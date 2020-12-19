Floyd Sylvester Bogan
NETTLETON – Floyd Sylvester Bogan, 69, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Floyd Sylvester Bogan was born to his late parents, Grant Bogan and Eula Bell Buchanan on August 29, 1951 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Bogan was a former employee of Futorian and a member of East Spring Hill in Nettleton.
Floyd Bogan is survived by his wife, Mary Stromer-Bogan of Nettleton. One daughter; Eula Maria Gamble of Amory. One son; Christopher O’Neal Bogan of Nettleton. One sister; Mary M. Rutland of Blytheville, Arkansaw. One brother; Hosea Bogan (Minnie) of Nettleton. There is also one grandchild; Dallas Christian Bogan.
Mr. Bogan was preceded in death by his parents. One son; Floyd Bogan. Two brothers; Curtis and Willie Bogan. Three sisters; Meriah Freeman, Bertha Bogan, and Bessie McGaugh.
The visitation will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 4-6 p. m. at East Spring Hill Church in Nettleton. The service will be Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. at the Mullen Cemetery in Nettleton with Rev. McKinley Whitley officiating. Face masks are required.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
M. C. Calvert
OKOLONA – M. C. Calvert, 57, passed away on December 15, 2020, at his residence in San Antonio,Texas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
GL “Junior” Wilemon, Jr.
TUPELO – G L “Junior” Wilemon, Jr., went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 12, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Alabama due to complications from Covid-19. Junior was a devoted husband, loving father, doting grandfather, and loyal friend. Junior was born on January 18, 1952, in Tupelo, MS, to the late G L and Mildred Spencer Wilemon. After attending Mississippi State University, Junior served his country in the National Guard before starting a lifelong career in the building supply industry. He married Sherry Blair Wilemon on October 28, 1980. Together, they raised their family in Tupelo, a place they loved to call home. Junior was a long time member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. His relationship with Jesus was first and foremost in his life, and he strove to build a strong Christian legacy for his family.
Junior was an avid Mississippi State fan, particularly MSU baseball, and he found much joy in cheering on the Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field. He enjoyed traveling with Sherry to new places and taking in the scenery wherever the roads took him. Any place with rolling hills, rivers, or mountains especially brought him joy. Possibly the only thing that brought him more joy than Bulldog baseball and traveling was spending time with his seven grandchildren. Usually quiet and often serious in nature, “Gumby,” as his grandkids called him, would become uncharacteristically silly and boisterous in their presence. He loved every second spent with them.
Survivors include Sherry Blair Wilemon, his loving wife of 40 years; three daughters, Ashley Tipton (Matt) of Louisville, CO, Emily Wilemon-Holland of Tupelo, and HeatherLea Hopson (Jamie) of Oxford, MS; two sons, G L “Trey” Wilemon, III, (Courtney) of Tupelo, and Chad Wilemon (Brittany) of Tupelo; two sisters, Sue Abernathy and Joanne Westmoreland, both of Tupelo; and 7 grandchildren, G L “Mac” Wilemon IV, Karmen Norwood, Will Hopson, Liz Hopson, Clara Frances Wilemon, Brody Parker Wilemon, and Wrylan Caver. Junior was preceded in death by his parents, G L and Mildred Spencer Wilemon; and his sister, Eugenia Bethay.
A drive-through visitation will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the South Entrance of West Jackson Street Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1349 W Jackson St, Tupelo, MS 38801. Please specify whether you would like your gift to go toward the Mission Center for Children’s and Recreation Ministries or toward the Matamoros Children’s Home in Mexico.
Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting the family. Expressions to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
, Tommy Thomas
BOONEVILLE – Tommy R. Thomas, 72, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. He was born in Baldwyn, MS on December 23, 1947 to Mr. and Mrs. Leland Thomas. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War where he was severely injured in May of 1970. Tommy was awarded two Purple Hearts of Honor for serving his country. Before going to Vietnam, he worked with his father, Leland, in the used car business.
Tommy enjoyed collecting knives and visiting with his buddies in his hometown of Baldwyn, especially his good friend, Max Floyd. Even though he was seriously injured and had many years of recovery, he never complained, always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Thomas, of Booneville; his daughter, Tara Roper (Ron) and his grandsons, Thomas Roper and Jack Walter Roper of Tupelo, and his aunt, LaRue Beasley, of Tupelo.
He is preceded in death by his parent’s, Leland and Jewel Thomas of Baldwyn.
A private family service was held Friday, December 18th at 1:30 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home celebrating the life of thehonorable Veteran, husband, father and “Gramps”, Tommy Thomas. Burial was in Prentiss Memorial Garden Cemetery.
The family would thank the staff at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford for taking care of Tommy over the last two years.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Betty Haney
BELMONT – Betty Haney, 72, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Sunday, December 20, 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 19, 5-8 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Ila Skinner
FULTON – Ila Mae Cummings Skinner, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 7, 1930 to the late Columbus Cummings and the late Gertrude Allen Cummings. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, a farmer, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
There will be a private family service Sunday at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. John Griffus officiating. Family and friends are welcome to join in the prayer at Mt. Gilead Cemetery for the burial. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her children: Freeda Hall of FL, Jimmy (Wanda) Skinner of Amory, Ila Cherie (Stanley) Saucier of Fulton, Carolyn (Tony) Embrey of Golden, Jeff (Cindy) Skinner of Fulton; 23 grandchildren, 26 great, grandchildren and several great, great, grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, V.L. Skinner, daughter, Brenda Hall, and her 9 siblings.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Skinner, Jeff Skinner, Tony Embrey, Justin Embrey, Jamie Cook, Johnny Ross.
Online condolences can be expressed at ww.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
K. C. Glaspie
BRUCE – K. C. Glaspie, 63, passed away on December 15, 2020, at Nursing Facility in Meridian, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Michael Jerome Smith
TUPELO – Michael Jerome Smith, 56, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on December 22, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. at Blackwood Grove Church Cemetery with Rev. Maurice McIntosh officiating. Visitation will be on December 21, 2020 from 3-5 p. m. at Williams Memorial.
Denise Williford
SALTILLO – Cheryle Denise Williford, 57, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born June 19, 1963 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Robert Woodrow Williford and Bonnie Coggins Williford. Denise grew up in Memphis before moving to Birmingham where she graduated from Huffman High School. She was a resident of Saltillo since 1992. Denise was a member of Faith Baptist Church as well as First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. Denise enjoyed crafts, cooking, and working word puzzles. She adored her little poodle, Coco. She will be greatly missed by the family who loved her dearly, especially her nieces and nephews.
Denise is survived by her mother, Bonnie Williford; aunts and uncles, Diane Oliver (Ray), Joe Williford, and Larry Joe Coggins (Diane); and many cousins and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Bob Williford; and her grandparents, Major and Beatrice Coggins and Woodrow and Ruby Williford.
The family will honor Denise’s life with a private graveside service with Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo or First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo.
Patsy Grissom
TUPELO – Patsy Malone Grissom, at age 74, ended her beautiful earthly pilgrimage and met her Creator from the Page Green House at United Methodist Senior Services on Thursday afternoon, December 17, 2020, after an extended illness. Patsy was Lee County’s New Year’s Baby of 1946, being born on January 1, 1946 at the old Tupelo Hospital. Her parents, now deceased, were from pioneer Lee County families, Little Joe Malone and Frances Anderson (Black). She attended the public schools of Tupelo, graduating from Tupelo High School in 1963. A lady with a gracious smile and contagious laughter, Patsy embarked on two careers, first for 30 years as a Cashier at Kroger’s in Tupelo and later as the Cashier and Hostess at Malone’s Fish and Steak House. She grew up helping her dad, Little Joe Malone, at Tupelo’s legendary Clover Leaf Drive Inn. Her friendships were vast and she endeared herself to many due to her welcoming friendly personality. A woman devoted to her work, Patsy spent her “spare” time attending to the needs and wants of her 3 grandsons as a doting grandmother. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Tupelo.
All services will be private. The family will receive friends from Noon-1 PM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. For those who wish, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming after Noon Tuesday. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Patsy is survived by her children, Cindy Grissom-Wood of Tupelo, and Kevin Grissom and wife, Priscilla of Franklin, TN; her 3 special grandsons whom Gran Gran doted over, Dylan Wood of Tupelo, Brandon Wood of Ole Miss, and Kyler Grissom of Franklin, TN; 4 siblings, Jimmy Malone (Kay), Gary Joe Malone, Al Black (Rhonda), all of Tupelo, and Andy Black (Deneda) of Fulton; sister-in-law, Nancy Grissom of Tupelo; several cousins, nieces and nephews on the Anderson, Malone and Black sides.
Memorials in Patsy’s memory should be made to Sanctuary Hospice, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802, or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi, 207 West Jackson St., Ridgeland, MS 39157. The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of the Page Green House at United Methodist Senior Services and Sanctuary Home Hospice for their special love and care for their Mother.
Ruth Dodds
UNION COUNTY – Ruth Dodds, 83, passed away on December 19, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Annie Faye Hill Clifton
NEW ALBANY – Annie Faye Hill Clifton, 89, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Visitation services will be on Monday, December 21,2020 10:00 – 2:00 at The Church of Acts. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Gardens. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Spencer
FULTON – Brenda Kay Spencer, 64, passed away at home with loved one’s surrounding her on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born April 12, 1956 to the late Jimmy Schofield and the late Lillie Mae Cross Schofield in Fort Benning, GA. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.
Due to Covid-19, the family will be having a private funeral at 1:00 pm on Saturday December 19, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Gene O’Brian officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband; Jerry Wayne Spencer of Fulton, daughters; Tabitha (Dakota) Pilkington, Carrie (David) Walker, step daughters; Tina (Jonathan) Ford, Angie Johnson, and a son; William Simmons, grandson; Hayden Walker, Hunter Walker, and Lane Simmons, sisters; Ann Payne, Shirley (Murray) Phillips, Kathy Vance, and Cynthia (Jeff) Skinner, father in law, Charles Clayton, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Lillie Mae Schofield.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Lindsey, Marshall Simmons, Dakota Pilkington, Jonathan Ford, Jeff Skinner, Dennis Ruth, and Doyce Steele.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuenraldirectors.com.
Brenda F. Reynolds
TIPPAH COUNTY – Brenda F. Reynolds, 69, resident of Ripley and former resident of Monroe County, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. A graveside service will be Tuesday, December 22 at 10 AM at Ripley City Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Mr. John R. Boone
HICKORY FLAT – Mr. John R. Boone, 81, passed away on December 18, 2020, at Baptist Hospital -Desoto in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Charlotte Morris
PLANTERSVILLE – Charlotte Morris, 67, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be private to the family at the Tupelo Chapel. A public visitation will be on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 4 PM – 6 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Jackie Arnold
MANTACHIE – Jacqueline Jane Hester Arnold, 59, met her Creator on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at NMMC. Jackie was born in Waukegan, Illinois on July 4, 1961. She returned with her family in 1968 to the Belden area where her ancestors, the Hesters and Maxcys had grown and lived in this area until her death. A master seamstress, she worked for Reeds and Golden Manufacturing. She became a housewife and homemaker and enjoyed her family, watching TV, listening to music and antiquing, esp. vintage retro findings. Mamaw doted over her only grandson, Nicolas, and loved her dogs, C. J. and Sable. She was a Methodist.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 PM Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Holland Funeral Directors Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to service time on Sunday only. A private graveside service will follow at Maxcy Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends and neighbors.
Jackie is survived by her life partner, Louis “Lou” Weaver of Fawn Grove; her daughter, Tabitha Arnold (Andrew Brooks) of Dorsey; one brother, John Patterson (Beth) of Warsau, WI; her two sisters, Anita Trimble of Belden, and Cindy Hester of Belden; and one grandson, Nicolas Parker, age 4. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Hester Reese.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Thomas Franks
MANTACHIE – Thomas Franks, 74, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 3, 1946 to the late Homan Franks and the late Ella Taylor Franks in Tupelo, MS. He retired from Local 301 after 20+ years of service and was a veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed antique cars, and spending time with family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date in Zion, IL.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter; Kelly (Rick) Falls of Kenosha, WI, son; Chris Franks of Round Lake, IL, 2 step sons; Paul (Mary) Petersen of Gages Lake, IL, and Berndt (Natalie) Petersen of Alpharetta, GA, grandchildren; PJ Peterson, Breana Falls, Hayden Falls, Hunter Falls, Brightlyn Peterson, and Ariana Peterson, brother; Jim Franks of Tinley Park, IL, brother in law, Bob Grissom of Winthrop Harbor, IL, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Franks, his parents, and a sister, Peggy Grissom.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Ronald “Ron” Paul Gasparitsch
AMORY – Ronald “Ron” Paul Gasparitsch, 59, passed away on December 19, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Larry Perry
FULTON – Larry Floyd Perry, 77, died Friday, December 18, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. He was born November 2, 1943, to Leaton Floyd and Clara S. Steele Perry. He worked at Tri-State Lumber for many years, where he worked most recently in security, and enjoyed working with his coworkers Brandon Johnson, Thomas Carpenter, Scotty Gray and Roger Bennett. Larry was a member of Fulton Church of Christ and loved motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons.
Private family services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Harden’s Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of over 40 years, Barbara Perry, of Fulton; three sons, Chris Perry (Pam) of Fulton, Eric Perry of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Matt Perry of Fulton; two grandsons, Brian Perry and Justin Perry; and one granddaughter, Savannah Perry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leaton and Clara Perry; and his brother, Danny Perry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Lupus Foundation, the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared with the Perry family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Charles Beckley
SHANNON – Charles Beckley, 88, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12 noon to service time only at the Tupelo Chapel. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Ethan Matthew “Matt” Groves
COLDWATER/FORMERLY OF NETTLETON – Ethan Matthew “Matt” Groves, age 30, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch after a sudden illness. Matt was born August 18, 1990 in Amory, the son of Toby Groves and Susan Dobbs Eick. He grew up in Nettleton where he graduated from Nettleton High School. He then went to the University of Mississippi where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice. Matt served eleven years with the Mississippi Army National Guard with a tour in Afghanistan. Following his military service, he began his teaching career at Coldwater High School where he also served as the assistant football coach. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking and working outside and building things.
Matt leaves behind his wife of four years, Kaylie Elizabeth (Hight) Groves of Coldwater; a daughter who is to be born in June, Sophia Grace; his father, Toby Groves (Shera) of Nettleton; his mother, Susan Eick (David) of Cape Coral, Florida; his sisters, Stephanie McEwen (Aaron) of Dallas, Oregon and Mary Kathryn Stults (Jody Brock) of Saltillo; his brothers, Ben Groves (Kira) of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Mike Beers (Rose) of Columbia, South Carolina; father-in-law, Kenny Hight (Valerie) of Germantown; mother-in-law, Gwen Hight of Olive Branch; his grandparents, Helen and Bobby Lamb of Nettleton, Mildred Dobbs of Mantachie, Don and Joyce Hight of Tupelo, and Gerald and Glenda Davis of Olive Branch; brothers-in-law, Duane Hight (Kaylee) of Hernando and Eric Hight of Olive Branch; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George Groves and Horace Dobbs; his great-grandparents, John and Myrtle Holt; and uncles, Chris Groves and Jimmy Wren.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Matt’s life will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Jack Inmon officiating. Coach Corey Chapman will deliver a eulogy. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Pallbearers will be Blake Fowler, Gabriel Clark, T.C. Groves, Eric Hight, Scott Cooper, and Allen Cooper.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth Garrett
GUNTOWN – Kenneth Garrett, 72, passed away on December 18, 2020 at home peacefully in his sleep from a very short battle of lung cancer. Kenneth was born on Dec. 2, 1948, he was a wonderful father/grandfather, Husband and friend. He enjoyed watching westerns, going to trade days (1st Monday), auctions, squirrel hunting, animals and in his younger years coaching baseball. But most of all he loved his grandchildren related and “adopted.” Every child he knew called him Paw Paw and that made him happy. He always had a good word or joke for everyone. He never met a stranger. He was a member of County Line Baptist Church where he was the associate pastor for many years. He was a Marine and Vietnam Veterian.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral home, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bud Wheatley officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mellisa Nadine Garrett, children Jennifer Pannell (Tony) Dry Creek, Lisa Garrett Guntown, Jamie Garrett (Jennifer) Guntown, Grandchildren Tyler Barnett ( Shannon) Alpine, Zach Barnett (Dry Creek), Kenzi Garrett (Guntown), Alexis, Sunnie, Caden Garrett (Guntown), Braxton Tanner, Gracin Tanner (Blue Mountain), brother Dexter Garrett (Betty) Thaxton, sister Ollie Hester (Maurice) Pontotoc, great grandchildren Maleigha, McKinley and many loved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Garrett, Grady Moore, Logan Moore, Destin Olive, Ryan Sanders, Craig Mask. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Tyler Barnett, Zach Barnett, Caden Garrett, Tony Pannell, Johnny Pannell, Grady Britt, Jerry Hester, Ray Garrett, and Jimmy Wayne Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Judy Leighann, parents, Birtis and Agnes Garrett, brothers Fenix “Peanut” Garrett, Jim Garrett, Johnny Garrett, Charles Garrett, Felix “Tom” Garrett, sister Mary Anderson, father and mother-n-law Noble and Cora Lee Stegall.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 5 – 8 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Bill Phipps
PLANTERSVILLE – William Lewis “Bill” Phipps, 74, a great vibrant soul, met his Creator on Friday morning, December 18, 2020 after a sudden illness at his Plantersville home. Bill was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on June 3, 1946 to the late James Burk and Sybil Mobley Phipps. He grew up in that area and attended Duke University on an academic and football scholarship graduating with a BS in Business Administration with honors. He eventually settled in Florence, Alabama where he had a career as a banker. In 1992, he moved to Plantersville after marrying the love of his life, Jane Kelly Phipps, on July 10, 1992. Bill was a standup guy in every way. He owned his own insurance business in Tupelo specializing in Medicare supplemental insurance. His clients revered him for his honesty and integrity. Bill loved sports and, even though a Duke and Alabama fan originally, his entrance into the Kelly family graced him to becoming a staunch Mississippi State Bulldog fan. Bill exhibited a strong faith in God that provided a foundation for his selfless kindness to all people. He was a faithful and engaged member of the Plantersville United Methodist Church where he served as Chairman of the Administrative Council in addition to many other offices of the Church. An outdoorsman, Bill loved deer hunting and playing golf.
A private family service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Plantersville United Methodist Church with his pastor, Bro. Lynn Fair and Bro. Leon Holly officiating. Michael Kelly will deliver the eulogy. There will be no public visitation but friends may e mailed condolences to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Holland Funeral Directors is assisting their Plantersville neighbors with arrangements.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jane Kelly Phipps of Plantersville; his son, David Phipps of Birmingham, Ala; Jane’s daughter, Dr. Kelly Daniels Butler of Denton, Tx. his extended Kelly family, Bob Kelly and wife Carolyn of Plantersville, Michael and Tanya Kelly of Tupelo and Mike Kelly of Pearl, Ms.; he and Jane’s grandchildren whom they cherished, Trey Kelly, Holly Grace Elizabeth Kelly and Chrestman Kelly. his nieces and nephews, his Plantersville UMC family and a host of extended family and friends everywhere. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jim Phipps and his in laws, Libby Kelly and Roy Kelly.
The family ask that memorials in Bill’s memory be sent to Plantersville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 56, Plantersville, MS. 38862. Lola Fielder
TUPELO – Lola Fielder, 99, passed away on December 18, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was a beloved wife of 57 years, a homemaker for many years and retired from Itawamba manufacturing company. She was a Baptist and enjoyed spending time with her family and dear friends.
Services will be held at Waters Funeral home, Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Center Starr Cemetery.
She is survived by a son Gordon Fields (Jane), sisters Lavern Butler, Bonita Hester, Prebeline Ratlif, Dorathy Page, brothers Kenith Palmer, Robert Palmer, grandchildren Terry, Slate, Blakney, Mark Fielder, (8) grandchildrenand (9) great great grandchildren and a special friend Billie Norris.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elbert Fields, a son Ray Fielder,(4) brothers Troy Kenith, Leroy, Corbet, Billy Waye Palmer and her parents Jasper and Ozzie Whitaker Palmer.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 1 until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
O’Neal Guin
HATLEY/NETTLETON – O’Neal Guin, 83, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born on August 21, 1937 to parents Joseph Relmer Guin and Myrtle (Wilemon) Guin in Lee County. He lived most of his life in Lee and Monroe Counties. He retired from the United States Air Force. He was a Baptist. He also enjoyed going camping.
Funeral services will be Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Rev. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Martha Fay (Flurry) Guin of Hatley; one daughter, Kathy Bynum (Boyd Boland) of Nettleton; two sons, Mike Guin (Sherry) of Nettleton; Randy Guin (Jen) of Texas; 8 grandchildren, Toni, Carrie, Robin, Michelle, Michael, Brian, Hayden, and Katherine; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Vernon of Macon, MS; two brothers, Kenneth Guin of Nettleton, and Jack Guin of Kennewick, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 daughters, Phyllis Kay Homan and Brenda Gayle Guin ; son-in-law Marty Bynum; one brother, Pete Guin; one sister, Judy Angle.
Visitation will be 12:30- 2:00 p.m. on Monday before service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
, Calvin Leon Young
PONTOTOC – Calvin Leon Young, 84, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, from complications of COVID, surrounded by his family at his home. Calvin was a member of West Heights Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was the owner of Young’s Tire Store, which opened in March 1966. Calvin loved being with his grandchildren and quail and deer hunting.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Nell Young; his daughter, Angela Weaver (Charlie) of Houston; his son, Cal Young (Becky) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Mabry (Jerome) of Houston, Mallory Tedder (Caleb) of Houston, Courtney Duggar of Pontotoc, and Caleb Young of Pontotoc; and his great-grandchildren, Carter and Lara Tedder, Jack, Charlie, and Benjamin Mabry all of Houston, Taylor and Anslee Duggar of Pontotoc, Gabby Rhea, Caden and Caroline Young of Verona.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Audie Lee and Ruby Young; and his brother, Harvey Young.
Services will be Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2 PM at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Foreman, Gary Nanney, Jamie Wilson, Donnie Taylor, Carney Walden, and Scotty Stegall.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to West Heights Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Monday December 21, 12 PM until service time.
Lillian Roberts
GUNTOWN – Lillian Agnew Roberts, 85, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS after a lengthy illness. She was born September 25, 1935 to Morris Epting Agnew and Lucile Norton Agnew. She grew up in the Cedar Hill community and graduated from Cedar Hill High School and Itawamba Community College. Lillian was a life-long member of Bethany Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church at Brice’s Crossroads where she served in many capacities over the years. She was a member of the Cedar Hill Community Club (RCDC) for many years serving in various leadership roles. She worked as bookkeeper for Hinds Brothers men’s clothing store from 1968 until it closed and later for Westbrook’s lady’s clothing store. She enjoyed reading and watching the birds at her bird feeders.
She is survived by her son, Tim Roberts (Beverly) of Guntown, granddaughter, Blair Guin (Mark) of Saltillo, grandson, Stephen Roberts (Shana) of Olive Branch, great-grandchildren Marlee and Sam Guin, and Jude, Micah, Amos, and Ezra Roberts.
Pallbearers will be the elders and deacons of Bethany ARP Church, David Frazier, Wagner John, Harry Fitzgerald, Bill Hall, and Tommy Hood.
Services will be held at Waters Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Bethany ARP Church, c/o David Frazier, 488 County Road 833, Guntown, MS 38849 or Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Charlotte Overby
PONTOTOC – Charlotte White Overby, 65, of Pontotoc departed from this life on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an extended illness. Born on April 9, 1955, in Batesville, she was a daughter to the late Billy Fred White and Faye Haire White.
Charlotte, affectionately known as Lot Lot, graduated from Bruce High School and continued her education at the University of Mississippi where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She later obtained her Master of Education from Mississippi State University. Charlotte married the love of her life,Charley Overby, on April 13, 1974 in Bruce. The couple spent over forty-six blissful years together. Those decades were filled with many memories, one daughter, and a spoiled grandchild. Charlotte’s life was defined not only by her encouraging spirit but also by her giving nature. She supported her friends and peers alike, no matter how great or small the endeavor. With her giving spirit this admirable lady utilized her time and skills to benefit anyone whose path she crossed. With all the attributes of a great teacher, Charlotte dedicated her life to teaching and molding young minds at the high school and collegiate level. When she wasn’t looking after the needs of others she could be found turning the pages of good book, monogramming, and attending basketball games in both local school systems and colleges. Charlotte did not simply pass away she held in her soul the cure to death, a relationship with the Lord where she worshiped Him at West Heights Baptist Church.
Charlotte leaves behind a loving close-knit family that will continue walking down the path of life in her absence: husband Charley Overby of Pontotoc, daughter Cassidy (Adam) Patton of Pontotoc, grandson Rhodes Roberts Patton of Pontotoc, brother Calvin (Amanda) White of Olive Branch, sister Carolyn (Keith) Morris, nephew Jack White, and two nieces: Christina Morris and Addie Kate White, and host of special loved ones that she nurtured in the walk of life. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents Billy Fred White and Faye Haire White, son-in-law Rodney Roberts, and niece Mary Bailey White.
The graveside service celebrating Charlotte’s life will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 18, 2020, in the West Heights Cemetery with Dr. David Hamilton and Bro. Craig Richardson officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be given to Sanctuary Hospice House in memory of Charlotte.PO Box 2177 5159 West Main Street Tupelo, Mississippi.
The staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and asks that you keep Charlotte’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they pass through this difficult season of life.
Charles Baker
OLD UNION – Charles E. Baker, 86, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Mississippi State Veteran’s Home in Oxford where he had resided for over a year and half. Charles was born in the Wren Community of Monroe County on August 31, 1934 to the late Robert Elliott and Ila Baker. He grew up there and graduated from Shannon High School. A patriotic American, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. In 1975, he married Nannie Lou Bright Collins and she survives. Charles loved people and was a salesman and trader all his life attending auctions and flee markets, making purchases and reselling the items. His presence in our area with his old pickup truck is a strong legacy for those who knew him and purchased his products. He was an active member, until his health failed, of the Old Union Baptist Church where he sang in the Choir. He loved a good conversation especially about politics.
A private family only service will be held at 1 PM Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Smith, his nephew in law, officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. There will be no public visitation.
Charles is survived by his wife, Nannie Lou Collins Baker, Nanny Lou’s son, Herbert Collins and his wife, Peggy all of Old Union. Two sisters, Jean Harmon and Anita Hammock both of Amory. 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Joanne Baker and a brother, David Baker.
Memorials may be made to the Old Union Baptist Church, 113 CR 455, Shannon, MS. 38868. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Roger Dale Campbell
BALDWYN – Roger Dale Campbell born August 10, 1951, went to meet his heavenly the morning of Thursday, December 17, 2020. We are blessed by the assurance that he is celebrating in heaven with those he loved who preceded him in death; his parents, Billie Vern and Luna Hugh Eaton Campell; fraternal grandparents George Cleveland “G.C.” and Jesse Bell Nabors Campbell; maternal, Grady Everett and Lennie Effie Wallis Eaton; and his beloved wife Beatrice “Bea” Garrett Campbell (Bea Bea).
Roger spent his entire life devoted to his family business. Farming was a passion. As a farmer he liked to say “I’ve made 53 crops.” During his time farming, Roger worked daily side by side his brothers Tony and Mike along with their daddy. Roger was innovative and hard working. His optimism, dedication, and sense of humor was contagious. Roger had many many friends throughout the farming community. He and his partners were strong advocates of the boll weevil eradication project. Roger also recognized early on that in order for Campbell Farms to survive and thrive they had to diversify and implement farming practices that were as environmentally friendly as possible.
Roger leaves behind his three daughters, Lori Ann (Gregg) Tucker, Kimberly Michelle (James) Hamm, Amy Dawn(Sam) Michael. He also leaves behind 7 Grandchildren, Devin Tucker Mitchell (Drew),Maddie Tucker, Lexie Hamm Powell (Bonner), Jack Riley Hamm, Easton Michael, Meg Bailee Michael and Georgia Kate Michael; Great-grand daughter, Luna Claire Mitchell. Also, surviving Roger was Tony Evertt (Debra) Campbell, Mary Ann (Jerry) Lindley and Billie Mike (Susan) Campbell.
Pallbearers will be George McMullen, Billy Tabler, Rusty Crowe, Jason Scruggs, Justin “Dough Boy’ Michael, Kevin Letson, Eric Scott, Brent Kitchens, Bill Spain.
Terry Kingsley is an honorary pallbearer.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Bennett, Billy Davis, Jack Hancock, Billy Hancock, David Griffin, Kenneth Hood and men from Agnew’s Breakfast Round Table.
Visitation will be at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Saturday December 19, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Acy Barber and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in East Mt. Zion Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
