Jo-Ellen Bailey
BALDWYN – Jo-Ellen Bailey, 67, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. at First Baptist Church Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Monday at noon – 1:00 p. m. at First Baptist Church Baldwyn.
Bobby Baker
PEORIA, ILLINOIS/FORMERLY OF WATER VALLEY – Bobby Baker, 58, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at his home in Peoria. Graveside services will be on Monday, February 22, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Union Hill Cemetery in Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 21, 2021 12:00 Noon – 4:00 at Serenity Daniels Chapel Water Valley.
Ruth Basham
HAMILTON – Ruth Sargent Basham, 86, gained her heavenly wings on February 18, 2021 while at Oak Tree Manor Nursing Center in Amory, MS. Born on May 28, 1934 in Amory, MS, she was a daughter to the late Ruble and Edith Nash Sargent.
Ruth grew up in Monroe County and attended Wren and Becker Schools. She married her best friend, Charles Basham on March 8, 1952 and they were blessed by God with five children and a large extended family. She had one of the most important jobs around, she was a full time homemaker. Ruth loved the Lord and was Baptist. She was a servant who always made sure her family was taken care of. The love of her family guided her decisions and she was always kind, loving and put others first. Ruth loved when they had large family gatherings around the holidays.
In her free time, she liked to sew and make things for her children and grandchildren. Her flower garden always looked beautiful, as she had a green thumb and a lot of patience. Ruth was an excellent researcher who liked to dive into the past of her family by doing genealogy work. All types of music made her smile with Mickey Gilley being her favorite artist. She never passed up some good quiet time to open a book and get lost in the story. Above all, her family meant everything to her.
A great Christian role model who was the heart of her large family, she will be dearly missed. They will always be thankful to God for the blessing of Ruth.
Left behind to cherish the memories of her is her daughter, Sandra Gosa (Wayne), Hamilton; sons, Ric Basham, Palm Springs, CA, Allen Basham (Melissa), Sikeston, MO, Greg Basham (Jan), Paradise, TX, Mike Basham, Hernando, MS; grandchildren, Amy G. Davis, Kendall Gosa, Ross Basham, Kyle Basham, Cassie Basham, Alyssa Kozlovsky, Brianna Turner, Alana Basham, Elijah Basham; 10 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jean Mitchell; brother, Buford Sargent; many loved nieces and nephews and special friends.
In addition to her parents, Ruble and Edith Sargent, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Basham; brother, Tommy Sargent.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 am, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS with Bro. Allen Basham officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Cemetery with Pallbearers being Ross Basham, Kyle Basham, Kendall Gosa, Blake Gosa, Tyler Gosa, and Randy Sargent.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday evening, February 22, 2021 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS.
Memorials may be made to Center Hill Cemetery Fund, 40009 Church Road, Hamilton, MS 39746 Attn: Sherry – Cemetery Fund or to St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Roy Allen
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTIES – Roy Allen, 77, passed away on February 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Barbara L. Ivy
SHANNON – Barbara L. Ivy the second child born to Earlie Lewis King and Munola Jones King passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on February 15, 2021 surrounded by the love of her family.
A member of Union Baptist Missionary Baptist Church in Shannon, MS, where she faithfully served on the Missionary Society, Deacon’s Wife Auxiliary, Kitchen Committee and the Usher Board. She lived a life of genuine love and service until she transitioned.
She married the love of her life, Tommie Lee Ivy and they celebrated 50 years of marriage on January 29, 2021. God blessed them with three children and a stepson. She was a devoted wife mother, sister, grandmother, a caregiver, and a woman of great endurance, strength and compassion for others.
A 1968 graduate of Siggers High School and a former employee of Lanier Clothing and Alan White until her retirement in 2007. She was truly an angel on Earth; she always had an encouraging word and listening ear for everyone she encountered on this journey we call life.
She had a love for people, never meeting a stranger. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends that visited in her home, you always felt welcomed and loved. Attending church, working in her flowers, canning fruits and vegetables were other enjoyments in her life. She loved life to the fullest.
Her truly devoted love will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include: spouse, Tommie Lee Ivy, of Shannon, MS, three children Cynthia (Jimmy) Adams, of Tupelo, MS, Octavius (Ulaunda), of Olive Branch, MS, Timothy (Lora), of Shannon, MS, and a stepson, Marcus (LaKeisha) Souter, of Marlboro, MD and 9 grandchildren. In addition to her loving immediate family members left to cherish her memories are sisters: Martha (Harvey) Ivy, Ruby (Bobby) Eubank, Sharon Burdine, Debbie Dyan (Milton) Stanfield, all of Shannon, MS, Geraldine (Clifton) Brinkley, of Belden, MS, and Ravanda (Riley) Wallace, of Houlka, MS; brothers: Kenneth King, Eddie Roy King, both of Shannon, MS, and Melvin (Shannon) King, of Houlka, MS; great aunt: Sally Mae Cooperwood, of Okolona, MS; aunts: Bonnie Williams, of Booneville, MS, Leola Miller, of Trenton, TN, Christine Carter, of Grand Rapids, MI, Ruby Berry and Annie (John) Ware, both of Pontotoc, MS; uncles: Elma King, of Humboldt, TN, Dixie (Ruby) King III, of Florida, Elder Ozzie (Ruby) Cooperwood, of Chicago, Booker T.(Mary) Cooperwood, of Pontotoc, MS, and Haywood Cooperwood, of Tupelo, MS. Finally, she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Larry King and Earlie King, Jr.
Her walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service at noon at the Shannon High School Gymnasium. Interment will be held in Union Baptist Missionary Church Cemetery.
Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Ivy family at www.grayson-porters.com. Debbie Rogers
NETTLETON – Deborah Ann “Debbie” Ellis Rogers, 56, died on Monday February 15, 2021, at Gilmore Hospital in Amory after a brief illness. Debbie was born in Hartford City, Indiana to the late Eddie Wayne Ellis and Patricia Rose Anglin. She lived briefly in Indiana but spent most of her life in the Lee / Monroe County area. Debbie worked many years as a health educator for Heartman and spent the last many years as a caller in Magnolia and Super Bingo halls. Meemaw Debbie loved her grandchildren and enjoyed shopping for them. She enjoyed trips to Tunica and singing karaoke anywhere anytime. She was a Baptist.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tim Tutor officiating. Her cousin, Robert Ellis, will deliver family reflections. Burial will follow in the Ellis Family Cemetery in the Tater Hills area. Visitation will be from 3 PM – 5 PM Saturday and from Noon – service time on Sunday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel which is honored to be service their friends.
Debbie is survived by her two daughters, Brandi Traylor (Jimmy) of Fulton, MS, and Crystal Davis (Jeff) of Brewer, MS, and their dad, Jimmy Rogers of Brewer; her mother, Patricia “Pat” Anglin of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Haley Traylor, Braxton Rogers, Kaitlynn Davis, and Drew Davis; her brother, Eddie Ellis (Terri) of Mooreville; her sister, Angie Estes of Marietta; her special friend and fiance, Danny Davis of Nettleton; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Wayne Ellis.
Pallbearers will be Brad Estes, Randy and Ricky Ellis, Jeff Davis, BJ Lindsey, and Jimmy Dale Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Ellis, Eddie Allen Ellis, Blake Timmons, Drew Davis, Braxton Rogers, and Danny Davis.
For those unable to attend the service, viewing is available at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 2 PM Sunday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Donnie “Donnie Mac” McCollum
CORINTH/AMORY – Donnie “Donnie Mac” McCollum, 69, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at at his residence in Corinth, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Inc.. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Memories and Condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Antonio Dewayne Crayton
TUPELO – Antonio Dewayne Crayton, 28, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Highway 45 in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Greater New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Nettleton. Visitation will be on Saturday, 5 pm – 7 pm at Community Funeral Directors- Nettleton. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Verona City Cemetery.
Hoyt Johnson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Hoyt Johnson, 81, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Sunday 12 noon until service.
Jan Minch
AMORY – Jan Nanette Ausbon Minch, 66, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 22, 1954 to Roy Green and Ona Faye Herndon Ausbon. Jan had worked in human resources with various companies and she most recently served at secretary for the Amory Church of Christ where she was a lifetime member. She enjoyed collecting pottery, shopping, spending time with friends especially going out to eat. She loved to travel, attend concerts and musicals, and she often went to Branson, MO with her husband, Dennis. Her grandchildren, Jack and Meri were the light of her life. Jan was known for her quick wit and could always be seen with a smile on her face.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home Chapel in Amory with Derrick Maranto officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Minch of Smithville; one son, Jason Minch (Kristen) of Tupelo; one daughter, Ashley Minch (Keith Lindsey) of Guntown; her sister, Martha Waldrop of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Jack and Meri Minch; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Betty and Ed Tucker, Ron and Marsha LeBlanc, Boyd and Carolyn Bryan, and JoAnn Vaughn.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Meredith Minch; brother, Sidney Howell; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Murphy, Mike Bryan, Phil Sullivan, Ron LeBlanc, Ed Tucker, Tony Minch, and Keith Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Boyd Bryan, Nickolas LeBlanc, and Cody Hardin.
Visitation will be on Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Laurance (Larry) Blanchard MANTACHIE – Laurance (Larry) Blanchard, 68, passed away on February 20, 2021, at his home in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home. Jean Smith Coats
TUPELO/BIRMINGHAM – Jean Joy Smith Coats, in her 97th year, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 from her residence. Jean was blessed with good health and a wonderful life of almost 100 years. Born in Birmingham, Al on December 22, 1923 to the late George Jasper Smith and Bertha Mae Nichols Smith, she graduated from Ensley High School in 1941. She entered Montevello College right out of high school. She married William Reid Coats on January 29, 1942 just a couple of weeks before he entered military service during World War II. After 4 years serving his country, he returned to Graysville where they established and operated for many years Coats Grocery and Service Station. Jean went back to school and attended Howard College (now Sanford University) and eventually received her BA in Education from Birmingham-Southern. She taught at Corner High School several years and ultimately received her MA Degree in Mathematics from the University of Alabama (Roll Tide). She finished her teaching career in the Mathematics Department at Birmingham-Southern College.
The family moved to Tupelo in 1992 to be near their only son, Rob, and his family. Before her husband’s death in 2000, she and Bill traveled North America and virtually every state in the USA in a motor home with Jean always the pilot! Jean enjoyed weekly card games with her friends and was a member of the Pilot Club. She was an active member of Harrisburg Baptist Church where she loved Sunday school and sang in the Senior’s choir.
A graveside service celebrating her long, fruitful life will be held at 2 PM Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham with Bro. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 3 PM – 4 PM Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Jean is survived by her small but tight knit family: her son, Robert “Rob” Coats and his wife, Kathy of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Ben Coats of Tupelo, who provided care for Grandmother, and Bethany Coats Molica of Springfield, MO, both of whom loved their Grandmother; two great-grandchildren, Kaia Molica of Memphis, TN and Jake Molica of Nixa, MO; and her extended family at Harrisburg Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a beloved sister, Meridith Smith Weir.
A heartfelt thanks go to her wonderful sitters: Kathy Terry, Carol Patterson, and Cindy Leach.
Memorials may be made to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4695 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801, or to Hope Church, 2094 McCullough Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801.
John Tate Rogers, Jr.
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTIES – John Tate Rogers, Jr., 56, passed away on February 20, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mary Evelyn Poirer Greenhill
BROKEN ARROW, OKLAHOMA – Mary Evelyn Poirer Greenhill, 76, passed away on January 28, 2021, at Broken Arrow in Oklahoma. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Leslie Potts
HATLEY – Leslie Potts, 36, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Sulligent.
Diann Priddy
AVON, OHIO/FORMERLY OF TUPELO – Diann Doris Priddy went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 18, 2021, following a battle with multiple illnesses. At the time of her passing, she was a resident of The Woods on French Creek nursing home in Avon, Ohio, where she lived near her son, daughter-in-law, and her three grandchildren.
Diann was born in Merrill, Wisconsin, the youngest of four children to Percy Roger Kleinschmidt and Dora Minnie Albertina Hinz Kleinschmidt. She was married to her husband, James Franklin Priddy Sr., from 1965 until his passing in 1994.
A long-time resident of Tupelo, Diann worked as a retail sales associate for several local businesses over the years including Black’s Clothing and Wal-Mart, as well as being a licensed secretary at Robert Helm’s Allstate. She was an active member of First Methodist Church of Verona with her family, and later was an active member of Verona First Baptist where she ministered to others through her prayers, sending cards, and encouragement.
Diann is survived by her son, James Franklin Priddy Jr.; daughter-in-law, Paula Eaker Priddy; grandchildren, T.J., Darcy and Jared Priddy all of Avon, Ohio; and brother, Elroy Kleinschmidt and his wife, Ruth of Belgium, Wisconsin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews on both the Priddy and Kleinschmidt sides of the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Phyllis Porath; and brother, Percy Kleinschmidt.
Graveside services honoring Diann’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Andrews Chapel Cemetery in Mooreville. Due to COVID considerations, there will be no indoor services but family and friends are welcome to attend the service or pay their respects following the burial. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial may be made to The Anchor Church, 278 College Street, Verona, MS 38879 or Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Willie B. Williams
ASHLAND – Willie B. Williams, 54, passed away on February 19, 2021, at his home in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jessie Lee Matthews
NATCHEZ – Jessie Lee Matthews, 94, passed away on February 18, 2021, at home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Helen Ann Belcher
WATER VALLEY – Helen Ann Belcher, 71, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at home in Thaxton. Services will be on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 12 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday, February 22, 2021 10 AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Shipps Cemetery.
Floie Mae Poole
DENNIS – Floie Mae Poole, 77, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Sunday, February 21, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 20, 5-8 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery.
Reba Hill Brown
TUPELO – Reba Hill Brown died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in her Tupelo home at the age of 80. She was born December 20, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Clarence Leroy Hill and Bernice Lorette Tidwell.
After graduating from Tupelo High School, Reba attended Mississippi State College for Women, now more commonly known as the MUW.
Reba married James Russell Brown, Jr., and they shared many good years raising their family before his death in November of 1991.
Reba was the bookkeeper at Westbrooks of Tupelo for 17 years, and then worked as the Assistant to the Director at CRA for 20 years before retiring.
She was active in her community, including being a Past-President and member of the Tupelo Junior Women’s Club and a board member of the Tupelo Community Concert Association.
For over 58 years, she was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Brown Moore, James Russell Brown III, and Roger Barton Brown and his wife, Gina; sister, Janice Hill Lomenick and her husband, Eddie; nieces, Suzye Lomenick Sheffield and Merrie Margaret Lomenick Hughes and her husband, Andy; special cousin, Denise Griffin Hanebuth and her husband, Ed; grandchildren, Madison Moore Pool and her husband, Jeff, and Marion Moore Perlman and her husband, Andy; two great-grandchildren; a great-niece; two great-nephews; and many other beloved family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Luke United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund; the Salvation Army; or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
James Robert “JR” Gregory, Jr.
PONTOTOC – James Robert “JR” Gregory, Jr., 69, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 23, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Guinn Cemetery.
Charles “Buddy” Golding
PONTOTOC – Charles “Buddy” Golding, 85, gained his heavenly wings on February 17, 2021. He was born December 10, 1935 and raised in the Black Zion Community. Later his family moved to Furrs in Pontotoc County where he resided until his death. In 1995 he opened Golding Nursery on Kings Hwy. A respected and honest business man, he loved helping people make their yards beautiful. Buddy had an infectious personality. He never met a stranger and had many corny jokes to tell for anyone who would listen. His laugh was contagious. One could write a book on the many pranks he pulled on his coworkers while at the old Phillips Garden Center on Main Street and Sears at the old mall. He also played plenty on his friends, family, and his Furrs Baptist Church church family. He was a loving father and friend. Buddy was loved and respected by many and will leave a big void in many hearts and lives. He will be greatly missed.
Buddy is survived by his two daughters, Shelia Ratliff (Bart) of Toccopola and Teresa Golding of Furrs; his grandson, B.J. Ratliff of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Jean Peeples (Bill) of Pontotoc; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Speck and grand dog, Harley.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ocie Akens Golding; son, Jerry Golding; sister, Kathryn Golding Peeples, and parents, Frank and Nannie Golding.
Visitation will be Monday, February 22, 2021 5 PM-8 PM at Furrs Baptist Church and Tuesday, February 23, 2021 with visitation beginning at 1 PM until service time of 2 PM at Furrs Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Pettit and Bro. Steve Cohea officiating. Burial will follow in White Zion Presbyterian Church. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Melvin Wages, Johnny Keith, Billy Wayne Dillard, Randy Todd, Brent Todd, and Shannon Gunter.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jackie Bevill and members of Furrs Baptist Church.
Margaret Warren
SALTILLO – Margaret Warren, 81, passed away on February 18, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Denise Peairs
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Denise Peairs, 54, passed away on February 20, 2021, at Midtown Health and Rehab in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
George Garner
RANDOLPH – George Garner, 62, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2 pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 21, 12 pm until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
David O. Puckett, III
TUPELO – One of Tupelo’s best known and beloved citizens, David Oliver Puckett, III, at age 62, departed this life on Sat., Feb. 13, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center from complications of Kidney failure. David was born in Tupelo on Oct. 25, 1958, the youngest of three children born to the late D.O “Son” Puckett, Jr. and Betsy Armistead Puckett. During his youth, David attended Joyner Elementary School, Milam, Carver, and in 1977, graduated from Tupelo High School. Throughout these years he was involved in a number of activities and organizations including swimming for Tupelo Aquatic Club, playing tennis for the Tupelo High School tennis team, and participating in both Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. After graduating from Tupelo High, David attended Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi for 2 years, then transferred to the University Of Mississippi for a short stent. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw prematurely due to his rapidly deteriorating eyesight caused by Retinitis Pigmentosa, a degenerative condition affecting the retina of the eye. Though now legally blind, but while retaining some functional vision for the next 2 years, David procured sales positions with Trace Ford and National Men’s Wear in Tupelo. With his eyesight continuing to deteriorate rapidly, he soon became totally blind. David and his family heard about and investigated Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation For The Blind and Visually Impaired. He was accepted as a client, going on to receive rehabilitation and mobility training at Services For The Blind in Tupelo followed by further training at Addie McBride Center For The Blind in Jackson- receiving training in mobility, Braille, computer technology, and a whole host of other activities which would enable him to adapt to his blindness, work, and live in a sighted world. Once this training was complete, David chose to further his education to better prepare him for the work place and challenges that lie ahead. In 1983, he enrolled in Mississippi College where he finished and received his undergraduate degree. In 1988, David received his MA in Rehabilitation Counseling from Mississippi State University. Mr. Ed Neely, then President of The Peoples Bank & Trust in Tupelo was willing to give David a chance in the banking world, and offered him a job. David began work at The Peoples Bank & Trust Co, now known as Renasant Bank, on June 1, 1989, first working in the bank’s Marketing department and later, as the bank’s Outbound Sales and Service Consultant where he worked until retiring in July of 2015. David had a servant’s heart and was always willing to express his gratitude to others through service above self. Over the years, David has been intimately involved in numerous social, civic, and non-profit organizations in an effort to help others in need and, most especially, helping individuals with disabilities to live a more independent productive life. Among his affiliations were Rho Chi Sigma Honorary Fraternity, Alphi Chi Honorary Fraternity and Pi Gamma Mu Honorary Fraternity. He was an active member of the Mississippi Council of the Blind, a member of the Clinton Civitan Club and the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club. He was appointed by the Governor to the Board for Mississippi Industries For The Blind where he held many offices. Following in his father’s footsteps of being a builder, he served as a longtime Board member and volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. He was a Board member and “big brother” to many in the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Northeast Miss. David served on the Board of the Yocona Council-Boy Scouts of America and actively volunteered in training many scouts for their merit badges.
His most passionate service was being a faithful Board Member of Regional Rehabilitation Center for over 20 years. He served as President of Advisory board of LIFE, Inc. (Living Independently for Everyone) in Tupelo as well as board Member, Vice President, & State President of LIFE Inc. in Jackson, Ms. David was a charter member and on the Board of Tupelo Evening Lions Club. David purchased a “cottage” in the mountains near Boone, North Carolina and spent many happy moments with family and friends there! “Puckett”, as his closest friends knew him, left a legacy of faithful selfless service to others despite his own disabilities. He had friends everywhere, would call often just checking on them and always encouraging them in their life pursuits. A jolly cheerful soul, David will be sorely missed by a grateful community and State as well as his family. He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Tupelo and had most recently been attending Oak Hill Community Church, where he was much loved.
Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service celebrating Puckett’s life will be held on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 23, 2021, with Rev. Donny Riley officiating and close friends sharing their reflections of David. Private burial will be in the Puckett family plot at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner St. Friends are welcome to visit, sign the register book and browse the compiled memorabilia of David between the hours of 1 PM-3:30 PM Tuesday at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. For those who wish, the service may be viewed at 4 PM Tuesday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Per David’s request, memorials in his memory should be sent to Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ruth Campbell Puckett and her family, including his step-son, Judd Wade, and several grandchildren, all of Tupelo; his extended family on the Puckett/Armistead side; his THS classmates and a host of friends all around the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, “Son” and Betsy Armistead Puckett, his maternal grandparents, Mr./Mrs. LeMaster Armistead; his paternal grandparents, Mr./Mrs. David Oliver Puckett, Sr.; and his two sisters, Betty and Debbie. Well done, good and faithful servant!!
Jane Caffey
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Jane Reed Caffey died peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was born on June 21, 1931 in Tupelo, Mississippi, the only child of Adlai Kipling Reed and Jennie May Garmon Reed. Jane always described her childhood as idyllic, and she said she never felt like an only child because of her many Reed cousins. She attended Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia. A cousin introduced her to Dr. Shed Hill Caffey, and they married in 1952.
In 1960, Shed was offered a pediatric fellowship at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London. The family lived there for a year and traveled widely. The experience sparked a love of travel that Jane and Shed enjoyed for more than forty years, visiting all of Europe, Russia, China and several countries in Africa. The family returned to Memphis in 1961, and Jane spent that decade raising her three children and working tirelessly as a volunteer. During the 70s and 80s, Jane served as office manager of her husband’s pediatric practice, work that she loved because she got to know so many families.
Jane and Shed were charter members of Christ United Methodist Church. Jane taught the fifth grade Sunday school class for 20 years.
After retiring, Jane spending countless hours delivering Meals on Wheels, often with her grandson David. In 2008, Jane and Shed moved to Town Village, not long before his death in 2009.
Jane was known for her rigorous self-discipline. She prided herself on the fact that she weighed less than the day she married. She ate a healthy diet throughout her life, except for the occasional indulgence of a Huey Burger, and she did at least one exercise class every day. Jane had great organizational skills and she liked to get things done, which earned her frequent eye rolls from her children.
Jane had astonishing energy, and it was always evident to the residents of Town Village. Her children joked that she was the “cruise director” there, always trying to make things fun. Jane’s sense of perception was extraordinary. She could read people uncannily, and she was a ready listener when someone was troubled. She was fiercely independent, so it was a blessing that she was razor sharp and physically vigorous till her last day.
Jane was a loyal wife, a steadfast friend, and most of all, a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Kip Caffey (Jan) of Atlanta, Betsy Caffey of Nashville and David Caffey (Margaret) of Memphis. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Grace Caffey, Reed Eliff (Brian), Liz Caffey, Lee Caffey and David Caffey, Jr. (Jackie).
The family will hold a celebration of Jane’s life for her friends and family later in the year.
Linda Kay Patterson King
GREENWOOD SPRINGS – Linda King, 75, met her Savior face to face on Friday, February 19, 2021. Born on May 2, 1945, in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Barney and Ovie Brewer Patterson.
Linda grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Smithville High School with a small close senior class. She married the love of her life, Wayne King, on June 29, 1963, and together God blessed them with two daughters. She was strong willed woman, who loved her family dearly. She had one of the most important careers around, she was a homemaker who was a supportive wife and nurturing mother. Linda was Baptist, was a member of both Smithville Baptist Church and Splunge Baptist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and liked to listen to Gospel music.
She was selfless, giving, blessed with numerous friends and was always bending over backwards for others. She was passionate about St. Jude and the wellbeing of all children in general. Her family meant the world to her and her grandchildren and great grandchildren were spoiled by her. In her free time, she liked to go shopping, keeping up the yard and finding special collectible rocks for her gardens. Saturdays at her home were always a special time for family to gather and eat. When her grandchildren made music, especially Mason on the guitar and David singing, she would almost glow with joy.
Her family feels blessed to have had such a wonderful supportive role model in their life. The memories made with her, throughout the years, will be cherished forever.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Wayne King, Greenwood Springs; daughters, Rhonda Kay King Johnson (Michael), Donna Carol King Parker (Melvin); grandchildren, David Wayne Johnson (Jessica), Mason Cody Stevens (Tori), Marlie Kate Stevens; great-grandchildren, Dawson Cody Stevens, Nora Faye Stevens, Hunter Thomas Johnson; brothers-in-law, Donald King (Linda), Bill King; sister in law, Ella Ruth Patterson; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Nelda Fay Patterson; brothers, Elvin Ray Patterson (Lavern) and Bobby Dean Patterson (Naomi)
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Tucker and Mr. Roy Lee Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Gardens, Smithville, MS with pallbearers being David Johnson, Mason Stevens, Ryan Seales, Joel Washburn, Rick Kimbel, Jack Jones, Shane Murray, and Gary Bennett.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday evening, February 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home in Amory.
Flowers or Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN or Hopewell Cemetery, in care of Mrs. Renee Seales, 63379 Highway 25 North, Smithville, MS 38870.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Clyde Peters
PLANTERSVILLE – Clyde Lee Peters, 78, departed this life on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Traceway in Tupelo. He was the fourth of seven children born to James Carroll Peters and Virginia Grace Jamieson Peters on December 21, 1942 in Lee County and according to his oldest sister “he was the prettiest kid Momma had.”
He was self-employed with the majority of his working years spent painting, mowing yards and being a handy man for many in the Nettleton and Plantersville areas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Beatrice Peters Parker; older brother, James Hilton “Buddy” Peters; brother-in-law, Curtis Parker; sister-in-law, Betty Sue Conlee Peters; nephew, Curtis Wayne Parker; and great-nephew, Harris James Phillips.
He is survived by his brother, C.D. Peters of Tupelo; sister, Lerah Peters Edwards and her husband, Lawrence “Winky” of Guntown; brother, Mack Peters and his wife, Betty of Plantersville; and brother, Terry Peters and his wife, LaRue of Tupelo.
He leaves behind his nieces and nephews also known as his “kids”, Carol Parker Turner and husband, Shannon, Hilton Peters and wife, Dana, Carmon Edwards Horner and husband, Bryan, Cathy Edwards White and husband, Kevin, Carolyn Peters Earnest and husband, Ed, John Mark Peters and wife, Kelly, Katey Peters Witt and husband, Andy, Laurie Peters Phillips and husband, Dewayne, and Molly Peters Tate and husband, Kevin.
A private family service will be Sunday, February 21, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial will be in Plantersville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his nephews and great-nephews.
Memorial may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jeffrey Raamond Jones
HOLLY SPRINGS – Jeffrey Raamond Jones, 41, passed away on February 20, 2021, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Betty Swords Tucker Vaughn
ECRU – Betty Swords Tucker Vaughn, 54, passed away on February 19, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.