Dr. Ruby Griffin Martin
BALDWYN – Dr. Ruby Griffin Martin, born August 7, 1934, in Calhoun County. Ruby Griffin Martin entered her heavenly home, on Friday, August 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and William Bryan Griffin, her sister, Merle Grille, and her brother, William Ray Griffin. She is survived by her husband, George C. Martin, sisters Janice Bufkin, Elizabeth Gray and Ouida Brown, and numerous nephews and nieces.
One of only three women in her medical school class of 100, and the only female to graduate in her class of 1962, Ruby blazed a new trail for women by becoming one of the first female doctors in Mississippi.
Ruby Griffin Martin so beautifully demonstrated to all who those who crossed her path her desire to “love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul and with all thy mind and with all thy strength.... and thou shall love thy neighbor as thyself.” Because she knew there were no other commandments greater than these, she spent many hours in his word studying scriptures and teaching others his incredible truths, his biblical commands and endless love, and his amazing grace and mercy.
Funeral will be at Baldwyn First Baptist Church, 2 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019, with Dr. Terry Cutrer and Brother Mitch Grissett officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, from 5 until 8 p.m. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Baldwyn First Baptist Church, 500 S 4th St, Baldwyn, MS 38824.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Baldwyn First Baptist Church, 500 S 4th St, Baldwyn, MS 38824.
James “Jim” Irvin
BENTON COUNTY – James “Jim” Irvin, 81, resident of Ashland, passed away August 16, 2019, at his residence in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Lincoln Knox Dodds
RIENZI – Lincoln Knox Dodds, 21 months, passed away August 16, 2019, in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Gary Sandman
ABERDEEN – Gary Alan Sandman, 57, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore, in Amory. Gary was born in Encino, California, to the late Dale “Sandy” and Rita Carol Sandman. Gary was a graduate of Aberdeen High School, Class of 1980. In his early years he worked at Lann Hardware in Aberdeen. He began a lifelong career that span over 35 years with Eutaw Construction, where he was currently a shop manager. Gary was always the jokester in the crowd, and loved playing pranks on his coworkers. He also had a great personality, and met and made many friends, all across the country, throughout his career. He met and married his best friend, Pam Dove and together they loved to travel and enjoy the company of their family and many friends. Having a mind for mechanics, he enjoyed working on and restoring antique cars and trucks, and going to car shows. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing and hunting or just sitting on the swing, with his dog Daisy Mae, that he immensely spoiled and adored. A man of great faith, he attended Southside Baptist Church, for the last six years. His faith enabled him to fight a courageous battle with cancer, with his wife always right beside him.
Gary is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Pam Sandman, Aberdeen; son, Chris Woods (Brooke), Amory; grandchildren, John-Michael and Jayce Woods; sister-in-law, Nelda Doss, Aberdeen; brother-in-law, Rex Dove (Barbara), Aberdeen; his little buddy, Daisy Mae; special friends, Mark and Angela Frazier; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home, in Amory, with Mr. Tom Elmore, Bro. Terry Benton and Bro. Roger Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Don Stewart, John Dukeminier, Rusty Murphy, Levi Lawson, Bobby Elmore and Brad Tate. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bill Rogers and staff and the employees of Eutaw Construction.
Visitation will be on Sunday evening, at the funeral home, from 5 until 8 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Southside Baptist Church, P.O. Box H Aberdeen, MS 39730.
Memorials may be given to Southside Baptist Church, P.O. Box H Aberdeen, MS 39730.
Patricia Colvin
HAMILTON – Patricia Colvin, 44, passed away August 16, 2019, at her residence in Hamilton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Peggy G. Wilkerson
AMORY – Peggy B. Wilkerson, 79, passed away August 16, 2019, at The Med in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Wesley Griffin
WOODLAND – Formally of Brandon, Thomas Wesley Griffin, 66, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City. Wesley was born in Memphis, Tennessee, April 24, 1953, to Walker Wayne Griffin and Gladys Corene Hardin Griffin. He was a retired electrical engineer, for Raytheon in Forest, Mississippi. He loved his family and friends dearly. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist, in Woodland. He had a love for The Ole Miss Rebels, and sitting outdoors and watching nature from his back porch. Wesley was also one of the first supporters of Rhodes Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.
Funeral Services will be held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland, Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 3 p.m., with Dr. Wade Mathis officiating.
Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, in Woodland, from 1 until time of service, at 3 p.m.
Wesley Griffin is survived by his wife of 44 years, Libby Nichols Griffin of Woodland, his sons, Thomas Wade (Katie) Griffin of Oxford, and Jeffrey Wayne (Robyn) Griffin of Collierville, Tennessee; his mother-in-law, June Nichols of Woodland; and two grandchildren, Liam Griffin and Charlotte Griffin.
Wesley Griffin was preceded in death by his mother and father; one brother, Jerry Wayne “Mule” Griffin; and one infant daughter, Melanie Lauren Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pleasant Ridge Building Fund, c/o Phyllis Nelson, 906 CR 416, Woodland, MS 39776 or Rhodes Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, 1424 CR 416, Houston, Mississippi 38851.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
