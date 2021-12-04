UNION COUNTY - Charlotte Diane Rhynes, 65, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on 1 PM, Tuesday December 7, 2021 at in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on 11 AM until 1 PM, Tuesday December 7, 2021 at in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
MEMO
Nancy Howard
NEW ALBANY - Nancy Howard, 80, passed away Thursday, December 02, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday December 5, 2021 2:00 With Viewing starting at 10:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Gardens New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.