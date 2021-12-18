TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Diane Dobbs, Tupelo
Judy Foley, New Albany
Denise Lashae Harris, Ashland
Mary Ann O'Barr Irby, Pontotoc
Aunzia Lee Keys, New Albany
Henry Merritt, Jr., Verona
Rev. Dewayne Palmer, Greensboro, North Carolina
Charlotte Roberts, Corinth
Murrell Rogers, Belmont
Betty Spencer, Grenada
---------------------------------------------
MEMO
Denise Lashae Harris
ASHLAND - Denise Lashae Harris, 31, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside . Services will be on Wednesday December 22, 2021 1:00 at Mt Zion CME Church Cemetery 1041 Little Egypt Rd Ashland, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday December 21, 2021 3:00- 5:30 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Charlotte Roberts
CORINTH - Charlotte Roberts , 76, passed away on December 16, 2021, at her home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel .
MEMO
Henry Merritt, Jr.
VERONA - Henry Merritt, Jr. , 47, passed away on December 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors & Cremation Service.
MEMO
Aunzia Lee Keys
NEW ALBANY - Aunzia Lee Keys , 74, passed away on December 17, 2021, at His home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home .
MEMO, PHOTO, SENTER LOGO
Rev. Dewayne Palmer
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - Rev. Dewayne F. Palmer, 90, of Greensboro, NC passed away on December 15, 2021. Dewayne was born on May 26, 1931 in Guntown, MS to the late John Milton Palmer and Lillian Irene (Cook) Palmer. Dewayne married Mary Ruth Barr of Hickman, KY on November 26, 1948.
Rev. Palmer was an ordained pastor (Church of God, Cleveland, TN). He pastored churches in California, Idaho, Arizona, Alabama, Illinois, and Mississippi. His greatest loves were God and his family. Dewayne also enjoyed traveling, reading, and talking to anyone and everyone.
Graveside services will be held at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1:30 PM.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Ruth (Barr) Palmer, a sister (Helen Palmer), and step-granddaughter (Sarah Costlow).
Dewayne is survived by his children Ronald Palmer (Judy) of Othello, WA, Gary Palmer and Sheila Siler (Ivan III) of Greensboro, NC and Cheryl Byram (John) of Dennis, MS; grandchildren, Jason Palmer, Jess Palmer, Erica Ivey, Ivan Siler IV, David Byram, Eli (Rachel) Siler, Mary Byram, EmmaRuth Siler, and Jacob Byram; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Micah, Gwen, Leo, Courtney, Aria, Aidan.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Murrell Rogers
BELMONT - Murrell Rogers, 76, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Select Medical in Memphis, TN. He was born September 17, 1945 to the late James Arvil Rogers and the late Jewel Mae Wingo Rogers in Itawamba County. He was a member of Free Holiness Church. Murrell enjoyed fishing, hunting, farm animals, and spending time with family and friends, especially at church serving the Lord.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Monday December 20, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Samuel Tharp, and Bro. Jamie Smith officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday December 19, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Bonnie Rogers of Belmont, children; Cindy Puckett of Red Bay, AL, Danny Rogers of Red Bay, AL, Rodney Rogers of Red Bay, AL, and Tonia (Johnathan) Jones of Belmont, grandchildren; TJ (Bridgett) Lindsey, Corey Rogers, Wendy Jones, Bethany (Cody) Mansell, Kayla Rogers, Kristy Rogers, Josh Rogers, and Zackary Puckett, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 brother; Geral (Patricia) Rogers of Belmont.
He was preceded in death by a son; Tony Rogers, daughter; Elizabeth Rogers, his parents, and 2 brothes; James and Glen Rogers.
Pallbearers will be TJ Lindsey, Corey Rogers, Josh Rogers, Zackary Puckett, John Jones, and Jesse Rogers.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
MEMO
Mary Ann O'Barr Irby
PONTOTOC - Mary Ann O'Barr Irby, 83, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. Services will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 1PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday, December 20th 12PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
MEMO, PHOTO, UNITED LOGO
Judy Foley
NEW ALBANY - Judy Foley passed away at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS, in the early hours of Friday, December 17, 2021.
Judy Brenda Bennett Foley was born in New Albany, MS, on September 14, 1937 to Hayes W. and Hermie (Sam) Little Bennett. Judy grew up on a farm outside of New Albany in the Pleasant Hill community. She was surrounded by a loving close-knit family with grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous people who lived and worked on the farm. Judy had many great stories growing up with her cousins, especially her double-first cousin, Dan Bennett, La Doska Bennett, Hugh Bennett, Bob Bennett and Deda Bennett Wallis.
Judy and her cousin, Dan, seemed to have their fair share of escapades such as the time they set a bale of cotton on fire while smoking rabbit tobacco. Judy was on her way to becoming a smoker until she rolled a cigarette with crushed dry leaves and wax paper. She smoked her last "cigarette" at the age of 5.
Judy began her education at Locust Grove School, where she completed the elementary grades. She then went to Tippah-Union School where she graduated from high school in 1955. While a student at Tippah-Union, she played on the girls' basketball team as a guard. It was during one of her basketball games that she became aware of a young man, Hubert Lynn Foley, Jr., who later married her. He was the school photographer for New Albany, and in the course of taking pictures for the game, he noticed Judy and began to snap a few pictures of her. Unfortunately, the flash bulbs were quiet blinding and she became quite aggravated at the attention. Hubert Lynn later asked her on a date, she accepted but she stood him up. After finally going on a date, Judy and Hubert Lynn dated for 7 years. During that time Hubert Lynn asked her to marry him seven times. He was quite persistent. She was equally persistent in saying no, as she wanted to graduate from college before getting married.
Judy attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College, then transferred to Blue Mountain College, where she graduated in 1959 with a B.S. in Business Education and English. After graduation, Hubert Lynn asked Judy for the sixth time to marry him...she again said no. This time she said she wanted to work for a year before getting married. Judy obtained her first job with the Union County School System at Myrtle High School, where she taught for one year. During the school year, she said yes to Hubert Lynn and they were married on June 18, 1960. They had their wedding bands engraved when they married. Judy's ring was engraved with Always, Hubert Lynn and Hubert Lynn's ring was engraved with Forever Yours, Judy. That was how they each closed their letters they wrote to one another in college.
Judy and Hubert Lynn began their life together in Senatobia, MS, where he was a civil engineer with the Mississippi Highway Department. He was working on a then new concept of a continuous pour concrete highway, which became I-55. Judy taught school at Crenshaw High during the last year of school before it was consolidated into the Panola and Quitman County School. She then went to work as the office manager for Gafford's Oil Company in Senatobia. During this time, Hubert Lynn had the opportunity to buy a small engineering and surveying firm and he and Judy decided to move home to New Albany when they found out they were expecting their daughter, Bengie.
After Bengie was born, Judy elected to stay at home, but when Bengie was 61/2months old, Kossuth High School called and begged her to finish the year teaching Junior English. Judy then taught at Ecru High School in Pontotoc County then at Ingomar High School in Union County. While teaching business education courses and English at these high schools, she was also the FBLA, yearbook, beauty review, and senior class sponsor as well as chaperone on senior trips to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and New Orleans and to Washington D.C. and New York City for the 1964 World's Fair. Judy fondly spoke often of her students and her time teaching school. After 12 and 1/2 years in education, Judy took a one-year leave but eventually left teaching to work with Hubert Lynn in his engineering firm as bookkeeper and payroll clerk. Her duties also included "cooking dirt" in the dirt lab, where water content in the soil was measured and charted. In 1992, Judy has a career change when she had the opportunity to join Bengie in the insurance business, where she spent 22 years with Aflac before her retirement.
Over her lifetime, Judy was active with animals, always having dogs around her, as well as growing up with farm animals. Her favorite dog breed was the Pekingese and since 1976 the family had Mr. Wu, Pekah, Sushee, Bach and currently Tut along with a wild and wooly Scotchon, named Fergus. Fergus figured out early on which chain you can yank in order to irritate Judy. She also raised a pair of fox squirrels her father found while cutting timber when she was a little girl. She and Hubert Lynn bought their first Red Angus cows in 1968 and they built a herd until selling out in 1980. Judy was hands on with raising the Red Angus cattle. During the time they had the herd, Judy became one of the few women to become active in the Union County Cattleman's Association as well as being Secretary and President of the Southern Ted Angus Association as well as being active members in the Red Angus Association of America, where they made many friends from around the United States.
Judy had many other diverse interest and activities. She enjoyed working in her yard and together, she and Hubert transformed their yard into a showpiece. Hubert paid a contractor to haul ten tandem truckloads of native rock that had been blasted from one of his engineering projects and the neighbors all wondered about the giant mounds of dirt and boulders in the Foley yard. Using these boulders, they built a retaining wall around the back and side yards then landscaped the area themselves. Judy also enjoyed entertaining and she was the proper Southern Lady who loved to use her china, silver, and crystal as well as proper etiquette.
Judy was active in the community for many years. She was a member of the New Albany Garden Club, the Pilot Club of New Albany, and her love the New Albany Presbyterian Church. Over the years she served the church as a Sunday School and Bible School teacher, a longtime member of Circle 3 and a member of the Women of the Church, where she served as treasurer for many years. She was also active as a band parent and became Mom to many of Bengie's friends over the years. Judy and Hubert Lynn were also members of a supper club which met monthly for around 40 years. The six couples were great friends.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Judith Bennett (Bengie) Foley of New Albany, her special double-first cousins, LaDoska Bennett of New Albany and Deda Bennett Wallis of Murfreesboro, TN, as well as many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Hubert Lynn Foley, Jr., and her special double-first cousins, Dan Bennett, Bob Bennett and Hugh Bennett.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 5pm till 7pm at United Funeral Service. A second visitation will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 9am till 11am at New Albany Presbyterian Church.
Services will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00am at the New Albany Presbyterian Church with Bro. Steven Ewing and Bro. Bill Everette officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Britt Jackson, Chris Bennett, John Taylor, Matthew Pannell, Mark Pannell, and Miles Wallis.
In lieu of flowers (Bengie is a serial plant killer), please make memorials to any of the following:
New Albany Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 605 Highway 15 South, New Albany, MS 38652
Blue Mountain College, The Palmer-Donnell House of the School of Nursing, P.O. box 160, Blue Mountain, MS 38610
Or online to www.bmc.edu under Giving
Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38803
Or online to www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com under Take Action and Donate
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Diane Dobbs
TUPELO - Diane Petty Dobbs, 68, lifelong resident of Tupelo, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Ms. Dobbs was born July 4, 1953 in Tupelo to the late Horace and Joann Morgan Petty. She retired from the North Mississippi Medical Center after 42 years of service. She enjoyed cooking for her family, Mississippi State sports, but most importantly, spoiling her nieces and nephews.
Every year, starting in November, despite several physical ailments, she would decorate her home and yard for Christmas. It brought her joy for others to enjoy the decorations, often devoting days to making it as perfect as it could be. It brings us, her family, comfort knowing that this Cjhristmas she will spend it with her Savior, whole and fully healed.
Ms. Dobbs is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Joann Petty
She is survived by her brother, James Petty; niece Lindsey Petty (Daniel); great niece and nephews, Aaden, Savannah, Carson, and Andy; cousins, David Atkins and Sammy Atkins (Nita).
Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Diane's life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Pastor Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial park
Pallbearers will be Aaden Marsh, Daniel Livingston, David Atkins, Sammy Atkins, Seth Johnson, and Jeff Hall.
Ms. Dobbs's family would like to graciously thank the amazing staff at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, specifically, Dr. Mindy Prewitt, the nursing staff of 3-West, Fifth floor Hospice, Palliative Care, CCU, and ER. We are forever grateful for your love and care for our precious "Aunt Di."
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PARKER MEMORIAL LOGO
Betty Spencer
GRENADA - Betty Spencer, 50, of Grenada passed from this life on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Born on April 21, 1971 in Vardaman, she was a daughter to Hazel Jean Lollar Hollis and the late Jimmy Frank Hollis. Betty, a 1990 graduate of Calhoun City High School, spent her day working for the Kellwood Corporation until the closing of the plant. She transitioned into the role of a loving homemaker, where she also found the time to lend a helping hand by babysitting children. When she wasn't looking after at the little ones she kept, Betty could not only be found lounging on the couch solving crimes with Ben Matlock and Perry Mason but also taming the Wild West with Marshall Dillon on Gunsmoke. However, when her husband wasn't paying attention she would slip in sometime on the QVC shopping channel with her beloved cats Kiki and Punkin by her side, checking out the jewelry and the multitudes of other things that caught her eye. She practiced the guiding principal of her faith, loving others, by lending a helping hand anyway she could. Above all her hobbies and interest, Betty cherished her family and simply adored spending time with them. She didn't simply pass away Betty held the cure to death in her heart, a relationship with Savior where she worshipped Him at Gore Springs Baptist Church. Those left to cherish Betty's memory are her mother, Hazel Hollis, of Calhoun City; husband, Johnny Spencer of Grenada; daughter, Shelia Renea (Jamie) Coleman of Grenada; brother, Joe (Marie) Hollis of Calhoun City; three sisters: Jimmie Nell (Gary) Purdon of Pontotoc; Carolyn Henderson of Calhoun City; Brenda (Frankie) O'Barr of Houston; niece, Nikki Bing. Betty is preceded in death by her father Jimmy Hollis and a sister Melba Bing. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. The funeral service celebrating Betty's life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 will begin at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Truman Scarbrough officiating. Eli Brasher, Shea Brasher, Jamie Coleman, Johnathan Cook Joe Hollis, Sam Lollar, Jeremy Parker and Gary Purdon will serve as pallbearers. Keegan Alexander and Cain Havens will serve as honorary pallbearers. Betty will be laid to rest in Pinecrest Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.