Brenda F. Reynolds
TIPPAH COUNTY – Brenda F. Reynolds, 70, passed away on December 11, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Walter Jones
OXFORD – Walter Jones, 75, passed away on December 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Rosie Barton
MABEN – Rosie Barton, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg, MS. Graveside services will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm with all safety policies implemented at Pheba Cemetery in Pheba, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pheba Cemetery in Pheba, MS.
Ydell Floyd
TUPELO – Ydell Floyd, 80, passed away on December 10, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mary C. Coleman
SHANNON – Mary C. Coleman, 63, passed away on December 10, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Sue Roberts
FULTON – Sue Roberts, 77, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at her residence in Fulton. Services will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:00 am till service time at 11:00 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
David Ray West
FULTON – David Ray West, 57, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 12, at 3 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial was in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the West family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
James Reatus “Jim” Strait, Jr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Reatus “Jim” Strait, Jr., 50, passed away on December 10, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Jermaine Terrel Ware
ABERDEEN – Jermaine Terrel Ware, 35, passed away on December 10, 2020 in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Lewis Brotherton
EUPORA – Lewis Brotherton, 93, passed away on December 11, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Clarance Woods, Sr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Clarance Woods, Sr., 65, passed away on December 9, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Charles Edward McKinney
BELDEN – Charles Edward McKinney, 65, passed away on December 12, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Henry Lee Buggs
HOULKA – Henry Lee Buggs, 70, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his home in Houlka. Private graveside services will be on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Thompson Chapel Church Cemetery, 937 CR 308, Houlka, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home, Pontotoc. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Lewis Denton
OKOLONA – Roger Lewis Denton, 44, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Roger Lewis Denton was born to Roger Denton, Sr. of Florest and Carolyn Lexia (David) of Okolona on July 1, 1976 in Jackson, MS.
Roger Lewis Denton is survived by one daughter; Emily Denton of Yazoo City. Two sisters; Carolyn Edwards (Daniel)of Okolona and Cindy Edwards of West Point. Two brothers; Steven Edwards (Tracey) of Houlka and Nate Bryant of Florest. Mr. Roger Lewis Denton also had three nieces; Brittany Pennington, Bailie Pennington, and Madison Alsobrooks.
The Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at The Williams Memorial Funeral Home chapel.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Vada Mae Goolsby Guthrie
UNION COUNTY – Vada Mae Goolsby Guthrie, 86, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private family graveside service will be at 11 AM Monday, December 14 at Cornersville Cemetery. Arrangements provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Ayden Josiah Lavender
PONTOTOC – Ayden Josiah Lavender, 19 months, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11 AM at Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, December 14th, 10 AM until service time at Williams Cemetery.
Patricia S. Kelly
UNION COUNTY – Patricia S. Kelly, 76, passed away on December 11, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Ausie Lanford Hubbard, Jr.
TUPELO – Ausie Lanford Hubbard, Jr., 63, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 12 pm at Verona Cemetery, Verona, MS. Walk through visitation will be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
James Stepp
PONTOTOC – James Robert Stepp, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 14, 1924 to Homer Lee and Francis McLaughlin Stepp. James was an auto mechanic and sewing machine mechanic and retired from Ram Golf Manufacturing. He was a member of Cairo Baptist Church, a Mason and a member of the Woodmen of the World in Ecru. James was a Navy Veteran of WWII. He enjoyed “junking”, puzzles and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Cairo Cemetery with Rev. William Reeves officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Martha Owen of Blue Mountain, MS; one son, Jeff Stepp of Ecru, MS; two daughters-in-law: Marsha Stepp of Tupelo and Jane Stepp of Myrtle, MS; a sister, Doris Sweet of Pinedale, MS; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Rodgers (Martin), Elizabeth Stepp LeFors, Chris Stepp, Scott Pannell, Josh Pannell, Chase Pannell, Jessica Riales and Julie Stepp, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife of 75 years, Flora Stepp; his parents; a sister, Opal Graves; a brother, Homer Franklin Stepp and a son, Don Stepp.
Pallbearers will be Scott Pannell, Josh Pannell, Chris Stepp, Brian Riales, Brody Hendrix, Adam Johnson and Chase Pannell.
A walk through visitation will be held Saturday from 9 to 10 AM at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Anthony Ray
VERONA – Anthony Ray, 56, passed away December 5, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time.
Marlice Guin
MANTACHIE – Marlice Guin, 87, entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, December 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 22, 1933, to the late Carnes and Beatrice Guin. He married the love of his life, Leauve Wooldridge Guin, on August 31, 1950. He retired from Super Sagless. After retirement, he spent his time as a professional “taster” for his wife, “The Teacake Lady.” Before his time at Super Sagless, he was self-employed for years in a family logging business and also was a local mechanic. As a young man, he worked at Engall’s Shipyard in Biloxi and also worked on construction of the Natchez Trace. He thoroughly loved spending time with his family and participating in all their adventures. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, being a mechanic, watching Westerns, woodworking and just piddling. He lived a long and thriving life and enjoyed hard work even in his later years.
Services honoring the life of Mr. Guin will be 2 pm Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Parkers Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Douglas Kitchens, Bro. Tim Winters and Bro. Keith Thomas officiating. Visitation will be 11 am until service time at 2 pm at Parkers Chapel. Burial will follow in the Kirkville Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Marlice is survived by his children, Ray Guin of Ozark, Susan Lansdell (Phil) of Unity and Vicky Nanney (Leslie) of New Albany; his brothers, Mack Guin (Mary Lou) and Jim Guin (Dianne) both of Ozark; his sister, Carmay Frederick of Ozark; his grandchildren, Chris Guin of Kirkville, Nick Lansdell (Anna Katherine) of Senatobia, Evan Lansdell (Peyton) of Mantachie, Jessica Freeman (Michael) of New Albany and Tiffany Farley (Jason) of Fulton and his great-grandchildren, Alyssa Farley, Ethan Farley, Kaylee Farley, Brandon Langley, Drew Stanford, Sawyer Freeman and Maddie Jane Lansdell and his step-grandchild, John Farley.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Leauve Guin; his son, Joey Guin; his grandson, Jamie Guin; his brother, Wintford Guin; his daughter-in-law, Judy Guin and his parents.
Pallbearers are; Brandon Langley, Chris Guin, Evan Lansdell, Nick Lansdell, Jason Farley and Michael Freeman.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Henry Clifton Jarrell
FULTON – Henry Clifton Jarrell, 87, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 10, 1933, in Itawamba County to Emmett and Clester Owens Jarrell. His great, great, grandfather lived to be 114. He said he was going to beat his record or die trying. Which he did.
A son of Itawamba County, Henry Clifton grew up farming in the horse culture, and both remained central to his life, even as the world moved on. A talented man, he turned his hand at many things to survive that transition and provide for family. He was a farm manager, a logger, a furniture and cabinet maker, a housebuilder, a heavy equipment operator, a plumber, a firefighter, a restaurateur several times over, a trailer manufacturer, a short order cook, a body repair man, a hospital handyman and welcome bus driver, among other things. His love though, was preaching, proclaiming the good news at several area congregations and with his family as missionaries in Ghana, West Africa.
Cliff loved to write and was a willing sharer of stories, poems, and sayings, passing along country wisdom and humor. He was also a willing sharer of whatever he had, doing what he could to help others when needed. Always hospitable, he was quick to volunteer his place plus food to bring others together, reminding all of a “big ol’ welcome.” Refusing to say “goodbye” he insisted on saying “next time,” which we now look forward to ourselves.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will follow in Saucer Creek Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Cliff Jarrell, Jr. (Nkiru) of Nigeria and Philip Jarrell (Myra) of Kansas City, Missouri; one daughter, Donna Griffin (Brian) of Saltillo; one brother, Dealon Jarrell of Savannah, TN; one sister, Dianne Shelby of Bartlett, TN; eight grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jonathan, Walker, Will, and Wyatt Jarrell, Molly Watson (Wynne), Megan Woodward (Justin), and Madeline Jarrell; and a host of adopted grandsons and granddaughters in Africa; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Nell Sisco Jarrell; his parents; one brother, Emmett Owens Jarrell; four sisters, Wayne Willmarth, Dell Bolton, Wanda Craig, and Nancy Lampley; and a special friend, Eda Claire Slabaugh.
Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Jarrell, Walker Jarrell, Will Jarrell, Wyatt Jarrell, Blake Jarrell, Shannon Grubbs, and Mike Lampley.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Saucer Creek Church of Christ.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
For family and friends unable to attend Mr. Jarrell’s funeral service, the service will be livestreamed from the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Facebook page located at https://www.facebook.com/mcneece.morris.
Condolences may be shared with the Jarrell family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Dennis Bridges
BLUE SPRINGS – Dennis Edward “Eskimo” Bridges, 58, died on Friday, December 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 17, 1962 in Little Rock, AR to Edward L and Joyce Standridge Bridges. He was a truck driver.
He is survived by is his parents, Edward L. Bridges and Joyce Standridge Bridges; a sister, Lisa Warren (Ricky); a nephew, Caleb Warren; and a niece, Ana-Grace Warren. He is also survived by numerous friends, who knew him best by Eskimo.
Happiness was a big theme throughout his life, as was friendship. He loved being surrounded with laughter and spending time simply creating lasting memories. He cherished life and always found a way to bring a smile to the faces of those surrounding him. Dennis prided himself in the elaborate stories that he would tell of his many life experiences, simply to see the reaction that he would get. He was a true friend, whose legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those he held dear.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Fairfield Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Gray Underwood
FULTON – Terrell Gray Underwood II, 55, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born November 10, 1965, to Terrell Gray and Jane McCary Underwood. He worked at Fulton Telephone Company for over twenty years and was an active member and deacon of Itawamba Christian Church. He was an avid fisherman and friend to everybody, and enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. He was a devoted husband, father, and son, and loved being around his family, especially his grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 13, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Tony Thornton and Bro. J.D. Segroves officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Deanna Hill Underwood; two sons, Luke Underwood and Zane Underwood; one daughter, Sara Underwood Stevens (Bryson); his pride and joy, grandchildren Lucy Jackson and Bronson Stevens; his mother, Jane Underwood; and his sister, Caryn Gann (Greg), all of Fulton; one brother, John Underwood of Memphis; and a host of extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Underwood; his grandparents, William and Faye McCary and John Gray and Elizabeth Underwood; two uncles Bill McCary and Rick Underwood; and a cousin, Cal McCary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Itawamba Christian Church, itawambachristianchurch.org/giving, 305 W. Wiygul St., Fulton, MS 38843, or the American Family Association, afa.net, P.O. Drawer 2440, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Condolences may be shared with the Underwood family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Richard Lee Fallin
RANDOLPH – Richard Lee Fallin, 65, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Alcorn County and was self employed as the owner of Randolph Grocery for 20 years. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, horses, and doing his yard work. He was a member and was baptized at County Line Baptist Church. He loved his wife, children, and family very much. He had many friends.
Richard is survived by his wife, Georgie Fallin; children, Al Fallin (Misty), Kerri Huffman (Dustin), Ariana Fallin (Andrue), and George Thompson; grandchildren, Saylor Fallin, Baylor Fallin, Dakota Huffman, Eli Huffman, and Zach Huffman; 4 nieces, Angie, Katlyn, Eden, and Ciera; 2 nephews, Dusty and Kyle; one sister, Rita Ann Ward; and 2 brothers, Gary Dale Fallin (Tina) and JR Reed (Melinda).
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Fallin; mother, Venice Clemons; brother, Michael Fallin; son, Dan Thomson; grandmother, Velma Willis; granddaughter, Cassie; and brother-in-law, Lathel Ward.
Services will be 3 PM, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Carey Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Kyle Fallin officiating. Burial will follow in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Al Fallin, Dusty Ward, Dustin Huffman, Scott Roye, James Earl Aston, and Tyler Hollings.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 1 PM until service time.
Ollis Eudean “Dean” White
PONTOTOC – Ollis Eudean “Dean” White, age 83, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 29, 1937 to Ollis Lavirl and Lodia B. Walker White. Dean was retired from Burlington Northern Railroad. He enjoyed fishing, watching Ole Miss Football and he loved playing music on the piano, harmonica or any other instrument he wanted to play.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, December 14, 2020 at Oak Forrest Cemetery with Rev. Pat Ewing officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include the Mother of His Children, Pat White of Amory, MS; a daughter, Jenifer Lynn “Jenny” Smith of Amory, MS; a son, James Anthony “Tony” White (Heather) of Birmingham, AL; a sister, Maxine Matthews of Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren, Ashley White, Harley Smith, Hunter White, Madison White, Dalton White and Ryan Bearden; and six great-grandchildren, Bella Childers, Liam Childers, Tristan Childers, Kaleb Plunkett, Sadie Grace Holly and Adison French.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Wanda Lane Campbell; a son, Barry Lavirle White and a son-in-law, Michael Todd Smith.
Pallbearers will be David Matthews, Bobby Glen Matthews, Jeff Matthews, Nathaniel Campbell, Hunter White, Britt Savage and Mike D. Williamson.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Gene Frederick
FULTON – Gene Frederick, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical in Tupelo. He was born May 9, 1947 to the late Austin Frederick and the late Annie Ophelia Frederick. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Gene was a US Army veteran where he proudly and bravely served his country in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Dennis Memory Gardens with Mike Deaton officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter; Becky Aliene Frederick of Augusta, GA, son; Ashley (Lelsie) Frederick of Carlton, GA, 3 nieces; Gina (Neal) Pope of Fulton, Cindy (Donald) Scott of Fulton, and Teresa (Robert) Orr of Phil Campbell, AL, nephew; James (Ashley) Payne of Fulton, several great nieces and nephews, and a brother; Jimmy (Joyce) Frederick of Hamilton, MS.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Etherine Frederick and his parents; Austin and Annie Ophelia Frederick.
Pallbearers will be James Payne, Neal Pope, Robert Morris, Lawrence Morris, and John Payne.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
