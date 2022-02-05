TODAY'S OBITS
Larry Donnel Davis, Tupelo
Ann English, Booneville
Elizabeth "Libby" S. Faulkner, Scottsboro, Alabama
Mary Elizabeth Fowler, Plantersville
Sammy Frederick, Wheeler
Kimberly Heavener, Ripley
Johnnie Lee Holle, Madison
Judy Carol Kelford, Germantown, Tennessee
Tyler Lee, Kingston Springs, Tennessee
Susan Merritt, Thaxton
William Moody, New Albany
Tommy Murphy, Booneville
Myra Neal, Byhalia
Robert Jay Ostrander, Tippah County
Thomas "Tom" Price, New Albany
Charles Roberts, Tupelo
Wayne Grant Sikes, Hamilton
Judy Fay Morton Triplett, Union/Pontotoc Counties
Bill White, Booneville
Kenneth Wood, Shannon
Glenda Wooten, Randolph
Timothy Zachary, Houlka
LEE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME DIRECTORY:
MR. KENNETH WOOD
Shannon
Memorial Service 3 p.m. Today
at Lee Memorial Funeral Home
HOLLAND'S DIRECTORY
Block ad for Sunday, February 6th, 2022
Ms. Debra McMurry Klinesmith
Troy Community
1 p.m. Today
Sadie M. Holland Memorial Chapel
Edington Cemetery
Visit: 12 noon – service time today only
Mr. Gene Sisk
Tupelo
2 p.m. Today
Valhalla Memorial Gardens
Huntsville, Ala.
No local service or visitation
Mrs. Mary Kathryn (Park) Fowler
Plantersville
3 p.m. Today
Sadie M. Holland Memorial Chapel
New Chapel Cemetery
Visit 2 p.m. until Service time today only
Mr. Charles Roberts
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
February 6, 2022
MRS. ELIZABETH “LIBBY” S.
FAULKNER
Scottsboro, Alabama
3:30 p.m. Sunday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Priceville Cemetery
Visitation: 2:30 p.m.
until service time
Sunday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. EMMA HILLEBRECHT
Tupelo
2 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Friday, February 18, 2022
W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Judy Fay Morton Triplett
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Judy Fay Morton Triplett, age 63, resident of Pontotoc County departed this life on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an brief illness.
A Private Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Triplett will be at the Graveside in the Old Union Cemetery at Shannon, MS. Funeral arrangements will be provided by the New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
A native of Tallahassee, FL and a Christian, Mrs. Triplett was the much loved wife of Joseph Cameron Triplett for over 40 Years. She was a homemaker and also served as a caretaker for family members as long as health permitted.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Joseph C. Triplett II of Pontotoc, her sister, Mary Ann Card of Shuqualak, MS, her brother, Eddie Morton of Louisville, MS, and two granddaughters, Marybeth Triplett and Addyson Triplett.
Rather than flowers, the family request that memorials be directed to Mississippi Epileptic Foundation, 5 Old River Place, Suite 105 Jackson, MS 39202.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Triplett family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Sammy Frederick
WHEELER - Sammy Frederick, 65, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Services were Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Burial followed at Oaklawn Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, CALVERT FUNERAL HOME LOGO
Wayne Grant Sikes
HAMILTON - Mr. Wayne Grant Sikes, 79, passed away on February 2, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Wayne was born on January 27, 1943, in Guntersville, Alabama, to the late William and Virgie Murphy Sikes. Wayne joined the Mississippi Highway Patrol in 1968 and retired in 1990, after serving for 22 years. After his retirement, he was a over-the-road truck driver for Wal-Mart for 19 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during Vietnam. He was a member of the West Point Masonic Lodge #40 F.&A.M. He was a fair man that enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and cooking for his family and friends. He enjoyed having a garden and was canning vegetables until his health started to decline. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He married Sylvia Harmon Sikes on August 1, 1966, in Lowndes County. She predeceased him on April 29, 2013. He was of the Baptist faith.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point with Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Suzanne Odom of Columbus; two sons, Billy Sikes of Hamilton and Chad Sikes of Cullman, Alabama: seven grandchildren, Dustin Odom (Jacalyn), Anna Thomas, Drew Odom, Jackson Sikes, Grant Sikes, Bryce Sikes, and Abby Sikes: six great-grandchildren, Easton and Berklee Odom, Aubree and Aylvia Thomas, and Sylas and Paisley Householder: two sisters, Janet Carolyn Wesson of Mantachie and Ethel Marie Miller (Fred) of Maui, Hawaii, and a Sister-in-Law, Sandra King of Columbus.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to the Donor's Charity of Choice. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Johnnie Lee Holle
MADISON - Johnnie Lee Holle, 77, of Madison, Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday January 26, 2022, at his home. John was born March 31, 1944, in Halstead, Kansas to Floyd Henry Holle and Emily Williams Holle. John had polio at age four and was a March of Dimes poster child. He had many surgeries through the years. He was a strong willed individual who never stopped working hard to better himself for future opportunities. After graduating from Bentley High School, he attended Kansas State Teacher College. There he earned a degree in business. He worked as an auditor for the Federal Highway Administration in Nebraska, California, Colorado and Mississippi. On January 25, 1973, John married Johnnie Mae Enlow of Itawamba County, Mississippi. Together they made their home in the Jackson area. They attended Riverwood Bible Church where he served as a deacon. Later they were active members of Grace Bible Church in Ridgeland. John enjoyed reading and studying his Bible, traveling the continental forty eight states, fishing, growing flowers and just tinkering.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, O.T. and Princess Enlow, brothers-in-law Leon Enlow (Ann), Ruble Enlow and Homer Enlow, and a nephew Brian Holle.
John is survived by his wife, two brothers, Floyd Holle (Kelly) of Sedgwick, Kansas and Danny Holle (Carol) of Halstead, Kansas, two sisters-in-law; JoAnn Blaylock (Jimmy) of Jacksonville, Texas and Sue Eddy (Gary) of Kerrville, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews and best friends for many years, Ben and Nancy Ingram of Madison, Mississippi.
Graveside services will be Sunday, February 6th at 1 p.m. at Keys Cemetery in Itawamba County, Mississippi. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Myra Neal
BYHALIA - Myra Neal, 70, passed away on February 2, 2022, at Baptist Desoto in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Tommy Murphy
BOONEVILLE - John Thomas "Tommy" Murphy, Sr. of Booneville, MS passed from this life Thursday morning, February 3, 2022, at the age of sixty-eight. He was born the son of Ednis Jones Murphy and Leonard E. Murphy on July 7th, 1953 in Michigan City, Indiana.
Tommy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in several positions. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and serving his fellowman. He was a printer by trade, but spent time learning several vocations and developing skills in woodworking, mechanics and small engine repair.
Retirement in 2002 afforded him time to continue developing these skills and proudly maintain a nice yard at his home on Third Street. Tommy's true passion and his real pride and joy was his family. Nothing was more important than watching his children and grandchildren play, grow and become successful. His inspiration and foundation was his ever-present love and devotion to his wife, Lynne.
Tommy married his sweetheart, Lynne VaLee Reinbold on May 10th, 1973, and they were sealed for eternity in the Washington D.C. Temple of the Church. To this union were born four children: Johnny, Jana, Benjamin and Andrew.
Tommy saw himself as a simple man, but he encouraged and supported his children to strive to be greater than simple. Tom was always in the background (or in the stands) cheering, supporting and encouraging his family. With Tom's support and encouragement, his children became Eagle Scouts, Young Womanhood of Excellence, State Band Champions, State football champions and runners-up, Lions Band members, missionaries for the Church, college scholarship athletes, college graduates with advanced degrees, industry experts and most importantly successful adults. He was proud to have a son who served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and is an Iraq War Veteran. Also, with his backing and encouragement, his wife, Lynne, got a teaching degree and taught at Anderson Elementary for twenty-eight years.
Tommy was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as his brother, Thad Murphy, and sister, Debra Duncan. He leaves to mourn his passing a sister: Diane Howard of Hickory Flat, Ms; his wife Lynne, son John Thomas, Jr. (Angel) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; daughter Jana Murphy of Booneville; Benjamin (Beth) of Choctaw, Oklahoma; and Andrew (Anna) of Spring Branch, Texas, twelve grandchildren, Maya, Eva, Addy, Calvin, Jax, Owen, Aspen, Aliya, Tycen, Liana, Avery, Amber, numerous nieces and nephews, friends and other family. He will be missed by his dear friends David & Maria Maxwell.
Visitation will be Monday, February 7th from 5 until 8 p.m. at Booneville Funeral Home. The funeral will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Tuesday, February 8th at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. The burial will be at the Old Mormon Cemetery in Prentiss County. We thank Booneville Funeral Home for making the arrangements.
Bishop Michael Byrd will preside over the services with pallbearers being: Chris Shaw (nephew), Jax Murphy (grandson), Tycen Murphy (grandson), Calvin Murphy (grandson), Owen Murphy (grandson), David Hare (cousin), Charles Abenante, Ryan Ericksen, Steven Ericksen. Honorary Pallbearers: John Larsen, Mickey Wood, Jimmy Burcham, Randy Pierskey, Steve Byrd, Don Cole, David Maxwell.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Kimberly Heavener
RIPLEY - Kimberly Lynn "Kimmie" Heavener, 54, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born in Berwyn, IL, on August 31, 1967, to Bonnie Joe Heavener and Loyce Gurley Heavener. She enjoyed spending time with family, going places, watching game shows and cooking show. She absolutely loved watching and listening to the Monkees.
Funeral services will be Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon and Bro. Jay Houston officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her brother, Lindsey Heavener; a sister, Polly Duncan; aunts, Glenda Scott of Navarre, FL, Bobbie Kay Dickey and Bonnie Gurley of Ramer, TN, Barb Williams of Arnold, MO, Sue Thrasher of Moulton, AL, uncles, Billy Gurley of Ripley, MS, and Donald Gurley of Florida; nieces and nephews, Glynn Duncan (April) of Ripley, MS, and Amber Miller (John) of Blue Mountain, MS; and a numerous cousins and great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Joey Duncan; maternal grandparents, James Clay Gurley and Artie Johnson Gurley; paternal grandparents, Lindsey Weaver Heavener and Josie Mauney Heavener; uncle and aunt, Bill and Bea Heavener, Leslie Gurley, and Bobbie Beasley.
Pallbearers will be Glynn Duncan, Hunter Duncan, Lee Elliot, William Ahlum, Larry Dickey, Patrick Carroll. Honorary pallbearers will be Fagin Mauney, Benny Mauney, Kevin Burson, and Remington Cox.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Bill White
BOONEVILLE - William "Bill" Dyke White, Husband, Father, G Daddy, Brother, Uncle, Friend, Gideon, Mason and Shriner departed his Earthly life quietly in his sleep in his Prentiss County Home of forty-seven years.
Bill was born April 15, 1938, to John Sharpe White and Loche Ferrell White. He was the first born and only son of three children.
He attended the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) where he met the love of his life, Martha Sansom. They were married May 12, 1962. They were blessed with two children, John Russell "Rusty" and Kristy. They were happily married and for 58 years until God took Martha home.
He worked hard. He was Vice President of Prentiss Manufacturing. He also sold real estate and insurance. If you ever met him, you know that he had been to Memphis once and he met Elvis! He was an AVID Ole Miss fan. He loved to tell stories and even published a book of poems. His favorite place in the whole wide world was Toccopola. He was a very special man and he'd give you his last dime if you needed it!
He is survived by his children, John Russell White (Elizabeth) of Iuka, Kristy Moore Gibson of Starkville but has been in Booneville with him. Two sisters, Nancy Sue White and Mary Temple White both of Pontotoc and two sister-in-laws, Shirley Mize and Amye (Clyde) Fugate. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Andrew (Susie) White of Germany, Kathryn (Matthew) Jordan of Eupora, Kimberly Barker of Oxford, Jonathon (Laiken) Moore of Brandon, Alexander White of Oxford, Spencer White and Henry White both of Iuka. Four great grandchildren, Ryan and Mason White of Germany and Bryson and Olivia Barker of Oxford, and two more on the way. Two nephews, Leland (Amanda) Mize and their children, Ethan and Ashton, and Lance (Ary) Mize and their children, Arly and Parker and one niece, Rachel (Jason) Nanney of Jackson, TN. He is also survived by a favorite "daughter" Anna Yamada who was their foreign exchange student forty years ago and his very special caretaker, Amanda Acosta and her children, Luis and Destini and many loving friends.
Due the current health concerns, a private family service will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Carolina United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Carolina United Methodist Church (2000 9th Street Booneville, MS 38829), the Shriner's Hospital, the Gideon's or St. Jude.
Susan Merritt
THAXTON - Susan Elizabeth "Beth" Merritt, 38, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at her home in Pinedale, MS. She was born April 8, 1983, in Flagstaff, Arizona. She attended Olive Branch High School. Beth was a loving and beautiful soul and will be missed immensely by those who loved her and knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Josh, and their children Kaylee and Archer, her grandmother, Ann Wiley of Arizona, her parents, Tracy Ann Holton of Oxford, her dad, Frank Wiley (Katie) of Arizona, her step-dad, Chuck Garrett of New Albany, her siblings, Robert Garrett (Sarah) of New Albany, Emma Tackett (Braden) of Texas, Holt Garrett (Madison) of New Albany, Cassidy and Trish, her mother-in-law Sandy Merritt, father and mother-in-law Danny and Leigh Merritt, brothers and sisters-in-law, a niece and nephews and many others that loved and adored her.
Beth is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Charles Wiley, Charles Eugene Garrett, and Dave Holton, her grandmother, Patricia Holton, and her aunt, Wendy and Uncle David Holton.
Services for Beth will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Grace Pointe Church of God in New Albany with Pastor Marc Bowers officiating. A visitation will be the same day and same location from 4 p.m. until the start of the service at 7 p.m. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Kenneth Wood
SHANNON - Kenneth Steven Wood, 69 of Shannon, passed away, February 3, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born July 3, 1952, to Kenneth Wood and Grace Young Wood. He served in the US Marine Corp. He was an avid dog lover and was a huge Alabama Crimson Tide fan. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, and arrow head hunting. His trade was carpentry and special woodworking.
He is survived by his son, Kenny Vannice of Simi Valley, CA; sisters, Kim Killough (Jimmy) of Shannon and Dianne Ledbetter (David) of Saltillo; half-brother, Bill Brunson (Diane) of St. Peters, MO; and 12 nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Paula Wood.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tupelo/ Lee Humane Society.
Elizabeth "Libby" S. Faulkner
SCOTTSBORS, ALABAMA - Elizabeth "Libby" S. Faulkner, 82, of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022, at Compassus Hospice Care Suites in Birmingham, Alabama. Libby was born on June 27, 1939, in Memphis, Tennessee to Albert J. Smith and Elmer L. Deaton.
After living in Huntsville, Alabama and Amory, Mississippi, Libby moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 1996 where she was the Executive Director of Street Reach Ministries, an emergency shelter providing meals, housing, transportation, and educational services for those in need. Many benefited directly from the care and concern that she provided and many successfully escaped homelessness and drug addiction. The city of Myrtle Beach honored Libby in September 2009 after 13 years of service to the community.
She also had a passion for genealogy--spending countless hours researching her Smith and Deaton family lineage. She enjoyed bowling and especially riding through the Smokey Mountains on the back of a Harley Davidson. She collected eagle figurines, as they reminded her of her favorite bible verse, Isaiah 40:31 ("...those that wait on the Lord shall renew their faith. They shall mount up with wings like eagles...).
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Foley (Howard Ohl) of Harvest, Alabama; sons, Daren Foley of Aberdeen, and John Foley (Julie) of Amory; brothers, Ray Smith of Tupelo and Mitch Witcher (Barbara) of Amory; six grandchildren, Sarah Ayers, Thomas Foley (Cayla), Trey Foley, and Tara Lynn Foley (Randall Smith), Cole McMullin, Joe Riley McMullin; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2:30 p.m. until service time Sunday, February 6, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Funeral services honoring Libby's life will be 3:30 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Brother Randy Spencer, of Becker Baptist Church, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Priceville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Robert Jay Ostrander
TIPPAH COUNTY - Robert Jay Ostrander, 69, resident of Walnut, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Funeral Service, with Military Honors, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Will Livingston officiating. Burial will follow in The Veterans National Cemetery in Corinth. Mr. Ostrander was born October 3, 1952, in Manheim, Germany, the only child of the late Jay Walter and Ida Ostrander. He was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly , New Jersey, proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and was employed as a truck operator with various companies in the Memphis area. Mr. Ostrander and his family moved to Tippah County in 2007 and were members of Tiplersville Baptist Church. He will be remembered for his passion of Hamm Radio where he was a devoted member of ACARES (Alcorn County Amateur Radio Emergency Services). History, researching family heritage, tinkering as a "shade-tree mechanic" and becoming "Mr. Fix-it" around the house were pastimes he enjoyed. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at The Ripley Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Connie Middleton Ostrander of Walnut, one daughter, Sarah Ostrander of Walnut, and three sons. Byron Ostrander of New Jersey, Nathan Kauffman (Alyssa) of Munsford, TN and Richard Kauffman of Walnut. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ostander family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Charles Roberts
TUPELO - Charles Roberts, 76, passed away on February 5, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Glenda Wooten
RANDOLPH - Glenda Mae Wooten, age 71, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born August 26, 1950, to D.T. and Loyce Hodges Franks. Glenda was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, where she was the pianist for over 15 years. She was a retired furniture factory employee. Glenda was a graduate of Randolph High School. She enjoyed sewing, cooking for her family, playing the piano and especially spending time with her grandsons.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022, at Hebron Baptist Church with the Rev. J.T. Pennington; burial will follow in the Randolph Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Morgan (Matt), a step-daughter, Charlotte Wooten; step-son, Charles Wooten; one brother, Travis Franks; two grandsons, Brayden and Jase Morgan and two step grandchildren, Brian and Courtney Wooten.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Wooten; one sister, Bobbie Washington; one brother, Terry Franks and step-son, Ashley Wooten.
Pallbearers will be Gary Washington, Daniel Morgan, Lynn Morgan, Matt Morgan, Kyle Gillespie and Lain Gillespie.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday and from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, all the visitation will be at Hebron Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Timothy Zachary
HOULKA - Timothy Lee Zachary, age 57, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born January 8, 1965, to Malcolm Dwight and Delores Ferrell Zachary. Tim was a member of First Baptist Church in Houlka. He was the owner of Comfort Plus Heating and Cooling, LLC. Tim was a workaholic and would work tirelessly to help his customers. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Services will be at 12 noon, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Houlka First Baptist Church with the Rev. David Blackwell officiating; burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Missey Zachary; four daughters, Sara Zachary Shields (Toy), Brenda Wilkerson, Destiny Wilkerson and Karen Wilkerson; two sons, Adam Zachary (Karley) and Sam Zachary; two sisters, Angie Hoen and Terry Warren; and nine grandchildren, Madison Zachary, Easton Sheilds, Adalynn Wilkerson, Olivia Zachary, Liam Zachary, Julian Lopez, Rowan Shields, Richard Wilkerson and Scarlet Lopez.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Pallbearers will be Adam Zachary, Sam Zachary, Brandon McCary, Justin Warren, Toy Shields and Leaman Martinez.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and from 11 a.m. until 12 noon Tuesday at Houlka First Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Ann English
BOONEVILLE - Mary "Ann" English, 82, passed away on February 4, 2022. She was born September 25, 1939, to Edgar and Jewel Key. She graduated from Thrasher High School. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Jumpertown. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Cooper and Mike Kelley officiating. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time on Sunday.
She is survived by three daughters, Vickie (Bobby) Jones, Janet (Rickey) Hannon, Rhonda (Steve) Mere; six grandchildren, Cristal Jones, Eric (Anna) Jones, Kayla (Jared) McGonagill, Amy (Carey) Martin, Evan Hannon & Destiny Mere, and eleven great-grandchildren, Chandler (Destiney) Starling, Kirsten (Tyler) Harold, Colton Starling, David Riley (Toviah) Williams, Gabrielle Williams, Hayden Martin, Pike Martin, Mae Ellis Jones, Harrison Jones, Amelia Jade McGonagill, & Autumn Rea McGonagill, and two great-great-grandchildren, Mason Starling and Nolan Harold.
She is also survived by one brother, Ralph Key and three sisters, Janice Whitehorn, Jolene (Perk) Perry, and Pat (Terry) Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Ray" English; her parents Edgar & Jewell Key; two brothers, Max Key and William Lee Key; and four sisters, Helen Green, Lorene Lambert, Sheila Key and Shirley Barrett.
Pallbearers are Eric Jones, Evan Hannon, Chandler Starling, Colton Starling, Carey Martin and Jared McGonagill.
Mary Kathryn Fowler
PLANTERSVILLE - Mary Kathryn Fowler was born at home in the Union Community south of Plantersville on August 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Richard H. "Dick" Park and Lois Waddle Park. She finished her earthly pilgrimage and met her Creator from her residence about 20 yards from where she was born on Friday, February 4, 2022. Mary Kathryn was 81 years old. She grew up in a farming family and graduated from Nettleton High School. Mary Kathryn graduated from Itawamba Community College. She retired from Gum Tree Fabrics where she worked in sales and marketing. On Feb. 23, 1973, she married Joe C. Fowler, a marriage of 49 wonderful years. Joe and Mary Kathryn enjoyed traveling. They made most of the contiguous United States and traveled throughout Mexico, Canada, The Bahamas', Hong Kong and several excursions to Hawaii, her favorite spot. Being an admirer of ferns and flowers, Mary Kathryn especially enjoyed the lush foliage and tropical plants native to Hawaii. She and Joe, an antique car enthusiast, were members of the North Miss. Car Club and enjoyed shows with their many friends who shared their love of restored cars. She and Joe for years made weekly touring a past time in their 1939 Oldsmobile. A devoted Christian, Mary Kathryn was a beloved member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo for 45 years where she enthusiastically shared her passion and ministry to the elderly and children. An excellent water skier, she spent many great hours at Smith Lake were she slalomed until she was 50. In her last years as her health failed, she learned to enjoy Facebook as a means of keeping up with family and friends. Of all her loves, none was greater than her love for Joe, her only son, Chip and his wife, Stacey and their two sons, Casey Joe and Weston, whom Nanny Mary adored and doted over. She made all their sporting events and found in them her legacy of gentleness, kindness and purpose.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Holland Funeral Directors, Sadie M. Holland Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Buddy Smith officiating assisted by Pastor Tom Monts. Burial will follow in the New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba County. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday only at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 3 p.m. at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Mary Kathryn is survived by her tight knit family, her husband, Joe C. Fowler; her son and daughter in law, Joseph "Chip" Fowler and Stacey Smith Fowler; two grandsons, Casey Joe and Weston Fowler; her brother and sister in laws, Brenda Fowler Park and William Thomas Park all of the Plantersville area and sister in law, Sue Gregory of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Lois Park and two half brothers, Bill and Bud Park.
Pallbearers will be David Lee Parker, Billy Pender, Roger Pender, Paul Waddle, James Waddle, "Bubbie" Bryson Waddle, Tim Cole, William Thomas Park and Joey Park. Honorary pallbearers are Sonya Fuller and Raven Chaney.
Memorials may be made to the Union Cemetery Fund, c/o Joe Loden, 110 Road 660, Plantersville, MS. 38862 or to the New Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Margaret Barnes, 195 Worthy Road, Nettleton, MS. 38858. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their neighbors.
William Moody
NEW ALBANY - William Lamar Moody, 95, departed this life peacefully Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born June 13, 1926, to Webster and Zora Grubbs Moody. He was a veteran and served our country in the United States Army. He married Collene Williams in 1946 and together raised a beautiful family. He enjoyed whittling, wagon riding with his team of mules, and working in the garden. He had already started to talk about planting his tomatoes for this year. Mr. Moody, a man of honor and love will be greatly missed by his family, and they know he is now reunited with his loving wife of over 70 years. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church
Services for Mr. Moody will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Derrick Finley and Bro. William Cook officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the start of the service the same day and also at United.
He is survived by three daughters, Judy Stout (Harvey), Pam Seger (Bobby), and Bobbie Marchman (Garry); two sisters, Mary Hall and Peggy Robertson; one brother Joe Moody; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Collene Moody, one sister, Margie Nell, three brothers, James Moody, Dwight Moody "Goose", and Hubert Moody "Red", a great grandson, Payton Murry and a great-great grandson Wyatt Darling.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. We will fly the US Army flag in honor of Mr. Moody's service.
Thomas "Tom" Price
NEW ALBANY - Thomas (Tom) Hill Price, 74 passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday February 2, 2022. He was a retired truck driver, loved buying and collecting old cars, enjoyed trading, loved animals and was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be Monday, February 7, 2022, at Waters Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Lucas Price of New Albany, 4 daughters Tammy Price of Olive Branch, Tonyia Simpson of Senatobia, Robin Kania Pullman Washington, Katy Mitchell of Texas, 5 sons Victor Price of Olive Branch, Cliff Price of Missouri, Tom Price of Olive Branch, Richard Parrish of Southaven, Steven Parrish of Hernando, a cousin Dean Hill of Baldwyn, a great niece that he raised Alaina Stevens, 20 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Lola Hill Price, brother Paul Price and daughter Carye Price.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Monday from 1 p.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Larry Donnel Davis
TUPELO - Larry Donnel Davis, 68, passed away Sunday, February 1, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside Committal Services will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Porters Memorial Park. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Park. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center is assisting the family.
Judy Carol Kelford
GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE - Judy Kelford, 79, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
No services are planned at this time. Associated Family Funeral Home - Tupelo is assisting the family.
Tyler Lee
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TENNESSEE - Tyler Lee passed to his next life on January 31, 2022. He was born in Birmingham, AL on June 5, 1970, and lived in Kingston Springs, TN. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jobi Payne Lee, his two children, Colton and Audrey Lee, Jobi's children, Paige McKinney Zettergren, Kyle and Kendall McKinney, one brother, Jordan Riley of Tupelo, MS, one niece, Taylor Riley of Tupelo, his parents, Linda and Ron Prather of Brentwood, TN, and his cousin like a brother, Shannon Williams of Memphis. His birth father was Bob Lee of West Point, MS. Tyler is preceded in death by his grandmother, Olga Rogers from Okolona, MS and Robert and Jewel Lee of Aberdeen, MS.
He was a Territory Manager for Spectrum Industries based in Chippewa Falls, WI since May 2017. He was responsible for KY, TN, AL, MS, AR and LA. He was a dedicated and successful businessman who held both his job and coworkers close to heart.
As a Mississippi State Alumnus, Tyler was a life long supporter of MSU sports. He was active with MSU sports boards and made contributions to the University. It's been said that Tyler was seldom seen wearing any clothing that didn't represent MSU. He loved canoeing, kayaking, fishing and concerts with his son, brothers and friends. He was quick witted and kept everyone laughing. He will be remembered for his fun loving personality.
He loved his friends and family unconditionally. He was a kind, compassionate and generous giver with a huge heart. Tyler will be sorely missed by friends, family and all those whose lives he touched.
Tyler's Celebration of Life will be at the Mississippi State University Chapel of Memories on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to your local Humane Society.
