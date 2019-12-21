Versia Vernell Scruggs
CORINTH – Versia Vernell Scruggs, 54, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at her home in Corinth. Services will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, 2 p.m., at Serenity Autry Funeral Home, Holly Springs. Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m., at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Melody Dee Devauld
ABERDEEN – Melody Dee Devauld, 67, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home, in Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
Tommie M. Palmer
BALDWYN – Tommie M. Palmer, 85, passed away Saturday, December 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, in Tupelo. Services will be Monday, December 23, 2019, 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. and Monday, from 10 until 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Home.
Charles “Waw Waw” Foote
PONTOTOC – Charles “Waw Waw” Foote, 63, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at The Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Bobby Ray McClarty
BOONEVILLE – Bobby Ray McClarty, 83, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Methodist Hospital, in Memphis. Services will be Monday, December 23, 2019, 2 P.M., at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Danny G. Britt
NETTLETON – Danny G. Britt, 68, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2019, at The Meadows, in Fulton. The Family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.
Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, of Nettleton is assisting the family.
Katherine Edwards Allison
RIPLEY – Katherine Edwards Allison, 80, passed away, Friday, December 20, 2019, at her home in Ripley. She was born May 31, 1939, to Colonel Roscoe and Sallie Evelyn Renfrow Edwards in Myrtle. Katherine worked in Human Resources, for Elite Elastomer, Inc. She was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church.
Services will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, 3 p.m., at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church, in Ripley, with Bro. Randy Hurt officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 1 until service time, 3 p.m.,at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church.
Katherine is survived by her daughter, Shelia Renee Cutshaw of Falkner; three sisters, Marie Baker of Greenville, Faye Carnell of New Albany, Mamie Ruth Northcutt (Butch) of Savannah, Tennessee. one half-sister, Carolyn Davis (Marty) of Pontotoc; two half-brothers, Hugh Edwards (Judith) of Ripley, Jimmy Edwards (Larissa) of New Albany; three grandchildren, Jason Jackson, Heather Shappley (Tatum), Bo Rucker (Jessica); and five great-grandchildren; she also leaves a special friend, Don Roten of Ripley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Allison; one son, Robert Albert Jackson; one sister, Mary Lou Hatley; one half-sister, Marilyn Hunter; two brothers, Mike Edwards and David Edwards.
Pallbearers will be Will Hall, Jerry Stokes, Ken McCoy, Danny Thompson, Robbie Lefler, Brock Yates and Barry Goolsby.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Allison family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Lillie Mae Dallas
UNION CHAPEL COMMUNITY – One of God’s great prayer warriors and an exemplary Christian lady, Lillie Mae Hendon Dallas, at the ripe ole age of 99 1/2, met her Maker on December 20, 2019, at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. “Miss” Lillie Mae was born on May 5, 1920, in Arkansas, but moved with her family as a young child to the Union Chapel Community, west of Shannon, where she lived all her life until she moved 5 years ago to Diversicare in Amory. A Godly woman, Lillie Mae loved the land, her gardens, her flower beds, and cooking large meals, from the produce of her bountiful garden, for family and friends. She worked many years as a seamstress for Delta Trousers, in Okolona. She was a faithful member of the Union Chapel Baptist Church. Her children loved her as did their families, and will miss her, her sterling personality, and her wonderful smile.
A service celebrating her life will be held 2 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, from the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with Bro. Rick Ball, her pastor, officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday only, from noon until service time. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Miss Lillie leaves behind her daughters, Ann Coleman of Okolona, and June Whitt of the Union Chapel Community; a granddaughter, Becky Price; two great-grandchildren, Amanda Pennington (Jamie) and Amy Price; and four great great-grandchildren, Alexie and Alana Pennington, and Destiny and Jacob Holiday.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Hendon and Iler Autry Hendon Motes; her husband, Milton Dallas; a granddaughter, Robbie Whitt; her brother, T.J. Hendon; and her sons-in-law, Delaine Coleman and Gene Whitt.
Memorials may be made to the Union Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund, 147 CR 54, Okolona, MS 38860.
Grace Newell
AMORY – Grace Newell, 100, passed away December 21, 2019, at Oaktree Manor, in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
William Earnest
VAN VLEET – William Glen Earnest Sr., 81, passed away at his home Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born July 27, 1938, in Chickasaw County, to Woodrow W. Earnest and Eula Welch Earnest. He was a faithful member of Van Vleet Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog, Scrapper.
He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Peggy Prescott Earnest; his daughters, Sue Cruse, Kam Earnest and Jennifer (Jeff) Worthey all of Okolona, and Valerie (Tim) Berry of Houlka; his sons, Pete (Sissy) Earnest of Algoma and Will (Erin Beth) Earnest of Bruce; his sister, Doris (John L) Gaskin of Okolona; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Eula Earnest; one son, William Glenn Earnest Jr. one granddaughter, Susan Ray Cruse; and three brothers, Wayne, Woodrow Jr. and Harold Earnest.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, 2 p.m., at Southern Funeral Chapel, in Houston, with Brother Bobby Wilbanks and family friend, Jessie Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Asberry Cemetery in Van Vleet. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Southern Funeral Chapel.
Serving as pallbearers will be Will Earnest, Jason Cruse, Sam Earnest, Ethan Earnest, Timmy Giompoletti, and Joseph Tutor. Honorary pallbearers are Keaton Earnest, Eddie Hill, L.J. Wilbanks, and Tommy Hightower.
Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve his family.
Deborah “Dimple” Mauney Clemmer
TIPPAH COUNTY – Deborah “Dimple” Mauney Clemmer, 62, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be Monday, December 23, 2019, 2 p.m., at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lowry Cemetery.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clemmer family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jessie Louise Harrison
CALHOUN CITY – Jessie Louise Harrison, 81, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Baptist Nursing Home, in Calhoun City. Services will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Chad Rogers
CORINTH – Chad Rogers, 31, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Monday, December 23, 2019, 1 p.m., at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel, in Baldwyn. Visitation will be Monday. from noon until service time. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
William Woodard
HOUSTON – William Woodard, 88, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his residence in Houston. Services will be Sunday December 22, 2019, 3 p.m., at Second Baptist M.B. Church in Houston. Montgomery Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Ellie Ree Stephens
CALHOUN CITY – Ellie Ree Stephens, 78, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Calhoun City Nursing Home, in Calhoun City. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
Alice V. Banks
GOLDEN – Alice V. Banks, 87, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Iuka Hospital, in Iuka. Services will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 12 p.m., at Golden Central Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday, December 23, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m., at Golden Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Deaton Funeral Home of Belmont is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.