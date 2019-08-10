David Allan McMillen
UNION COUNTY – David Allan McMillen, 59, resident of New Albany, passed away Friday, August 8, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be Monday, August 12, 2019, 2 p.m., at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m., at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McMillen family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
Diane Jones Taylor
CORINTH – Diane Jones Taylor, 62, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at her home in Corinth. Services will be Sunday, August 11, 2019, 2 p.m., at Central Grove Baptist Church, in Kossuth. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m., at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at National Cemetery Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Ovell McKinney
BOONEVILLE – Ovell McKinney, 92, passed away Firday, August 9, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center in Booneville. Services will be Sunday, August 12, 2019, 2 p.m., at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn. Visitation will be Sunday, from noon until service time. Burial will follow at Martin Hill Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Louise Wilson
FULTON – Nellie Louise Wilson, 79, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born November 29, 1939, to the late William Henry Edwards and the late Ida Mae Reed Milner. She was a member of Harden’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved her family so much and made friends wherever she went, and she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed listening to gospel and country music.
Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home, with Bro. Justin Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Harden’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 5 until 7 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clyde N. Wilson of Fulton; children, Edna (Mike) O’Flarity of Jackson, Nelson Wilson of Fulton, Ronnie (Linda) Wilson of Fulton, Mary (Ricky) Scarbrough of Sturgis, Cindy Goodman of Brewer, Lisa (Donnie) Sandlin of Peppertown, Angie Wilson of Mantachie; grandchildren, Christie, Kevin, Melissa, Chasity, Lacey, Drew, Shane, Leigh, Kim and Laine; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jones of Springhill, Tennessee; brother, Milton (Ellen) Harrison of Haughton, Louisiana; and her best friend, Mary Nell Ray of Nettleton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Johnny Sandlin; daughter-in-law, Nancy Wilson; and son-in-law, Bud Goodwin.
Pallbearers will be Kevin O’Flarity, Hoyt Peden, B.J. Archie, Jonathan Archie, Tyler Archie and Justin Archie.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ricky Parker.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Mildred Doggett
CORINTH – Mildred Doggett, 75, passed away August 9, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Richard Larry Russell Sr.
MADISON – Richard Larry Russell Sr., 79, of Madison, (formerly of Holly Springs) died Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital, after a lengthy illness. Born and raised in Hurricane, he graduated from Hurricane High School, as a standout athlete. He attended Itawamba and Northwest Junior College, where he played basketball. After graduating from the University of Mississippi, Larry was a teacher and coach, for several years, in North Mississippi, later working in management in the manufacturing industry. Larry served in the Mississippi National Guard, for 25 years, retiring as a Major. He loved spending time outdoors, working in his yard, and watching his grandchildren in their sporting events. His biggest enjoyment has been his grandchildren.
Mr. Russell is survived by his daughter, Kecia Yelverton (Gene) of Ridgeland and his son, Dr. Richard Russell Jr. (Karen) of Madison; four grandchildren, Anna Kathryn, Rachel and Trey Russell and Ivey Yelverton; sister, Sandra Young (Herman) of Holly Springs; brother, Garner Russell (Patti) of Pass Christian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Ruth and Autry Russell; and sister, Kay Wells.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Natchez Trace Funeral Home, from 4 until 6 p.m., and again Monday, from 1 until 2 p.m. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be Monday, August 12, 2019, 2 p.m., in the chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy through their website @parentprojectmd.org.
Elizabeth Anne Denham
HOUSTON – Elizabeth Anne Crestman Denham, 70, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at her home in Houston. She was born July 16, 1949, in Chickasaw County, to the late Thomas Edison Higgins and Lera Elizabeth Brents Higgins.
Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, at the First United Pentacostal Church, in Houston with Pastor Kenneth Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Houston Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by one son, Eddie Bailey of Vardaman; two daughters, Angela Williams of Tupelo and Leah Buxton (Tyiesha) of Houston; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one brother, Thomas Clyde Higgins of Amory.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Shelia Faye Higgins and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Adam Rowlett, Donald Gann, Jeffrey Houk, Steve Crowley, Adam Higgins and Nick McGreger.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 3 until 5 p.m., at First United Pentacostal Church, of Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Horace Ray McFerrin
MANTACHIE – Horace Ray McFerrin, 97, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Country Wood Plantation in Mantachie. Services will be Monday, August 12, 2019, 4 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Mantachie. Visitation will be Monday, from 2 until 4 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Mantachie. Burial will follow at Mantachie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Mantachie, P.O. Box 159, Mantachie, MS 38855. A full obituary will appear in Monday’s Daily Journal.
Willard Adams
GUNTOWN – Willard Adams, 80, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at his home in Guntown. Services will be Monday, August 12, 2019, 3 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be, Monday, August 12, 2019, from 11 until 3 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.