TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Esta Bethay, Booneville
Betty Brandon, Booneville
Contella Buchanan, Van Vleet
Mable Erwin, New Albany
Doyle Ray George, Dennis
Roy Hall, New Albany
James "Jim" Davis Marsh, Jr., Nettleton
Joyce McDonald, Pontotoc
Tim Rock, Mooreville
Charlene Rogers, New Albany
Peggy Sansing, Lucedale
Tabitha Andrews Ward, Baldwyn
Whyneumia Warren, Pontotoc
Tim Rock
MOOREVILLE - Timothy Dewayne Rock, 50, gained his ultimate healing on February 24, 2022, at his home after a brief hospital stay. He was happy to have his family with him at home, and he spent every moment telling them all how much he loved them.
Tim was born June 2, 1971, to Charles and Patsy Hardin Rock. Throughout his life, Tim worked in various industries, but his passion was building. He loved being outdoors, attending sporting events, watching Alabama football, and spending time with his family. Tim had a huge heart and would always help those around him. He touched many lives throughout the years, and his absence will be felt greatly by all who loved him.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Randy Lewman officiating. Burial will be in the Boguefala Cemetery.
Tim leaves behind his beloved wife, Nicky; three daughters, Katie Rock, Gracie Rock, and Abby Presley; two sons, Crimson Rock and Colby Presley; two grandsons, Harrison Haupt and Griffin Sanford; two sisters, Patty White and Melissa Cummings (Rusty); his grandmother, Mildred Rock; two nephews, Tanner Gray (wife Lauren and son Aiden), and Rock Cummings; one niece, Laken Smith (Nathaniel); and a host of extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Chris Blanchard, Scott Cryder, Carey Cryder, Rusty Cummings, Keith Franklin, Tanner Gray, Rock Cummings, and Jeremy Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and nephews.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with Tim's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Roy Hall
NEW ALBANY - James Roy Hall, 89, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at New Albany Health and Rehab. He was born August 11, 1932 in Martintown to Charlie Humphreys Hall and Willie Mae Traynom Hall. He was retired, but had formerly worked at Union Lumber Company, before he and his wife owned and operated Martintown Grocery.
He was a member of Ingomar United Methodist Church, where he had taught Sunday School. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and quail hunting. At one time, he raised quail.
Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Ingomar United Methodist Church with Rev. Morgan Spencer officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by two daughters, Beth Dobbs (Ronald) of Ripley, MS and Deb Everitt (Mark) of New Albany; one son, Mike Hall (Brenda) of New Albany; three grandchildren, Jessica Dobbs, Dexter Everitt (Hannah) and Whit Everitt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances Ruth Duncan Hall; six sisters, Grace Hall, Kathleen Knott, Ernestine McCowan, Virginia Farris, Katye Snipes and Lois Taylor; and three brothers, Paul Houston Hall, John Wayne "Buddy" Hall and Bobby Dean Hall.
Pallbearers will be Colt Doom, Justin Hall, Ronnie Hall, Ronald Dobbs, Mark Everitt and Whit Everitt. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Sunday School Class of Ingomar United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 1:00p.m. until 3:00p.m. at the church.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Betty Brandon
BOONEVILLE - Betty Brandon, 90, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Booneville, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, February 28, 2022 11a.m.-1:00p.m at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Booneville. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Mable Erwin
NEW ALBANY - Mable Lorene Brewer Erwin, 96, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at her residence in New Albany. She was born in Union County to Henry Clay "Jake" Brewer and Ora Milly Wiseman Brewer. She was retired from Futorian/Mohasco and was a member of New Albany Church of Christ. She enjoyed working in the yard and really enjoyed traveling, when she was able. She was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Minister Johnny Burkhart officiating. Burial will be at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cotton Plant.
She is survived by two daughters, Shelley Erwin Adams (Melvin) and Maria Erwin Ormon (Paul); a son, Charles Anthony Erwin; nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Pauline Wiseman and Velma South; and three brothers, Van Brewer, Mason Brewer and Billy Brewer.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Peggy Sansing
LUCEDALE - Peggy Sansing, formerly of Shannon, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the George County Rehab Center. She was 78. Peggy was born July 2, 1943 in Lee County, the daughter of Eugene Mayfield Evans and Burma Grubbs Evans. In her younger days, Peggy worked at the North Mississippi Medical Center, but most of her life was spent as a homemaker, taking care of the family she loved so dearly. She also enjoyed fishing, word puzzles, and reading her Bible daily.
Peggy leaves behind her two daughters, Krista Churchwell (Bob) and Terl "Pookie" Davis (Eddie), all of Lucedale; seven grandchildren, Paite Churchwell, Amber Churchwell, Hannah Overstreet, Luke Davis, Dalton Davis, Harley Davis, and Cigi Davis; eight great-grandchildren, Jackson Holland, Mia Holland, Charlie Overstreet, Cambri Overstreet, Clara Overstreet, Zaydon Davis, Layla Davis, and Amara Davis; and a brother, Bo Evans.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 21 years, Luke Sansing; a daughter, Burma Duree McDaniel; sister, Nell Murphy, and a brother, Roy Evans.
A graveside service was held to honor her memory on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Old Union Cemetery with her daughter, Krista giving the eulogy. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors had the honor of taking care of the arrangements.
Pallbearers were Bo Evans, Scott Jefferies, Todd Jefferies, Paite Churchwell, and Dalton Davis.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Contella Buchanan
VAN VLEET - Contella Buchanan, 72, passed away on February 25, 2022, at Rolling Hills Developmental Center in Starkville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home.
Charlene Rogers
NEW ALBANY - Charlene (Candy) Dyson Rogers, of New Albany, MS passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Fredericksburg, VA.
She was born November 5, 1926 to Myrtle Gafford and John Dyson, in the Village of Pinedale in Union County, MS, the oldest of four children. She was a native of Memphis, TN, Olive Branch, MS, where she lived over 20 years with her late husband Aaron Rogers, and New Albany, MS, prior to living in Fredericksburg, VA with her son, Ronald Duncan and his family.
As a Single Mom she had to work two or three jobs to support her family. She instilled an excellent and loyal work ethic to her children based on her moral values and Christian faith. Charlene retired from the Shelby County Government in Memphis, then worked at Mid-America Apartment Communities Corporate Office in Memphis until age 82. She and Aaron were avid dance enthusiasts and enjoyed many Saturday Tea Dances in Memphis.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Myrtle Dyson, her husband, Aaron Rogers, sisters Lywonea Kelley, and Peggy Teague, and daughters Yonette Duncan and Francene Duncan Vornberger.
She is survived by her son Ronald Duncan (Theresa), her brother Johnny Dyson (Brenda), and grandchildren Melissa Duncan and John Duncan.
A Celebration of Charlene's life will be held at 12:00 pm Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Fellowship Hall next to Ingomar Methodist Church, 1110 County Road 90, New Albany, MS 38652, Inquiries can be sent to ronmrct777@gmail.com or call (540) 847-3742.
Whyneumia Warren
PONTOTOC - Whyneumia Warren, 74, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:30PM at Sand Springs Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 27th 1PM until service time at Sand Springs Church. Burial will follow at Sand Springs Cemetery.
Esta Bethay
BOONEVILLE - Esta Marie Duncan Bethay, 98, of Booneville, MS, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Jamestown Health and Rehabilitation in Rogers, AR. She was born August 4, 1923, in Rienzi, MS, to William Oscar Duncan and Ona Elizabeth Burcham Duncan.
In her able years, Esta was an active member of Booneville First United Methodist Church where she loved being a part of her ladies group and singing in the choir. Esta loved her family fiercely. She enjoyed music and could often be found playing her piano and singing her favorite hymns. Esta cared for all animals and was known for taking in stray pets. She also enjoyed cooking and entertaining.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, February 28, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Booneville, MS. Bro. Bobby Hankins and Bro. Tim Sisk will be officiating. Visitation will start at 10:00 AM at the church on Monday. A graveside will follow at 1:30 PM at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, MS. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Esta is survived by her daughter, Judy Bethay Rogers of Rogers, AR; stepdaughters, Nancy Gearhart of Cold Springs, KY and Wand Flick of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Christopher Myers (Cassie), Blake Myers (Julie), Jill Schmidt (Nick) all of Rogers, AR; great-grandchildren, Mason Schmidt, Drake Schmidt, Harper Myers, Millie Schmidt, Collins Myers, Dylan Schmidt, Jack Myers; step-grandchildren, Lee Bethay (Lydia) and Larry Bethay (Sandi) of Booneville, MS, Mark Mackey (Susan) of Lexington, KY, Amanda Stamper (Ray) and Melissa Ratcliff (Cliff) of Covington, KY; among a host of other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Longino Lawrence Bethay; father, William Oscar Duncan; mother, Ona Elizabeth Duncan; son, Ronnie Bethay; brothers, William Hollis Duncan, Clarence Ray Duncan, Marvin Willard Duncan, Lloyd George Duncan, Rufus Lester Duncan; sisters, Mabel Townsend, Gracie Lou Tittle; stepdaughter, Betty Bethay; stepson, James Bethay; step-granddaughter, Robin Mackey Walk.
Pallbearers will be Chris Myers, Blake Myers, Mason Schmidt, Drake Schmidt, Lee Bethay and Larry Bethay.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 400 West Church Street, Booneville, MS 38829.
Tabitha Andrews Ward
BALDWYN - Tabitha Andrews Ward passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was a member of Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. She was a NICU nurse at Germantown Methodist LeBonheur. She enjoyed trips to the Smoky Mountains, doing photography, watching Preston play ball, taking care of her son, making blankets, hats & mittens for the NICU babies and spending time with her family.
Services are 2 pm Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Kara Blackard officiating. Burial will follow in the Wheeler Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church.
Tabitha is survived by her husband of 10 years, Barrett Ward of Baldwyn; her sons, Preston Ward and Kowan Ward of Baldwyn; her parents, Ronnie and Donna Andrews of Corinth; her brother, Rodney Andrews (Brenda) of Corinth; her sisters, Tammy Brock (Roger) of Corinth and Tarea Cooper of Corinth; her in-laws, William & Melody Copeland and Larry & Sherry Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John & Marie Bonds, L.M. & Lillian Andrews and Pernie Andrews.
Pallbearers are; John Andrews, James Andrews, Kaden Cooper, Kason Cooper, Brian Bonds, Byron Bonds, Brad Bonds and Andy Null.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Joyce McDonald
PONTOTOC - Joyce Marie McDonald, 75, passed away February 25, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. Joyce was a member of McGregor's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church where she served as Treasurer. She was a 1964 honor graduate of Thaxton High School and a 1966 graduate of Draughon's Business College, Memphis, TN. Joyce was employed by SGS Control International, Memphis, TN, retiring after over 30 years of clerical work.
Joyce is survived by her brothers, Elzye McDonald, Jr. (Mary), Greenville, MS and Okee McDonald, Pontotoc, MS; special cousins, Kathleen Kish (Tom), Aurora, IL, Beatrice Wilson (Delaine), Thaxton, MS, Annie Kidd (Thomas), Thaxton, MS, and Frances Carroll (Gary), Pontotoc, MS; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzie and Marie McDonald; sisters, Kathlynn Plunk, Geraldine Russell, Opal Self, and Larue Moore; and her brothers, Carol McDonald and Kenneth McDonald.
Service will be Monday, February 28, 2022, at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Mike Daniels officiating and Bro. Steve Nichols reading the obituary. Burial will follow in Turnpike Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will begin Monday, February 28th 12PM until service time.
Pallbearers will be Lloyd Plunk, Ronnie Russell, Wells Russell, Todd McDonald, Stacy Turnage, and Buddy Pittman.
Special thanks to family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers with North MS Hospice.
James "Jim" Davis Marsh, Jr.
NETTLETON - James "Jim" Davis Marsh, Jr., 77, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1944, in Greenwood, MS, to the late James Davis Marsh Sr., and Ella Mae Williams Marsh.
Jim graduated from Tech High School, Memphis, TN and obtained his Associates Degree in Orthotics and Prosthetics from Shelby State University. He started his career in Sales and later became a Prosthetist, helping many people with health care through the years. He was a member of the Nettleton Presbyterian Church where he taught Sunday School. He married the love of his life, Marian L.Murray, on April 22, 2000, and they were blessed with many happy years together.
Left behind are his wife, Marian Marsh; step-daughter, Kimberly Harlow (Phil); son, Weldon Marsh (Joy); step-sons Charlie Gardener (Jennifer), and Jimmy Gardner; granddaughter and 6 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Deborah Marsh Taylor (Jackie); along with 7 nieces and nephews, .
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Davis Marsh, and his brother, Michael Marsh.
His Celebration of Life Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11:00 am, 2022, at the Nettleton Presbyterian Church in Nettleton, MS. Visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 am.
Donations may be made to the Nettleton Presbyterian Church, Mullen Avenue, Nettleton, MS 38858.
Doyle Ray George
DENNIS - Mr Doyle Ray "Chief" George age 75 of Dennis, Ms passed Wednesday, February 23rd 2022 at North Ms Medical Center, Tupelo. He was born to Delbert and Ruby Mae Baugus George on April 17, 1946 in Arkansas. Chief was a Army Veteran and was a retired security guard for APMM in Baldwyn. There will be no formal funeral services per Mr Georges request. Simple burial will be in the newly formed George family cemetery. He leaves his wife Paula Healey George of Dennis, 3 Daughters, Trina Wright (Chris) of Corinth, Linda "Squeeky" George of Tishomingo, Amber George (Franklin Anderson), of Corinth, 3 Sons Matt George (Matt Kelley) of Pigeon Forge, Tn, Seth George (Kelsey) of Guntown, and Devin George (Kendall Johnson) of Tupelo. He also leaves a brother Bennie George (Kem) of Manilla, Arkansas, friends of his and the family, John Marshall of Booneville and Linda George who is the mother of his 3 oldest children. He leaves 9 grandchildren to mourn his passing, Gary Wright, Coty George, Junior Kelton, Avery George, Mikkilena Wright, Breann Nash, Ray George, Ainia George and Camden George. 5 great grandchildren, Addison Wright, Elijah George, Chloe George, Avilee Wright and Finnely Wright. Our family at Associated are very honored and grateful to have been chosen to serve the George family. Our prayers to all the family and friends of Mr George's.
