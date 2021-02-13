Peggy Hopper
MYRTLE – Peggy Joy Kiddy Hopper, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 11, 2021 at her daughter Beverly’s home in New Albany. She was born January 16, 1935 in Myrtle to the late Verner and Opal Hudson Kiddy. She was the widow of C.W. Hopper and was a homemaker. She was a very faithful charter member of Victory Life Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher and a singer for many years past.
Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Victory Life Church with Bro. Raymond G. Bishop and Bro. Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Shea Graham and Lori Ann Childers; a son, Carlos Nathaniel Hopper; a sister, Nell Jolly; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at the church.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Natessa Long
TUPELO – Natessa Long, 42, passed away on February 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Bessie Penson
TUPELO – Bessie Penson, 79, passed away on February 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Dorothy Kay Waldo
PONTOTOC – Dorothy Kay Waldo, 65, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2 PM at New Hope Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 14, 1 PM until service time at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.
Christine Norwood
TUPELO – Christine Norwood, 87, passed away on February 12, 2021, in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Mary Lou Freeny Ware
SALTILLO – Mary Lou Freeny Ware, 82 of Saltillo, passed away on February 12, 2021, at her residence in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Sherman T. Burton
NETTLETON – Sherman T. Burton, 80, passed away on February 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Robert Earl Jones
NEW ALBANY – Robert Earl Jones, 54, passed away on February 12, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Todd Alexander
CORINTH – Todd Alexander, 46, passed away on February 12, 2021, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Charles Gann
GOLDEN – Charles Gann, 80, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at his residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Sunday, February 14, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 14, 11-1 at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Belgreen Baptist Church Cemetery.
David O. Puckett
TUPELO – David O. Puckett, 62, passed away on February 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo from complications of kidney failure. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Paul Brown
SALTILLO – Paul Brown, 63, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, in Tupelo. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues.
Irene Barnett
TUPELO – Irene Barnett, 83, passed away on February 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Martha Edwards Randolph
TUPELO/NETTLETON – Martha (Edwards) Randolph, 82, passed away on February 11. 2021 at her residence in Tupelo. She was born on December 11, 1938, in Wren, MS to parents James “Jim” and Freda Anderson Edwards. She was married to Maxell “Mac” Randolph for 43 years until his death in 2002. She served as a manager at the Mississippi Department of Transportation where she had an unusually long and successful career. She was a lifelong member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church in Nettleton.
Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel of Nettleton on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Garry Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Tisdale-Lann Memorial will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by one daughter, Amy Randolph of Tupelo; a grandson, William Hill of Tupelo; two sisters, Linda Jackson (Cecil) of Nettleton; Jimmie Lou Griggs (Bobby) of Wren; and brother-in-law, John Smith of Central Grove. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and their families. She was particularly close to niece, Lachrisha Todd Young of Liberty, and to nephews Kelly Todd of Nettleton, and Ryan Todd of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her in-laws Ellis and Delia Jackson Randolph of Nettleton; sisters Dorothy Rye of Augusta, GA and Peggy Smith of Central Grove; brother, Willard Edwards of Nettleton; and brother and sister-in-law, James and Barbara Howell Edwards of Baxley, Ga.
Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 Sunday before service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Maggie Ann Eaton
IUKA – Maggie Ann Eaton, 24, passed away on February 9, 2021 in Burnsville. Her childhood hometown was in Iuka, MS and all but one of her grade school years were in Anchorage, Alaska. She attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State University. She enjoyed Christian ministries with young children, reading, singing, interior design, playing piano and guitar, arts and crafts, being outdoors, going to the beach, gymnastics, cheerleading, and spending time with her family and friends. Maggie enjoyed going to church and she was a member of Collierville First Baptist Church in Collierville, TN.
Funeral services will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Bro. Chuck Herring officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her mother and her husband, Sheila R. and Frank Lojacono and her father, Mark A. Eaton; grandmother, Margaret “Evelyn” Eaton; brothers, Payton “Alex” Eaton, Colby E. Messer, Jacob M. Messer and Michael A. Lojacono; extended family, Mark D. Alred, Cartena J. Alred, Brett J. Alred and Maggie M. Alred; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bennie M. Eaton, Payton O. Turner, Jr. and Laura M. Turner.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Flossie Marie Brumley
DRY CREEK – Flossie Marie Brumley, 78, passed away on February 13, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
John C. Langford
WREN – John C. Langford, 87, passed away on February 13, 2021, at his residence in Wren, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Emogene Otts
PONTOTOC – Emogene G. Otts, 87, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Sunshine Rest Home in Pontotoc. She was born August 13, 1933 in Pontotoc County, the daughter of Robert and Stella Otts. Emogene worked for several years at Wondura Manufacturing before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Smith of Texas; her brother, James Otts (Era) of Ecru; nieces and nephews, Shirley Hancock (David), Carol Newby (Wesley), Patsy Glisson (Leon), Bobby Otts (Darlene), Billy Otts, Sandra Simmons, Marilyn Otts, and Denise D’Amico; and a host of extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Bobby Goode officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Otts, Billy Otts, James Randolph, Nick Simmons, Jason Tice, and David Hancock.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
, Emma Lee Hendrix Morgan
DRY CREEK – Emma Lee Hendrix Morgan, 82, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at her home in Dry Creek. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Tippah Co. She enjoyed gardening, growing tomatoes and peppers, going to church and gospel singings, playing jokes, her Sunday School Class and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. She thoroughly loved going to all of her great-grandchildren’s ballgames and any activity they were apart of.
Services are 2 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021, in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Dewayne Morgan, Bro. Alan Casteel and Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Visitation will be 11 am until service time at 2 pm on Sunday at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow in the Dry Creek Cemetery.
Emma Lee is survived by her sons, Harold Morgan (Freida) of Dry Creek and Bro. Dewayne Morgan (Judy) of Dry Creek; her daughters, Diane Morgan (Milton “Punchie”) of Jacinto and Fredia Lewis (Chuck Austin) of Booneville; her brother, Ed Hendrix (Kathy) of Glen; her grandchildren, Milton Morgan (Angel), Jamie Morgan (Karla), Tony Morgan (Melissa), Kesha Robbins (Ben), April Shinall (Chris), Marley Russell (Matt), Brandon Morgan (Sara), Amanda Mullins (Lee) and Adam Lewis; 19 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George & Merttie Hendrix; her sons, Roy Keith & William Darrell Morgan; 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Pallbearers are; Milton Morgan, Jamie Morgan, Tony Morgan, Brandon Morgan, Adam Lewis and Lee Mullins.
Honorary pallbearers are Jr. Hendrix, Matt Russell, Ben Robbins and Chris Shinall.
Dave Smith
FULTON – David Loyd “Dave” Smith, 50, died unexpectedly of a known condition Friday, February 12, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born November 3, 1970, in Tupelo, to Danny and Nina Berryhill Smith. He was well known in the community for always lending a helping hand and lively conversation. He enjoyed Christian life, gardening, fishing, and football. He was a member of the Fulton Church of Christ.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Minister Stephen Shappley officiating. Burial will be in the Andrews Chapel Cemetery. The family requests that people wear masks and observe social distance guidelines.
Survivors include his fiancée, Amy Hughes of Saltillo; his father, Danny Smith of Plantersville; two children, Whitney Christensen of Tupelo and Donovan Smith of Picayune; two brothers, Tim Smith (Sherry) of Fulton and Jamie Smith of Tupelo; one grandchild; numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Nina Berryhill Smith and his grandmother, Martha Berryhill.
Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
