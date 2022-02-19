TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Paul J. Flaherty
OXFORD - Paul J. Flaherty, 78, passed away on February 17, 2022, at Residence in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity-Burney Funeral Home.
Deandre Barefield, Jr.
NEW ALBANY - Deandre Barefield, Jr., 30, passed away on February 18, 2022, at Residence in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity - Simmons Funeral Home.
Eddie James Wilborn
CORINTH - Eddie James Wilborn, 74, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, February19, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 19 from 11:00am until 12:30pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel . Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Lucille H. Walker
VERONA - Lucille H. Walker, 86, passed away on February 18, 2022, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Renee Clouse
MANTACHIE - Renee Mercedes Clouse, 66, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born September 6, 1955, in Mentor, Ohio, to Edward and Hazel Adams Smith. She was retired as a cashier at Wal-Mart in Tupelo. She enjoyed reading, going to thrift stores, and especially enjoyed helping raising her grandchildren.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Ricky Lesley officiating.
Survivors include her husband, David Clouse; two daughters, Stacy Brinkley (Todd) of Mooreville, and April Royal (Terry) of Mantachie; one sister, Yvonne Diermyer (Danny) of Geneva, OH; three grandchildren, Arayla Medford, Averlee Brinkley, Esmae Royal.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Smith; one grandchild, Abriana Parker; and her parents.
Visitation will be on Sunday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Kathleen Holloway
PONTOTOC - Kathleen Holloway, 90, passed away peacefully February 17, 2022, at Church Street Manor, Ecru, MS. She was born January 8, 1932 to James Oscar and Florence Purdon Harrison. Kathleen married Cortis Holloway on October 3, 1948, and they shared 66 years of marriage. She was a member of McGregor Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, where she served as the church secretary for over 25 years. Her favorite pastime was reading and visiting the Pontotoc County Library.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Johnny Holloway(Charlotte); grandson, Jeff Holloway(Allison); and her great grandson, Liam, who she loved playing with most of all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cortis Holloway; her son, Jimmy Joe Holloway; stepson, Bobby Rex Holloway; brother, James Carlyle Harrison; and her sisters, Flora Reese and Jean Cacal.
Graveside Service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2PM at Oak Forest Cemetery with Bro. Mark Daniels officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Pontotoc County Library in Kathleen's memory.
