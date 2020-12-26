Kathleen Tucker
BOONEVILLE – Kathleen Tucker, 75, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 until 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jacinto Church of Christ Cemetery.
Darlene Lipsey
TUPELO – Darlene Lipsey, 64, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2 pm at Porter’s Memorial Park, Tupelo, MS. Walk through visitation will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
George Lee Herron
OXFORD – George Lee Herron, 79, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at UMMC Grenada- University of MS in Grenada, MS. Services will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020- 12 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel- Bruce,MS. Visitation will be 11 AM – 12 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home- Bruce, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Jearrel Donahue
NEW ALBANY – Jearrel Donahue, 79, passed away on December 26, 2020, at his residence in the Ingomar community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Mrs. Berlin Tyson Boxley
BYHALIA – Mrs. Berlin Tyson Boxley, 61, passed away on December 22, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Peter Buffington
HOLLY SPRINGS – Peter Buffington, 59, passed away on December 25, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
David Jr Massey
HICKORY FLAT – David Jr Massey, 54, passed away on December 25, 2020, at his home in Hickory Flat. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Robert Blaylock, Jr.
HOULKA – Robert Blaylock, Jr., 56, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020- 2 PM at Black Oak Grove M B Church Cemetery- Shannon, MS. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral at Black Oak Grove M B Church Cemetery. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Billy Oliver Graham
NEW ALBANY – Billy Oliver Graham, 75, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at New Albany Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 – 1 PM at Cherry Creek Cemetery- Ecru, MS- Viewing one hour before funeral. Visitation will be 3-5 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel- Ecru, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com. Burial will follow at Cherry Creek Cemetery- Ecru, MS.
Lashone Cortez Barksdale
HOLLY SPRINGS – Lashone Cortez Barksdale, 44, passed away on December 25, 2020, at Methodist Healthcare in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Eloise Luna McAlister
TIPPAH COUNTY – Eloise Luna McAlister, 86, passed away on December 26, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Debbie Vaughan
AMORY – Debbie Vaughan, 64, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Dennis Carl Thompson
NETTLETON – Dennis Carl Thompson, 59, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Dennis Carl Thompson was born to his late parents, Elbert Thompson and Mary Elizabeth Morrow-Thompson on April 8, 1961 in Monroe County.
Dennis Carl Thompson is survived by his wife Bonita Thompson of 25 years, from Saltillo. Two daughters; Monica Shumpert of Nettleton and Amber Thompson of Saltillo. One son; Carlton Buchanan of Saltillo. One sister; Delois Gibson (Leo) of Aberdeen. One brother; Horace Dwayne Thompson (Mamie) of Nettleton. There are also seven grandchildren. Dennis was preceded in death by Sheila Thompson and James Thompson.
The visitation will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. one hour prior to the service. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Greater New Prospect Church Cemetery in Nettleton with Rev. Leon Griffin officiating. Face masks are required.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Mattie Pearl Baskin
HOUSTON – Mattie Pearl Baskin, 72, passed away on December 20, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Mattie P. Baskin was born to her late parents, Alonzo Randle and Florence Lee-Randle on March 11, 2020 in Clay County. She was a sweet loving person who loved her grandchildren so much.
Mattie Pearl Baskin is survived by two daughters; Sophia Parker Jamerson (Jack) and Sandy Vance both of Houston. Four sons; Wilson Parker, Johnny Parker, Dewayne Parker (Vakisha), and Donnell Parker all of Houston. Eleven sisters. Three brothers; Leon Spraggin (Carolyn) of West Point, Terry Guido (Lisa)of Houston, and Terrell Haughton (Yvette)of West Point. There are a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mattie P. Baskin was preceded in death by Jacqueline Pope, Mablean Vance-Townes and one grandson, Joshua Parker.
The visitation will be Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk/in-walk-out policy.
The service will be at 3:00 p.m. located at Chandler Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Calvin Chandler officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Mable L. Vance-Townes
HOUSTON – Mable L. Vance-Townes, 52, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Mable L. Vance-Townes was born to her late parents, U.V. Parker and Mattie P. Baskin on August 30, 1968 in Clay County.
Mable Townes is survived by her husband, Q.C. Townes, Jr. of Houston. Two sons; Cornelius Vance and Shaquille Vance (Karmen)both of Houston. Two sisters; Sandy Vance and Sophia Parker-Johnson (Jack) both of Houston. Four brothers; Wilson Parker, Johnny Parker, Dewayne Parker (Vakisha), and Donnell Parker all of Houston. There are also four grandchildren.
The visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. Also a walk-in/walk-out policy will be implemented. The service will be on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Chandler Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Calvin Chandler officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Ladonna Moore
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTIES – Ladonna Moore, 54, passed away on December 25, 2020, at her residence in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Jamie Edwards
WEST POINT – James Earl “Jamie” Edwards passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his residence at the age of 73. He was born November 30, 1947 to the late Flois Connor Pruitt and James Durell Edwards.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Edwards of West Point; daughter, Courtney Rushing (Cary) of Maben; sons, James C Edwards of Starkville, Thad Edwards (Chelsea) of Winona; granddaughters, Keribeth Rushing, Lindsey Rushing, Bella Rushing, Meghan Ramage (Austin); grandsons, Carson Rushing, Mitch Stewart; one great-granddaughter, Baylee Reese Ramage.
A memorial service will be held 2 PM Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home with Bro. David Keen officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM at the funeral home. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to go.uab.edu/livertransplant.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
Dawn Driver Lyles
UNION/MARSHALL COUNTIES – Dawn Driver Lyles, 53, resident of Potts Camp, passed away on December 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Tommy Gale Petty
BOONEVILLE – Tommy Gale Petty, 66, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1 pm at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 12-1 pm. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
James Beam
FULTON – James Beam, 83, passed away on December 26, 2020, at Charleston Place in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Syble L. Barron
TUPELO – Syble L. Barron, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on March 28, 1931, in Prentiss County, MS to John and Ida Bell Lambert Barron. She was the youngest of eight children. Her education was in the Thrasher School System. She played high school basketball, and always said she only went to school so she could play basketball. She married Elton Barron in August 1951, and they were blessed with three sons. The family moved from Booneville to Tupelo in 1970. She worked for many years in the Cafeteria at Tupelo High School where she made the favorite corn flake bars. After leaving the high school, she worked for the school system driving a special needs bus. She loved the children she drove to and from school. She was an active member of Tupelo Freewill Baptist Church (now Connect Church) until her health failed.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscumbia Cemetery. At the request of the family, everyone is required to wear a face mask.
She is survived by her three sons, Rickie Barron (Betty), Ken Barron (Mary), and Terry Barron (Christy); four granddaughter; two grandsons; four step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, nine step great-grandchildren; eight step great-greats; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 41 years, Elton Barron; five sisters; and two brothers.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. At the request of the family, everyone is required to wear a face mask.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Peggy Sue Pelt
TIPPAH COUNTY – Peggy Sue Pelt, 55, passed away on December 24, 2020, at her residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Elbert Sprouse
CLEVELAND – Elbert Sprouse, 71, died December 25, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Mr. Lawrence Stephens
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Mr. Lawrence Stephens, 78, passed away on December 26, 2020, at Magnolia Creek Nursing Home in Covington, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Reid Graham
PONTOTOC – Reid Graham, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born January 25, 1940 to William Guy and Hadru Smith Graham. Reid was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church. He was a traffic manager at Affordable Furniture. Reid was an Army Veteran. He enjoyed making music and yard work.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Warren Cemetery with Rev. Philip Brock officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Graham of Pontotoc, MS; a son, Michael Reid Graham of New Albany, MS; two step-sons, Sammy Sewell (Mitzi) of Batesville, MS and Jody Sewell (Amy) of Oakland, MS; one sister, Juanita Patton of Dumas, AR; four grandchildren, Shae Gates, Brittany Castillo, Faith Sewell and Gabriel Sewell; and six great grandchildren, Logan Gates, Anna Castillo, Gabby Castillo, Rosie Castillo, J.J. Castillo and Caden Sewell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Larry Graham.
Pallbearers will be Chance Graham, Tom Mayo, Mitchell Spears, Mike Spears, Sammy Sewell and Jody Sewell. Honorary Pallbearer will be Gabriel Sewell.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Tommy L. Stubbs
BOONEVILLE – Tommy L. Stubbs, 73, passed away on December 24, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville.
Kenneth “Red” Nix
PONTOTOC – Kenneth “Red” Nix, 72, passed away December 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. He liked to hunt and sing, spend time at deer camp, cook, and stay on Facebook. He enjoyed talking to old friends and talking about driving trucks. He also liked spending time with Katie Bug.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Nix; daughter, Summer Nix; son, Jon Nix; sisters, Dianne Simmons (Jimmy) and Bobbie Bridges; and his granddaughters, Katie Campanaro, Dakota Campanaro, Abby Pace, and Lexi Rogers.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Era Nix; father, Thurman Nix; and his brothers, Henry, Bud, Jigs, and Donald Ray Nix.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with services beginning at 2 PM. Bro. David Westmoreland will officiate. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Nix, Kelly Mahan, Joey Campanaro, Adam Bridges, Danny Bridges, and Joey Bridges.
Honorary Pallbearers are Water Hole Hunting Club.
Kenneth Johnson
BOONEVILLE – Kenneth Johnson, age 58 died Tuesday December 22, 2020 at the Spring Gate Rehab Facility in Memphis after an extended illness. He was a factory worker having worked in the furniture industry for many years and he was a Baptist.
Graveside services will be Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. at the Kirkville cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include a daughter Alexis Johnson (Derrick Faulkner) of Henderson; sons, Jeremy Johnson (JoAnne) of Myrtle, MS and Cody Johnson of Booneville; (9) grandchildren, Shad, Levi, Ethan, Abigayle, Tyler, Haley, Addison, Aliyah and Ayla; great-grandchild, Paisley Grace.
He was preceded in death by her parents, James and Minnie Barnes Johnson; (1) sister and (4) brothers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Sarah Shackelford
SALTILLO – Sarah Shackelford, 80, passed away on December 26, 2020, at her home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Agnes Marie Gregory
PONTOTOC – Agnes Marie Gregory, 83, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. Marie loved her husband and they were married for 58 years before his passing on March 23, 2010. She loved her son, her grandchildren, daughters-in-law, great grandchildren, her lifelong cousin and friend, Dorothy “Dot” Hester Davis, and all her extended family.
She is survived by her son, James Thomas Gregory (Brenda); three grandsons, Bryan Gregory (Kim), Bradley Gregory (Deborah), and Michael Gregory; two great-grandchildren, Brady James Gregory and Susie Pearl Gregory; and her special cousin and lifelong friend, Dorothy “Dot” Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Gregory; father, O.D. Shempert; and her mother, Mamie Cavender.
Graveside Service will be at 2 PM, Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Redland Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Tim Matthews, Scott Roye, Levi Tutor, Joe Harmon, Scott Hester, and Todd Foster.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Pontotoc Health and Rehab.
Sandra Fuller
ECRU – Sandra Fuller, 68, passed away December 23, 2020 at her home in Ecru. Sandra had the most loving and giving heart. Most would say she was the pillar of her family. She enjoyed talking and laughing with her friends and family. Her hobbies included decorating for the seasons, crafting, restoring and remodeling her home. She enjoyed music and loved to have a good time. She was a hard worker, raised her son as a single parent. She cherished her titles of Mom and Nana. She loved her precious Boxer Mattie Mae.
Visitation will be from 1 til 2 PM on Monday December 28, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be Monday December 28 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services to follow at Cherry Creek Cemetery. Bro. Keith Benefield and Bro. Billy Watkins will be officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include but not limited to: Her Husband Gerald Fuller; Her Son Brad “BB” Bolton; Her Siblings; Brenda (Frank), Dianne (Therold), Perry (Tina), David (Ann), Timmy and Bobby; Her Beloved Niece Jessica Hanson (David) and children, John David, Patience, Kash; Many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: Her father, W.H. “BUD” Bolton, her brother Larry Bolton, and her stepfather Paul Chiasson.
Pallbearers: David Hanson Jr, Marty Bolen, Greg Hillensbeck, Jerry Wages, Brian Lofton, and Keaton Lofton.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bob Swords.
Keith Tutor
RANDOLPH – Dexter Keith Tutor, 70, passed away December 26, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Oxford Mississippi. He was a lifelong resident of Randolph MS.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Grubbs Tutor; his sons, Rodney Tutor (Denise), Glen Tutor (Tina), and Timmy Tutor (Ginger), all of Randolph; grandchildren, Brandon, Lindsey, Brooks, Dustin, Kolby, and Macey Tutor and Ben Bramlett; great-grandson, Kohen Tutor; one brother, Cecil Tutor (Cathy) of GA; and sisters Jessie Mae Murphy of Bruce and Marjorie Warren (Grover) of Randolph.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivy and Lona Tutor and three brothers, Truman Tutor, Harold Tutor, and MJ Tutor.
Services will be Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Varnon and Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Chad Grubbs, Jason Grubbs, Randy Wilson, Jr., Justin Wilson, Kaleb Pennington, Zach Grubbs, and Johnnie Rea.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Tutor and Greg Tutor.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 27, 5-8 PM and Monday, December 28, 10 AM until service time.
L.C. Sanders
HAMILTON – Mr. Lewis Cleveland Sanders, better known as L. C. or Pop, 84, of Hamilton, MS went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Services are scheduled for Tuesday, December 29. at Hamilton Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral will follow with Bro. Robert Moore and Bro. Jason West officiating and Bro. William Tiffen and Ms. Lisa Dement singing. Burial will be at the Center Hill cemetery.
He was preceded by his parents, George Cleveland Sanders and Jessie Mae Spruill Sanders; his 2 sisters, Willie Mae Sanders Hill and Vera Lee Sanders Dobbs; his 4 brothers, George Clyde Sanders, John Durwood Sanders, Charles Ray Sanders, and Sidney Thomas Sanders.
His survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Jane Vaughan Sanders; his sons, Lewis Cleveland Sanders II, Mitchel Todd Sanders (Pat), his daughter, Andlyn Paige Sanders Baswell (Glenn); 8 grandchildren, Emily Nicole Sanders, Thomas Cole Robinson, Ethan Vaughan Sanders, Houston Todd Robinson, Elizabeth Jane Sanders, Samuel Vaughan Robinson, J. J. Baswell, and Jamie Baswell.
Pallbearers are his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hamilton Baptist Church youth fund, PO Box 336 Hamilton, MS 39746, or a charity of your choice in his honor.
Turah Ann Scott
UNION COUNTY – Turah Ann Scott, 82, passed away on December 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Dorothy Collier
VERONA – Dorothy Collier, 82, passed away on December 25, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing Rehab Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
George Montz, Jr.
OXFORD – George Montz, Jr., 75, passed away on December 22, 2020, at Baptist Memorial North Miss in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home.
James A. Whitley
TUPELO – James A. Whitley, 54, passed away on December 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Roger Glen Cobb, Jr.
UNION COUNTY – Roger Glen Cobb, Jr., 60, passed away on December 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
William Clifton “Bill” Gibson, Jr.
BREWER – William Clifton “Bill” Gibson, Jr., 66, passed away on December 25, 2020, in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Brent Jacobs
BOONEVILLE – Brent Jacobs, 19, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 3 pm at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Kelly Lorraine Phillips
VARDAMAN – Kelly Lorraine Phillips, 50, passed away on December 23, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
