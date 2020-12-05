Mary Cunningham
BOONEVILLE – Mary Vaughn Nichols Cunningham went to be with the Lord November 3, 2020 at the age of 66. A loving mother, grandmother and sister, she was born January 15, 1954 to Percy Nichols and Louise Chambers Nichols. Throughout her career as a nurse, she cared for many and shared her love of God. She loved her family, animals, and rejoicing in the Lord.
She is survived by her three children Jayne (Randy) Lowery, Noah (Lidiana) Cunningham, and Cody Cunningham, her granddaughter Bailey Lowery, her sister Dora (Bob) Spohr, a niece and a nephew, and eight great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband James Michael Cunningham.
A remembrance and celebration of life ceremony will be held at Forked Oaked Cemetery December 8, 2020 at 1 pm. We ask all who attend wear a mask and respect personal space.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Freddie Lee White, Sr.
PONTOTOC – Freddie Lee White, Sr., 88, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2 PM at Turnpike Cemetery.
Wardie Lou Jones
TIPPAH COUNTY – Wardie Lou Jones, 77, passed away on December 3, 2020, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Mari Goolsby
OXFORD – Mari Goolsby, 81, passed away on December 4, 2020, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Leroy Russell Nichols, Jr.
POTTS CAMP – Leroy Russell Nichols, Jr., 68, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation starting at the funeral home Saturday, 1:30 PM until service.
Malissa Ann Browning Cox
PONTOTOC – Malissa Ann Browning Cox, 54, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Graveside services will be on Tuesday December 8, 2020 12:00 noon at Bethel Cemetery, 1209 MS -355 Pinedale/Etta MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Berry
NEW ALBANY – Terry Berry, 57, passed away on December 4, 2020, at Jackson Medical County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Lauren Grace Williams
FRIENDSHIP – Lauren Grace Williams, 33, passed away at her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. She attended the McDougal Center in Tupelo, a special needs school in Plantersville and graduated from Verona special school in 2007. She loved to watch television and she was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Tracy Arnold, Bro. John Cagles and Daniel Hines officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery.
She is survived by her parents, Cecil and Elizabeth Williams of Friendship; grandmother, Evelyn Williams of Baton Rouge, LA; brother, Michael Williams of Hamilton, MS; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Major and Martha Barnett and Eugene Williams.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
William Ellis
SALTILLO – William Ellis, 82, passed away on December 4, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Lola Hamblin
BALDWYN – Lola Wayne Paul Hamblin, 79, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. She was born on January 26, 1941, to Mitchell and Mildred Brock. She loved her family and cherished spending time with them. She retired from the garment industry. She was a member of Ingram Baptist Church and she dearly loved her church and church families.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Smart officiating. Burial will be at Lebanon Cemetery in Baldwyn, MS.
She is survived by one brother, Charles Brock (Ellie Mae) of Byhalia, MS; four daughters, Linda Reed of Byhalia, MS, Dorothy McComas (Jonathan) of Panama City, FLA, Tammy Paul of New Site, MS and Debbie Frederiksen (Bubby) of New Albany, MS; two step-daughters, Annie Bryson (Don) of Baldwyn, MS and Sheryl Renfro (Bo) of Dennis, MS; (13) grandchildren; (8) great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Paul; second husband, Junior Hamblin who passed away February 2020; her parents and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Craig Reed, Derek Bryson, Don Bryson, Austin Hamblin and Bo Renfro.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandson Bradley Hamblin and great- grandson, Gunner Bryson.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Waters Funeral Home on Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Rebecca Sullivan
TIPPAH COUNTY – Rebecca Sullivan, 55, passed away on December 3, 2020, at her residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Gabriel Locastro
SHANNON – Gabriel Solon Locastro, 38, a distinguished military hero, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 4, 2020 at his family home in Shannon. He was born July 8, 1982, the son of Thomas Joseph Locastro Jr. and Sharon Kay Young Locastro. Gabriel attended Okolona High School then attended ICC for two years in business administration. He worked for a time in the banking industry. He joined the Army as an infantry soldier in 2004 at Fort Benning, GA. He later served with the 2nd ID in Iraq and the 101st Airborne Divisionin Afghanistan where he was wounded by an IED and earned many awards for his valiant service in combat. After he retired from the Army he moved to Wa. State to pursue his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and lived there for many years before relocating back to MS. He loved fishing, watching sports and spending time with his family and kids especially his little brother Jamie (Ninnie). Gabriel leaves behind his parents, 3 sons, Timothy I. Locastro, 18, Thomas O. Locastro, 18, of Pontotoc, MS., Brock M. Locastro, 10, of Lakewood, Wa. and 1 daughter Alena M. Locastro, 6, of Lakewood, Wa.; 4 brothers, Jamie L. Locastro, Tony A. Locastro, Brian L. Locastro, Giovanni R. Locastro and 3 sisters Tina M. Locastro Sullivan, Raven N. Locastro, and Angel M. Locastro; many nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins and friends. He will be missed by many! We will always love and miss you Gabe and Airborne All the Way!
A prayer service led by Sister Liz Brown will be held at 6 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from 4 PM – 6 PM. Burial will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Corinth National Cemetery in Corinth.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Bradley Brown
HODGES, ALABAMA – Bradley Lee Brown, 45, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born December 6, 1974 to the late Donnie Brown and Jean Palmer Hancock. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors and playing with his grandkids. He also enjoyed family time.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday December 6, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Pat Ewing. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Sunday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his mother, Jean Hancock of Hamilton, AL; son, Hunter (Danica) Brown of Houlka, MS; grandsons: Myles Brown and Cooper Brown of Houlka, MS; granddaughter, Karmen Brown; sister, Kristi (Steve) Babb of Hamilton, AL; nieces Jordan (Ethan) Lawler, Raegan Babb; great-niece, Tatum Lawler; aunt, Marian Cannon, and a host of other aunts.
Preceded in death by his father, Donnie Brown; his “Nanny” Pat Brown Palmer, grandparents; Will and Zera Palmer; uncle, Joe Brown.
Pallbearers are Hunter Brown, Todd Barnes, Harold Kennedy, Darrell Harp, Louis Potmesil, Greg Wallace, Charlie Gillespie, Garrett Taylor, Jason Taylor.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Brittany Rhea Phillips
STARKVILLE – Just past midnight on November 22, 2020, the Lord carried our earthly angel, Brittany Rhea Phillips, 26, to her heavenly home. Brittany was born June 3, 1994 and was the loving daughter of Brad and Lane Phillips of Guntown and Stacie Kot Phillips of Starkville. Brittany was a Christian that loved her Lord and Savior. She attended Adaton Baptist Church. She was a licensed cosmetologist and founder and owner of Beauty Perfected. Brittany was given the opportunity to travel the world and visit many beautiful countries with her career in modeling which she thoroughly enjoyed. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her precious children. When time allowed, she was furthering her education working towards earning a degree in the medical field at Mississippi State University.
Brittany leaves her parents; daughter, Carley Rhea Carroll of Starkville; son, Kaleb James Kitchens of Starkville; grandparents, Claudia Kot of Starkville and Hoyle B. Phillips, Jr. and Dianne Phillips of Guntown; two step-sisters, Sadie and Jessi Sherrill; and two special uncles, Brian Phillips of Guntown and Duane Kot of Starkville.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Wendell Kot.
A memorial service celebrating Brittany’s life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 9 at the Jefferson Street Chapel. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Edna Cupit
TUPELO – Mrs. Edna Cupit, age 91, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 from North MS Medical Center. A private family graveside service will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Hattie M. Smith
RED BANKS – Hattie M. Smith, 69, passed away on December 4, 2020, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Martha Yates Jumper
BOONEVILLE – Martha Yates Jumper, 87, passed away while surrounded by loved ones at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Jumpertown, Mississippi on December 23, 1932, she was the daughter of Clovis and Eliza Yates. She married Douglas Jumper on November 25, 1950, and recently the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. A true southern lady who enjoyed family, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of West Booneville Church of Christ.
She is survived by her one son, Art Jumper (Mitzi); one grandson, Doug Jumper (Saray); two great-grandsons, Arthur and Samuel; two sisters, Linda McCreary and Sadie Hardin, all of Booneville, along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Clovis Guy Yates; and three sisters, Katherine Brumley, Lois Geno, and Oliviene Green.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family funeral. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Park. McMillan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org, the American Heart Association at heart.org, and/or the American Lung Association at lung.org.
Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Travis Lee Hardy
SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE – Travis Lee Hardy, 47, passed away on December 4, 2020, at Jackson General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Charles Arthur McBride
PONTOTOC – Charles Arthur McBride, 43, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 12 noon at Bethel Church Cemetery Etta. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Owens
NEW ALBANY – Anna Jane Foster Owen, 87, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born October 6, 1933, in Union County to Zach and Zula Jackson Foster. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was the devoted and loving wife of Charles B. ‘Todd’ Owen for 64 years. She enjoyed gardening, bird-watching, and watching hummingbirds, as well as needlepoint projects. She was devoted to her family and friends.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Glenfield Memorial Park with Rev. Billy Owen officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her 6 siblings: Opal Bennett, Ophelia Shelton, Paul Foster, J. C. Foster, Clay Foster, and Ruchie Teague.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS., or Gideons International, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN., 37214-0800.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
