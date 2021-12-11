TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Todd Belk, Wren
Christopher "Chris" Douglas Bishop, Union County/Lafayette County
Mary Blackard, New Albany
Marzell Blake, Saltillo
Tammy Brooks, San Pierre, Indiana
Charles Frazier, New Albany
Ellis Gardner, Pontotoc
James Luther Hardy, Tupelo
Argusta Dwight Johnson, Oxford
Eugene Leslie "Gene" Malone, Oxford
Bonnie Fay Mauney, Blue Mountain
Terri L. McCullough, Gwinnett County, Georgia/Formerly of Saltillo
Donnell Raymond Smith, Amory
Scottie Faye Windham Street, Tippah County
Douglas Wayne Wheeler, Fulton
Scottie Faye Windham Street
TIPPAH COUNTY - Scottie Faye Windham Street, 70, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 18 at 11AM at The Memory Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, December 17 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wier's Chapel Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Scottie's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Ellis Gardner
PONTOTOC - Ellis Gardner, 89, passed away on December 10, 2021, at Sunshine Inn Assisted Living in Myrtle, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Charles Frazier
NEW ALBANY - Charles Frazier, 68, passed away on December 10, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Todd Belk
WREN - Todd Belk, 55, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Argusta Dwight Johnson
OXFORD - Argusta Dwight Johnson, 67, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Monday, December 13, 2021 1:00 at Buford Chapel Cemetery Oxford Serenity Burney Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas Wayne Wheeler
FULTON - Douglas Wayne Wheeler, 78, passed away on December 9, 2021, at his residence in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Terri L. McCullough
GWINNETT COUNTY, GEORGIA/FORMERLY OF SALTILLO - Terri L. McCullough, 61, passed away on December 9, 2021, at her sister Becky's home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
James Luther Hardy
TUPELO - James Luther Hardy, 73, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, surrounded by family, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was a high school math teacher at Wheeler High School for 36 years, after beginning his career at Mantachie High School for 2 years. Mr. Hardy worked part-time in hardware and tools at Lowe's for many years, also. He was a devoted husband, wonderful father, hard worker, and one of the most genuine people ever born on this earth. His biggest passion, however, was his love and devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. He spent many years in various leadership positions at Zion Hill Baptist Church in the Alpine Community of Union County. He touched many lives there, at school, at work, and anywhere he went, leading many to the Lord simply by example. He lived what he preached and it was very evident to all that he truly trusted and believed in Jesus.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, December 12, 2021 @ 3:30 p. m. WITH Bro. Ray Hall officiating burial will be in Ellistown Cemetery.
Mr. Hardy is survived by his wife Anita of Tupelo, daughter Kimberly of Houston, son Christopher (Mia) of Huntsville, AL, special friends that became family Brian and Jenna Leigh Aldridge and his grandchildren Jackson, Eli, and Embry Aldridge. He is also survived by many special cousins, who have been very close to his heart all of his life. He is also survived by many grand-dogs who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents Luther and Adeline Hardy and his mother and father-in-law, J.T. and Daphne Pannell.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in memory of Mr. Hardy. Pallbearers will be Thomas Dye, David Bell, Stevie Holcomb, Bob Hutcheson, Breland Randle, Roy Prather, Johnny Epting, and Glen Coleman.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 p. m. until service time @ 3:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Donnell Raymond Smith
AMORY - Donnell Raymond Smith, 84, finished his earthly course and began his new life in Heaven on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born on March 12, 1937, in Splunge, MS, to the late Clarence L. and Teresa Minga Smith.
Donnell grew up in Monroe County, attended school in Splunge and later graduated with the Smithville High School class of 1956. Donnell married the love of his life, Annette Cantrell Smith on November 20, 1955. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage, seven children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was a great provider, working at Dalrymple, Walker Manufacturing, Gulf States Manufacturing, and lastly as a Purchasing Agent at ITT. In addition to working and being a father to a large family, he was also a proud patriot, having served this great country in the National Guard for over 12 years.
He lived out his faith in God daily, he was humble, kind, and a great guide to help people navigate through different issues in life. Part of his Christian walk included being a Charter Member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. He was a Mason, dedicated to the lodge and members with whom he made many friends through the years. One of his closest friends was Jackie Palmer. In his free time, he liked to go boating, fishing, hunting, and fixing just about anything. He also listened to radio daily, with 95.7 being his favorite station.
There will never be another Donnell, a strong, wise, man who laid a great foundation for his family for many generations. He will be missed dearly yet his family knows that he is healed and at peace. They look forward to the day they are reunited.
Left behind to treasure the memories are his wife, Annette Smith, Amory; daughters, Donna Cogsdell, Suzanne Cook (Jimmy), and Laken Bennett (James Allen); sons, Sammy Smith (Sandy), Gary Smith (Sherrie) and Branden York (Katie); grandchildren, Terri Ruth Imel, Emory Causey, Cody Cogsdell, Adam Cogsdell (Tori), Hayley Caughman (Derek), Hannah Kennedy (Jason), Maggie Howell (John Mark Howell), Alec Smith (Kimberly), Patrick Smith, Harley Smith, and Kevin Cook; great-grandchildren, Heather Imel, Jackson Hildreth, Briggs Kennedy, Ollie Jaye Kennedy, Zoey Smith, Addyson French, Caden Cantrell; great-great-grandchild, Aiden Varges.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Todd Smith; brother, Dudley Smith; great-granddaughter and Great-grandson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Brian Gordon and Rev. Jim Mc Clurkan officiating. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park with pallbearers being his grandsons, Cody Cogsdell, Adam Cogsdell, Kevin Cook, Alec Smith, Patrick Smith, and Caden Cantrell. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Funeral Home, on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to New Salem Cemetery Fund in care of Jeff Morrow, 60028 McKenzie Road, Smithville, MS, 38870. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
Marzell Blake
SALTILLO - Marzell Clardy Blake at the age of 84 entered her eternal home and joined her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Marzell was born on October 17, 1937, in Oktibbeha County, to John William Andrew Clardy and Clara Jewel Crowson Clardy. On June 5, 1955, she married Ellis Blake; they were married for 55 years before his death on October 12, 2010. She retired as a bookkeeper from B&M Pole Company after over 25 years of dedicated service. Marzell is a member of First Baptist Church in Saltillo; prior to that, she was a member at Calvary Baptist Church in West Point. Her faith in God was a large part of Marzell's life; the thing that brought her the most joy was reading and studying the Bible. She also enjoyed spending time in the mountains with her family as well as cooking, gardening, and walking with friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her incredible joy.
Survivors include her three sons, Gary Blake (Shawn) of Fulton, Larry Blake (Amy) of Blue Springs, Andy Blake (Lisa) of Mount Olive, Alabama; grandchildren, April Padgett (Greg), Stephen Blake (Lara), Jody Blake, Lorianna Kelly (Justin), Tori Blake, Drew Blake (Bekah), Kara Blake, Eli Blake, Halle Blake, Robert Card (Toni), and Linda Martin (Rusty); 12 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Edd Clardy (Frances), Gerald Clardy (Virginia), Ernest Lee Clardy (Lynda), Nita Holden (David), Sam Whitt (Charlene), Betty Weeks, Nelly Long; and brother-in-law, Rufus "Bubba" Powell.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Plummie Clardy; her husband of 55 years, Ellis Blake; brothers and sisters, Boyd Clardy, Peggy Clardy, John William Arnold Clardy, Liz Powell, Emmer Sue Clardy, Clara Mae Clardy, and John Whitt.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021, and one hour prior to service on Monday, December 13, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Funeral services honoring Marzell's life will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with her grandson, Dr. Jody Blake, officiating and her grandson, Drew Blake providing comforting music. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at Center Grove Cemetery near Starkville.
Pallbearers will be Gary Blake, Larry Blake, Andy Blake, Stephen Blake, Greg Padgett, and Eli Blake.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803; they took wonderful care of Marzell before her passing.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tammy Brooks
SAN PIERRE, INDIANA - Tammy Sue Brooks, 50, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at her home in San Pierre. She was born July 27, 1971, to Charles Ray and Jo Ann Brooks. She was loving, caring, self-less, quick-witted, and spoke highly of those she cared about. She loved her sons very much and devoted herself to raise them right. She was a homemaker, enjoyed arts and crafts, and was full of love for animals and for her family. She loved music, cooking, making people laugh, and spoiling her grandkids.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery.
She is survived by three sons, Nikolas Brooks, Joey Guajardo, and Christian Guajardo; her mother, Jo Ann Brooks; three sisters, Wanda (William) Kolar, Debbie (Hank) Lilley and Donna Brooks; and two grandchildren, Nikolas Brooks, Jr., and Ariana Guajardo.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dillon Ray Guajardo; her father, Charles Ray Brooks; and her brother, Jimmy Ray Brooks.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Christopher "Chris" Douglas Bishop
UNION COUNTY/LAFAYETTE COUNTY - "There are some that bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains."
Christopher Douglas Bishop, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his residence in Oxford.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Bishop will be 2 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021 in the memory chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Christian Rest Cemetery near Oxford.
Mr. Bishop was born December 16, 1978 to Diane Moody Hale of Pontotoc and the late Wallie Alvin Bishop. He recieved his education in the Lafayette County Public School System and was employed as a mechanic for most of his life with Hudson & Sons Mechanic Shop.
Mr. Bishop was easy going, kind hearted, and always had a bright smile on his face. He lived a simple way of life and never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and sharing time with friends.
Visitation will be Noon until 2 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021.
In addition to his mother, memories will be shared by two daughters, Destiny Wright and Gentry Bishop, one son, Statler Bishop, two sisters, Denise Jumper and Brenda Jumper, one brother, Frank Jumper, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is also preceded in death by a brother, Jr. Jumper.
New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Bishop family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Bonnie Fay Mauney
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Mrs. Bonnie Fay Mauney passed away at her home in Blue Mountain Mississippi on December 9, 2021 at the age of 83. She was born July 3, 1938 to Lawrence Edward Bennett and Maggie Pannell Bennett in Tippah County, MS. She was a nurse for 40 plus years and attended the First Apostolic Church.
Visitation will be Monday, December 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the service starting at 2:00 PM at the First Apostolic Church of Ripley. Interment will be at The Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS.
Bonnie is survived by two sons: Mike Mauney (Pete) of Murry, KY, Jimmy Dale Mauney (Robin) of Ripley, MS; two daughters: Carol Keup (Tim) of Blue Mountain, MS, Sharon Windham (Larry) of Blue Mountain, MS; one sister: Helen Guyse of Olive Branch, MS; thirteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Mauney; her parents: Lawrence Edward Bennett and Maggie Pannell Bennett; six brothers: James, Bobby, Johnny, Gene, Floyd, Dennis Bennett; one sister: Ruth Thurmond.
Bro. Jeff Jones will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Tim Keup, Larry Windham, Keilenn Hodges, Ryan Windham, Andy Stanley, Jonathan Barnes.
Memorials can be given to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS
Mary Blackard
NEW ALBANY - Mary Fern Hicks Blackard, 85, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She was born September 23, 1936 in Pinedale to Jessie and Sallie Hendrix Hicks. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to the mountains and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved going to church and was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Kara Blackard and Bro. William Cook officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Pinedale.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Ann Gregory (Mike); a son, David Lee Blackard, Sr. (Malinda); a sister, Christine Phillips; three brothers, Eugene Hicks, Earnest Hicks and Eddie Hicks; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morris Lee Blackard; and a sister, Laverne Williams.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Eugene Leslie "Gene" Malone
OXFORD - Mr. Eugene Leslie "Gene" Malone, 85, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his home in Oxford, MS. The funeral will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Fish Robinson and Rev. Scott Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Mr. Malone was born in Oxford, MS to the late Emmitt Leslie and Maxine Hitt Malone. An Oxford native and graduate of University High School, he was an avid and lifelong Ole Miss fan. After graduation, he would go on to attend North West Junior College of Senatobia, MS. Mr. Malone served in the U.S. Army Special Forces before returning to, and eventually retiring from, the Sears Catalog Department. He was named Memphis' Citizen of the Year in 1968, where we was recognized for his many community involvements. Mr. Malone coached Little League for over 20 years, during which time he led his teams to many victories. He served as Vice President of the Frayser Recreation Association and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Skyview Academy. Mr. Malone was a member of Skyview Baptist Church, where he was Chairman of Recreation, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Royal Ambassador Leader, served on the board of deacons, and was a member of the Shelby Baptist Brotherhood. He was also a deacon at Range Hills Baptist Church of Memphis, TN. Once returning to Oxford, he would serve as a deacon and active member of North Oxford Baptist Church. Wherever he was, Mr. Malone was sure to immerse himself in community and fellowship, and serve others in any capacity. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Don Malone and Bob Malone.
Mr. Malone is survived by his wife of 64 years, Letra Malone of Oxford, MS; his son, Todd Malone of Oxford, MS; a sister, Margaret Thomas and her husband, Grover of Houston, TX; two brothers, Aubrey Malone and his wife, Mary of Laurel, MS and Max Malone of Oxford, MS; and one grandson, Joseph Stephenson of Wesson, MS.
For more information or to leave an online condolence please call 662-234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
