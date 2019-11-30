John D. “Cowboy” Kelso
UNION COUNTY – John D. “Cowboy” Kelso, 70, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Per the request of the family, the services will be private and interment will be private. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Lydia Jean Bennett Shepard
PORTSMOUTH VIRGINIA/FORMERLY OF TUPELO – Lydia Jean Bennett Shepard, 96, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her residence in Portsmouth. Services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 7 p.m., at Cedar Grove United Pentecostal Church, in Tupelo. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 5 until service time, at the church. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Kathryn Cockrell
MANTACHIE – Kathryn Cockrell, 92, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. She was born August 14, 1927, in Lee County, to Marvin and Jessie Kelly Burleson. She graduated from Mantachie High School. She was employed by Milan Mfg., Itawamba Mfg. and Itawamba Community College.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel, in Mantachie, with Dr. John Adams and the Rev. Ron Boswell officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Henry Clifton Cockrell; two daughters, Carolyn Boswell (Ron) of Gibsonville, North Carolina and Shelia Lockwood (Walt) of Aberdeen; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Wilson White; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Boswell, Jason Yant, Justin Wilson, Austin Nichols, J.T. Yant, Bob Franks, Larry Wilson, Kenny Burleson, J.B. Berryman and Arculus Frederick.
Visitation will be Monday, from 5 until 8 p.m., and on Tuesday, from 10 until service time, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, in Mantachie.
Memorials may be made to the Mantachie Cemetery Fund, % Mantachie Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Mantachie, MS, 38855.
Mary Cook
KEOWNVILLE – Mary Cook, 89, passed away November 29, 2019, at her residence Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Eugene Cox
RIPLEY – Eugene Cox, 68, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at home in Ripley. Services will be Monday, December 2, 2019, 2 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019, from 11 until 2 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Criswell Cemetery.
Tommy Lee Robertson
HOUSTON – Tommy Lee Robertson, 74, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, at noon at Bethlehem M.B. Church, in Houston. Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, with full military honors.
Alexander Scott “Alex” Rayburn
RIPLEY – Alexander Scott “Alex” Rayburn, 20, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Ripley, in Tippah County. Services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 3 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Monday December 2, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland City Cemetery.
Tom Sanders
BOONEVILLE – Tom Sanders, 76, passed away November 29, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Paul Christian
AUBURN – Paul Howard Christian, 77, died unexpectedly Monday, November 25, 2019. A native and life-long resident of the Auburn Community, he was born November 12, 1942 to Cleburn and Dorothy Cason Christian. He retired from Rockwell/Delta, after a long, fulfilling career. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, especially through the mountains, with his friends and meeting friends for breakfast most every morning.
Survivors include his brother, Wayne Christian and his wife, Joyce of Wonder Lake, Wisconsin; two grandsons, Drew and Joshua Harrison; and brother-in-law, Tommy Harris and his wife, Wanda of Marietta.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Terri Jo Christian; his first wife, Virginia Christian; second wife, Lura M. Christian; and third wife, Martha Stacy Christian.
Visitation will be, from noon until service time, Sunday, December 1, 2019, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be Kirkville Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Auburn Grocery Breakfast group.
Eloise Barnes
TUPELO – Eloise Barnes, 82, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at Diversicare of Tupelo, after a lengthy illness. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, she was born December 19, 1936, to Ernest and Bessie Campbell McCostlin. She worked as a greeter at Walmart, sat with the elderly, and for many years, worked at Shockley’s. Eloise enjoyed spending time with her family, “antiquing” and caring for her feist, “Bobbie Sue.”
Survivors include three daughters, Dianne Williams and her husband, Terry of Amory, Tiny Oaks and her husband, Eddie of Pontotoc and Anita Fowler and her husband, Mitch of Tupelo; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Thelma McCostlin of Brookhaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 46 years, Douglas Barnes; and two sons, Donald and Dalton Barnes.
Visitation will be, from 2 until service time, Sunday, December 1, 2019, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 4:30 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues, with the Rev. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Kara Kelly, Caitlyn Kelly, Cadence Griffin, Johnny Kelly II, Johnny Kelly, III and Matthew Lipsey.
Mark Taylor
BOONEVILLE – Mark Allen Taylor, 52, of Booneville, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. He was born March 9, 1967, to James Taylor and Kay Wroten Taylor. He was a member of Snowdown Church of Christ Church. He worked for FMC for many years, before he became disabled. He enjoyed going to church, hunting, koon hunting and fishing, when he was able. He loved his cat named Ashley dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
He is survived by his father, James Taylor of Altitude; three brothers, Harold Taylor (Dee), Jeffery Taylor (Jeannie) and Timothy Taylor (Tammie) all of Booneville; four nieces, Ashely, Tiffany, Bryanna and Gentry; and three nephews, Corey, Justin and Statler.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Kay Taylor.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
