bird dogs, watching wrestling and NASCAR on TV, listening to Jimmy Swaggart preach and sing and reading his Bible. He was motivated by the Room to Room TV Ad as the Covid Pandemic spread and began to read Psalms 91 over and over. Since March, he virtually read the entire Bible and his faith was strengthened and his eternal future secured. A Baptist, he had attended the First Baptist Church of Okolona.
A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery on Hwy 41 in Pontotoc County with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Visitation will be from 2 PM-6PM today (Sunday 8/9) at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Ladell is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Janie Russell of Pontotoc; his daughters, Sandy Ward (Anthony), Kim Jones and LaCasey Russell of Pontotoc; 4 grandchildren, Levi Litten, Bethany Jones, Mitch Ward and Candy Ward; 2 great grandchildren, Allie Ward and Harlee Ward; The sweet soul who helped raise him, Verdi Swan; His sisters, Nina Swan, Patsy Koonce and Dorothy Davis and his brothers, Dan Swan, Tommy Joe Russell, Teddy Neil Russell, Charles Lee Russell; Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his adopted dad, Burl Swan, a son in law, Jackie Jones and a brother, Roger Swan.
Pallbearers will be Will Waldo, Dee Atkins, Colton Rogers, Dan Swan, Garry Waldo, Branan Griggs and Mitch Ward.
Condolences may be left at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Ed Gray
AMORY - Ed Gray, 81, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 8, 2020. Born on April 8, 1939, he was the son of William Robert and Josephine "Derrick" Gray. Ed served his country in the U.S Army and was a member of the Fraternal Masonry. He was best known for his charming ways, genuine smile, and playing his guitar while singing his favorite country songs. Nothing meant more to him than being with his loved ones and sharing a meal with conversation while spending quality time with them whenever he could.
Ed is survived by four sons, Mark (Lisa) Gray of Onsted, MI, Shane Gray of Cowan, TN , Christopher Carlisle (Kandy) of Steens, John Michael Carlisle of Memphis, a daughter Denise Crocker (Brent) of Starkville, sister Jane Hoots and brother Clyde Gray. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life, Mary Carlilsle Gray, son, Clark Gray, daughter Michele Gray Hendershot, one sister, Nellie Camp, and brothers, Joe Gray, Billy Gray and Kirk Gray. Pastor Rodney Waycaster officiating.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will in the Gray Cemetery in Nettleton.
Visitation was held on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Mary Lucille Hood
WREN - Mary Lucile Hood, daughter of the late Mary and Joe Miller, was born December 15, 1928, in Wren, MS. At an early age she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined Union Grove Methodist Church, where she was a dedicated member until her passing.
She was united in holy matrimony to Elijah (Judge) Hood on January 29th, 1950.
Mary was an employee of Red Kap for many years. She also worked at the Friendship House in Aberdeen, MS, where she was famous for her hushpuppies. She was a member of the Homemakers Club and an excellent cook, well-known for her dressing and butteroll. She volunteered at Gilmore Memorial Hospital for several years and was named Volunteer of the Year. She was also a self-appointed caretaker for many of her neighbors in Wren. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Friday, August 7, 2020 at her daughter's home in the Darden Community. She was preceded in death by her husband, sisters, Oteria Sims and Verneda Dismuke, and son-in-law, E Bernard White.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Bettye Joyce White, of Springfield, VA., Jacqualyn Smith (Calvin) of Okolona, MS, and Jerrold Hood (Beverly) of Wren, MS. Five grandchildren, Corey Smith (Lykecia) of Amory, MS, Cicely Smith of Starkville, MS, Michael White (Shonna) of Gainesville, VA, Jylinda Johnson (Rhaashan) of Annadale, VA, and Shelby Hood of Wren, MS. She had seven great grandchildren: Kendra, Evan, Preston, Chanston, Peyton, Eli and Justin. She will also be cherished by her sisters, Dorothy Jean Thorn of Sheboygan, WI, Geneva Randle, and Mildred Hornbugor (Ardene), both of Grand Rapids, MI, and a brother-in-law, Robert Sims of Wren, MS.
Visitation will on Monday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be private. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Danny Neal Meeks
TIPLERSVILLE - Danny Neal Meeks was born to Roy and Blanche Meeks on May 5, 1960. He passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the youngest of seven children. Danny attended Mississippi State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in biological sciences. During his work in graduate school, he completed a thesis on "A Floristic Study of Northern Tippah County," which included 735 species with four being found in Mississippi for the first time. He taught at Walnut High School for 34 years in the science department. He was a pioneer of the science team along with his dear friend and colleague, Sue Love. He was a humble, quiet, and steady constant at Walnut High School. He was always willing to go above and beyond for his students and colleagues. Affectionately known by his students as "the professor," he was chosen Star Teacher twelve times during his tenure at Walnut, which earned him the title of All Star Teacher presented by the Mississippi Economic Council.
In his spare time, he loved farming and attending to his numerous animals around the farm. He loved spending his days at Turkey Creek, enjoying and admiring nature found only at Turkey Creek. Danny also loved talking about all things football with his good friend, Gary Boyd.
Danny was a faithful member of Tiplersville Church of Christ for 60 years. He attended worship there with his parents and siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Doyle Meeks. Those remaining to carry on his legacy are his wife of 33 years Lisa Bell Meeks; one daughter, Libby Meeks Crum (Zack); and one son, Landon Meeks; one sister, Linda Meeks Cook (David); five brothers, Ralph Meeks (Margaret); Jimmy Meeks (Judy); Eddie Meeks (Marcia); Rudy Meeks (Joan); one sister-in-law, Shirley Meeks; close friend, Amanda "Shorty" Jackson; a host of nieces and nephews; and family and friends.
There will be a drive by visitation at Tiplersville Cemetery starting at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Annie Faye Hopkins Smith
ASHLAND - Annie Faye Hopkins Smith, 80, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Monday August 10, 2020 4:30 PM at Hopkins Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley, MS is in charge of arrangements.
