TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Robert Foster III, Shannon
Elizabeth Hale, Myrtle
Emma Hillebrecht, Tupelo
Leon Etsuel Johnson, Union/Monroe Counties
Glen Lamar Kennedy, Pontotoc
Rebecca McCarly, Shannon
Amy Lou McGloflin, Pontotoc
Charlene Miller, Somerville, Tennessee
Annie Elizabeth Dilworth Richardson, Tupelo
Claudia Sandlin, Smithville
John Scott, Baldwyn
Earl Stevens, Tupelo
Lee Thompson, Houston
Jerry Weaver, Tupelo
Rebecca McCarly
SHANNON - Rebecca McCarly, 67, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2022, at Diversicare in Amory . Services will be on Saturday, February 22th, 2022 at Doty Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 10am until service time at Doty Chapel Church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO has charge. Our family at Associated are very honored and grateful to have been chosen to serve the McCarly family. For more information ple.
Glen Lamar Kennedy
PONTOTOC - Glen Lamar Kennedy, 87, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 13th 5-8PM and Monday, February 14th 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Amy Lou McGloflin
PONTOTOC - Amy Lou McGloflin, 82, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2PM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
John Scott
BALDWYN - John Scott, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in DeSoto. He enjoyed playing the rock guitar, listening to rock bands and rock music. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide and New York Yankees fan. He loved to play softball and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of Euclatubba Baptist Church.
Memorial services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Scott Witcher officiating.
He was survived by a sister, Terri Posey (Glen) of Baldwyn; nephews, Justin Posey (Hannah) of Shreveport, LA and Jordan Posey of Baldwyn; great-nephews, Grayson Posey and Neeko Posey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hareston and Nana Johnson Scott; sister, Cindy Scott.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Elizabeth Hale
MYRTLE - Elizabeth Gay Goodwin Hale, 88, departed this life on Friday, February 11, 2022. She was born July 21, 1933 to Tom Goodwin and Evie King Goodwin. She was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She delighted in keeping her grandchildren and great grandchildren and keeping the nursery. She enjoyed gardening, canning and making jelly. She was a fan of Ole Miss Football. She was very loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Ronnie Goodwin and Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by a daughter, Ann Ross (Johnny); a son, David L. Hale (Sandra); three grandchildren: Mindy Seger, Brandon Ross and Amanda Butler; four great grandchildren: Ericka, Alex, Wyatt and Waylon; and one great-great grandchild, Ruston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe L. Hale; two sisters and three brothers. She was the last surviving of six siblings.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 10:00a.m. until service time at 11:00a.m.at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Claudia Sandlin
SMITHVILLE - Claudia Sandlin, 59, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on no services planned at this time at per family request. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO has charge. (asssociatedfuneral.com) Our family at Associated are very honored and grateful to have been chosen to serve the Sandlin family..
Leon Etsuel Johnson
UNION/MONROE COUNTIES - Leon Etsuel Johnson, 74, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Private Services are planned. at Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care..
Charlene Miller
SOMERVILLE, TENNESSEE - Charlene Miller, 84, passed away Monday, February 07, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on no services are planned at this time. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER HAS CHARGE. (associatedfuneral.com) Our family at Associated are very greatful to have been chosen to serve the Miller family..
Earl Stevens
TUPELO - Earl Stevens , 65, passed away on February 05, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.
Robert Foster III
SHANNON - Robert Foster III , 90, passed away on February 08, 2022, Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors & Cremation Service.
Jerry Weaver
TUPELO - Jerry D. Weaver, 67, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 1, 1955, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Travis Erastus and Syble Inez Bray Weaver. He worked for Stanley Mirror and Door for 15 years and then at Cooper Tire and Rubber for the past twelve years. He was a mechanic at heart. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jerry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing with his grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, February 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Little Brown Cemetery in Prentiss County.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Weaver, of Tupelo; three daughters, Tabatha Foy (Mark) of Wasilla, Alaska, Mandi Bishop (Greg) of Florence, MS, and Jessica Johnson (Corey) of Amory, MS; two brothers, Louis "Lou Dog" Weaver of Dorsey and Paul Weaver (Selena) of Nettleton; one sister, Louise Gail Mosely (Rob) of Mooreville; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Judy Weaver.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Weaver family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Lee Thompson
HOUSTON - Mr. Lee Elvie Thompson, 61, passed away on February 11, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Mr. Thompson was born on November 12, 1960, in Ashland, Mississippi to Sammie Lee Thompson and Agnes Lucille Thornton Thompson. He was a retired 911 dispatcher for Houston Police Department and Chickasaw County 911 Office. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Houston.
He loved his job and always put others before himself. He never failed to help anyone in need. He loved his wife and children beyond measure. He shared his abundant love and heart with anyone who knew him.
A Celebration of life service will be held at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 03:00 P.M. with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating.
Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his daughter, Emily Thompson and her fiancé Joe Trahan of Zachary, Louisiana; one son, Jordan Thompson of Houston; his sisters, Ann Ray of Ashland, Mary Shelly of Ashland, and Bonnie (Billy) Stroupe of Jonesboro, Arkansas; his brother, Danny Thompson of Ashland and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Thompson is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sandra Thompson who recently passed away on January 24, 2022; two brothers-in-law, Edward Ray, and Ronnie Shelly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
P.O. Box 758516
Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Emma Hillebrecht
TUPELO - Emma (Emmi) Hillebrecht, 92, passed away on February 3, 2022, at home in Traceway Retirement Community inTupelo, where she had resided since 2012.
She is survived by her sisters Lottie Moorman and Ida Struck, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. Although without children of her own, she was a loving maternal figure to many that she came to "adopt" and love. Her feistiness, strength, and independence were at the core of her kind, warm heart.
Emma, the fifth of eleven children, was predeceased by her husband Willi Hillebrecht, dear long-time companion Charles "Ted" Jarema, her parents, Albert and Pauline (Polnau) Neumann, brothers Albert, Alfons, Hugo, Otto, Paul and Horst, and sisters Klara George and Ruth Duffy.
In1945, at the end of World War II, the family had to leave their homeland in East Germany (West Prussia) and flee west from the advancing Russian army. At 15, Emma had to drive the second horse-drawn carriage behind her father because her brothers were at war. During this dangerous time, she mastered the difficult task with much strength and responsibility for her family and herself.
Emma and her husband Willi emigrated to the United States from Germany in 1955, shortly after their marriage. Emma had a thirst for learning, teaching herself how to speak, read and write English, among many other things. She was incredibly organized and knowledgeable. In 1959, they purchased a dairy farm in upstate New York, where they lived until 1982. Following Willi's death, Emma moved to Mississippi to be closer to her sister, Lottie. She and Ted enjoyed road trips and were always on an adventure somewhere. While at home, Emma loved to be outdoors in the garden with her flowers and vegetables, or in the kitchen baking. She left us all with many beautiful memories and is dearly missed already.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Friday, February 18, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A memorial service celebrating Emma's life will follow at 2 p.m. in the Jefferson Street Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Annie Elizabeth Dilworth Richardson
TUPELO - Annie Elizabeth Dilworth Richardson was the 9 th child born to Jim L.
Dilworth and Laura Shumpert Dilworth on June 22,1928 in Tupelo, MS.
Annie got her wings on February 8,2022 at her home.
She was a member of Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church where she remained faithful in serving on the Stewardess Board, Usher, Sunday School teacher, Missionary, as Den Mother for the Cub Scouts Troop #51 and the Kitchen Committee.
Annie attended George Washington Carver High School where she graduated in 1948. Later
attending Okolona College.
She fostered her four nieces later adopting as her own. She had three special children;
Wanda Gray, Roydale and Christi Richardson.
She worked at a number of jobs that included Dr. W. A. Zuber's office,
Mayhorn Dairy Bar, Ashby's Grocery and private homes care. Later working at Wonder Bread & Hostess
Cakes where she remained until retiring.
Annie enjoyed the Story reader to pre-schoolers for Lift Inc., meals on Wheels. A member of Kissia Clifton Temple #671 Dtrs of Elks in 1968 where she held offices of Treasurer, Susie Brownlee Councils where she served Treasurer. On the State level she received her Past State President Degree where she served as Asst. Direstree of Parade of State. On the Grand Level she received her Lifetime Membership Ameretis in 2005.
Her Life Celebration Service will be held on Tuesday, February 15,2022 at 11:00 at Lane Chael C.M.E. Church with the Dr. Cheryl Penson, officiation. Interment will follow in the Porter's Memorial Park.
Walk-Through Viewing will be held at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary on Monday, February 14,2022 , 4:00 until 6:00. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com
She leaves to behind to cherish her memories: her adult children Cathy Blanchard, Sandra Pulliam, Judy (Terry) Watson, Jeffery Richardson, Hattie (Fred) Young, Cynthia Garmon, Latonia (Alvin) Morris, Nineteen grandchildren, Thirty- four great grandchildren, Six great- great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by two children, Charles Raymond Richardson, Ann Lynette Dilworth, two grandchildren Jeremy Blanchard, Tiara Dancer, daughter in-law, Consuella "Connie" Richardson.
