James Ray Hefner
UNION COUNTY – James Ray Hefner, 62, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be Wednesday August 7, 2019, 3 p.m., at New Albany Funreal & Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 2 until 3 p.m., at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Ada Mae Danner
HAMILTON – Ada Mae Danner, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion M.B. Church. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5 until 6 p.m., at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion.
Bernard Bullins
WEST MEMPHIS, ARKANSAS – Bernard Bullins, 26, passed away August 1, 2019, in West Memphis, Arkansas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors of Coldwater.
Craig Dillard
PONTOTOC – Craig Dillard, 42, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 2 p.m., at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from noon until service time, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Tommy K. Garner Sr.
HOULKA – Tommy K. Garner Sr., 60, passed away August 2, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Marion Ward Tootle
TUPELO – Mrs. Marion Ward Tootle, 77, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 9 until service time, at the church. Private burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Robert “Booger” Vaughn
TUPELO – Robert “Booger” Vaughn, 63, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. There will be no funeral services. Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton.
Mitchell Wilson
SALTILLO – Mitchell Wilson, 61, passed away August 3, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, yard work and mostly spending time with his grandchildren. He drove a gas truck for Wilburn Oil Company, for over 30 years, and he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Guntown.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday, August 4, 2019, 4 p.m., with Bro. Troy Comer officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery.
He is survived by his mom, Bonnie Wilson of Guntown; daughter, Lacey Little (BJ) of Saltillo; step-son, Howard Flip Phillips of Baldwyn; sister, Donna Baker (David) of Guntown; grandchildren, Madison, Avery, Shelbie and Zack; special friend, Mark Holt and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Rhonda Wilson; father, Aubrey Wilson; and a brother, Van Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Timmons, Ronald Wesson, John Prochaska, Mark Holt, David Baker and Tracy Chism.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, from 3 until 4 p.m.
Cindy Vaughn
TUPELO – Cindy Gann Vaughn, 62, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, following an extended illness. She was born August 2, 1957, to the union of Robert Gann and Robbie Belk Gann, in Tupelo, where she had lived her entire life. Cindy was a 1975, graduate of Shannon High School. Cindy worked as a CNA at North Mississippi Medical Center, for many years and Stanley Door, before becoming disabled. Her hobbies included the Ladies Home League, and watching television. She loved traveling, especially to the beach, and was an avid MSU fan. She was a great advocate for the Salvation Army. Cindy loved her family and will be sorely missed by those who loved and knew her.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with Major Roy Morton and Major Whitney Morton officiating. A private family burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday, from 11:30 until service time only.
Survivors include her son, Chad Thames and his husband, Mike Thames of Richland; daughter, Megan Vaughn of Tupelo; siblings, Robert Gann (Martha Jo) and Steve Gann (Margaret), all of Tupelo, Perry Gann (Faye) of Carolina Community, Phil Gann (Debbie) of Plantersville, and Sherry Gann Perkins (Mike) of Tupelo; several nieces and nephews; her dog Scooter. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 527 Carnation Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Jeff Hammons
MOOREVILLE – Jeff Hammons, 54, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home. He was born August 24, 1964, in Biloxi to Henry and Billie Sue Hammons. He worked for Flowers Bakery as a route salesman, for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and taking cruises with his wife. He was a Baptist.
Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be, from 11 until 1, p.m., Tuesday.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Hammons Jr. (Kim) and Ashley Ragsdale, all of Mooreville; his grandchildren, Shelby Ragsdale, Layluh Hammons and Eastyn Hammons all of Mooreville; one sister, Debbie Davis of Crossville, Tennessee; one brother, James Hammons (Chris Whaley) of Tupelo; three nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Deanna Hammons.
