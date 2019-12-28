Billy Sykes
PYLAND – Billy Gene Sykes, 87, of Lemont, Illinois, formerly of Park Forest, Illinois, went to his heavenly home, on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. He was preceded by his parents, Curtis Eli and Henry Dell Sykes. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Lemont United Methodist Church, 25 W. Custer Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Private interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on a future date.
For further info, and to read Billy’s full obituary, please visit www.markiewiczfh.com.
Truman Johnson
AMORY – Truman Johnson, 72, passed away December 27, 2019, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11 a.m., at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 9:30 until 11 a.m., at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery, Amory.
“Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at www.EEPickleFuneralHome.com.”
Ida Lee Wallace
TUPELO – Ida Lee Wallace, 60, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at her residence, in Tupelo.
Ida Lee Wallace was born to George Wallace and Oneida Patrick on October 5, 1959, in Chickasaw County. She was an employee of Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. and Traceway Retirement Community.
Ms. Ida Lee Wallace is survived by one daughter, Latonya Harris (Earnest) of Tupelo; six sisters, Betty Lue Johnson of Albany, New York, Loretta Guildo (Ivy) of Cedar Bluff, Gloria Marble of Birmingham, Alabama, Evenlyn Taylors (Aaron) of Houston, Barbara Ann Wallace of Houston and Julia Marble of Houston; two brothers, Willie Ray Wallace (Ruby) of Mathison and Bobby Wallace (Shirly) of Cordova, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Jasmine Kennedy and Elyssah Harris.
The visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m., at Williams Memorial. The service will be Monday, December 30, 2019, 1 p.m., at St. Matthew MBC in Houston, 1 p.m., with the Rev. Levon Kinard officiating. The burial will follow at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Betty Ann Reese
SALTILLO – Betty Ann Reese, 81, passed away December 28, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Larry Steven “Big Larry” Rhea
MYRTLE – Larry Steven “Big Larry” Rhea, 65, resident of Myrtle, passed away on December 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Sharon Box
ASHLAND – Sharon Box, 73, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Pine Grove Cemetery, in Benton County. McBride Funeral Home, of Ripley, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Carol Jeanette Yagar
HATLEY – Carol Jeanette Yagar, 54, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, with a gathering of family and friends, from 2 until 5 p.m., at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel, in Amory.
“Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at www.EEPickleFuneralHome.com.”
Becky McCullen
AMORY – Becky McCullen, 82, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her residence, in Amory. Services will be Monday, December 30, 2019, 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, Amory. Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Amory.
“Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at www.EEPickleFuneralHome.com.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.