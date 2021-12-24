TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Tony Alexander, Ripley
Mary JoAnn Alexander Carter, Iuka
Martha Ann Pittman Greer, Tippah County
Nita Hamric, Tupelo
Kattie Mae Howell, New Albany
Evelyn Jones, Tupelo
Billy D. Lambert, Oakland, Tennessee
Helen Petty, Amory
Linda Pullen, Booneville
Janice Rushing, Mantachie
--------------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
December 26, 2021
MRS. NITA HAMRIC
Tupelo
2 p.m. Tuesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Tuesday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. ILA S. HENNINGER
Clayton, California
Arrangements Incomplete
--------------------------------------------
MEMO
Kattie Mae Howell
NEW ALBANY - Kattie Mae Howell, 76, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 2:00 p.m. with viewing starting at 12 Noon at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Hwy 178 Hickory Flat, MS. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, ARMY ICON, BORDER, FOSTER AND SON LOGO
Tony Alexander
RIPLEY - Tony Eugene Alexander, age 56, was born into this life on September 17, 1965 , to Irene (Alexander) McDonald and the late Billy Gene Alexander in Ripley, MS. He attended Ripley High School and served in the U.S Army. He leaves to cherish his memories: His wife: Vernita Alexander of Sherida, CO, one son: Antonio (Shontell) Alexander of Arlington, TX, his mother: Irene (James) McDonald of Ripley, MS, one sister: Timikie (Reginald) Johnson of Rowlett, TX, four grandchildren, one God daughter, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, December 26, 2021, 12p-6p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS, with the family present from 4p-6p. A Funeral service will be Monday, December 27, 2021, 2 pm at Ripley Second Baptist Church, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Janice Rushing
MANTACHIE - Janice Raburn Cooper Rushing, 79, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born September 13, 1942, a daughter of Lonnie and Bertie Nichols Raburn, and lived the majority of her life in the Centerville community in the house in which she was raised. She was a teacher's assistant for kindergarten and first grade at Mantachie school until retirement. She and her husband, Roy Cooper, worked diligently with the Mantachie FFA until his death, and she continued with help and advice for many years. She later married her high school sweetheart, Charles (Buddy) Rushing, who was pastor of Center Star Independent Methodist Church. She filled the role of a pastor's wife with dignity. She enjoyed her lunches with her Delmar's group, playing Bunco, gardening, thrift store shopping with her dear friend, Carolyn Mauldin, and being with family and friends. She was an avid fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. She really enjoyed being a "MeeMee" and spending time with her granddaughters.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, December 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David "E.T." Turner and Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Cooper, her son, Wilton Cooper (Sheryl); her granddaughters, Mazzie, Autumn, Caroline, and Kadence Cooper; and her sister, Nan Rusoe, all of Mantachie; her nieces, Ramona Smith, Kay Willis, and Kristy Boren; her nephews, Jesse Thompson (Kaily), Rodney Rusoe (Sandra), and Barry Rusoe; and an "adopted" sister/friend, Jackie Evans.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by one sister, Vicki Raburn.
Pallbearers will be David Brown, Randy Lindsey, Ronald Wesson, Bradley Smith, Rodney Rusoe, and Barry Rusoe.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, KESLER LOGO
Billy D. Lambert
OAKLAND, TENNESSEE - Billy D. Lambert (85) passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett, TN. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was also a member of Woodmen of the World and the Scottish Rites and employed with Lindsey Transport Service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 pm Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Mt. Olive Church of God with Bro. William Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
Billy is survived by his son, Jeff Lambert of Oakland, TN; his daughters, Teri Odo (Vince) of Bartlett, TN and Jera Moran (Danny) of Memphis, TN; his brothers, Tulon Lambert of Booneville, Ricky Lambert (Sherry) of Booneville and Randy Lambert (Cindy) of Booneville; his sister, Brenda Cartwright of Booneville; 3 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Millage and Eura Mae Lambert; his wife, Bobbie June Huddleston Lambert; his brother, Hoyle Lambert and his sister, Betty Jo Coss.
Pallbearers are; Michael Price, Vince Odo, Seth Price, Gary Taylor, Patrick Lambert and Brandon Lambert.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
MEMO
Linda Pullen
BOONEVILLE - Linda Pullen, 69, passed away on December 22, 2021, at her home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
Evelyn Jones
TUPELO - Evelyn Jones, 82, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 2pm Monday Dec 27, 2021 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on 12 noon until service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. For more information you may go to associatedfuneral.com. Our family at Associated are very grateful to have been chosen to serve Evelyn's family..
MEMO
Mary JoAnn Alexander Carter
IUKA - Mary JoAnn Alexander Carter, 79, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on all services will be private. at private location. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. For more information please log onto associatedfuneral.com. Our family at Associated are very grateful to have been chosen to serve Mary's family.
MEMO, PHOTO, EE PICKLE LOGO
Helen Petty
AMORY - Helen Arnell Nix Petty, 83, died on December 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo MS. She was born on March 13, 1938 in Hamilton, MS, to the late Arthur and Trannie Nix.
She married Rex M. Petty in 1956 and he predeceased her in 1986. Together they were blessed with five children, two sons and three daughters. She worked at Harco Drugstore and Larsen Big Star, where she served the public with a smile. The most important job she had was that of a homemaker, where she helped support her husband and family.
Helen was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory. She loved the Lord and attended until her health declined. Her faith was strong, her family meant the world to her and she always had a smile on her face. Helen liked to listen to Gospel music and enjoyed gardening and sewing. She was passionate about Operation Christmas Child and gave faithfully every year to the mission. Beside her family, later in life some of the people who touched her heart dearly were the caretakers at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory.
She is survived by her sons, Steve Petty, Oxford, Bruce Petty, Smithville; daughters, Derenda Lucas, Amory, Darnell Lester, Belden, and Karla Palmer, Amory; grandchildren, Victoria Cross, Samuel Palmer, Aaron Palmer, Hannah Petty Williams, Maggie Petty, Josh Lester, Tracy Ray, Cory Petty, and Candice Brekke; 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rex; brother, James A. Nix.
A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Petty will be on Tuesday, at 1:00 PM, December, 28, 2021 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Dr. Allen Simpson and Bro. Jimmy Mc Fatter officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until the service hour at 1:00 at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Martha Ann Pittman Greer
TIPPAH COUNTY - Martha Ann Pittman Greer, 81, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, December 28 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, December from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Nita Hamric
TUPELO - Juanita Virginia "Nita" Hamric passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the age of 93 years old after a long illness. She was born October 15, 1928, in Myrtle, Mississippi to Archie D. and Anna Rodgers Walls.
Nita was a longtime resident of Tupelo and was married for 52 years to Charles L. Hamric, who died in 2001. She owned Nita's Beauty Shop until her retirement, then worked in the salon at Traceway Retirement Center for many years. Her kindness and compassion led many of her customers and coworkers to become her best friends. Nita was a longstanding member of Parkway Baptist Church.
Nita will be remembered for her broad smile, her fun sense of humor and contagious laughter. She was incredibly generous with her time, constantly visiting and caring for others. She was also known for her many pranks and often dressed in costume on Halloween to trick or treat at Traceway or with other friends. Nita loved to cook and was famous for her lemon dessert recipe, which she shared widely. To our amusement, she always made a point to throw away the ingredient containers in different trash cans to protect her secret recipe.
Nita is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, James E. 'Friday' Curry; two sons, Charles L. "Leigh" Hamric and wife, Jeannie, of Pauline South Carolina, and Dean Hamric and husband, Burt Mulford, of Tampa Florida and Blowing Rock North Carolina; stepdaughter, Jeannie Lacy and husband, Tim, of Columbiana, Alabama, and stepson, Jim Curry of New Albany. She is also survived by her long-time caregiver and companion, Melinda Frison, whom she adored, and who cared for her with great compassion and love until her death. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her four siblings and three grandchildren, Leighton, Clayton and Anna Kathryn.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Terri Armstrong and Rev. Bill Everett officiating and visitation one hour prior to services, Tuesday. Graveside services will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Rob Coates, Jim Curry, Tim Lacy, Alan Ledger, Burt Mulford, and Ken Watson.
Memorials in memory of Nita's may be made to Traceway Manor Methodist Senior Services, 2800 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS, 38804.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.