Holland Directory for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021
Mrs. Gail Waters
Tupelo
Memorial Service
4 PM today
King’s Gate Worship Center
Ms. Jackie Ruth Reed
Okolona
2 PM Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021
Okolona Chapel
Boone’s Chapel Cemetery
Visit: 1 PM – service time Sunday only
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Sunday
February 7, 2021
MR. LAMAR DILLARD
Mooreville
2 p.m. Sunday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Gilvo Cemetery
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. TONIE FRANKS
Tupelo
Private Services
Buddy Palmer
DORSEY - Randy Lamar "Buddy" Palmer, 65, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at his home. He was born April 15, 1945, in Lee County, to Roy Lamer and Merblyn Kelly Palmer. He was self-employed doing masonry work for many years. He was a member of Dorsey Baptist Church. He enjoyed trail riding horses.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 7, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include one sister, Carolyn Pearson Gaskin (Howard) of Mooreville; two nieces, Kelly Spencer and Karla Mitchener (Rob); three great nieces, Olivia, Adleigh, and Emme; one great nephew, Alex; a special friend and caregiver, Linda Nichols.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandparents, Joe and Lema Palmer, and Troy and Robbie Kelly.
Pallbearers will be Ron Miller, Rick Moore, Sr., Billy Wheeler, Mike York, and Jackie Gasaway.
Honorary pallbearers will be his former co-workers, Dennis Nichols, Terry Nichols, Carl "Groucho" Lofton, Mike Walton, James Allen McMillen, Pookie Smith, and Joe Gasaway.
Visitation will be Sunday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrrisfuneralhome.com.
Terry Cox
SALTILLO - Mr. Terry Rhoads Cox, 66, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Tupelo. Born May 14, 1954, Terry lived most of his life in Booneville, MS, where he graduated high school in 1972, before attending Northeast Community College and The University of Mississippi, with a focus on criminal justice.
During his career, Terry served as a law enforcement officer and an investigator for the MS Bureau of Narcotics and the District Attorney's Office of Alcorn County. In 2000, Terry launched the legal investigation firm, The Lone Wolf Group, where he was passionate about his role as a Board Certified Criminal Defense Investigator working closely with his dear friends at the Farese, Farese and Farese Law Firm. He was also former director of the National Association of Legal Investigators and an avid advocate for the Criminal Defense Investigation Training Council.
Terry attended The Orchard and was a member of the Empty Nest Small Group. In addition to his love for his wife, Teresa, his children, grandchildren and music - Terry prided himself on always being first to wish his family a "Happy Birthday" on Facebook with a, "Let me be the first to say..."
He is survived by his wife Teresa of Saltillo, his stepson Kevin Sheffield (Laura) of Tupelo, his stepdaughter Terry Leigh Clayton (Skip) of Guntown; his brother, Wayne Cox (Janet); and his grandchildren: Crosby Clayton, Cora Sheffield, Weston Clayton and Joseph Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Maurine Cox, and his sister, Deborah Ann Lauderdale.
A small family service was held Saturday, February 6 at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville. His pallbearers were Ken Shackleford, Johnny Stricklen, Tony Farese, Steve Farese, Cory Cox and Zac Cox. Memorials may be made to The Orchard 1379 North Coley Road, Tupelo, MS, 38801.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Ronnie "Coon" Grice
BALDWYN - Ronnie "Coon" Grice, 59, passed away on February 5, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Clara Mitchell
MARIETTA - Clara Mitchell, 89, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at her home in Marietta. Services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Tonie Franks
TUPELO - Tonie Lee Gilmore Franks at the age of 47, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center after complications from a sports injury. A lifelong Tupelo native, Tonie was born on February 18, 1973, to Sam Thomas Gilmore, Sr. and Audie Tucker Gilmore. For a few years, she worked for Burchwood in Mooreville. In her free time, she enjoyed wrestling and anything outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing and camping included. She had a big heart and adored her children, grandchildren, and her dog, Shrimp. She attended Salvation Army Church.
She leaves behind her father, Tony Gilmore; three children, Elizabeth Hunt and her husband, Mick of Mooreville, Kayla Willis of Plantersvile, and Candice Franks and her fiancé, Adri of Mantachie; four grandchildren, Hailey Hunt, Hayden Hunt, Miley Willis, and JuJu Willis; three sisters, Tena Bryson and her husband, Gilbert of Tupelo, Tonge Posey and her husband, Scott of Tupelo, and Tesha Todd and her husband, Andy of Plantersville; one brother, Bubba Gilmore of Tupelo; and one special niece, Jessica Parnell and her wife, Felicia of Tupelo.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Audie Gilmore and her daughter, Jessica Nichole Jeffries.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mary Lynn Mayer
HOLLY SPRINGS - Mary Lynn Mayer, 90, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Holly Springs Health and Rehab in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM graveside at Red Banks Baptist Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Peggy Ford
TREMONT - Peggy Brown Ford, 77, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 23, 1943 to the late Joe Wheeler Brown and the late Dossie Mae Letson Brown in Itawamba County. She enjoyed talking on the phone, going out to eat and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday February 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 3 sons; Eddie (Lawana) Burns of Tremont, John (Toni) Burns of Tishomingo, and Travis Burns of Tremont, grandchildren; Kesta (Patrick) Pannell of Belmont, Michael Burns of Washington, DC, Alanna Burns of Quitman, MS, Andrea Buchanan of Tishomingo, Brandy (Glenn) Knoblock of Red Bay, AL, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, and 1 sister; Olene (James) Moore of Sulligent, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Jimmie Earl Ford, her parents; Joe Wheeler and Dossie Mae Brown, Husband, 2 sons; Charlie Burns, and Teddy Burns, grandson; Casey Burns, 4 brothers, and 1 sister.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Jackson, Cole Johnson, Cliff Lawrence, James Prather, and Alvin Brown.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Marchelle Burns
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Marchelle Burns, 26, passed away on February 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Mary McDonald
RIPLEY - Mary McDonald, 97, passed away on February 5, 2021, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Phillip Wayne Slayton
BELMONT - Phillip Wayne "Red" Slayton was born in Red Bay, AL on March 27, 1961 and passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Phillip was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He was a hard working man, a truck driver and had worked at Sanderson Ready Mix for over twenty years. He was a jack of all trades. His hobby was trading but his passion was taking care of his family. He will truly be missed. He was a member of Fairview Holy Church of Christ, Belmont, MS.
Services will be Sunday, February 7, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Wayne Bumgart and Scott Bridges officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Holy Church of Christ Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He leaves behind his wife of thirty-nine years - Charlotte Slayton; two wonderful children - Justine Allen (Kevin) and Justin Slayton (Kelsey); one wonderful grandson - Trevin Allen; one sister - Floie Mae Poole; two brothers - J.W. Slayton (Janice) and Gary Slayton (Debra); sister-in-law - Debbie Slayton and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Annie Mae Slayton, three brothers, Richard "Ricky" Slayton, Billy Doyle Slayton and an infant brother and three sisters, Jetty Slayton, Bobby Nell Slayton and Joe Nell Slayton.
Pallbearers will be Jason Slayton, Timothy Smith, Kenny Poole, David Shumaker, Scott Holland, Michael Congdon and Jonathan Thorne. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Poole and Terry Slayton.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 6, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Connie Modene Taylor
HOLLY SPRINGS/SLAYDEN - Connie Modene Taylor, 79, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Shearer - Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on Monday, February 8, 2021 12:00 - 2:00 at 2301 Clear Creek Road, Lamar, at the families home. Burial will follow at John K Skelton Cemetery next door to the families home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Armida Jacobs Kellett
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - On January 28, 2021, Janice Armida Jacobs Kellett, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, passed away at the age 89 of vascular dementia. She was in hospice care at Brightview Woodburn Senior Living, Annandale, VA. Janice was born in Memphis, TN, on November 14, 1931, to the late Bessie Moore Weaver and Joseph K. Jacobs. Jan married Claud M. Kellett in Tupelo, MS on December 29, 1948. Claud and Jan raised five children, Carol (deceased), Claudia, Richard, Daniel, and Cynthia. Her older brother Joseph K. Jacobs is deceased and her surviving younger brother James M. Weaver resides in Lake Whales, FL. Both private and virtual services will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., with interment at Quantico National Cemetery.
Patricia Ann Berry Jarrett
TUPELO - Patricia Ann Berry Jarrett, 55, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Verona City Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Joy Turner Robbins
TIPPAH COUNTY - Joy Turner Robbins, 82, resident of Walnut, departed this life Thursday evening, January 28, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley.
The family has requested a private service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Robbins was born June 1, 1938 in Yazoo City, MS, the daughter of the late Dixie and Annie Elizabeth Reed Turner. A Christian, Mrs. Robbins was employed as an Administrative Assistant for the Mississippi Highway Patrol for over 13 years before retiring. She enjoyed reading, talking to friends and family on the phone, embroidery and yardwork.
Memories will continued to be shared by her daughter, Honey Turner, of Alpine, TX, a step-son, Steve Robbins (Jean) of Wool Market, MS, three sisters, Avie Jewel James of Raymond, Dean Dozier of Talorsville and Lora Brock (Roger) of Brandon, two brothers, Doyle Turner (Edna) of Vicksburg and Alvin Turner of Brandon, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Robbins family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Eddie Bolton
FULTON - Eddie Dean Bolton, 73, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born April 4, 1947 to the late O.C. Bolton and the late Ressie Williams Bolton. He retired from U.S. Army. He was a member of Parker's Chapel Baptist Church and enjoyed going to singings. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and watching westerns. His favorite thing was spending time with his daughter and grandson.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am on Monday February 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. Keith Thomas officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday February 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Reba Bolton of Fulton; daughter, Lisa (Jimmy) Vines of Fulton; grandson, Eli Vines; brother, Kenneth (Connie) Bolton; sister, Becky Dillard
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers: William Oneal Bolton and Roger Dale Bolton; brother-in-law, Ralph Dillard
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Jackie Reed
OKOLONA - Jackie Ruth Barker Reed, 76, died Thursday, Feb. 4. 2021 at her daughter's residence in Pontotoc after a brief illness. She was born on July 21, 1944 in Aberdeen to the late Jack P. Barker and Lora Cruse Barker. Jackie was a lifelong Chickasaw Co. resident and worked in several furniture manufacturing facilities. Her real passion was being a lifelong partner with her late husband, Charles Reed, in Reed's Logistics and Trucking which they owned over 50 years. She grew up attending Bethany Church of God of Prophecy in Okolona, but was a member of First Baptist Church of Okolona. She loved her family, enjoyed sewing and watching Wheel of Fortune on TV.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. A family committal service will follow in Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM -service time Sunday only.
Jackie is survived by her children, Sonya Robbins (Jimmy) of Pontotoc, and Jack "Buddy" Reed (Terrie Lynn) of Columbus; one special sister, Debbie Barker of Okolona; 11 grandchildren, Angie, Nikki, Scotty, Blake, Josh, Megan, Andy, Randi, Will, Josh, and JR, and their spouses and families; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lora and Jack; her husband, Charles, who died July 1, 2018; two daughters, Kim Reed and Lisa Spears; one grandson, Christopher Culp, and one granddaughter, Lindsay Reed. The family wishes to extend gratitude to close friend, Kim Turman, for her many years of service to Mrs. Jackie and Debbie Barker. God bless you!
Memorials may be made to Boone's Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 306, Okolona, MS 38860. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
M. Wayne Hogue
TIPPAH COUNTY - M. Wayne Hogue, 74, resident of Ripley, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in the comfort of his home following a brief illness.
The family has requested a private service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Wayne was born May 14, 1946, in Ripley MS, the son of the late Ruben (Ted) & Opal (Tigner) Hogue . He was a 1954 graduate of Pine Grove High School and enjoyed working as a truck driver for over thirty years.
Mr. Hogue spent his childhood and adult life in Tippah County and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. His hobbies included working with horses, playing pool and sharing quality time with his loving family. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Married in 1970, Mr. Hogue is survived by the love of his life and wife, Diana L. (Hourselt) Hogue, his loving daughter Tammy (Hogue) McPeak of New Albany MS, two sons Wayne Bruce (Licia) and Michael Bruce (Lori) both of Illinois. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, a very special soon to be great-grandchild, one sister Barbara Greer(Billy) and one brother Donald Hogue, both of Ripley and special cousins Lula Rose and Billy Rose that he loved dearly.
Mr Hogue is also preceded in death by a nephew Christopher Alex Hogue and a cousin Noia Hogue.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hogue family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Billy Dale Michael
TIPPAH COUNTY - Billy Dale Michael, 67, resident of the Dumas Community and a person involved in the logging and timber industry in Tippah County for much of his life, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 4, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth following an extended illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of this much loved brother and uncle will be at 2 PM Sunday, February 7 at New Life Mission Church near Ripley. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Billy Studdard, Bro. William Copeland and Bro. Clyde Davis. Burial will follow in the Cedar Mound Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
A native of Prentiss County, Dale was the son of the late Elmer Ray and Billie Holley Michael. He received his education in the Pine Grove Public School System and resided most of his life in Tippah County.
A Christian and avid conversationalist, Dale will be remembered for his love of life and his many interests that included, country music, riding his horse, "Rose-Bud" and "tinkering" on his 4 wheeler and lawn mowers.
A people person known for his independence and always ready to go anywhere at anytime, Dale looked forward each year to his annual summer camping trips to North Carolina or his fishing adventures at Dumas Lake.
Visitation will continue today until service time at New Life Mission Church.
Blessed with a loving family, Dale is survived by two sisters, Brenda Barnes (David) of Ripley and Janice Moore of Jumpertown, two brothers, Geary Michael (Deborah) of Dumas and Jerry Michael (Crystal) of Saltillo, a host of nieces and nephews and his much love Aussie canine, "Lucy".
He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Linda Michael, Janie Lopez and Glenda Michael, paternal grandparents, Homer and Helen Montgomery Michael, maternal grandparents, Hardy and Laura Meeks Holley, a nephew, Joey Michael and a great niece, Lisa Newby.
The family request that memorials be directed to any animal shelter of the donor's choice.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Michael family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
James Eugene "Gene" Pannell
TIPPAH COUNTY - James Eugene "Gene" Pannell, 49, resident of Walnut, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis following and extended illness.
A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Gene was born July 3, 1971 in Ripley, the son of the late James Edward Pannell and Mary Joann Pannell. A Christian, he was employed as a mechanic for Pannell's Auto Repair as long as health permitted.
Gene will be remembered for his caring heart and genuine spirit. Known as a "people person", he loved his family, animals of all kind and the outdoors.
Those left to share his memory include his beloved companion, Judy Edwards of Walnut, two sons, Colby Pannell of Middleton, TN and Dylan Pannell (Reagan) of WA, two sisters, Doris Velasques (Jamie) of Beech Bluff, TN and Rebecca Webster of Bethel Springs, TN, two brothers, Donald Pannell (Crystal) and Anthony Pannell (Kim) , both of Middleton, four nieces and three nephews.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Pannell family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Douglas Brown
WOODLAND - Douglas Bailey Brown, 64, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 4, 1956 to Thomas Wilbur Brown, Sr. and Clemmie Bailey Brown in Calhoun County. He was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and a volunteer grounds keeper for the church for over 30 years.
Visitation will be from 11 until 1 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. Graveside services will follow visitation at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:30 with Dr. Marty Comer, Dr. Anthony Kay and Bro. Jimmy Vance officiating. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Melonie Reese Brown of Woodland; a daughter, April Gordon (Russ) of Fulton; a son, Thomas Brown (Kaylee) of Woodland; two grand children, Grant Gordon and Olivia Gordon; his mother, Clemmie Bailey Brown of Calhoun City; a brother, Thomas Wilbur Brown, Jr. of Calhoun City; a sister, Sherry Lee of Kingwood, TX; a special brother in law and sister in law, Darrell and Beverly Reese of Woodland and numerous family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wilbur Brown, Sr.; a brother in law, David Lee; his father in law and mother in law, Floyd and Earlene Reese and his name sake Douglas Bridges.
Pallbearers will be Doyle Booth, Benny Chandler, Charles Daves, Curtis Bray, Darrell Reese, Jan Hill, Randy McFerrin and Joe Youngblood.
Honorary pallbearers will be the maintenance department and the frame mill employees at Franklin Corp.
The family would like to express to each one to follow CDC guidelines.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Dortha Ann "Dee Dee" Settlemires
RIPLEY - Dortha Ann Dee Dee Settlemires, 58, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was born January 3, 1963, to Gene Mason, Sr. and Yvonna Swallers Mason in Waukegan, IL. She was owner of Dee Dee's Floors and More. She had a heart of gold and loved hard. She was "Meme" to many others whom she loved just as her own.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Mt. View Baptist Church with Bro. Randy Hamilton and Bro. Bo Rucker officiating. Burial will be in Maxcy Cemetery in Belden, MS.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home.
Dee Dee is survived by four sons: Michael Herndon (Christen) of White Bluff, TN, Bradley Lowry of Ripley, MS; Rick Knox (Candice) of Ripley, MS, Elijan Keenum (Tracy) of Ripley, MS; two daughters: Stephanie Kimmons (Justin) of New Albany, MS, Samantha Cohea (Tyler) of Blue Mountain, MS; four brothers: Robert Mason of Ponotoc, MS, Bucky Mason of Plantersville, MS; William Dodd of Bandalia, OH; John Dodd of Dayton OH; two sister: Anita Trimble of Belden, MS, Leanne Wijesinghe of Horn Lake, MS; and thirteen grandchildren: Emmaniel Knox, Heaven Knox, Milly Knox, Darian Jackson, Justis Kimmons, Jordan Kimmons, Journey Kimmons, Lexi Taylor, John Tyler Cohea, Carley Cohea, Caidin Cohea, Kayla Bullock, Austin Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her father: Gene Mason, Sr. and her mother: Yvonna Swallers Tubbs; two sisters: Margaret Foster, and Darla Day.
Expressions of sympathy for the Settlemires family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
George Edward Jenkins
OKOLONA - 70, passed away on Tues., Feb. 2, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
George Edward Jenkins was born to his late parents Henry Jenkins, Sr. and Gerlean Gladney-Jenkins on June 6, 1950 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Jenkins retired from the Okolona School System.
George Edward Jenkins is survived byThree daughters; Teresa Johnson of Okolona, Stephanie R. Spencer (Barry) of South Ben, Indiana, and Tina M. Jenkins of South Ben, Indiana. One son; George Edward Jenkins, Jr. Two brothers; BB White and CB White both of Shannon. There are also five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
George E. Jenkins was preceded in death by two brothers; James Jenkins and Henry Lee Jenkins, Jr. Two sisters; Olie B. Garth and Mary Jenkins.
The visitation will be on Mon., Feb. 8, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. The service will be Tues., Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Clark's Chapel MBC Cemetery with Pastor Barry Spencer officiating. Please social distance.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Earline Ora Pope Holley
BOONEVILLE - Earline Ora Pope Holley passed away peacefully, Saturday February 06, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Facility in Booneville, MS. She was born February 2, 1927, to James Julius Pope and Offie Ora Wiggington Pope. She loved her family and working in her flowers. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her three daughters, Martha Whitley (Robert), Wanda Gann (Dwight) all of Booneville, and Brenda Moore of Debary, FL; grandchildren, Bobby Whitley (Sheliah), Melissa Thornton (Tim), Kathy Nix (Jackie), Greg Moore (Teresa), Cindy Hall (Ray), Marsha Woodruff (Kevin), Michael Gann (Stacy), Jason Moore (Kim); twenty great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Ms Earline will be Monday, February 8, 2021, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Fairview Baptist Church in Booneville, MS. Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Holley; her parents; son, James Matthew Sullins; two brothers, Billy Pope and James Pope; and son-in-law James Moore.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Pounds, Devin Woodruff, Bobby Whitley, Jason Moore, Logan Gann, Landon Woodruff, Tyler Thornton, Greg Moore, Jay Nix, Matthew Thornton, Michael Gann, Ryan Whitley and Blake Pounds.
Shirley Boren
BLUE SPRINGS - Shirley "Brownie" Boren passed away on Saturday, February 06, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was born in July 30th, 1939 to the late Dewey "Son" and Lola Hutcheson McBrayer. She was employed at Lucky Star Mfg. for over 25 years and later retired from Action Lane. She enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables and cooking for her family. Everyone loved her chocolate gravy, vegetable soup and homemade sweet pickles. Shirley never met a stranger and was loved by so many. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a longtime member of Camp Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, February 08, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with her beloved uncle Bro. Felix Hutcheson officiating. Burial will follow in Camp Creek Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Terrell (Connie) Boren of Saltillo and Sonya (Teddy) Bridges of Alpine; brother, Gerald (Deb) McBrayer; (5) grandchildren, Jesslyn (Brandon) Bailey, Trevor Boren, Sylvia McVey, Maggie McVey, and Luke McVey; (3) great-grandchildren, Myles Bailey, Milly Claire Bailey and Macy Blake Bailey; special nieces, Lesa, Tonja and Laine; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Buford "Buffalo" Boren.
Pallbearers will be Bro. Jerry Bishop, Mark Ratliff, Reed Roberts, Ray Gibson, Brad Samples and John Samples.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfunreralservice.com.
Kathleen Bennett Lovern
SMITHVILLE - Kathleen Bennett Lovern, 93, began her new life in heaven on Friday, February 5, 2021. Born on April 20, 1927, in Itawamba County, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Bennett and Eva Cleo Doster Bennett Cole.
Kathleen understood the meaning of family and from a very young age, learned to appreciate the blessing in life. She lost her father at age 3 and as she grew up she learned the most valuable lesson in life, the value of family. They were there for each other during the ups and downs of life. She preserved and with her mother's encouragement, she graduated from Smithville High School, with the class of 1946. She married the love of her life, James Herbert Lovern on April 21, 1946. To help her family, she went to work at a young age and worked initially at Baxter's Lab in Cleveland MS. She then went to work for over 25 years at Monroe Trousers as a seamstress. She had a great work ethic but the place she worked the hardest was at her home, where she was a great mother and loving wife.
She was a true Christian woman who believed in Christ boldly. She was a faithful and active member of Smithville Baptist Church for over 57 years. Because of her background as a youth, she was independent and a little stubborn. In life's challenges, she always told people that no matter what life throws you, deal with it and move on without looking back. Kathleen never held anything back when asked her opinion and she loved her children grandchildren and church family dearly.
In her free time, she liked to hang out with one of her best friends, Ruth Whitehead, who was he neighbor. She was also close to Kathy King and her fellow Sunday School Class members. Kathleen enjoyed listening to Gospel and Country Music and sewing. She spent a lot of time in the garden, giving a lot of the fruits of her labor to her family and friends.
The life lessons Kathleen learned were passed onto her family so that they could benefit in the future from her experiences. She will be missed greatly yet her friends and family will cherish the memories of her for generations to come.
Kathleen is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Glenda Lovern Hoots (Phil), Smithville, Judy Kaye Lovern Carpenter, Smithville; grandchildren, Michael Hoots, Clint Hoots (Prissy), Wendy Lovern Calhoun, Laura Lovern, Cassie Lovern, Chrissie Lovern, Mitch Lucas (Lori), Valerie Kimbrough (Andy); great-grandchildren, Ashton, Trice and Doster Hoots; Haiden Robertson; Tanner Miller; Amelia and James Lucas; Rose Bennett Lucas (arriving June 2021); Ethan and Dylan Kimbrough; great-great-grandchildren, Connor, Axel and Sadie Robertson; nieces and nephews, Janet Dunlap (Ken), Hilda Johnson (Dwight), Stephanie Fowlkes (Doug), Vincent Miles, Ethelene Stubbs, Betty Sue Parker, Mary Gwin Lyles, and Andy Sellars; special friends, Ruth Whitehead and Kathy King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Herbert; son, Thomas "Tommy" Herbert Lovern; sister, Willie Lois Miles; brothers, Travis Bennett, Thomas Harold Bennett (Bud); sisters and brothers, Dennis, Lum, Jeff, Dee and Richard Cole; Ruth Cole Mann; Retha Cole; son-in-law, Edsel Carpenter.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 am, at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, with Bro. Wes White officiating. A brief graveside committal will follow with a burial in Smithville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the deacons of Smithville Baptist Church.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 10:00 am until the service hour at the church in Smithville. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Smithville Baptist Church, 63388 MS-25, Smithville, MS 38870, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Carol Edwards
PONTOTOC - Carol S. Edwards, age 77, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at her house, surrounded by her family. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. She loved being outside and building fires.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 PM Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include a daughter, Lajoy Moore (John); two sons, Barry Edwards (Tanya) and David Edwards (Pam); eight grandchildren, Liz Russell (Ben), Natalie Wilson (Scotty), Kayla Russell (Wesley), Jordan Edwards (Jordan), Hope Edwards, Shelby Edwards, Jake Edwards and Alyse Tutor; eleven great-grandchildren, Lexi, John Scott and Rylie Wilson, Cheyenne, Ethan and Waylon Russell, Luke, Hayzes and Case Edwards, Lizzy Hamblin and Ella Tutor; one great-great grandchild, Jackson Wilson; and a brother, James Stegall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edwards; a granddaughter, Rayna Moore; a great granddduaghter, Ellie Edwards; her parents, John Henry and Dallie Stegall; two sisters, Frances Lodell Franks and Doris F. Taylor; two brothers, J. D. Stegall and Willie Gene Stegall.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Edwards, Jake Edwards, Ben Russell, Scotty Wilson, Wesley Russell and Donald Stegall. Honorary pallbearers will be John Scott and Rylie Wilson, Luke Edwards, Ethan and Waylon Russell, Jackson Wilson and Hayzes and Case Edwards.
Memorials may be sent to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Stevie Thornton
BOONEVILLE - Stevie Thornton, 31, passed away on February 5, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Gerald "Hawk" Douglas Timothy David Holcomb
PONTOTOC - Gerald "Hawk" Douglas Timothy David Holcomb, 58, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Graveside services will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2 pm at Eddington Cemetery.
