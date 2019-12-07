Demethris Dean Babbitt
TUPELO – Demethris Dean Babbitt, 42, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, 2 p.m., at Church of Living God, 407 N. Spring Street, Tupelo. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m., at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Alton Clay Floyd
BOONEVILLE – Alton Clay Floyd, 80, passed away Saturday, December 6, 2019, at his home in Booneville. Services will be Monday, December 9, 2019, 1 p.m., at New Covenant Family Worship Center. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the church.. Burial will follow at Fairview Church of God Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Roland McDaniel
NETTLETON – Mr. Roland McDaniel, 86, died at his residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and are entrusted to Holland Funeral Directors.
Clara Irene Jones Gomoluh Kay
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA/FORMERLY OF WALNUT
Clara Irene Jones Gomoluh Kay
She was born September 5, 1934, in Tippah County, to Odell Jones and wife Mary, nee Thrasher. She died peacefully, November. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Gomoluh, in Montgomery, Alabama, May 1, 1954, and the couple made their home in several Air Force Base Stations of Alabama, Colorado, West Germany, Thailand and Nevada. The marriage was blessed with three children. She was also married to Elmer L. Kay, in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 23, 1969.
Clara was very proud that she too served in the U.S. Air Force. She worked many years at the Stardust Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, dancing, listening to music, playing cards, video poker, and watching UNLV Basketball. We will miss her fried chicken, German chocolate cake, pecan pie and many other recipes.
She moved from Las Vegas to her childhood home of Walnut, about 1997. Three years ago, she returned to Las Vegas to be closer to her immediate family. Daughter-in-law, Niki helped tirelessly advocating and caring for her.
Clara is survived by two sons, Robert and Carl, with their spouses; two grandchildren, Paul and Mark; and two great-grandchildren; sisters Peggy Swindell and Sue McKee; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; one sister; and one son, Michael.
Her family wants to thank the Nevada State Veteran’s Home, in Boulder City and Nathan Adelson Hospice, in Las Vegas, for caring for her and making her comfortable.
The family will hold private services, and her cremated remains will be buried next to her son, Michael, in the Spring of 2020, in Walnut.
Carlon Rayford
BYHALIA – Carlon Rayford, 29, passed away December 6, 2019, at French Road and Victoria, as a result of an automobile accident, in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mary O. Crawford
TUPELO – Mary Oakley Crawford, 73, died Thursday December 5, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Mary was born April 30, 1946, to Kathleen Timmons Oakley, in Alabama. Mary went to Delta State University, where she graduated, with her Bachelor’s Degree, and met her husband, Frank. She retired from Tupelo Public School District, spending most of her teaching career, at Church Street Elementary School, and Peirce Street Elementary School. In Mary’s younger years she enjoyed horseback riding and barrel racing.
When Mary wasn’t teaching her students she enjoyed remodeling, designing and building homes, with her husband. She also enjoyed working in her yard, going out to eat, vacations and spending time with her great nieces and nephews. She attended Furrs Baptist Church.
Services will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with the Rev. Brad Hill officiating. Burial will be in Chesterville Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Denise McMillen and her husband, John of Tupelo; two nieces, Shay Allen and her husband, Doug of Pontotoc and Lindsey Broadway and her husband, John of Iuka; and five great-nieces and nephews, Josh Allen, Andy Allen, Lydia Allen, Jackson Broadway and Hunter Broadway.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Oakley; husband of 49 years, before his death in 2016, Frank Crawford; brother, Glenn Norris Oakley; and sister, Patsy Mobley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Allen, Andy Allen, John Broadway, Jackson Broadway and Hunter Broadway.
Visitation will be 1 until service time, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Clydus Comer
DORSEY – Clydus Mildred Comer, 91, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born May 1, 1928, to William Edward and Clara Mae Gasaway Walton. She grew up in the Hopewell community of Itawamba County. She graduated from Itawamba Agriculture High School. She was a charter member of the Dorsey Southern Baptist Church. She was retired from JC Penny’s. She celebrated life each day with her family and friends. She loved holidays, and was devoted to her church and family.
Services will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel, in Fulton, with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Comer (Elaine) of Milledgeville, Georgia, and Randal Comer of Dorsey; two grandchildren, Julia Comer and Griffin Sellers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Therrell Comer, who died in 2006; several brothers and sister; and her parents.
Visitation will be from 1 until service time Monday, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, in Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dorsey Southern Baptist Church, P.O. Box 278,Mooreville, MS 38857.
Herman Ladrone Davis
OLIVE BRANCH – Herman Ladrone Davis, 82, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Methodist Hospice Residence, in Memphis. Services will be December 9, 2019, 1 p.m., at Goodman Oaks Church of Christ, in Southaven. Visitation will be December 9, 2019, from 11 until 1 p.m., at Goodman Oaks Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Rodney “Spider” Holley
GOLDEN – Rodney “Spider” Holley, 21, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 3 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, from noon until 3 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home.
Marian Baxter
BALDWYN – Geneva Marian Grissom Baxter, age 81, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center, after an extended illness. She was a past employee of Abbott Labs, in Waukegan, Illinois. After moving back to Baldwyn, she opened Mari-Mac Fabric Shop, in Baldwyn and in later years, she worked for North Mississippi Medical Center, Administrative Services. She enjoyed cooking and painting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday, December 9, 2019, 4 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home, with Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Genny Pearson of Baldwyn; sons, Jimmy “Rawdy” Baxter (Becky) of Tupelo and John Baxter of Baldwyn; sister, Genelle Mink of Memphis, Tennessee; grandchildren, Bo Baxter (Lane), Ben Baxter (Jenni), Brent Baxter (Kayla), Drew Pearson and Emma Pearson; seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Geneva Rutherford Grissom and one brother, Joe Grissom.
Pallbearers will be Bo Baxter, Brent Baxter, Blake Lytal, Rusty Rutherford, Mitch Caver and Steve Collins.
Her “Ladies 2” Sunday School class, at First Baptist Church, will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday, December 9, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Roy Allen Grabow
BOONEVILLE – Roy Allen Grabow, 80, passed away December 7, 2019, at Longwood Nursing Facility, in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Cody Pearson
SHANNON – Cody Pearson, 29, passed away December 7, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mary O. Taylor
TUPELO – Mary O. Taylor, 87, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home, of Verona.
Winnie Lewis
BOONEVILLE – Winnie Lewis, 84, passed away December 7, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Frances Oxley
PONTOTOC – Frances Oxley, 57, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at jer home in Pontotoc . Services will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at West Ingomar Church of the Lord Jesus Christ . Visitation will be, from noon until 2 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at West Ingomar Church of the Lord Jesus Christ . Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hendric Mayes Reed
NEW ALBANY – Hendric Mayes Reed, 91, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice, in Tupelo. Mr. Reed was born April 3, 1928, in Union County to William Frank Reed and Maggie Lou Elder Reed. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War.
He retired, from Piper Impact, after thirty years. He was known to be a piddler, maybe even an inventor, if needed. He was the oldest living member of Oak View Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He loved everyone in his life, especially his family. He was full of life and loved to tease and have fun with people. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need. Most of all, he loved his Lord and his dearly loved wife, Flora Mae Butler Reed, whom he is now reunited with.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Dale Henderson, Bro. Bobby Butler and Bro. Roy Forshea officiating. Burial will be at Oak View Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Reed is survived by three daughters, Deborah Chism (Doc), Shirley Chism (Cotton) and Barbara Harrison (Wayne); a son, Jimmy Reed (Lisa); a special nephew, Leland Hurt; eight grandchildren, Heather Rhea, Kevin Chism (Jamie), Erin Ralph (Jason), Coty Chism (Holly), Sarah Reed, Nathan Reed, Hunter Harrison and Hannah Harrison; by seven great-grandchildren, Dalton Chism, Callie Chism, Colt Rhea, Oliver Ralph, Gabe Rhea, Hadley Chism and Maggie Ralph.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Chism, Coty Chism, Nathan Reed, Hunter Harrison, Jason Ralph, James Reed, Larry Wood and Paul Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be William Reed, Charles Reed, Joe Reed, Gary Floyd, Chuck Harris, Dalton Chism, Colt Rhea, Gabe Rhea and Oliver Ralph. The American Legion Post #72 will deliver military honors.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In honor of Mr. Reed’s service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and funeral service.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Danny Warren
MARIETTA – Danny Ray “Plowline” Warren passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Magnolia Hospital, in Corinth. He was born July 25, 1950, to the late, Less and Harweda Warren. He enjoyed truck driving, working in the car business, watching NBA, Nascar and spending time with his family.
A celebration of life will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday, December 9, 2019, 2 p.m., with Bro. Ronnie Livingston officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
He is survived by by one daughter, Regina Plaxico; three grandchildren, Destiny Powell of Amarello, Texas, Leslie Pollard of Booneville and Josh Pollard of Booneville; one brother, Jerry Warren of Marietta; two sisters, Shirley Gann of Booneville and Nancy Marshman (Mike) of Douglasville, Georgia; host of nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lana Voyles and brother-in-law, Jimmy Woodard.
He was preceded in death by his son, Micky Warren; his parents; sister, Hilda Woodard; brothers, Gayle Warren and Mike Warren; and a nephew, Eddie Woodard.
His nephews will serve as his pallbearers.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Charles Cox
BELMONT – Charles David Cox, 70 died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. He was born in Aberdeen to Charlie and Nora Pate Cox. He was retired as an engineer and was of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during Vietnam.
Services will be Monday, December 9, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, with Bro. Mark Nail and Bro. J.B. Burns officiating. Burial will be in Corinth National Cemetery in Corinth. Deaton Funeral Home of Belmont, will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his sister, Gayle Griffin (Hoyt) of Belmont; his brother, Richard Cox (Barbara) of Owens Crossroads, Alabama; two half-sisters, Denise Duggar of Guyton, Georgia and Lynn Duggar of Vidala, Georgia; one half-brother, Bud Duggar (Sjana) of Quitman; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded his sister, Jane Lyons and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Keith Griffin, Jason Garner, Robert Sewell, Wade Cox, Harold Wilson and Bud Duggar.
Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at Deaton Funeral Home in Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the charity of your choice.
Jerry Strickland
FULTON – Jerry Strickland, 71, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. He was born in Itawamba County, to Charles Allen and Janie Laverne Northcutt Strickland. He was a member of Fulton United Methodist Church. He taught school at Fulton Jr. High, for twenty-five and half years and was the Jr. High Football Coach for seventeen years. He then worked as an electrician before retiring.
Services will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 11 a.m., at Fulton United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Phillip Box and the Rev. John Foster officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery in Golden. Deaton Funeral Home, in Belmont,will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Jenkins (Doug) and Rebekah Carsten (Beau) all of Fulton; one granddaughter, Emma Jayne Carsten; two aunts-Louise Northcutt and Ellen Barnes; three sisters-in-law, Sylvia Chamblee (Robert) Fulton, Dixie Griffin (Tim) Iuka and Donna McAnally (Mark) Oxfor; one brother-in-law, Buddy Wiltshire (Peggy) Belmont; eleven nieces and nephews and his lifelong friend, Jerry Sheffield.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Phyllis Strickland; parents and his father and mother-in-law-George and Nancy Wiltshire.
Pallbearers will be Brad Chatham, Joseph Johnson, Randy Rodgers, Danny Dill, Jerry Sheffield, Dan Farrar, Stephen Hood and Jim Stone. Honorary pallbearers will be the former Jr. High football players from 1971-1988.
Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m., at Fulton United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Fulton United Methodist Church Music Ministry, P.O. Box 907, Fulton, MS 38843.
William Yancy “Bill” CooperBRUCE – William Yancy “Bill” Cooper of Bruce, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford.
Bill was born on February 9, 1950, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was the son of the late, William Albert Cooper and Robbie Rae Yancy Cooper Easley. He was the husband of Beverly Overby Cooper. He is preceded in death by his beloved brother, who was also his best friend, Robert (Bob) Cooper.
He was a member of the Bruce Methodist Church. Bill graduated from Bruce High School class of 1968, Northwest Community College and Delta State University. After graduation, Bill taught school and coached football in Vardaman. Although he loved football like no other, he started a career in real estate at Easley and Cooper, and that became his life long profession. Bill was a proud member of the Bruce Rotary, where he held a lengthy 36-year perfect attendance record. He also received the Paul Harris Fellow award, and served two terms as Rotary President in Bruce. Bill enjoyed watching all sports involving his Ole Miss Rebels, and he stuck with them through wins and losses.
Surviving are wife, Beverly Ruth Overby Cooper; daughters, Lylla Cooper (Michael) Joe of Madison, and Yancy Cooper (Chris) Ammons of Denver, Colorado; stepfather, Cliff Easley Jr. (Carolyn) of Bruce; grandchildren, Kennedy MaRae Joe, Chambers Michael Joe and Lark Annaleise Ammons.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at Parker Memorial Funeral Home, located at 476 Highway 9, Bruce, Mississippi, with Bro. Jeff Dalton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mac Burnett, Hugh Mitchell Cannon, Jeff Cannon, Gene Dickson, Jimmy Hughes, Larry Dean Massey, Tommy Reid and James Wright. Honorary pallbearers are Joel McNeese, Robert Edward Oakley and the Bruce Rotary Club.
The family will receive friends, from 1 until 3 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at Parker Memorial Funeral Home, 476 Highway 9, Bruce, Mississippi.
Memorials can be made to the Bruce Methodist Church or the Bruce Rotary Club.
Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the Cooper family in making arrangements remembering Bill’s life. Online condolences may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com.
Cecelia Earl Reynolds
TUPELO – Cecelia Earl Reynolds, 72, passed away December 07, 2019, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.