Annie McKinney
PONTOTOC – Annie McKinney, 76, passed away December 13, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Andrew Lee Doss
NETTLETON – Andrew Lee Doss, 35, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Monday, December 16, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Peoples Community Baptist Church in Tupelo. There will be no visitation. Guestbook and memorial tributes may be offered at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Garden in Tupelo.
Betty Jean Hester
TUPELO – Betty Jean Hester, 82, passed away December 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jessie Mae Loyd
HAMILTON – Jessie Mae Loyd, 90, passed away December 14, 2019, at Windsor Place, in Hamilton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Mary Anne Samples
BENTON COUNTY – Mary Anne Samples, 83, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her residence, in Ashland . Services will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 11 a.m., at Ashland Baptist Church . Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m., at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland City Cemetery.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Conrad Williams
PLANTERSVILLE – Mr. Conrad Williams, 68, passed away December 14, 2019, at his home in Plantersville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Nell McElroy
BOONEVILLE – Mattie Vernell McElroy, 81, peacefully departed this earthly life on December 12, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 26, 1938, to James W. (Jack) and Irene Browder Wilson. She attended Wheeler Schools, until her marriage to Bobby Gene McElroy, on November 24, 1951. They were married for 59 years, until Bobby’s death in 2010.
Vernell exemplified the life of a servant, always taking care of those less fortunate, sick friends, family and neighbors. Thinking of the needs of others before her own needs came naturally for her. She was her husband’s primary caregiver for almost 30 years as he battled an extended illness. They lived in Booneville most of their married life, with short residences in Peoria, Illinois and Pascagoula. She attended East Booneville Baptist Church, and she was saddened that she had to miss so much when she was sick. Vernell was a wonderful cook. She couldn’t give the recipe because she didn’t go by one. Her famous fried apple, peach, and chocolate pies were favorites among friends and family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandaughter, Molly Grace Harris; sisters, Mary Lou Jones, Lorene Stokes and Mae Eldridge; brothers James W. (Junior) Wilson, Thomas Wilson, and a baby brother, Danny Ray Wilson; brothers-in-law, Joe Dick Jones, Buck Eldridge, Eugene (Pop) Stokes and George Pharr; nephews, Chuck Eldridge, Gary Stokes, Steve Stokes, Jerry Brasel and Larry Isbell.
Vernell is survived by her daughter, Pam Clark and husband Billy, daughter Kathy Volking and husband Russell; brother, Ken Wilson and wife Karen; sister, Gail Wilson; sister, Brenda Pharr; sister-in-law, Ruby Fay Brasel; brother-in-law, Raymond (Priscilla) McElroy. She leaves her beloved grandchildren whom she cherished Amy Johnson Harris (Jason), Amber Clark Janzen (Seth), Ryan Volking (Ashley), and Kurt Volking (Emily); precious great-grandchildren Tyson and Jake Harris, Jaycee Drew and Clark Janzen. She was so very proud of all the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at McMillian Funeral Home, in Booneville. Services celebrating her life and home-going will take place at 2:00 pm, Monday December 16, 2019, at the funeral home with Bro. Steve Howell and Bro. Tommy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Martin Hill FWB Church cemetery. The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Magnolia Regional Medical Center for their excellent care and concern for Vernell, while she was there.
Mamie Grace Riley
PEPPERTOWN – Mamie Grace Riley, 87, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at The Meadows. She was born September 17, 1932, in the Evergreen Community, to William and Gracia Rebecca Haughton Shumpert. She was a long time member of the Friendship Methodist Church, and the Friendship Methodist Women’s Circle. She was a beautician for many years. She enjoyed gardening her flowers, cooking, and doing for others. She was gifted in playing the piano by ear.
Services will be 3 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Friendship Methodist Church, with Bro. Jesse Betts and Bro. Darrell Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one son, Randy Riley (Renee) of Mantachie; two daughters, Judy Harris (David), of Mantachie and Jencie Harris (Cecil) of Amory; four grandchildren, Andy Riley, Jodi Ross (Josh), Rebecca Carey (Ryan) and Bethanie Harris; two great-grandchildren, Riley Ross and Ryder Ross; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Riley, who died March 29, 2005; one daughter-in-law, Judith Hutcheson Riley; two brothers, Haughton Shumpert and Edwin Shumpert; three sisters, Virginia Dozier, Nell Williams and Opal Price; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Billy D. and Patsy Riley; and her parents.
Visitation will be, from 1 until service time, Sunday, at Friendship Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials or donations be made to the Friendship Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or the Friendship Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared with the Riley family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Natalie Pauline Childers Kelly
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Natalie Pauline Childers Kelly, 100, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Services will be Monday, December 16, 2019, 1 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019, from noon until 1 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wier’s Chapel Cemetery.
James Rufus Norman
CORINTH – James Rufus Norman, 60, passed away December 14, 2019, at home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Martha Elizabeth Jones
SOUTHAVEN – Martha Elizabeth Jones, 85, passed away December 14, 2019, at Desoto Health Care in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Corrine Williams
PONTOTOC – Corinne Williams, 92, passed away December 14, 2019, at Briar Hill Rest Home in Florence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Donnie Gray
NETTLETON – Donnie Gray, 55, passed away December 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home-Nettleton Chapel.
Opal Lee Windham Richardson
SOUTHAVEN – Opal Lee Windham Richardson, 92, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Diversicare in Southhaven. She was born on December 5, 1927, to Esker and Lula Miller Windham in Tippah County. She was a homemaker.
Services will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, 2 p.m., in McBride Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Clifton Waldron officiating. Burial will be in Lowry Cemetery in Ripley.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, from noon until service time, at 2 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home.
Opal is survived by one daughter, Donna McLeod and her husband, Lloyd McLeod of Olive Branch; one son, Dan Richardson and his wife, Jennifer Richardson of Olive Branch. She was blessed with ten grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Esker and Lula Miller Windham; her husband, Ellis Richardson; one daughter, Patricia Alexander.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Scallorn, Jason Scallorn , Dewayne Gravatt, Brandon Raines, Steve Roberson and Rick Roberson.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Richardson family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.