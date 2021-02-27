Charles Gates
HOUSTON – Charles Gates, 57, passed away on February 23, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO.
Sharon Ann Edwards Benitez
UNION COUNTY – Sharon Ann Edwards Benitez, 65, resident of Blue Springs, passed away on February 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mandy Gann
CALHOUN CITY – Mandy Gann, 50, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at her residence in Calhoun City, MS. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Associated Family Funeral Home – Tupelo- (associatedfuneral.com).
Delbert Lee Haynes
ARLINGTON, TENNESSEE – Delbert Lee Haynes, 93, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Schilling Gardens in Collierville. Graveside services will be on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:00 am in Salem Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Jacob Brown
SALTILLO – Jacob Brown, 19, passed away on February 26, 2021, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Gloria Jernigan
WREN – Gloria Jernigan, 76, passed away on February 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Lura Cook
OXFORD – Mrs. Lura Cook, 80, passed away on February 25, 2021, at The University Medical Center in Grenada. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Marcus Gleen
RIPLEY – Marcus Gleen, 28, passed away on February 26, 2021, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Louise Domines
WOODLAND/CLAY COUNTY – Louise Domines, 83, passed away on February 26, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo.
Glenda Wilburn Grabow
BOONEVILLE – Glenda Wilburn Grabow, 72, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 1 pm at Prospect Community Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Delton Kelton
GOLDEN – Delton Kelton, 79, passed away on February 27, 2021, in Golden. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home-Red Bay.
Martha W. Pharr
DENNIS – Martha W. Pharr, 75, passed away on February 27, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home-Belmont.
Robert “BOB” Crumpton
TUPELO – Robert “BOB” Crumpton, 77, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. Services were Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. We are honored to serve the family of Robert Crumpton. Our condolences go out to the family. Please visit our website for the full details. www.associatedfuneral.com.
Vickie Sanders
GUNTOWN – Vickie L. Sanders 67, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2021 at NMMC. She retired as a manager at Wal-Mart and was a former manager at Food Mart. She enjoyed playing games on her phone and Bingo. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Guntown Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 a 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Neal Davis officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Herman Sanders, Jr. of Guntown; sons, Greg Sanders (Amanda) of Baldwyn and Chris Sanders (Miranda) of Saltillo; sister, Terri Presley of Saltillo; two brothers; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Durrell and Louise Floyd Presley and a brother.
Her sons and grandsons will serve as her pallbearers.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Carolyn Hays Grimes
BALDWYN – Carolyn Hays Grimes (75) passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Baldwyn. She enjoyed reading, traveling, going to Disney World and spending time with her family.
Services are 2 pm Monday, March 1, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Mitch Grissett officiating. Visitation will be 11-2 on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bill Grimes of Baldwyn; her mother, Louise Hays of Baldwyn; her brother-in-law, Larry Litewski of IL; her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Hays of OR, Claire Grimes of GA and Mary Reindle of NC; her nieces and nephews, Cherity Blackwell (Gerald) of Baldwyn, Scott Shisler (Julie) of KS, Rob Litewski (Amy) of WI, Caryn Block (Dave) of IL, Jonathan Litewski of IL, Meg Richardson (Brian) of OR, Laura Daletski (Frank) of WI, Tina Kisner (Dave) of WI, Tim Reindle (Gail) of IL, Jody Weintz (Todd) of GA and David Scott Grimes (Patty) of IL and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, L.W. Hays; her brothers, Calvin and Paul Hays and her sister, Sue Litewski.
Her nephews will serve as her pallbearers.
Gregory Stokes
RIPLEY -Gregory Stokes, 67, passed away on February 27, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Tamara Joyner
TUPELO – Tamara Joyner, 66, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. No formal services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements provided by Associated Family Funeral Home – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Carrie Denney
TUPELO – Mrs. Carrie Hughes Denney, 88, passed away February 2, 2021 at the NMMC in Tupelo after an extended illness. Mrs. Denney was born April 14, 1932 in Iuka, MS to the late Oscar and Ida Hughes. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and traveling with her husband delivering RV’s.
She is survived by three children; Raven Kasprazak, Ann Clark, and Tim Denney, three stepchildren; Jim Denney, Stanley Leslie, and Linda Pucilowski, six siblings, 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James, three children; Lee Myrick, Patricia Myrick, and Larry Myrick, and one stepson; Mike Denney.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ezell Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family at this time.
Glenda Tackett
MARIETTA – Glenda Tackett, 60, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the NMMC. She was a nursing home assistant. She enjoyed fishing, spending time with her grandchildren and keeping up with her everyone on Facebook. She loved her God and her family and she was a member of Genesis Church in Tupelo.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Sister Sharon Brown officiating. Burial will be in Ozark Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Matthew Tackett (Melissa) and William Tackett; step-daughter, Angie Pankratz; sisters, Peggy Edgeworth, Geraldene Parker (Durell) and Linda Franks (Richard); seven grandchildren; fiancé, Harvey Turner; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louella Newcomb Herring; husband, Robert Tackett; son, Kevin Herring; daughter, Angie Tackett; sister, Janice Franks; brother, William Herring Kelly.
Visitation will be Monday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
James Knighton
MYRTLE – James M. Knighton, 96, passed away Friday, February 26 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. The family has decided in light of the current Covid-19 situation to have a private family service, honoring Mr. Knighton’s life, with Bro. David Grumbach officiating. The Service will be shown via live-stream on the Macedonia Baptist Church Facebook page starting at 2:00 pm March 1, 2021. A drive through visitation with the family will be from noon to 1:30 pm, Monday, March 1, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Myrtle, Mississippi. A full obituary will be in Tuesday’s edition.
Mike Kimble
TREMONT – Johnny Michael Kimble, 65, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born September 7, 1955 to the late Johnny Edward Kimble and the late Ruby Scribner Johnson. He was a member of Gravel Springs Baptist Church. He was an avid craftsman and a wonderful cook. He dearly loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. He also enjoyed shooting guns and camping. He was on lean team at MTD where he worked and retired from after 35 years of service.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday February 28, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Cody Crum and Bro. Kerry Smith officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 on Saturday February 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Gravel Springs Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Reba Kimble of Tremont; children: Kathleen (Matt) Christopher, John Major (Brooklyn) Kimble, Allison (Mark) Mitchell, Amanda (Glen) Young; grandchildren: Will Christopher, Lauren Christopher, Patience Young, Merci Young, Gracie Mitchell, Jacob Christopher, T.J. Mitchell, John David Mitchell, Annabelle Mitchell, Isabelle Mitchell; sister, Wanda (Gary) Horton; mother-in-law, Jean Jones, several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Garland Jones
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Dorothy Wages Jones
GUNTOWN – Dorothy Wages Jones, 82, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Camp Creek Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Joseph Lynn Coats
BLACKLAND COMMUNITY – Joseph Lynn Coats (80) passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home in Blackland. Lynn was born on September 5, 1940 to the late Vester and Beryl Sandy Coats. He was a member of Oak Ridge Church of Christ.
Private family services were on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Tony Brown and Shawn Weaver officiating. Burial took place in the Oak Ridge Cemetery.
He is survived four children, Cherry Buehler (Bob), Gary Coats, Sharon Peters and Karon Vaughn; his special friend, Carolyn Wallis Jones; his brothers, Jerry Coats, Myron Coats (Judy), Phillip Coats (Mary) and Bud Coats (Paula); his sisters, Karen Wilson (Ken) and Cathy Williams (Don); his grandchildren, Heather Harris (Anthony), Corey Ballard (Katie), Justin Coats (Melissa), Bryson Coats (Meata), Amelia Coats, Amber McQuire (Josh) Alanah Peters, Duncan Peters, Courtney McGee (Cody) and Graham Vaughn and his great-grandchildren, Garrett, Audrey, Hudson, Jaxon, Maddison, AnnaBelle, Alex, Mateo, Jessie, Zoey, Athena, Dominic, Leia, Ella, Eli, Ace, Addison, Aurora, Avery, Ashton, Brantley, Macie, Ava, Ryan, Charleigh Anne, Lilly June, Parker, Saylor Kate and Oaklynn.
Lynn was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Edith Garrett Coats; his brother, George Coats and his son-in-law, Keith Vaughn.
Pallbearers will be his Grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to “Maywood Christian Camp” at any location of Farmers & Merchants Bank or “The Cemetery Fund” at 5 County Rd 7026, Booneville, MS 38829 or 305 McCarley Avenue, Booneville, MS 38829.
Sammy Lee “Log” Grayson
PEORIA, ILLINOIS/FORMERLY OF HOLLY SPRINGS – Sammy Lee “Log” Grayson, 62, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at his home in Peoria. Private graveside services will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Baptist Hill Church Cemetery, 4892 Bethlehem Rd., Potts Camp, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, March 1, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Baptist Hill Cemetery.
Annie Jean Sheffield
MANTACHIE – Annie Jean Sheffield, 83, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born February 28, 1937 in Fulton to Hershel and Mildred Raper Senter. Annie Jean was a business owner for many years, her last factory being Lee Sportswear. She was an avid garden and seamstress. She also enjoyed playing bridge, cooking and spending time with her adoring family.
Annie Jean leaves behind her son, Jackie Robinson (Janice) of Mantachie; five stepchildren, William Sheffield Jr. (Shelia) of Saltillo, Rebecca “Becky” Palmer of Tega Cay, South Carolina, Tracey Morton of Tupelo, Richard Sheffield (Allison) of Culman, Alabama, and Mark Allen Sheffield of Mantachie; a sister, Jo Senter Bates; a brother, Max Senter (Rebecca); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William A. Sheffield; and a sister, Betty Senter.
Her family will celebrate her life with a private graveside service at Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Jim Yates officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
John Lawson
OKOLONA – 72, passed away on Mon., Feb. 22, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
John Lawson was born to his late parents, Elbert “Jack” Lawson and Levada Moore Lawson on April 15, 1948 in Chickasaw Co.
Mr. Lawson is survived by two daughter; Jacquilyn Owens (Cedric) of Southaven, MS and Tangi Donaldson of Okolona. One son; Darris French (Shakedia) of Mantee.
There are also ten grandchildren, six grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be Sat., Feb. 27, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sun., Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Lawson officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Ann Hamilton
TUPELO – Ann Gertrude Gregory Hamilton, at age 86, departed this life for her life in Glory on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Tupelo Health and Rehabilitation where she had resided the last 4 years. Born in Tupelo on May 23, 1934 to the late Robert Gregory and Laudis Holland Gregory, she spent her growing up years in Verona. Ann attended the Verona Schools and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1952. She first married Cecil Ray Riley, who was father of their two daughters. He died on Feb. 16, 1960. On Christmas day 1964, she was wedded to Raymond Nathaniel Hamilton. They shared 49 wonderful years together until his death on March 12, 2013. Ray and Ann were in partnership as proprietors of Knight Brothers Furniture for many years. They were longtime active members of Calvary Baptist Church. Ann had a quiet, dignified countenance about her, was devoted to her family especially her daughters and sisters whom she was very close. A creative decorator and cook, Ann possessed a great love for music, enjoyed reading, was an expert seamstress, an animal lover and a delightful soul to be around.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Jimmy Weeks and Steve Holland speaking. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Cathy Riley of Richmond and Jean Claire Riley Vinson and husband, Harold of Banner; two sisters, Dorothy Kay Vaughan and her husband, Brooks of Shannon and Toy Lane Weeks and her husband, Dr. Cecil Weeks of the Auburn Community; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Cecil Riley and Ray Hamilton and a sister, Bobbie Stewart.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, Jon, Joe and Jimmy Weeks, Chip and Greg Vaughan and her son in law, Harold.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38803 or Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802.
For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Sunday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Marilla Wilson
BOONEVILLE – Marilla Gail Wilson, 71, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 6, 1949, to James W. Sr. and Lizzie Irene Wilson. She was a member of Prospect Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, find-a word puzzles and watching TV.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, March 1, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery.
She is survived by one sister, Brenda Pharr; one brother, Ken (Karen) Wilson of Hartselle, Alabama; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Mary Lou Jones, Mae Eldridge, Lorene Stokes and Vernell McElroy; and three brothers, Thomas Wilson, James W. Wilson Jr. and Danny Ray Wilson.
Pallbearers are Nathen Pharr, Levi Cox, Randy Wilson, Jimmy Dale Wilson, Steve Wilson and Mike Jones.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Jessie William Hester
PONTOTOC – Jessie William Hester, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Born on July 4, 1944 in Pontotoc, MS. Jessie grew up in Mississippi, Texas, and Arizona where he graduated in 1965 from Mesa High School located in Mesa, AZ. He was a 21 year veteran from the US Air Force where he worked as an aircraft mechanic in California, Hawaii, North Dakota, and Arkansas. His last Air Force assignment was a flight line supervisor for KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft in North Dakota. In 1986, Jessie moved his family to Pontotoc, MS and had a second 20 year career as a mirror beveller with Stanley Monarch in Tupelo, MS. Jessie loved the Lord, his country, his family, and the outdoors. He adored his wife of 52 years, and shared his love of hunting, fishing, and guns with his sons. He was a long-time member of Green Valley Baptist Church.
Jessie is preceded in death by his wife, Diana (2018), son, Jay (2015), and daughter, April (2020).
He is survived by his son, Stephen and daughter-in-law, Kathy of Lambertville, MI; and his granddaughters, Lauren, Stephanie, and Leah.
Visitation will begin at 11 AM, Saturday, February 27, 2021 and continue to service time of 12 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Brother Brian Sansing will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
April Morgan
BOONEVILLE – April Rena Morgan, 46, of Booneville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 26, 1974. She was a member of Love Joy Baptist Church. She was an employee of Homeland Vinyl Products. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, drinking coffee and spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Robbins officiating. Burial will be in the Love Joy Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM-8:00 PM on Saturday, February 27, at McMillan Funeral Home and until service time on Sunday.
She is survived by her mother and daddy, Faye and James Thomas of Booneville; Her children, Nicole Deason, Elaina Morgan, Michaela Brown, all of Booneville and Trey Holley of Illinois; her siblings, Clay (Leslie) Morgan, Deana Morgan, Wesley (Malinda) Thomas all of Booneville and Mary Ann (Bradley Robinson) Bass of Rienzi; Her grandsons, Ryker and Blake of Illinois; her grandmother, Daisy Thomas and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph C. Morgan; her grandparents, Roy and Ordine Miles, Forrest “Pet” and Ruth Morgan; four grandchildren, one nephew and one niece.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
James Alvin Duke
PONTOTOC – James Alvin Duke, 73, passed away February 26, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family. He was a beloved father and husband. He retired after 30 plus years as an over the road truck driver with Overnite Transportation. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his son, James W. Duke (Tina), Hornlake; daughter, Shannon House (David), Lafayette Springs; daughter, Donna Kaye Duke, Slidell, LA; son, Charles Duke, Bardwell, KY; stepdaughters, Donna Stanley (Dennis), Ann Bailey (Dennis), and Deborah Whitehurst; stepson, Terry Lee Ellis; sisters, Josie Enis (Paul), Randolph and Mary Cloinger, Pontotoc; brothers, Robert Duke (Linda), Houlka and Terry Duke (Billie), Pontotoc; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Virginia Hubbard.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Carole Duke; father, Charles Duke; mother, Josie Duke; brother, Charles Duke, Jr.; and daughter, Brenda Carroll.
Services will be Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. J T Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Philip Enis, Dalton Wilson, Dylan Duke, Tyler House, Kaleb House, Charles Cloinger. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Campbell, Brad Enis, Stevie Duke, Colby Havens, Michael Riley, and Mark Rouke.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 28, 6-8 PM and Monday, March 1, 1 PM until service time.
Eugene Barnes
BOONEVILLE – Eugene Barnes, 88, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born August 6, 1932 to Delmus Barnes and Floura Mae Hoard Barnes. He was retired from Tishomingo County Vo-Tech. Mr. Barnes loved to fish. He was an active member of New Bethel Church of Christ.
Graveside services for Mr. Barnes will be Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM at New Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Childs and Bro. John Williams officiating. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Jennings and her husband, Fred of Memphis, TN; one brother, Von Ray Barnes and his wife, Jackie of Joliet, IL; two sisters, Deborah Morris and her husband, Jimmy of Florence, AL; Betty Williams and her husband, John of Belmont, MS.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; son, Rickey; brother, Laverne; and two sisters, Joy Clark and Joyce Moreland.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Moreland, Doug Moreland, Terry Barnes and Gary Barnes.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
