Juanez Horn
OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS – Juanez Horn, 92, passed away August 23, 2019, at Morningside Place, in Overland Park, Kansas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Mary Bagley
HOUSTON – Mary Ruth Doss Bagley, 93, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Mary Bagley was born in Thorn, on June 6, 1926, to Joseph Rodney Doss Sr. and Mattie Josephine Griffin Doss. She was a retired Loan Technician, for the United States Department of Agriculture, and a member of Houston First Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at Houston First Baptist Church, in Houston, on Monday, August 26, 2019,11 a.m., with Dr. Daniel Heeringa and Dr. Jay Coker officiating.
Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens in Houston.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Houston Funeral Home, in Houston, from 4 until 6 p.m.
Mary Bagley is survived her two sons, Daniel J. (Beverly) Bagley of Tupelo, and Paul J. (Penne) Bagley of Madison; her grandchildren, Andrew Bagley, Jonathan Bagley, Jeff Bagley, Landon Bagley, Kendall Redmond and Lauren Cox; and her great-grandchildren, J.J. Bagley, Allie Cox, Elizabeth Redmond and Quinn Redmond.
Mary Bagley is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ira J. Bagley Jr.; her sisters, Elizabeth Doss, Virginia Doss, Lorena Doss and Ann Beasley; her brother, Joseph R. Doss Jr.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Bagley, Jonathan Bagley, Jeff Bagley, Landon Bagley, Kiel Redmond and Jake Cox.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Christine Murphree Burt
VARDAMAN – Christine Murphree Burt, 92, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Nursing Home, in Pontotoc. Services will be Sunday, August 25, 2019, 2 p.m., at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, from noon until service time, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Linda Kay Snider Luker
RANDOLPH – Linda Kay Snider Luker, 66, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at her home in Randolph. Services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 2 p.m., at Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, of Pontotoc, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Lavee Mills
FULTON – Henry Lavee Mills, 96, gained her angel wings Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born August 10, 1923, to the late, Henry Robinson and the late, Maudie Dulaney Robinson. She was one of the oldest members of Fulton Church of Christ. She is known for her love of her Lord, family, and friends. She had a green thumb and was known well for her cooking and her fried apple pies. She could plant a dead stick at 6 a.m., and it would bloom by lunch. Articles were written about her flowers and collectibles. She loved beautiful clothes and jewelry. Her requests are that if you come to her funeral, don’t wear black, to wear something colorful.
Services will be today 2 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home, with Bro. Steve Shappley and Bro. Matt Thigpen officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Watson; grandsons, Steve (Debbie) Hughes, Kevin (Beverly) Watson, Heath Watson; granddaughter, Lisa (Bobby) Wallace all of Fulton; great-grandson, Sam Maxcy; great-granddaughters, Anna (Daniel) Bucci, Mia Maxcy, Haley Watson; great great-granddaughters, Addilin-Klair Lavee Watson and Nora June Bucci; host of many other family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; son, Jimmy Hughes; sisters, Faye Griffie and Ovilene Wilemon
Pallbearers will be Steve Hughes, Heath Watson, Kevin Watson, Sam Maxcy, Daniel Bucci, Doug Smith and Mackey Wade.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Verle Dean Johnson
OKOLONA – Verle Dean Johnson, 90, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his residence in Okolona. Services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Okolona Mennonite Church. Visitation will be Monday, from 6 until 8:30 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be emailed to www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
James T. “Pop” Wilson
TUPELO – James Thomas Wilson, 76, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Algoma, May 18, 1943, to Calvin Eugene and Julie Brasher Wilson. Though he wore many hats throughout his life, he mostly worked as a farmer and an auto mechanic. He enjoyed going fishing, riding his four-wheeler and worked in his vegetable garden.
Survivors include his wife of almost 53 years, Wanda Wilson; two daughters, Julie Jackson (Allan) of Belden and Sally Wilson of Tupelo; four sons, Danny Kidd (Mary) of Pontotoc, James R. “Doc” Wilson (Elizabeth) of Tupelo, Ronnie “Tootie” Wilson (Betty) of Blackland and Willie Wilson of Saltillo; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Louise Morphis of Belden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Loyce Stevenson, Jimmie Ann Rogers and Maxine Collums; brother, Riley Wilson; two grandchildren, Lawrence James “L.J.” Buchanan and Jerry Wayne Hardin.
Visitation will be, from 4 until 8 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 1 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Collums Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Doc Wilson, Will Wilson, Hunter Wilson, Dakota Wilson, Jeremy Buchanan, James E. Wilson, Allan Jackson and Gary “Bubba” Rayburn Jr.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jane Wood Luther
PONTOTOC – Jane Wood Luther, 90, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Church Street Personal Care Home in Ecru. Services will be August 25, 2019, 2 p.m., at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019, 12:30 until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Christopher Alex Hogue
TIPPAH COUNTY – Christopher Alex Hogue, 16, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 2 p.m., at Faith Fellowship Church. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019, from 5 until 9 p.m., at Faith Fellowship Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Cemetery near Ashland.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve Alex’s family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Sharron Lee
BOONEVILLE – Sharron Lynn Lee, 58, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Regional One Health Medical Center, in Memphis. She was born in Booneville, May 29, 1961, to Thomas William Floyd and Othella Kendrick Floyd. She had been a hairdresser for many years. She enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her grandbabies.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 26, 2019, 2 p.m., at Snowdown Church of Christ, with Jamie Basden, Bro. Mike Floyd, and Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Booneville Funeral Home. A visitation will also be Monday, at the church, from noon until 2 p.m. Burial will be in Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by daughters, Michelle Basden (Jamie), of Biggersville, Amanda Lee Presley (Wayne) of Booneville; the father of her children, Rickey M. Lee; brothers, Micheal Floyd (Milinda), Billy Floyd and Stevie Floyd (Barbara), all of Booneville; one sister, Barbara Tucker of Booneville; grandchildren, Grant Saylors (Tracy), Conner Saylors, Camden Saylors, Lily and Lola Basden, John Bennett Basden, Gage Presley, Matti Presley, Colton Basden and Megan Basden; great-grandchildren, William Sky Cole, Matthew Drake Saylors and Princeton Carter Saylors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rickey Matthew Lee; her granddaughter, Rawlings Clair Presley; sister, Sandra Poteet Floyd; brothers, Wade Floyd and Donnie Floyd; brother-in-law, Earl Tucker; and sister-in-law, Peggy Floyd.
Pallbearers will be Conner Saylors, Jeremy Floyd, Jason Floyd, Rickey M. Lee, Grant Saylors, and Doug Floyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Camden Saylors, Colton Basden, Princeton Carter Saylors, Gage Presley, Matthew Drake Saylors, and William Sky Cole.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Mary Dodd
AMORY – Mary Charles Posey Dodd, 83, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born in Laurel Hill, on January 24, 1936, she was a daughter to Hillard and Alma Tolbert Posey. A graduate of Meridian High School, she later married Marvin Dodd in 1969. With a passion for nursing, she began a career that would span nearly 40 years, with the late, Dr. Ellis Parker. Mary never met a stranger and she enjoyed reading, watching television, working crossword puzzles, cooking when she could, and caring for her dogs and cats. She was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be, 2 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Burial will follow in the Haughton Memorial Park.
Survivors include three sons, John Porter of Terry, Jason Porter (Teresa) of Meridian and Sidney Porter of Flint, Michigan; three daughters, Sandra Joiner of Meridian, Marsha Henderson (Jerry) and Mary Adair of Amory; grandchildren, Amanda Adair, Brandon Adair, and a host of other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin Dodd; and sisters, Doris Horton and Arlene Sikes.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Sunday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Johnny Mack Park
PLANTERSVILLE – Johnny Mack Park, 65, passed away August 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Judith L. English
BELMONT – Judith L. English, 77, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Alabama. Services will be Monday, August 26, 2019, 6 p.m., at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, in Pontotoc. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019, 4 p.m. until service time, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
