Nancy Howard, New Albany

Charlotte Diane Rhynes, Union County

Charlotte Diane Rhynes

UNION COUNTY - Charlotte Diane Rhynes, 65, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on 1 PM, Tuesday December 7, 2021 at in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on 11 AM until 1 PM, Tuesday December 7, 2021 at in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.

Nancy Howard

NEW ALBANY - Nancy Howard, 80, passed away Thursday, December 02, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday December 5, 2021 2:00 With Viewing starting at 10:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Gardens New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

